2024 NFL Draft Discussion Thread: Rounds 4-7

A short (5' 11"), slow (4.70 40 yd dash) and underweight (225 lbs) linehbacker from UCLA.
First real head scratcher for me.
Seems like a lot of DL and OL value still available. WRs too.
No flyer on a QB; interesting.
Why, none were worthy. Devito is the three, Lock and Jones to battle.
DeVito is horrible... You need another guy and how can you have a late round QB steal like Brady or Brock Purdy if you don't ever take a chance on a QB. At some point we have to draft a QB. How many years has it been?
DeVito is not horrible. There aren’t many rookie third stringers that are going to come in and play as well as he did last year. He’s still got plenty of room to develop as well.
agree. It's weird we haven't drafted a QB yet this decade and both our record and QB production has been about as bad as we have ever had. This organization doesn't understand the position.
I try to see the silver linings in every draft but I’m having a real hard time getting up over this one. Nabers is talented but I think he’ll be target starved. The rest of the picks seem like JAGs and projects. Passed on so many good players and watched the board fall horribly as well. Hope I’m wrong and we can get some decent starters out of this crop.
Interesting pick by the Pats at 193 taking Milton.
They are stuck with Jones for 2024, we know this. They just signed Lock to a FA deal, he’s definitely here for 2024. So they either go with DeVito as the third QB (played decent as a rookie, 89 QBR, one year in the system) or they draft some developmental QB who they likely don’t like as much as DeVito.
DeVito is horrible. What if DJ isn't healthy to start the season. You going into the season with only two QBs Lock and DeVito... This is stupid.
DeVito is horrible. What if DJ isn't healthy to start the season. You going into the season with only two QBs Lock and DeVito... This is stupid.
How is DeVito horrible? And more specifically, what makes any of these remaining QB’s better than him? He’d likely beat any of them out in preseason this year and we would have wasted a draft pick since we’re not keeping 4 QB’s. If you waived DeVito tomorrow I guarantee he’s on another roster as a second or third QB.
DeVito is horrible. What if DJ isn't healthy to start the season. You going into the season with only two QBs Lock and DeVito... This is stupid.
He holds the ball way to long, can't process at all, had inflated TD passes from short fields from turnovers, which gave him an inflated passer rating, he had a trending hand gesture that this site went stupid for... He got benched in a lost season for Tyrod Taylor who we knew wasn't going to stay here with us. If he had any ability he would have played out the season. If we didn't have 11 turnovers in 3 games he played no one would have looked twice at DeVito, but they credit him for those wins even though he only threw for 235 yards in one game and couldn't even break 200 in any other. He is garbage.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting pick by the Pats at 193 taking Milton.
DeVito is horrible. What if DJ isn't healthy to start the season. You going into the season with only two QBs Lock and DeVito... This is stupid.
lol, he was a rookie! Almost all of them hold the ball too long. It takes time to get used to the NFL game. Even Eli looked kind of crappy his first few years, especially his first few games. Why this kid never gets the same coddling and patience as other rookie QB’s is beyond me. Has scrambling ability, plays with heart, 8:3 TD/INT ratio, 64% completion percentage. And had an identical QB rating as Taylor who had been in the league for a decade.
Oh you fell for the hand gesture hype. He isn't good. he is so bad we refused to throw the ball against the JETS with him in there. If they thought anything of him they would have played him the rest of the lost year, but benched him for the QB who had already played for a decade and we knew was leaving. He will never be an NFL QB. He won't even be a backup.
A lot can happen in 5 months but the Jones injury and rehab status was taken into consideration. It is clear that he is on track so adding a QB at the cost of strengthening the team overall seems the more detrimental path. The funny thing about developing QBs it takes time. DeVito did well given the situation he was in. Lock being a young guy with talent (red chip) a fresh start with a guy who is knowing for making QBs better is also developmental as well with spot starter ability already.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There’s only room for 3 QB’s
It has nothing to do with hand gesture hype. He looked more comfortable out there than Jones as an undrafted rookie. I’m not saying this guy is the future starter, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him outperform Lock for the backup job. My point is none of the QB’s left in the last few rounds are likely any better or as good as DeVito based on what I saw last year. When he first came in I expected a Nathan Peterman 5 pick performance and he looked better than Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There’s only room for 3 QB’s
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There’s only room for 3 QB’s
Not really, I like him better than Tyrod in preseason. Thought he won the job way before any hype kicked in.
has an identity.
It does... a mess... with more speed now though
I really feel like we are doing basic math, and a lot of the league is doing Calculus II.
Why not replace him with someone who at least has a higher potential / ceiling such as Joe Milton III?
😂
A lot of picks left in the draft, but they would be dumb to not come to the worst QB room with guys that get injured.
Maybe another in Seattle.
DeVito is not horrible. There aren’t many rookie third stringers that are going to come in and play as well as he did last year. He’s still got plenty of room to develop as well.
agree. It's weird we haven't drafted a QB yet this decade and both our record and QB production has been about as bad as we have ever had. This organization doesn't understand the position.
Lions do some good drafting.
I am just sick of this... I have been a big Schoen guy, but if you can't take one damn swing at a QB ... what are you doing. 3 years zero QBs... NE one year two swings.
take a second QB Joe Milton... they get it better than us
I am just sick of this... I have been a big Schoen guy, but if you can't take one damn swing at a QB ... what are you doing. 3 years zero QBs... NE one year two swings.
It makes no sense- mone of the other teams are doing it either...
take a second QB Joe Milton... they get it better than us
I am just sick of this... I have been a big Schoen guy, but if you can't take one damn swing at a QB ... what are you doing. 3 years zero QBs... NE one year two swings.
Pats didn’t sign a qb to a big deal.
Relax man. It sucks but know giants will be big game QB hunting next draft…
??? They had Brisset, Zappe who will not be staying, a #1 QB drafted and now a guy many teams want to move to TE.
take a second QB Joe Milton... they get it better than us
??? They had Brisset, Zappe who will not be staying, a #1 QB drafted and now a guy many teams want to move to TE.
That is right... they went Mac, Zappe, Mayes, Milton, who else... they are trying and you have to try until you get your guy.
get Wingo
Lions do some good drafting.
Indeed they do. Lots of younf talent on their club.
DeVito is horrible. What if DJ isn't healthy to start the season. You going into the season with only two QBs Lock and DeVito... This is stupid.
Watch Milton be better than Maye lol ;)
I like it. Brissett won't be there next year.
Watch Milton be better than Maye lol ;)
lol. You NEVER know with this stuff man. Gotta shoot your shot. New England have done well for themselves.
How is DeVito horrible? And more specifically, what makes any of these remaining QB’s better than him? He’d likely beat any of them out in preseason this year and we would have wasted a draft pick since we’re not keeping 4 QB’s. If you waived DeVito tomorrow I guarantee he’s on another roster as a second or third QB.
In comment 16495992 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
I like it. Brissett won't be there next year.
Watch Milton be better than Maye lol ;)
lol. You NEVER know with this stuff man. Gotta shoot your shot. New England have done well for themselves.
Another 6th rd QB steal for the Patriots? ;)
Chicago had a great first round and then turned the reins over to Ferris Bueller for Days Two and Three.
People in Georgia are gonna be talking about Atlanta's choice for many years to come.
lol, he was a rookie! Almost all of them hold the ball too long. It takes time to get used to the NFL game. Even Eli looked kind of crappy his first few years, especially his first few games. Why this kid never gets the same coddling and patience as other rookie QB’s is beyond me. Has scrambling ability, plays with heart, 8:3 TD/INT ratio, 64% completion percentage. And had an identical QB rating as Taylor who had been in the league for a decade.
A lot can happen in 5 months but the Jones injury and rehab status was taken into consideration. It is clear that he is on track so adding a QB at the cost of strengthening the team overall seems the more detrimental path. The funny thing about developing QBs it takes time. DeVito did well given the situation he was in. Lock being a young guy with talent (red chip) a fresh start with a guy who is knowing for making QBs better is also developmental as well with spot starter ability already.
It has nothing to do with hand gesture hype. He looked more comfortable out there than Jones as an undrafted rookie. I’m not saying this guy is the future starter, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him outperform Lock for the backup job. My point is none of the QB’s left in the last few rounds are likely any better or as good as DeVito based on what I saw last year. When he first came in I expected a Nathan Peterman 5 pick performance and he looked better than Jones.
Not really, I like him better than Tyrod in preseason. Thought he won the job way before any hype kicked in.
I guess I'll take comefort in the excellent first 4 picks.
The Eagles are again having a great draft. Superb quantity, quality and value. My guess is the Giants will be further behind the Eagles on opening day 2024 than they were for opening day 2023.
Ugh
Right now you are looking at guys like Pratt and Tua's brother
I guess I'll take comefort in the excellent first 4 picks.
The Eagles are again having a great draft. Superb quantity, quality and value. My guess is the Giants will be further behind the Eagles on opening day 2024 than they were for opening day 2023.
Not taking a single OL after last year is baffling to me.
I guess I'll take comefort in the excellent first 4 picks.
The Eagles are again having a great draft. Superb quantity, quality and value. My guess is the Giants will be further behind the Eagles on opening day 2024 than they were for opening day 2023.
It's the 6th round. You're looking for someone who you think can actually stick in the NFL, not picking a position because that's what fans want
but ignoring the trenches with good DL and OL value available for an undersized, slow LB really surprises me.
I guess I'll take comefort in the excellent first 4 picks.
The Eagles are again having a great draft. Superb quantity, quality and value. My guess is the Giants will be further behind the Eagles on opening day 2024 than they were for opening day 2023.
Not taking a single OL after last year is baffling to me.
That's why we signed 5 in Free Agency. Are you really getting anything better from a late round rookie?
hopefully
Right now you are looking at guys like Pratt and Tua's brother
If they have a pulse and have played QB, I think I am okay with taking a swing. Shouldn’t we try...anything?