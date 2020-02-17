for display only
New York Giants 4th Round Selection: TE Theo Johnson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:26 pm
RE: RE: 4/4 with visits  
BH28 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16494937 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 16494934 Eric on Li said:


maybe we should go back to calling them top 30?



It's incredible. They have to start being careful about this moving forward.


It would be interesting to see how that correlates with other teams.
RE: Not to be a downer  
giantsFC : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16495235 SomeFan said:
but I have been burned in the game of love too many times. This guy has the earmarks of looks like Tarzan/plays like Jane written all over him.


Worried too. Adrien Robinson v 2.0?

To be fair it’s r4. If he even plays at an NFL avg starting TE level it’s solid considering giants depth at position recent years.
RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Mbavaro : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:
.


And why would you say it isn’t?
RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:
In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?


Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.
RE: RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Mbavaro : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16495305 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?



Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.


So you automatically assume they will flops

Brilliant analysis
Man, some people  
LS : 1:53 pm : link
here must be such a joy to live with.
Dave in Hoboken  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:56 pm : link
Let me guess, bad pick.

Did I get this right? Just trying to play the game the right way.
This is the time of year to be hopeful  
Mattman : 2:01 pm : link
About the new players
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16495320 Mbavaro said:
In comment 16495305 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?



Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.



So you automatically assume they will flops

Brilliant analysis


No need to automatically assume when it winds up being the case more times than it doesn't.
I love that we're  
mittenedman : 2:05 pm : link
going back to a bunch of big slobberknockers at TE. Part of blocking is supplemental blocking - the TE's, WR's and RB's. And the Giants have been liabilities there for a long time. Years of Engram (and then Waller) as the starting TE.

It worked for them in 2022, too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Mbavaro : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16495355 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 16495320 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495305 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?



Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.



So you automatically assume they will flops

Brilliant analysis



No need to automatically assume when it winds up being the case more times than it doesn't.


Must to have a glass half empty existence

You must be a hoot a parties
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16495365 Mbavaro said:
In comment 16495355 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 16495320 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495305 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?



Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.



So you automatically assume they will flops

Brilliant analysis



No need to automatically assume when it winds up being the case more times than it doesn't.



Must to have a glass half empty existence

You must be a hoot a parties


Blame the Giants.
Do you ever post a football opinion? Or just only express disdain  
ThomasG : 2:10 pm : link
when another poster criticizes the front office or the team?
RE: I love that we're  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16495358 mittenedman said:
going back to a bunch of big slobberknockers at TE. Part of blocking is supplemental blocking - the TE's, WR's and RB's. And the Giants have been liabilities there for a long time. Years of Engram (and then Waller) as the starting TE.

It worked for them in 2022, too.


The FA signings were the blockers. This isn't that kind of guy. He's more a receiving threat to replace Waller.
Supposedly six drops  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2:14 pm : link
over four years in college.
watched pick from the gym, saw the short 'highlights', went OMG  
ColHowPepper : 2:14 pm : link
I figured this is Adrien Robinson but worse: he looked so slow and almost club footed on his routes, said to myself, shxt, Schoen is drafting for pure need, awful. Got back just now and read Ourlads writeup (thanks, Sy') and not as bad as I he looked, but it does say this:
catch radius and sheer weight he can play should help with some of the short area movement issues he shows as a route runner...Checks all ...boxes when he walks off the bus [ha!]...Has some slower,, heavier build up to his speed...should be a more effective blocker at his size.


Just looking at those clips on ESPN after the pick, he didn't look nearly as good as Ourlads' report. ok, now to read the thread and see what you guys said.
ColHowPepper  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:21 pm : link
He's a TE, not a WR.

Think of the way Kevin Boss or Ballard looked.
RE: I love that we're  
KeoweeFan : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16495358 mittenedman said:
going back to a bunch of big slobberknockers at TE. Part of blocking is supplemental blocking - the TE's, WR's and RB's. And the Giants have been liabilities there for a long time. Years of Engram (and then Waller) as the starting TE.

It worked for them in 2022, too.


I call them "lunch pail" TEs; and you cant have too many of them!
I Wanted Him but  
Angus : 2:23 pm : link
The last time they picked someone I wanted it was Lorenzo Carter and the big guard....Hernandez (?)and they didn't work out so well.
RE: I don’t see it with him  
ColHowPepper : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16494972 GiantsFan84 said:
Good hands but not sudden or powerful or agile. I know he has a high RAS but it doesn’t show. Gives you nothing after the catch. Not a fan of this pick

...it doesn't show, same here. From Eric's (LIsl) McGinn:
He’s a really clunky mover, a really unnatural route runner. He’s Canadian, so he’s raw. I thought he might go back to school. If somebody really wants one they might take him in the third but I don’t think he’s worth that.” From Windsor, Ontario.

PFF - Johnson brings plus size to the tight end position, ranking above the 70th percentile in height and weight. His long arms are an advantage when he is blocking edge rushers and hauling in passes. He has decent build-up and long speed when getting vertical up the seam, but he lacks the difference-making change-of-direction ability, which limits his route tree.

A project. Our QBs and TEs are worst in NFL.
RE: RE: .  
Angus : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16495181 Del Shofner said:
In comment 16495161 Banks said:


Penn stater here. He is not a blocker. He's actually quite poor there. That's why he started losing reps to Warren. Warren actually started becoming the better receiver of two as well. That said he's very athletic and has a ton of potential. Just don't expect him to be a mauler of a blocker. That's not his game



That's disappointing to hear. He's got the size and speed, and looks like good hands; hopefully he develops as a blocker too.


I think that was (is) the common Penn State wisdom, but he I also heard he improved toward the end of the year.
RE: RE: RE: Let me guess, great pick?  
ryanmkeane : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16495305 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 16495301 Mbavaro said:


In comment 16495251 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



And why would you say it isn’t?



Because it seems like most picks are considered good...until they start to play, as we've seen over and over again.

Deonte Banks - one of the best defensive rookies last year , Kayvon Thibodeaux, all rookie defense and then 11.5 sacks last season, Wan’Dale Robinson, Micah McFadden (5th round), Jalin Hyatt, Belton and Bellinger (both 4th round)……these picks ok for you?
RE: ColHowPepper  
Eric on Li : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16495422 Eric from BBI said:
He's a TE, not a WR.

Think of the way Kevin Boss or Ballard looked.


Boss is my baseline expectation. Anything better I'll be happy, anything worse will be disappointing. I'd sign for a 500 yard / 5 td te who can block a bit like Boss.

RE: I know  
ColHowPepper : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16495033 Jon In NYC said:
Who dat? Two weeks late for the resurrection. How do?
RE: uncanny  
k2tampa : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16495113 WestCoastGFan said:
He's a Darren Waller clone...


He isn't close to the quickness or suddeness of Waller, or speed.
Write ups I'm seeing say he's a good but not great blocker, especially for his size.
He's a good pick, but the poster who compared him to Kittle is dreaming.
RE: RE: RE: .  
56goat : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16495435 Angus said:
In comment 16495181 Del Shofner said:


In comment 16495161 Banks said:


Penn stater here. He is not a blocker. He's actually quite poor there. That's why he started losing reps to Warren. Warren actually started becoming the better receiver of two as well. That said he's very athletic and has a ton of potential. Just don't expect him to be a mauler of a blocker. That's not his game



That's disappointing to hear. He's got the size and speed, and looks like good hands; hopefully he develops as a blocker too.



I think that was (is) the common Penn State wisdom, but he I also heard he improved toward the end of the year.


Agree with this assessment, Giants are gambling he can be developed. We'll see.
Agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:44 pm : link
with the comment about the Giants feel there is a lot still to be developed. Welcome and good luck Theo.
RE: Banks  
k2tampa : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16495270 Eric from BBI said:
the thing that sticks out to me with Johnson is his catch radius. He also is a vertical threat.


Confused by this because 33-inch arms on a guy who is 6-6 is short. If an OT had 33 inch arms we'd be saying he'd have to move inside because of short arms. For example, Pugh is 6-4 with 32 inch arms. I'm 6-3 and have 35 inch arms.
Eric + Eric, re. Boss (let alone Kittle)  
ColHowPepper : 2:47 pm : link
Can't believe you serious students of this franchise see any parallel to Boss. Boss was long, lean, and way more supple than Johnson seems to be, based on the short clips I saw. Boss was not a big body, not thought of as a massive man/blocker. He ran smoothly, and to Eric Admin.'s point, way more like a WR than Theo.
Kittle? Kittle. What Kittle?
RE: Eric + Eric, re. Boss (let alone Kittle)  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16495521 ColHowPepper said:
Can't believe you serious students of this franchise see any parallel to Boss. Boss was long, lean, and way more supple than Johnson seems to be, based on the short clips I saw. Boss was not a big body, not thought of as a massive man/blocker. He ran smoothly, and to Eric Admin.'s point, way more like a WR than Theo.
Kittle? Kittle. What Kittle?


Your impression of Boss' overall athleticism is way off. Johnson is actually a better vertical threat. You can see it on the tape. He's not sudden, but very few TEs are.

I'm not sure what you think an average receiving TE in the NFL looks like. We're not going to get Kelce in the 4th round.
and I didn't mention  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:51 pm : link
Kittle. Johnson did. You get that, right?
RE: RE: uncanny  
SomeFan : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16495464 k2tampa said:
In comment 16495113 WestCoastGFan said:


He's a Darren Waller clone...



He isn't close to the quickness or suddeness of Waller, or speed.
Write ups I'm seeing say he's a good but not great blocker, especially for his size.
He's a good pick, but the poster who compared him to Kittle is dreaming.
I just hope he's not a Derek Brown clone. Derek Brown is a former Giants first round TE pick with virtually identical size and considered a fantastic athlete for his size. Derek Brown's college stats are eerily similar to Theo's stats too.
RE: Eric + Eric, re. Boss (let alone Kittle)  
Eric on Li : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16495521 ColHowPepper said:
Can't believe you serious students of this franchise see any parallel to Boss. Boss was long, lean, and way more supple than Johnson seems to be, based on the short clips I saw. Boss was not a big body, not thought of as a massive man/blocker. He ran smoothly, and to Eric Admin.'s point, way more like a WR than Theo.
Kittle? Kittle. What Kittle?


height, weight, arm length almost the same. i see both as very linear in their speed (not shifty or elusive route runners). effort blockers. biggest difference is boss was small school where johnson played high comp.

i heard a bit of draft on radio, jim nagy is on the broadcast with miller and kirwan he said Johnson was their best senior TE entering the season and the pick was a good marriage of value/need.
ever notice how big the eagles war room is  
bigbluewillrise : 2:53 pm : link
do they have millions of scouts lol
He's  
Toth029 : 2:53 pm : link
A guy who tested great athletically and worked with Shea Tierney at the Senior bowl. They're taking a chance, which is literally the entire concept of these day 3 picks. Most of them wash out. If he can become a #2 that would be great, and it's gravy if he can surpass Bellinger.
RE: RE: Banks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16495518 k2tampa said:
In comment 16495270 Eric from BBI said:


the thing that sticks out to me with Johnson is his catch radius. He also is a vertical threat.



Confused by this because 33-inch arms on a guy who is 6-6 is short. If an OT had 33 inch arms we'd be saying he'd have to move inside because of short arms. For example, Pugh is 6-4 with 32 inch arms. I'm 6-3 and have 35 inch arms.


Don't know what his arm length is, but he's every inch of that 6'6''... look at the highlights in the red zone. If the ball is near him, he comes down with it against smaller DBs. He's got soft hands.

His issue is going to be route running and blocking. He's green based on all of the reports. He may be a year or two away.
RE: RE: Banks  
Mike in NY : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16495518 k2tampa said:
In comment 16495270 Eric from BBI said:


the thing that sticks out to me with Johnson is his catch radius. He also is a vertical threat.



Confused by this because 33-inch arms on a guy who is 6-6 is short. If an OT had 33 inch arms we'd be saying he'd have to move inside because of short arms. For example, Pugh is 6-4 with 32 inch arms. I'm 6-3 and have 35 inch arms.


Shirt arm length is measured from a different location than NFL arm length
RE: He's  
Eric on Li : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16495537 Toth029 said:
A guy who tested great athletically and worked with Shea Tierney at the Senior bowl. They're taking a chance, which is literally the entire concept of these day 3 picks. Most of them wash out. If he can become a #2 that would be great, and it's gravy if he can surpass Bellinger.


him vs bellinger is a very fair prospect debate. probably better than my boss comp though i think play style for johnson is more like boss than bellinger.

i dont think we will ever be impressed with johnson on an end around like bellinger. both were high level athletes for TEs and fringe top 100 prospects picked right around where projected. i would sign for a 2nd bellinger as well.
Eagles  
Trainmaster : 2:59 pm : link
Just took Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB Clemson.

Good value for the Eagles. I hate them !!!
Johnson  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:01 pm : link
say hello...
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1784283872563273987 - ( New Window )
The eagles have no salary cap  
DJ5150 : 3:09 pm : link
And 16 picks every fucking year… draft was ruined for me several times
don't lose  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:11 pm : link
sight of the fact that Tierney had his hands on Johnson at the Senior Bowl.
Some Thoughts On Pick 166  
Trainmaster : 3:14 pm : link
OG Christian Mahogany BC
DT Christian Jones Texas
DT Mekhi Wingo LSU
QB Michael Pratt Tulane
Edge Javon Solomon Troy
DT Leonard Taylor Ark
C Beaux Limmer TCU
RE: Some Thoughts On Pick 166  
SomeFan : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16495617 Trainmaster said:
OG Christian Mahogany BC
DT Christian Jones Texas
DT Mekhi Wingo LSU
QB Michael Pratt Tulane
Edge Javon Solomon Troy
DT Leonard Taylor Ark
C Beaux Limmer TCU


I'd add the ND RB to that list unless he's been drafted already.
RE: RE: RE: Banks  
k2tampa : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16495548 Mike in NY said:
In comment 16495518 k2tampa said:


In comment 16495270 Eric from BBI said:


the thing that sticks out to me with Johnson is his catch radius. He also is a vertical threat.



Confused by this because 33-inch arms on a guy who is 6-6 is short. If an OT had 33 inch arms we'd be saying he'd have to move inside because of short arms. For example, Pugh is 6-4 with 32 inch arms. I'm 6-3 and have 35 inch arms.



Shirt arm length is measured from a different location than NFL arm length


So Pugh wasn't measured by the NFL people at the combine? 33 is not long for a guy who is 6-6.
Jordan Travis to Jets  
jvm52106 : 3:50 pm : link
Not a bad place for him to go to and study under a HOF.
RE: Banks  
Banks : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16495270 Eric from BBI said:
the thing that sticks out to me with Johnson is his catch radius. He also is a vertical threat.

Sorry for the delay. Was painting outside before it rained while blasting the draft on my phone. He's definitely a threat deep. He's also fantastic in the red zone. Might be the only guy on the roster that can grab a fade.

He has all the tools to be great. He just needs a bit more consistency. Don't get me wrong, most Penn staters loved him. I still do too. It's just that you watch all the things he can do and then he'd drop a routine ball. He works that out and we have a great player
Every year  
darren in pdx : 3:57 pm : link
the hang wringing over day 3 picks that aren't perfect prospects..
RE: I LOVE  
2ndroundKO : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16495024 Breeze_94 said:
This pick. He might start out of the gate. Traits are off the charts and TE is a position where traits work.

His film is good too, he just wasn’t utilized much at PSU.

This. And I love the upside.
If he gives the QB time to throw to Nabers and Hyatt, anything else  
Marty in Albany : 4:45 pm : link
he can do is icing on the cake.
