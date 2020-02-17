New York Giants 5th Round Selection: RB Tyrone Tracy

David Syvertsen
166) NYG: Tyrone Tracy Jr. - RB/Purdue
Former WR at Iowa (was second leading receiver to Ihmir Smith Marsette at one time) that made the move to RB and finished with a huge year. Finished 4th in country in yards after contact per rush. Elite quickness and burst - still learning position but has a skill set in the passing game very few can match. Love the chance here - huge ceiling.
maybe im under estimating him but it seems like he can a kevin faulk/shane vereen type of change of pace player with ST value. seems like he has more talent than brightwell and more explosiveness than gray.
not sure anyone else in the draft had:
21+ bench reps
40+ vertical
sub-7 3 cone
that's the athletic package of an elite TE/RB/S/LB.
I get the impression he has very good vision and looks to read his blocks well. He’s shifty and makes the most out of a small crease. He also appears tough to bring down. Doesn’t go down easily which is something we will appreciate after watching Barkley this past year.
Depth of Talent Score: 75.6 = Contributor: Starter execution in a limited role; diminishing returns beyond that scope.
Tracy is on the cusp of the Reserve Tier: Contributor with limitations in scope and execution.
The Elevator Pitch: Tracy spent four years as a wide receiver and return specialist at Iowa. Watch his Iowa tape and you see a wealth of trapping targets to his body and fighting the football, which is among the reasons why he’s more intriguing as a running back.
Tracy is an elusive runner who layers movements in the open field to avoid defenders. He gets his feet and knees high enough to get over low shots and he can do this while making elusive moves against pursuit.
Tracy has an excellent stiff-arm that he can deliver with reach and power. He uses his pads well when he prepares for contact, but he can improve his overall body lean when he runs between the tackles.
Tracy is a promising athlete with elite change of direction quickness that he applies well as a running back but may have room to get even better as he becomes more adept as a decision maker between the tackles. Tracy can make an early impact in the D’Andre Swift-Kenyan Drake role as a player earning the ball in open space or handed the ball on plays between the tackles that are designed to simulate open space such as draws and toss plays.
A short-term trap-door that could undermine success in this role could be ball security because most of his touches came as a receiver and he has careless moments with ball security between the tackles. If he can continue to learn the position quickly, he could become a productive committee option by the end of his first contract.
a bunch of 50+ yard runs. it was just big play after big play running away from people like the run he had against buffalo.
He had way more carries... Tracy averaged 6.3 yards a carry at Purdue in the Big Ten. He had under 2 yards before first contact and averaged that. He made big plays and runs just like Bradshaw to me. When you watch them the way he ducks, sidesteps, makes contact... looks Bradshaw to me the way he would get extra yards.
This is a must watch. The football metrics (YPC, YAC, etc.) are absolutely top notch. And pass catching and kick returning. This is a fantastic pick!
I also like the pick. Receiving ability and pass protection, KR, can be good 3rd down back.
Ok,that’s all I needed to hear!
That is a good comp... that is exactly what he looks like when running
In addition you usually only get 4-5 years of good production out of a back. So his age is irrelevant.
Man I hope I'm right
That is a good comp... that is exactly what he looks like when running
bradshaw looked a lot more explosive - he was shot out of a cannon. tracy doesnt look as explosive as his testing to me in the highlights.
I think we are watching different Highlights then. He looks explosive to me.
Wow….what a great video…those 2 guys loved him immensely. Only one year at the position…I’m excited….I now can see why Sy loves him. THANKS JOE SCHOEN
Comparison Spectrum: Kenyan Drake - - X
Tracy has the same versatility and slippery-ness that Harvin did.