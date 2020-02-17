for display only
New York Giants 5th Round Selection: RB Tyrone Tracy

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:28 pm
RE: …  
Toth029 : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16495709 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Is Estime off the board?

At bar in Dover, NH with little service.


Went to Denver in the 5th.
RE: …  
PatersonPlank : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16495709 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Is Estime off the board?

At bar in Dover, NH with little service.


Long time ago
RE: …  
jvm52106 : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16495709 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Is Estime off the board?

At bar in Dover, NH with little service.


Yes.
I like this pick  
GiantsFan84 : 3:42 pm : link
He’s a KR / slash weapon on offense. I don’t think he’s a full time RB and that’s ok
Seems  
AcidTest : 3:42 pm : link
like a great pick. Fantastic athleticism with a lot of receiving skills that will be valuable as he comes out of the backfield. He also seems very shifty and strong, and can break a lot of tackles.
RE: Great Pick  
Pete in VA : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16495691 tomdif21 said:
Quote:
Great video on this kid. Tyrone Tracy - ( New Window )


This is a must watch. The football metrics (YPC, YAC, etc.) are absolutely top notch. And pass catching and kick returning. This is a fantastic pick!
Solid pick  
AROCK1000 : 3:45 pm : link
Scouts uncovered a good one here…..  
Simms11 : 3:45 pm : link
Sneaky good! Looks like some nice camp competition now. He’ll most likely come in as #2 or 3 back and KR.
RE: Love this pick  
Rave7 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16495679 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
One of the most interesting players in the draft


I also like the pick. Receiving ability and pass protection, KR, can be good 3rd down back.
RE: Love this pick  
gersh : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16495679 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
One of the most interesting players in the draft

Ok,that’s all I needed to hear!
Reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw  
PatersonPlank : 3:47 pm : link
Man I hope I'm right
Check that vertical out  
cosmicj : 3:47 pm : link
Elite athletic traits. Very interested pick.
Man...  
Amtoft : 3:47 pm : link
Some of his highlights are crazy... tough runner that looks elusive. I like it.
RE: Reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw  
Amtoft : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16495736 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Man I hope I'm right


That is a good comp... that is exactly what he looks like when running
age is a non factor  
kelly : 3:49 pm : link
doesn't have alot of wear since he only played RB one year.

In addition you usually only get 4-5 years of good production out of a back. So his age is irrelevant.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:49 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
166) NYG: Tyrone Tracy Jr. - RB/Purdue

Former WR at Iowa (was second leading receiver to Ihmir Smith Marsette at one time) that made the move to RB and finished with a huge year. Finished 4th in country in yards after contact per rush. Elite quickness and burst - still learning position but has a skill set in the passing game very few can match. Love the chance here - huge ceiling.
I like it...  
Capt. Don : 3:50 pm : link
Watching highlights, his running style reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw.
With  
Toth029 : 3:50 pm : link
Tracy having experience returning kicks, it opens the door for that position with a huge list. Polar opposite from last year.
this feels like another solid single or double  
Eric on Li : 3:51 pm : link
maybe im under estimating him but it seems like he can a kevin faulk/shane vereen type of change of pace player with ST value. seems like he has more talent than brightwell and more explosiveness than gray.

not sure anyone else in the draft had:

21+ bench reps
40+ vertical
sub-7 3 cone

that's the athletic package of an elite TE/RB/S/LB.

He has 3rd down back written all over him  
cosmicj : 3:51 pm : link
From his highlights  
JFIB : 3:51 pm : link
I get the impression he has very good vision and looks to read his blocks well. He’s shifty and makes the most out of a small crease. He also appears tough to bring down. Doesn’t go down easily which is something we will appreciate after watching Barkley this past year.
RE: RE: Reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw  
Eric on Li : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16495743 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16495736 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Man I hope I'm right



That is a good comp... that is exactly what he looks like when running


bradshaw looked a lot more explosive - he was shot out of a cannon. tracy doesnt look as explosive as his testing to me in the highlights.
I like his versatility. We got good value on this pick. He should be  
Ira : 3:52 pm : link
able to contribute.
Can be used as a returner  
cjac : 3:53 pm : link
On punts and kickoffs as well
RE: RE: RE: Reminds me of Ahmad Bradshaw  
Amtoft : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16495763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16495743 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16495736 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Man I hope I'm right



That is a good comp... that is exactly what he looks like when running



bradshaw looked a lot more explosive - he was shot out of a cannon. tracy doesnt look as explosive as his testing to me in the highlights.


I think we are watching different Highlights then. He looks explosive to me.
RE: Great Pick  
5BowlsSoon : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16495691 tomdif21 said:
Quote:
Great video on this kid. Tyrone Tracy - ( New Window )


Wow….what a great video…those 2 guys loved him immensely. Only one year at the position…I’m excited….I now can see why Sy loves him. THANKS JOE SCHOEN
The little bit of tape he has..  
Capisce : 3:56 pm : link
reminds me a bit of Tiki.
amtoft - bradshaw at marshall had multiple 200+ yard games  
Eric on Li : 3:57 pm : link
a bunch of 50+ yard runs. it was just big play after big play running away from people like the run he had against buffalo.
Waldman has him as the 22nd RB-comp to Kenyan Drake  
Darwinian : 3:57 pm : link
RSP Ranking: RB22

Height/Weight: 5’11”/209 School: Purdue/Iowa

Comparison Spectrum: Kenyan Drake - - X

Depth of Talent Score: 75.6 = Contributor: Starter execution in a limited role; diminishing returns beyond that scope.
Tracy is on the cusp of the Reserve Tier: Contributor with limitations in scope and execution.

The Elevator Pitch: Tracy spent four years as a wide receiver and return specialist at Iowa. Watch his Iowa tape and you see a wealth of trapping targets to his body and fighting the football, which is among the reasons why he’s more intriguing as a running back.

Tracy is an elusive runner who layers movements in the open field to avoid defenders. He gets his feet and knees high enough to get over low shots and he can do this while making elusive moves against pursuit.

Tracy has an excellent stiff-arm that he can deliver with reach and power. He uses his pads well when he prepares for contact, but he can improve his overall body lean when he runs between the tackles.

Tracy is a promising athlete with elite change of direction quickness that he applies well as a running back but may have room to get even better as he becomes more adept as a decision maker between the tackles. Tracy can make an early impact in the D’Andre Swift-Kenyan Drake role as a player earning the ball in open space or handed the ball on plays between the tackles that are designed to simulate open space such as draws and toss plays.

A short-term trap-door that could undermine success in this role could be ball security because most of his touches came as a receiver and he has careless moments with ball security between the tackles. If he can continue to learn the position quickly, he could become a productive committee option by the end of his first contract.
It might just  
Jon In NYC : 3:58 pm : link
be the black and gold, but he reminds me of a poor man's Alvin Kamara. Great pass catcher, great balance, finishes through contact despite not being a traditional power back size.
Boiler Up!!!  
ZogZerg : 4:00 pm : link
Just remember, Purdue's OL was not good.
When was last time Sy' said he 'loved' a Giants' pick?  
ColHowPepper : 4:00 pm : link
): ??
Cosell:
Quote:
I could see him fitting well into an NFL offense that features the back in the passing game, especially with formation versatility.
What Barkley was supposed to be? a bit of /s/
RE: amtoft - bradshaw at marshall had multiple 200+ yard games  
Amtoft : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16495780 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
a bunch of 50+ yard runs. it was just big play after big play running away from people like the run he had against buffalo.


He had way more carries... Tracy averaged 6.3 yards a carry at Purdue in the Big Ten. He had under 2 yards before first contact and averaged that. He made big plays and runs just like Bradshaw to me. When you watch them the way he ducks, sidesteps, makes contact... looks Bradshaw to me the way he would get extra yards.
After watching some highlights  
RomanWH : 4:02 pm : link
I think a decent comp for him would be Percy Harvin from his Florida Gator days, just without the extra gear that Percy had.

Tracy has the same versatility and slippery-ness that Harvin did.