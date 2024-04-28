Good Duggan article on state of team

The notion that all of the pre-draft work the Giants did on the quarterbacks was part of a “smoke screen” is silly. Time is too precious for GMs and coaches to fly around the country in a misdirection attempt. And if it was a smoke screen, it was unsuccessful. No team traded ahead of the Giants, so if they were bluffing their interest in McCarthy or another QB, no one was fooled.



The more realistic scenario is the Giants did all of the research on this quarterback class and believed Maye was the only prospect worthy of trying to trade up for (with the understanding that Williams and Daniels weren’t attainable). It’s entirely plausible that after spending so much time with McCarthy, the Giants simply concluded he wasn’t worth the No. 6 pick. But a team can’t reach that conclusion until it invests the time to do a deep evaluation of the prospect.