Good Duggan article on state of team

Sean : 9:25 am
Quote:
A year after trying to “expedite the process,” New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has changed his tune. Now, Schoen is preaching patience and emphasizing how it will take time to build the roster.

That’s a tough message to send entering Year 3. A surprisingly successful debut season raised expectations and led to Schoen’s attempt to speed up the rebuild around Daniel Jones after giving the quarterback a four-year, $160 million contract.

Quote:
The Giants’ strongest offer amounted to the No. 6 pick, No. 47 and their 2025 first-round pick, according to the New York Daily News. But the Patriots needed a quarterback just as badly as the Giants still do. And despite director of scouting Eliot Wolf claiming to be “open for business,” a league source said the Patriots weren’t seriously interested in trading the pick. They wanted Maye and took him.

Quote:
The Giants didn’t deem any of the other three quarterbacks that went in the top 12 — Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix — worthy of the sixth pick, so they took LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. So instead of replacing Jones, the Giants gave him the best receiver of his career.

That’s why Schoen lamenting that people want “instant gratification” falls flat. This draft focused on filling needs to fortify the roster led by the quarterback Schoen chose to pay $40 million per year. The expectation for a team in this stage of its build should be to win, but Schoen’s comments about Jones hardly generate enthusiasm.

Quote:
The notion that all of the pre-draft work the Giants did on the quarterbacks was part of a “smoke screen” is silly. Time is too precious for GMs and coaches to fly around the country in a misdirection attempt. And if it was a smoke screen, it was unsuccessful. No team traded ahead of the Giants, so if they were bluffing their interest in McCarthy or another QB, no one was fooled.

The more realistic scenario is the Giants did all of the research on this quarterback class and believed Maye was the only prospect worthy of trying to trade up for (with the understanding that Williams and Daniels weren’t attainable). It’s entirely plausible that after spending so much time with McCarthy, the Giants simply concluded he wasn’t worth the No. 6 pick. But a team can’t reach that conclusion until it invests the time to do a deep evaluation of the prospect.


Link - ( New Window )
So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
HardTruth : 9:31 am : link
On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
Why does he hate Jones so much?  
Mike from Ohio : 9:32 am : link
Why is Duggan such a miserable person and why doesn’t he just go cover another team if he is do down on the Giants. I wear some writers are just terrible, miserable people who are no fun at parties.

/s
We will know by the end of next season  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:37 am : link
If the Giants made the right choice or not. I’m in the belief that only the first 3 QBs drafted Williams, Daniels, and Maye were worthy of the 6th pick. McCarthy and Nix were second round prospects. Penix has first round talent but his injury history scares the hell out of you.

I think the Giants made the right choice. There will be options at QB next season, even though next year’s draft class isn’t considered strong. But a QB prospect always rises, and we should not have reached for a need. Build out the roster and give your young QB the best chance to succeed.
RE: We will know by the end of next season  
Mike from Ohio : 9:40 am : link
JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
If the Giants made the right choice or not. I’m in the belief that only the first 3 QBs drafted Williams, Daniels, and Maye were worthy of the 6th pick. McCarthy and Nix were second round prospects. Penix has first round talent but his injury history scares the hell out of you.

I think the Giants made the right choice. There will be options at QB next season, even though next year’s draft class isn’t considered strong. But a QB prospect always rises, and we should not have reached for a need. Build out the roster and give your young QB the best chance to succeed.


If there is a good QB prospect and the Giants are picking 7th, are you good giving up what we would have for Maye for this year to a team next year?

In other words, why will 2025 be a better situation to get a QB than 2024 was? And if it isn’t, do we sign a guy like Dak or just stick with Jones again?
Patience?  
rsjem1979 : 9:44 am : link
Sorry, no. With that QB contract, the trade and big contract for Burns, and every pick they made (and didn't make) in the draft, it's abundantly clear that we should expect big things from this group.

I don't actually expect them, but you don't get to make the moves they have made and then tell me I need to be patient. The presumed starting QB has the 6th highest cap hit at the position in 2024 and an elite talent at WR.

F patience. Win.
I feel like Schoen is playing both sides of the fence  
Mike from Ohio : 9:49 am : link
Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.

It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.
RE: So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
WillVAB : 9:52 am : link
HardTruth said:
Quote:
On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?


That will surely be a topic of discussion (rightfully so) everywhere if that happens.

Pre-draft there was an out that Penix and Nix weren’t worthy of the 6th pick and couldn’t be had with a trade up, assumption being they would go later in the draft. The league has determined neither would’ve been reached at 6.

We’ll see, I hope Schoen is right. It won’t be pretty if he’s wrong.
RE: I feel like Schoen is playing both sides of the fence  
Jon In NYC : 9:53 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.

It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.


I don't think we saw anything resembling "complete confidence" this offseason. They actively tried to trade up for his replacement and probably will try to upgrade at the position next year too.
RE: I feel like Schoen is playing both sides of the fence  
Mbavaro : 9:55 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.

It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.


Jack Stroud wouldn’t have tried to trade up for Maye😁
I  
BigBlueinDE : 9:56 am : link
think the arrow is pointing up and feel they'll be surprisingly competitive next year.
Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Go Terps : 9:58 am : link
It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.
*Drafting Nabers isn't a patience pick  
Go Terps : 9:58 am : link
.
RE: So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
section125 : 9:59 am : link
HardTruth said:
Quote:
On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?


I myself would have liked them. By I am hungry for a change at QB.
However, if any of the three they passed on do well, they will be doing well in a system that supports them and an offense conducive to their talents.

It comes down to, do McCarthy, Penix or Nix provide more value than Nabers. Were those three going to be able to execute the QB position as Daboll thought they would need, to be long term answers at QB. Were they going to be so much better than Jones/Lock? (Kind of a dumb question on it's face, yes, as I think anyone would do better than Jones.) But Probably in Schoen's eyes, those three were not sufficiently superior to pass Nabers in talent.

Also, Minny is ready now - you could probably argue that their defense is the reason they have failed, not the offense.

Penix in Atlanta is pure looking to the future as Cousins is there for at least 2 more years.

Nix was the target of Payton in Denver and nobody here at BBI really liked him at all except myself and a few others.

It is very hard to argue against a replacement for Jones. I certainly do not have the ability to judge college QB talent as it relates to the NFL, so I do not know what NFL GMs need to see.

I do think one of the three will do well and I think it will be Nix in Denver because that is the best match of player with the head coach.

Penix has a great arm, but looked bad vs Michigan and that pressure.

McCarthy is an enigma - was basically a nobody until Michigan won the CFB Championship.
RE: RE: I feel like Schoen is playing both sides of the fence  
Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16497130 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.

It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.



Jack Stroud wouldn’t have tried to trade up for Maye😁


That was Terps. When the price became too much, Jack Stroud took the wheel.
Team Building ? Patience ?  
averagejoe : 10:02 am : link
This is why the Giants are awful and the Eagles win. In the NFL today there is only this year. There is only right now . With the cap and FA you cannot keep a team together. Yet the Giants have been 'developing' Daniel Jones for six years. Everywhere else a QB gets two years and out they go and a new plan is made. Not here. We are still building a hypothetical roster around a failed QB . When will it stop ?
The jury will likely still be out on Penix  
Mike from Ohio : 10:06 am : link
In a couple of years because if he plays, it will likely be spot starts in the event Cousins is hurt. I don’t think we will have a great read on him in two years - people will see what they want to see.

If McCarthy and/or Nix show flashes this year, it will be fair to question the Giants QB evaluation skills given the two separate evaluations they made of Jones in 2022 and 2023.
RE: So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
crooza172 : 10:12 am : link
HardTruth said:
Quote:
On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?



They haven’t earned anyone’s trust that they know how to properly evaluate the qb position. They thought Daniel Jones was worthy of a 160 million contract. Shouldn’t have to say much more.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:13 am : link
I’ve never been less interested in a Giants season than this upcoming one.
As of now there are potentially 4-5 1st round QBs  
TommytheElephant : 10:16 am : link
Now I know that can change ... Jayden Daniels vs Jake Fromm preseason mocks
RE: …  
crooza172 : 10:16 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I’ve never been less interested in a Giants season than this upcoming one.


No but those with blinders on will attack us and our opinions. The fact of the matter is, we aren’t close to contending until we get a good QB. We don’t have that and this teams management is the worst in the nfl by a wide margin over the last decade.
I do t get the “not worthy” crap  
Bleedblue10 : 10:16 am : link
What if Nabers was just higher in the board than JJ? It’s entirely possible that we liked JJ a lot and still didn’t pick him. There are other factors (contract for one) that play in to the decision to pass in JJ, Penix and Bo. Personally I think schoen just stuck to his board after Maye was no longer an option
Didn’t draft Nabers for Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 10:18 am : link
But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.

The Giants care about their success and currently Jones is the QB under contract.

WTF do you expect them to do?

I wanted McCarthy for the reason I stated before the draft.

I don’t believe in Jones ability to remain healthy.

I also have not monitored his rehab daily or seen any actual medical reports.

The Daboll/Kafka offense does not need Aaron Rodger’s.

It needs playmakers.

I believe Jones skill set fits this offense very well.

I think Lock could do VERY well in it too.

Can we get excited for just a couple seconds?

We just got a lot better.(we drafted Burns in Rd2)

What if we just drafted a gold jacket at wr that takes the NFL by storm. We just have to get him the ball.

Protection.

I would have been behind giving up next years 1 for Maye even though I personally prefer McCarthy.

I can find reasons to be optimistic and rooting for Jones wont hurt me at all. I mean, it would be cool for us and the kid, no? If he did something you didn’t think, would that be a good surprise?

I just want you guys to be able to be happy when you don’t get your way. I actually feel bad for you. I’m sorry life has not allowed you to learn this lesson. Passing this particular lesson on to one’s children is the most valuable thing you can do for them. They cannot learn it, unless you model it.

They are watching.




Hahaha  
Mike from Ohio : 10:21 am : link
“Try to be happy because your children are watching.”

This has to be one of the most idiotic posters this site has ever had. If you don’t like our draft, you are ruining your children’s lives.
RE: Team Building ? Patience ?  
section125 : 10:22 am : link
averagejoe said:
Quote:
This is why the Giants are awful and the Eagles win. In the NFL today there is only this year. There is only right now . With the cap and FA you cannot keep a team together. Yet the Giants have been 'developing' Daniel Jones for six years. Everywhere else a QB gets two years and out they go and a new plan is made. Not here. We are still building a hypothetical roster around a failed QB . When will it stop ?


You continue to make the stupidest arguments. They were ready to get a new QB - Williams, Daniels or Maye. So does that mean that because you don't get a Qb you don't improve the roster? Do you say "ah fuck it" and pass on every other position? Did they trade for Burns to help Jones or to build a kickass defense?

The Eagles can do what they do because they already have a talented team. They can pick and chose areas to upgrade because they have so few. So forget the Eagles. They started to crash last year...let's see how they do this year. I won't bet against them.

They aren't building a roster around Jones because he is Daniel Jones. He was close to being gone at the end of 2024. They are building a roster - period. You don't stop improving the roster because you didn't get the QB you wanted.
RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Jon In NYC : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.


I don't understand what's wrong with the logic if "If there's one QB on the board you feel is better than your current guy, try to get him. If not, get a 21 year old WR1 to help whoever the QB is for the next decade"
RE: Didn’t draft Nabers for Jones  
crooza172 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16497184 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.

The Giants care about their success and currently Jones is the QB under contract.

WTF do you expect them to do?

I wanted McCarthy for the reason I stated before the draft.

I don’t believe in Jones ability to remain healthy.

I also have not monitored his rehab daily or seen any actual medical reports.

The Daboll/Kafka offense does not need Aaron Rodger’s.

It needs playmakers.

I believe Jones skill set fits this offense very well.

I think Lock could do VERY well in it too.

Can we get excited for just a couple seconds?

We just got a lot better.(we drafted Burns in Rd2)

What if we just drafted a gold jacket at wr that takes the NFL by storm. We just have to get him the ball.

Protection.

I would have been behind giving up next years 1 for Maye even though I personally prefer McCarthy.

I can find reasons to be optimistic and rooting for Jones wont hurt me at all. I mean, it would be cool for us and the kid, no? If he did something you didn’t think, would that be a good surprise?

I just want you guys to be able to be happy when you don’t get your way. I actually feel bad for you. I’m sorry life has not allowed you to learn this lesson. Passing this particular lesson on to one’s children is the most valuable thing you can do for them. They cannot learn it, unless you model it.

They are watching.


A gold jack WR won’t do anything to get you to a Super Bowl until have you have a QB. See Kurt Warner on the cardinals.

You act as if this is Jones’s 2nd or 3rd season. This is his sixth season. There is no hope until he is gone. Period.
RE: RE: Team Building ? Patience ?  
crooza172 : 10:27 am : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497153 averagejoe said:


Quote:


This is why the Giants are awful and the Eagles win. In the NFL today there is only this year. There is only right now . With the cap and FA you cannot keep a team together. Yet the Giants have been 'developing' Daniel Jones for six years. Everywhere else a QB gets two years and out they go and a new plan is made. Not here. We are still building a hypothetical roster around a failed QB . When will it stop ?



You continue to make the stupidest arguments. They were ready to get a new QB - Williams, Daniels or Maye. So does that mean that because you don't get a Qb you don't improve the roster? Do you say "ah fuck it" and pass on every other position? Did they trade for Burns to help Jones or to build a kickass defense?

The Eagles can do what they do because they already have a talented team. They can pick and chose areas to upgrade because they have so few. So forget the Eagles. They started to crash last year...let's see how they do this year. I won't bet against them.

They aren't building a roster around Jones because he is Daniel Jones. He was close to being gone at the end of 2024. They are building a roster - period. You don't stop improving the roster because you didn't get the QB you wanted.


This is not a stupid argument. We have been “building this roster” for 10 years and have the worst record over that span. The trust in management to know how to do this is gone and it was questionable at best taking a shot on one of the other 3 qbs drafted in the top 12. Shoen has not earned any trust into any fan thinking he made the right call.
RE: RE: RE: Team Building ? Patience ?  
crooza172 : 10:28 am : link
crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497190 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16497153 averagejoe said:


Quote:


This is why the Giants are awful and the Eagles win. In the NFL today there is only this year. There is only right now . With the cap and FA you cannot keep a team together. Yet the Giants have been 'developing' Daniel Jones for six years. Everywhere else a QB gets two years and out they go and a new plan is made. Not here. We are still building a hypothetical roster around a failed QB . When will it stop ?



You continue to make the stupidest arguments. They were ready to get a new QB - Williams, Daniels or Maye. So does that mean that because you don't get a Qb you don't improve the roster? Do you say "ah fuck it" and pass on every other position? Did they trade for Burns to help Jones or to build a kickass defense?

The Eagles can do what they do because they already have a talented team. They can pick and chose areas to upgrade because they have so few. So forget the Eagles. They started to crash last year...let's see how they do this year. I won't bet against them.

They aren't building a roster around Jones because he is Daniel Jones. He was close to being gone at the end of 2024. They are building a roster - period. You don't stop improving the roster because you didn't get the QB you wanted.



This is not a stupid argument. We have been “building this roster” for 10 years and have the worst record over that span. The trust in management to know how to do this is gone and it was questionable at best taking a shot on one of the other 3 qbs drafted in the top 12. Shoen has not earned any trust into any fan thinking he made the right call.


*not taking
RE: RE: So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
JonA1979 : 10:32 am : link
crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497105 HardTruth said:


Quote:


On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?




They haven’t earned anyone’s trust that they know how to properly evaluate the qb position. They thought Daniel Jones was worthy of a 160 million contract. Shouldn’t have to say much more.


Gonna have to wait a while for Penix, if they don't get a QB soon, they'll probably not be around long enough for yous guys to tell em "Told you so". Also, like if McCarthy is decent, even top 12 or so with Minny's offense, I don't think that would prove he was worth #6 on this team. It starts to become an apples to oranges comparison in my opinion, unless the dude is just off the charts good.
RE: RE: Didn’t draft Nabers for Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 10:32 am : link
Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16497184 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.

The Giants care about their success and currently Jones is the QB under contract.

WTF do you expect them to do?

I wanted McCarthy for the reason I stated before the draft.

I don’t believe in Jones ability to remain healthy.

I also have not monitored his rehab daily or seen any actual medical reports.

The Daboll/Kafka offense does not need Aaron Rodger’s.

It needs playmakers.

I believe Jones skill set fits this offense very well.

I think Lock could do VERY well in it too.

Can we get excited for just a couple seconds?

We just got a lot better.(we drafted Burns in Rd2)

What if we just drafted a gold jacket at wr that takes the NFL by storm. We just have to get him the ball.

Protection.

I would have been behind giving up next years 1 for Maye even though I personally prefer McCarthy.

I can find reasons to be optimistic and rooting for Jones wont hurt me at all. I mean, it would be cool for us and the kid, no? If he did something you didn’t think, would that be a good surprise?

I just want you guys to be able to be happy when you don’t get your way. I actually feel bad for you. I’m sorry life has not allowed you to learn this lesson. Passing this particular lesson on to one’s children is the most valuable thing you can do for them. They cannot learn it, unless you model it.

They are watching.







A gold jack WR won’t do anything to get you to a Super Bowl until have you have a QB. See Kurt Warner on the cardinals.

You act as if this is Jones’s 2nd or 3rd season. This is his sixth season. There is no hope until he is gone. Period.
I am amazed your footBALL Qb evaluations are so refined that you have given up hope(valuable thing dude) until Jones’ is gone. Let us know how that works out for you. Seems great, I’d be proud of that. Bravo!
I don't think it's fair or reasonable  
LW_Giants : 10:35 am : link
to preach patience to the fans when you're paying your QB $40m this season, drafted nothing but skill position players, invested heavily in the offensive line, and traded a pick for a DE.

The expectation should be making the playoffs and an 8+ win team. If you can't do that you've failed.

Schoen likes to talk out of both sides of his mouth. He wants expectations as low as possible like a rebuilding team, but his actions say he's trying to win now.
RE: …  
Formerly TD : 10:35 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I’ve never been less interested in a Giants season than this upcoming one.


Same.
State of the team  
ajr2456 : 10:37 am : link
After 3 top 10 picks, paying a QB and a DE big money the expectation should be competing for the division, not patience.
RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Go Terps : 10:37 am : link
Jon In NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



I don't understand what's wrong with the logic if "If there's one QB on the board you feel is better than your current guy, try to get him. If not, get a 21 year old WR1 to help whoever the QB is for the next decade"


If they felt that way we have a severe QB evaluation problem, and that's ignoring the possibility that the current QB may have a fucked up neck that not only has him a hit away from retirement but it's currently impacting his throwing motion.

It wasn't even abundantly clear that Maye was better than the QBs the Giants passed on. The issue is they fell in full bloom love with him, so it had to be him.

I don't know what kind of idiots run a football team that way.
RE: The jury will likely still be out on Penix  
UConn4523 : 10:38 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In a couple of years because if he plays, it will likely be spot starts in the event Cousins is hurt. I don’t think we will have a great read on him in two years - people will see what they want to see.

If McCarthy and/or Nix show flashes this year, it will be fair to question the Giants QB evaluation skills given the two separate evaluations they made of Jones in 2022 and 2023.


I think you have to factor in good vs great. IMO it makes sense to try and go all in on a player you think can be great. But if you don’t think the next tier can be anything more than solid, I get not going that route especially at 6. And many teams tried trading up, it sounds like the cost to do so was the barrier so a trade back wasn’t a given either.

Penix and Nix will need to be 2nd big contract starters for me to feel like we blew it.
RE: RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Jon In NYC : 10:40 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16497191 Jon In NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



I don't understand what's wrong with the logic if "If there's one QB on the board you feel is better than your current guy, try to get him. If not, get a 21 year old WR1 to help whoever the QB is for the next decade"



If they felt that way we have a severe QB evaluation problem, and that's ignoring the possibility that the current QB may have a fucked up neck that not only has him a hit away from retirement but it's currently impacting his throwing motion.

It wasn't even abundantly clear that Maye was better than the QBs the Giants passed on. The issue is they fell in full bloom love with him, so it had to be him.

I don't know what kind of idiots run a football team that way.


You seem to think the Nix/JJ/Penix cohort is better than Brian Daboll does and that’s fine. But if they don’t love those guys I’d much rather solve the WR issue and set the next guy up for success in a way that Jones hasn’t been.
I am afraid that  
Dave on the UWS : 10:41 am : link
EVERY thread on BBI from now until....
we draft Jones' successor will be. "We didn't draft a QB, everything and everyone around the team totally sucks, they should all be fired, NOW, including the owner!!!!

Its going to be totally insufferable.

People can't see the forest through the trees around here.
Schoen wanted Maye, didn't work out, so if you were him, what would you do??

You pivot and continue to build the team until you CAN either draft an upgrade, trade for one, or sign one as a free agent.
But whining about it and saying
"If Jones isn't one of the best players in the league, everyone should be held accountable". (its a paraphrase Terps), that's just non-sense.

Penix was NEVER coming here no matter how much certain people wanted it.

Now, the legit criticism would be that they haven't drafted a QB since 2019. Today's NFL doesn't work this way anymore, and that IS a legit criticism. But looking at a current snap shot, Schoen is playing the cards he has in his hand, that's the only thing he can do.
Get the team to a point, where he CAN offer the moon for the guy he wants. That's a sound strategy.
It won’t be insufferable  
ajr2456 : 10:43 am : link
If the Giants win and Jones produces. If the Giants are bad and Jones stinks what else should the board discuss?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Go Terps : 10:45 am : link
Jon In NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 16497214 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16497191 Jon In NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



I don't understand what's wrong with the logic if "If there's one QB on the board you feel is better than your current guy, try to get him. If not, get a 21 year old WR1 to help whoever the QB is for the next decade"



If they felt that way we have a severe QB evaluation problem, and that's ignoring the possibility that the current QB may have a fucked up neck that not only has him a hit away from retirement but it's currently impacting his throwing motion.

It wasn't even abundantly clear that Maye was better than the QBs the Giants passed on. The issue is they fell in full bloom love with him, so it had to be him.

I don't know what kind of idiots run a football team that way.



You seem to think the Nix/JJ/Penix cohort is better than Brian Daboll does and that’s fine. But if they don’t love those guys I’d much rather solve the WR issue and set the next guy up for success in a way that Jones hasn’t been.


You think QB is a Daboll call?
Insufferable  
Go Terps : 10:47 am : link
I'd say it's insufferable to see the Giants keep repeating the same mistakes while being told they're on the right track.
RE: Didn’t draft Nabers for Jones  
Blue21 : 10:48 am : link
Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.

The Giants care about their success and currently Jones is the QB under contract.

WTF do you expect them to do?

I wanted McCarthy for the reason I stated before the draft.

I don’t believe in Jones ability to remain healthy.

I also have not monitored his rehab daily or seen any actual medical reports.

The Daboll/Kafka offense does not need Aaron Rodger’s.

It needs playmakers.

I believe Jones skill set fits this offense very well.

I think Lock could do VERY well in it too.

Can we get excited for just a couple seconds?

We just got a lot better.(we drafted Burns in Rd2)

What if we just drafted a gold jacket at wr that takes the NFL by storm. We just have to get him the ball.

Protection.

I would have been behind giving up next years 1 for Maye even though I personally prefer McCarthy.

I can find reasons to be optimistic and rooting for Jones wont hurt me at all. I mean, it would be cool for us and the kid, no? If he did something you didn’t think, would that be a good surprise?

I just want you guys to be able to be happy when you don’t get your way. I actually feel bad for you. I’m sorry life has not allowed you to learn this lesson. Passing this particular lesson on to one’s children is the most valuable thing you can do for them. They cannot learn it, unless you model it.

They are watching.
totally agree. I wanted JJM. But I m over it. I m looking forward to this season.
RE: I am afraid that  
crooza172 : 10:49 am : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
EVERY thread on BBI from now until....
we draft Jones' successor will be. "We didn't draft a QB, everything and everyone around the team totally sucks, they should all be fired, NOW, including the owner!!!!

Its going to be totally insufferable.

People can't see the forest through the trees around here.
Schoen wanted Maye, didn't work out, so if you were him, what would you do??

You pivot and continue to build the team until you CAN either draft an upgrade, trade for one, or sign one as a free agent.
But whining about it and saying
"If Jones isn't one of the best players in the league, everyone should be held accountable". (its a paraphrase Terps), that's just non-sense.

Penix was NEVER coming here no matter how much certain people wanted it.

Now, the legit criticism would be that they haven't drafted a QB since 2019. Today's NFL doesn't work this way anymore, and that IS a legit criticism. But looking at a current snap shot, Schoen is playing the cards he has in his hand, that's the only thing he can do.
Get the team to a point, where he CAN offer the moon for the guy he wants. That's a sound strategy.


It’s been insufferable being a giants fan for the last ten years and continuing to hear excuses about Jones year after year after year.
RE: Insufferable  
crooza172 : 10:50 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'd say it's insufferable to see the Giants keep repeating the same mistakes while being told they're on the right track.


Just said the same thing. This franchise is a dumpster fire.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Jon In NYC : 10:55 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16497220 Jon In NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 16497214 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16497191 Jon In NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



I don't understand what's wrong with the logic if "If there's one QB on the board you feel is better than your current guy, try to get him. If not, get a 21 year old WR1 to help whoever the QB is for the next decade"



If they felt that way we have a severe QB evaluation problem, and that's ignoring the possibility that the current QB may have a fucked up neck that not only has him a hit away from retirement but it's currently impacting his throwing motion.

It wasn't even abundantly clear that Maye was better than the QBs the Giants passed on. The issue is they fell in full bloom love with him, so it had to be him.

I don't know what kind of idiots run a football team that way.



You seem to think the Nix/JJ/Penix cohort is better than Brian Daboll does and that’s fine. But if they don’t love those guys I’d much rather solve the WR issue and set the next guy up for success in a way that Jones hasn’t been.



You think QB is a Daboll call?


Oh man I’d certainly hope so. If our QB guru can’t pick the QB we’re more fucked than I had thought.
RE: RE: Insufferable  
Go Terps : 10:57 am : link
crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497231 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'd say it's insufferable to see the Giants keep repeating the same mistakes while being told they're on the right track.



Just said the same thing. This franchise is a dumpster fire.


It's really bad. I just looked on Draft Kings, and the O/U it's 6.5 (same as before the draft and FA) and the odds to win the SB are +10000. Only Denver, Tennessee, New England, and Carolina have longer odds.

This draft showed which way the wind is blowing, and it isn't good.
are you saying we are on the wrong track  
Dave on the UWS : 11:00 am : link
because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.
RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
crooza172 : 11:02 am : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.


That’s exactly what we are saying.
RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
Go Terps : 11:02 am : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.


I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.
RE: I feel like Schoen is playing both sides of the fence  
HomerJones45 : 11:02 am : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.

It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.
Two factions in the front office. We can speculate on who is leading each faction.
RE: RE: RE: Insufferable  
crooza172 : 11:02 am : link
crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497237 crooza172 said:


Quote:


In comment 16497231 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'd say it's insufferable to see the Giants keep repeating the same mistakes while being told they're on the right track.



Just said the same thing. This franchise is a dumpster fire.



It's really bad. I just looked on Draft Kings, and the O/U it's 6.5 (same as before the draft and FA) and the odds to win the SB are +10000. Only Denver, Tennessee, New England, and Carolina have longer odds.

This draft showed which way the wind is blowing, and it isn't good.


Do yourself a favor and take the under.
RE: So we can judge Schoen’s talent evaluation  
HomerJones45 : 11:06 am : link
HardTruth said:
Quote:
On McCarthy, Penix and Nix performance?

He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
Same for the Pats. If Maye isn't the real deal, the Pats will look foolish for passing on additional draft picks for not trading down to 6.
At this point I think it’s very fair to start questioning whether  
Mike in NJ : 11:07 am : link
Schoen is the right man for the job or not. The way he handled the Jones/Barkley situations has been discussed at length, but is a huge red flag. In addition to that, he gives up valuable draft assets, and a huge contract, to Brian Burns in an offseason where he’s going to preach patience?

It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.
crooza- I doubt you were a fan  
Dave on the UWS : 11:08 am : link
during the late 60s and the 70s. I WAS! I went through the Norm Sneeds and the Craig Morton's.
Even with a pretty good defense during the 70s, the organization went for quick fixes at QB and failed miserably.
It really WAS "insufferable" to be a fan back then.

In the modern NFL, the QB is more important than anything. We ALL agree on that.
BUT, panicking and giving the farm away for a QB is not the solution either.
You can't give the farm away UNTIL, you are in the right place (roster wise), to do that. We are not, and management recognizes this. That's why the cold hard truth, that we are stuck with Jones (for now) starred them in the face and the realization hit home.

There were a LOT of dour faces when they were on the phone with Nabors.

I don't believe they are in ANY kind of dilusion that they need to move off of Jones. With some luck and development of all the young players on this current roster, next year may be a much better time to go for it.
There WILL be a QB that fits next year. Maybe several.
When Schoen preaches "patience", he's not talking long term.
Its essentially for this year, although he can't say that.
RE: At this point I think it’s very fair to start questioning whether  
crooza172 : 11:08 am : link
Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Schoen is the right man for the job or not. The way he handled the Jones/Barkley situations has been discussed at length, but is a huge red flag. In addition to that, he gives up valuable draft assets, and a huge contract, to Brian Burns in an offseason where he’s going to preach patience?

It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.


He is not and he’s made that abundantly clear with his moves.
RE: crooza- I doubt you were a fan  
crooza172 : 11:11 am : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
during the late 60s and the 70s. I WAS! I went through the Norm Sneeds and the Craig Morton's.
Even with a pretty good defense during the 70s, the organization went for quick fixes at QB and failed miserably.
It really WAS "insufferable" to be a fan back then.

In the modern NFL, the QB is more important than anything. We ALL agree on that.
BUT, panicking and giving the farm away for a QB is not the solution either.
You can't give the farm away UNTIL, you are in the right place (roster wise), to do that. We are not, and management recognizes this. That's why the cold hard truth, that we are stuck with Jones (for now) starred them in the face and the realization hit home.

There were a LOT of dour faces when they were on the phone with Nabors.

I don't believe they are in ANY kind of dilusion that they need to move off of Jones. With some luck and development of all the young players on this current roster, next year may be a much better time to go for it.
There WILL be a QB that fits next year. Maybe several.
When Schoen preaches "patience", he's not talking long term.
Its essentially for this year, although he can't say that.



Listen, I agree with all of this. However, I’m merely stating that I don’t trust that Shoen made the right call passing on one given his track record.
Dave on the UWS  
Go Terps : 11:13 am : link
There will be a QB that fits next year? How do you know? Who? What are the characteristics of a QB that fits?

If you lived through the '60s and '70s you should know you're doing it again. And again you're stuck hoping a George Young Congress in and save the Maras from themselves.
*comes in  
Go Terps : 11:13 am : link
.
RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
djm : 11:14 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.


You do that.

“One of the very best players.” He can’t just be solid. Christ almighty you suck.
RE: Dave on the UWS  
Darwinian : 11:15 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
There will be a QB that fits next year? How do you know? Who? What are the characteristics of a QB that fits?

If you lived through the '60s and '70s you should know you're doing it again. And again you're stuck hoping a George Young Congress in and save the Maras from themselves.


And even is there is *a* quarterback that fits the characteristics, who is to say it won't be Drake Maye part deux. We sit there at pick 6 again and won't pay the price to move up and get him, all because Mara doesn't want to be seen paying too high a price.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:15 am : link
2022: Schoen spent his first off-season here preaching patience. He was correct here, 2022 was a mirage.
2023: Then they had a surprising good year and he admitted to accelerating the rebuild. He was wrong.
2024: Preaching patience again after a bad year.

This is stupid, the self-scouting errors in 2023 are really just clownish. Are we really any closer to competing for a ring than when he got here?
i think schoen's PR efforts to lower expectations are bs  
Eric on Li : 11:21 am : link
a lot of people mistake the stage of this roster build because they are so numbed to bad football and bad management and so wrapped up in the QB debate.

good management in year 3 should be a good roster - and this may be a good roster if they can get good development from their draft picks. all 24 of their draft picks from their last 3 drafts are still here with a chance to succeed. a good roster shouldnt only depend on elite QB play.

it didnt for shanahan in SF,
or harbough in SF,
or campbell in DET,
or anyone in dallas since Romo,
or philly who has had a pretty good decade with wentz/hurts,
or miami/tua,
or the steelers post-ben,
or vrabel in ten,
or seahawks after russ,
or tampa without brady,
or literally dozens of other examples in the last decade.

drafting and developing well is the only way to a good roster. by year 3 it's time to own it.
RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
Go Terps : 11:22 am : link
djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



You do that.

“One of the very best players.” He can’t just be solid. Christ almighty you suck.


You disagreeing with me only reaffirms it. You've been a weather vane to predict the future on here for years. As consistently wrong as any poster... quite an achievement.
Unfortunately, Schoen extended Jones  
JonC : 11:23 am : link
and is going to ride him until a replacement is found (this is the patience part, and yes he's playing both sides of the fence because he fenced everyone in with Jones).

It's difficult to find an NFL championship QB. Prepare yourself for the platitudes and narratives already underway.

Only way out is win.
RE: Didn’t draft Nabers for Jones  
santacruzom : 11:25 am : link
Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.


I wouldn't say that's likely. It's possible, sure, but I would be surprised if Nabers' presence just suddenly unlocks a dormant ability of Jones that has not been seen yet.
RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 11:26 am : link
BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
2022: Schoen spent his first off-season here preaching patience. He was correct here, 2022 was a mirage.
2023: Then they had a surprising good year and he admitted to accelerating the rebuild. He was wrong.
2024: Preaching patience again after a bad year.

This is stupid, the self-scouting errors in 2023 are really just clownish. Are we really any closer to competing for a ring than when he got here?


closer yes, but that's a low bar. the question is how much closer?

adding thibs, burns, banks, okereke should have them a lot closer to a contending defense.

spending all the picks on the OL should have them closer to a contending OL.

the WR room is night/day better.

problem is we havent really seen tangible progress in any group of the team. that has to change next year at the line of scrimmage especially on both sides. they have like a half billion dollars, 2 top 10 picks and a bunch of day 2's spent on OL/DL now. if that doesn't do it what will?
RE: RE: Dave on the UWS  
GFAN52 : 11:27 am : link
Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16497279 Go Terps said:


Quote:


There will be a QB that fits next year? How do you know? Who? What are the characteristics of a QB that fits?

If you lived through the '60s and '70s you should know you're doing it again. And again you're stuck hoping a George Young Congress in and save the Maras from themselves.



And even is there is *a* quarterback that fits the characteristics, who is to say it won't be Drake Maye part deux. We sit there at pick 6 again and won't pay the price to move up and get him, all because Mara doesn't want to be seen paying too high a price.


Or a QB needy like the Patriots is sitting on that draft slot with where a QB they like is and that team won't trade out no matter what is offered.
RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
santacruzom : 11:27 am : link
djm said:
Quote:

You do that.

“One of the very best players.” He can’t just be solid. Christ almighty you suck.


Why be so sensitive to perceived unfairness to Jones? At his contract, I think the expectation that his name be included in the list of top players is certainly not unfair.
RE: RE: RE: Drafting Nabers isn't a  
BleedBlue46 : 11:28 am : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16497285 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16497143 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.

They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.

It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.



You do that.

“One of the very best players.” He can’t just be solid. Christ almighty you suck.



You disagreeing with me only reaffirms it. You've been a weather vane to predict the future on here for years. As consistently wrong as any poster... quite an achievement.


It will be fair to destroy them if we see one of the 3 QBs selected after pick 6 becoming a legit franchise QB. Schoen's image is forever tied to this decision for many Giants fans.
RE: Unfortunately, Schoen extended Jones  
Eric on Li : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16497301 JonC said:
Quote:
and is going to ride him until a replacement is found (this is the patience part, and yes he's playing both sides of the fence because he fenced everyone in with Jones).

It's difficult to find an NFL championship QB. Prepare yourself for the platitudes and narratives already underway.

Only way out is win.


im so tired of the jones excuse. what about his responsibility to the rest of the roster where he's spent 24 draft picks and close to half a billion dollars? it's year 3. there are basically 0 players left from 2021 drafts or prior still on rookie deals.
RE: RE: Unfortunately, Schoen extended Jones  
Go Terps : 11:33 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16497301 JonC said:


Quote:


and is going to ride him until a replacement is found (this is the patience part, and yes he's playing both sides of the fence because he fenced everyone in with Jones).

It's difficult to find an NFL championship QB. Prepare yourself for the platitudes and narratives already underway.

Only way out is win.



im so tired of the jones excuse. what about his responsibility to the rest of the roster where he's spent 24 draft picks and close to half a billion dollars? it's year 3. there are basically 0 players left from 2021 drafts or prior still on rookie deals.


On this we very much agree.
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:34 am : link
BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497287 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


2022: Schoen spent his first off-season here preaching patience. He was correct here, 2022 was a mirage.
2023: Then they had a surprising good year and he admitted to accelerating the rebuild. He was wrong.
2024: Preaching patience again after a bad year.

This is stupid, the self-scouting errors in 2023 are really just clownish. Are we really any closer to competing for a ring than when he got here?



closer yes, but that's a low bar. the question is how much closer?

adding thibs, burns, banks, okereke should have them a lot closer to a contending defense.

spending all the picks on the OL should have them closer to a contending OL.

the WR room is night/day better.

problem is we havent really seen tangible progress in any group of the team. that has to change next year at the line of scrimmage especially on both sides. they have like a half billion dollars, 2 top 10 picks and a bunch of day 2's spent on OL/DL now. if that doesn't do it what will?


I agree, I can put the QB position aside if I felt like we were hitting home runs in the drafts. I LIKE a lot of guys picked: Banks, Thibs, etc. (I love Nabers and am super excited for him). However, you really need elite players to win championships, and you need home run drafts. Look at the Lions or Ravens and how well they've done. Getting good players/borderline Pro Bowlers isn't enough. If the goal is to win a ring, we need studs.

As an aside, I actually like what Schoen--who I'm not a fan of yet--did with the OL this year.
RE: crooza- I doubt you were a fan  
jpetuch : 11:36 am : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
during the late 60s and the 70s. I WAS! I went through the Norm Sneeds and the Craig Morton's.
Even with a pretty good defense during the 70s, the organization went for quick fixes at QB and failed miserably.
It really WAS "insufferable" to be a fan back then.

In the modern NFL, the QB is more important than anything. We ALL agree on that.
BUT, panicking and giving the farm away for a QB is not the solution either.
You can't give the farm away UNTIL, you are in the right place (roster wise), to do that. We are not, and management recognizes this. That's why the cold hard truth, that we are stuck with Jones (for now) starred them in the face and the realization hit home.

There were a LOT of dour faces when they were on the phone with Nabors.

I don't believe they are in ANY kind of dilusion that they need to move off of Jones. With some luck and development of all the young players on this current roster, next year may be a much better time to go for it.
There WILL be a QB that fits next year. Maybe several.
When Schoen preaches "patience", he's not talking long term.
Its essentially for this year, although he can't say that.


Sickening how Mara trade 2 #1s for Tarkenton and Morton. Both wounnd up in HOF. Ron Yary Vikes and Randy White Cowboys.
JP- the one that hurts was Randy White  
Dave on the UWS : 11:44 am : link
Morton was a bad acquisition, largely because the team around him wasn't very good, he wasn't the type of guy who could elevate the team around him and carry them.

Tark DID elevate the team around him (for a short while), they were good in 1970 and 72. But, again, the team around him wasn't good enough to contend.

A smart GM has to balance both things at the same time, (even in today's game). Going after Maye, this year, says more about the player than anything else.
From a timing standpoint (to get full benefit of the rookie QB salary), NEXT year makes more sense. Will there be a QB worth rolling the dice on? Who the hell knows, that's why Schoen went after Maye THIS year.

That should tell Everyone here, what the REAL thoughts about Jones are.

If Lock CLEARLY shows he can play at a level they don't believe Jones can, I think he will play, and they will look to get Jones out of here THIS year.
If its 6 or 1/2 dozen or the other, they will let Jones play his way OUT of the job. I know many here think things are status quo with DJ.

They are NOT. The attempted trade up for Maye, pulled the veil away from how they view the QB position. Jones is now on borrowed time.
It can either make him or break him. (I suspect the latter, frankly).
 
christian : 11:46 am : link
Quarterback has the most outsized impact on the output that any position on any team sport. I thought the rules protecting quarterbacks and penalizing defenders in the pass game would democratize the position. It's actually made the difference between the good and average quarterbacks more apparent. The good quarterbacks buy more time and find more yards at a disproportionate clip than the average ones now.

Jones straddling the line between average and bad quarterback is an order of magnitude more impactful than any other thing any other play does.

That's not to say Schoen needs to also succeed and bolster everything else. But good quarterback play is table stakes to be in the championship hunt.
RE: RE: RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16497322 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:


I agree, I can put the QB position aside if I felt like we were hitting home runs in the drafts. I LIKE a lot of guys picked: Banks, Thibs, etc. (I love Nabers and am super excited for him). However, you really need elite players to win championships, and you need home run drafts. Look at the Lions or Ravens and how well they've done. Getting good players/borderline Pro Bowlers isn't enough. If the goal is to win a ring, we need studs.

As an aside, I actually like what Schoen--who I'm not a fan of yet--did with the OL this year.


i have liked a lot of what schoen has done and found a lot of his moves logical. some shrewed even and gutsy. some i didnt like. on the whole i think he is a stronger operator than his predecessors and runs what looks like a competent operation.

the biggest thing i dont like about him is i think he is a bit of an excuse maker and seems like part PR man (the comments we are talking about here included). year 1 he publicly griped about the cap situation he inherrited even though it wasn't that bad. he also inheritted 2 top 10 picks and 2 all pros he extended.

when that roster exceeded expectations schoen was in front of a lot of cameras and a frequent guest in the lockerroom postgame celebrations with an ear to ear grin (could be wrong but i dont think most GMs do that). when things went south last year with a roster that had more of his fingerprints on it as opposed to less i dont think he was making those same visits. it is past time for him to stand up and own the roster along with the expectation that an "embarassing" unit like he called the OL last year is on him even more than it's on them.
RE: I am afraid that  
HomerJones45 : 12:00 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
EVERY thread on BBI from now until....
we draft Jones' successor will be. "We didn't draft a QB, everything and everyone around the team totally sucks, they should all be fired, NOW, including the owner!!!!

Its going to be totally insufferable.

People can't see the forest through the trees around here.
Schoen wanted Maye, didn't work out, so if you were him, what would you do??

You pivot and continue to build the team until you CAN either draft an upgrade, trade for one, or sign one as a free agent.
But whining about it and saying
"If Jones isn't one of the best players in the league, everyone should be held accountable". (its a paraphrase Terps), that's just non-sense.

Penix was NEVER coming here no matter how much certain people wanted it.

Now, the legit criticism would be that they haven't drafted a QB since 2019. Today's NFL doesn't work this way anymore, and that IS a legit criticism. But looking at a current snap shot, Schoen is playing the cards he has in his hand, that's the only thing he can do.
Get the team to a point, where he CAN offer the moon for the guy he wants. That's a sound strategy.
Schoen dealt the cards to himself. He's the one that decided not to pick up the first year option, he's the one who handed out the idiotic contract, he's the one who evaluated the 2022 team, ran through all the caution signals and went full speed ahead on a re-do, he's the one who constructed the current team.

And now he's running around preaching patience, texting his man crush about the shiny new toy he just got him and it's "poor Joe he's playing the cards he was dealt"? Please. This guy is all over the place and nowhere.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 12:02 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16497322 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:




I agree, I can put the QB position aside if I felt like we were hitting home runs in the drafts. I LIKE a lot of guys picked: Banks, Thibs, etc. (I love Nabers and am super excited for him). However, you really need elite players to win championships, and you need home run drafts. Look at the Lions or Ravens and how well they've done. Getting good players/borderline Pro Bowlers isn't enough. If the goal is to win a ring, we need studs.

As an aside, I actually like what Schoen--who I'm not a fan of yet--did with the OL this year.



i have liked a lot of what schoen has done and found a lot of his moves logical. some shrewed even and gutsy. some i didnt like. on the whole i think he is a stronger operator than his predecessors and runs what looks like a competent operation.

the biggest thing i dont like about him is i think he is a bit of an excuse maker and seems like part PR man (the comments we are talking about here included). year 1 he publicly griped about the cap situation he inherrited even though it wasn't that bad. he also inheritted 2 top 10 picks and 2 all pros he extended.

when that roster exceeded expectations schoen was in front of a lot of cameras and a frequent guest in the lockerroom postgame celebrations with an ear to ear grin (could be wrong but i dont think most GMs do that). when things went south last year with a roster that had more of his fingerprints on it as opposed to less i dont think he was making those same visits. it is past time for him to stand up and own the roster along with the expectation that an "embarassing" unit like he called the OL last year is on him even more than it's on them.


Which moves would you call gutsy?

I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.

I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.
RE: RE: The jury will likely still be out on Penix  
Mike from Ohio : 12:02 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497161 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In a couple of years because if he plays, it will likely be spot starts in the event Cousins is hurt. I don’t think we will have a great read on him in two years - people will see what they want to see.

If McCarthy and/or Nix show flashes this year, it will be fair to question the Giants QB evaluation skills given the two separate evaluations they made of Jones in 2022 and 2023.



I think you have to factor in good vs great. IMO it makes sense to try and go all in on a player you think can be great. But if you don’t think the next tier can be anything more than solid, I get not going that route especially at 6. And many teams tried trading up, it sounds like the cost to do so was the barrier so a trade back wasn’t a given either.

Penix and Nix will need to be 2nd big contract starters for me to feel like we blew it.


I disagree with that. If I can replace a $50M/year guy who is oft injured and below average when healthy with a better player making $10M/year, I don’t need the younger player to be a top 10 player in the league. If it turns out he is just the same as Daniel Jones, all you did was save some money and give yourself some roster flexibility. I doubt any of these guys who went in the top 12 picks will be substantially worse than Daniel Jones.
Instant gratification?  
56goat : 12:03 pm : link
This team has mostly sucked since the last SB. When good teams overachieve they win 12, 13 games, division/conference titles, maybe even a SB appearance. We overachieved in 2022 and went 9-7-1, won 1 game and got destroyed the next game. 2016 similar, we got embarrassed. I think the fanbase has a right to be frustrated and verbal about it.
Can the DJ supporters, the few out there that are left  
Stars_and_stripes : 12:10 pm : link
Agree that the Giants may have FINALLY addressed the biggest issues with the offense? Namely WR1, terrible OL coaching with Bracillo, and then adding FIVE established veteran to the OL room this offseason. If so , either Daniel is due for a big year or we need to move on.

I must admit part of me is excited to see what happens because Daniel has had moments of greatness, though they may have been few and far between.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
Mike from Ohio : 12:10 pm : link
BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:


I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.


This is where I am as well. Unfortunately I think it will be Daboll who ultimately pays the price for Schoen’s poor decisions. I believe Schoen is here for a long time, even if the team keeps losing.
RE: At this point I think it’s very fair to start questioning whether  
HomerJones45 : 12:14 pm : link
Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Schoen is the right man for the job or not. The way he handled the Jones/Barkley situations has been discussed at length, but is a huge red flag. In addition to that, he gives up valuable draft assets, and a huge contract, to Brian Burns in an offseason where he’s going to preach patience?

It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.
+1. He needs to show more.
RE: RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
Watson : 12:17 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16497254 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.





I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.



And they are a poorly run team because they didn’t pick a quarterback?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 12:19 pm : link
BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:


Which moves would you call gutsy?

I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.

I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.


hiring daboll over flores was reasonably gutsy since flores was proven and we know the owner wanted flores.
i think thibs was a reasonably gutsy first draft pick. he is a big personality and had some boom/bust.
i think the waller and burns trades were both gutsy.
i think holding the line with barkley the way they did was also gutsy.
the jones extension - and not hedging with jjm - were both gutsy in their nonpopularity and career implications. especially if we assume him a pretty PR focused operator.

now all that said, i agree with you in liking daboll more, and i would bet a good amount of money he was the driving force behind most of the gutsy decisions.
 
christian : 12:23 pm : link
One of the biggest myths is that Gettleman left Schoen a bad cap situation. The only player Schoen inherited with a big guaranteed number and low performance was Golladay.

Schoen actually walked into a very cap neutral situation, and subsequently has given out a lot of guaranteed money to Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, Burns, and Okereke.

And as Eric noted above, he had a head start with two All Pro lineman and two top 7 picks.
RE: RE: RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
ThomasG : 12:30 pm : link
Watson said:
Quote:
In comment 16497257 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16497254 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.





I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.




And they are a poorly run team because they didn’t pick a quarterback?


They are a poorly run team because they have seen Daniel Jones play since 2019 and in every draft since they have ignored drafting a QB.
1 other gutsy decision i give him credit for is Toney trade  
Eric on Li : 12:34 pm : link
i dont think every GM would have traded a player that talented to KC/Reid/Mahomes. Woody Johnson veto'd and then changed the Zach Wilson trade for the worse for his team because he was afraid of getting embarassed by Sean Payton.

through the first few weeks it looked like toney was going to do really well there too. as always he got hurt, but then he made the big play in the SB. easy to forget now because toney has become the same level of joke he was here but that wasnt the case the first year.
RE: 1 other gutsy decision i give him credit for is Toney trade  
christian : 12:39 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i dont think every GM would have traded a player that talented to KC/Reid/Mahomes.


I agree in general with the other examples, but I'm pretty confident if a coach spends several days with Toney, the risk profile of him making a fool of you is a lot lower if he's gone.
RE: RE: 1 other gutsy decision i give him credit for is Toney trade  
Eric on Li : 12:45 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16497430 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i dont think every GM would have traded a player that talented to KC/Reid/Mahomes.



I agree in general with the other examples, but I'm pretty confident if a coach spends several days with Toney, the risk profile of him making a fool of you is a lot lower if he's gone.


it's possible but for a late 3rd round pick is it worth the risk if someone else was offering a mid 4th? im pretty confident he took the best offer and didnt care if it ended up making him look bad.
RE: RE: RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
Go Terps : 12:48 pm : link
Watson said:
Quote:
In comment 16497257 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16497254 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.





I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.




And they are a poorly run team because they didn’t pick a quarterback?


No. Not picking a QB was a sign that they are a poorly run team. The signs have been everywhere for years.

These guys think 2023 was a fluke; that 2022 was the real thing.

Fuck around and find out.
What I do know is this:  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 12:49 pm : link
Drafting Jones was, then, exactly what people are saying we should do now - pick a QB, any QB, and hope it works.

It's not like they picked the wrong QB that year - Haskins certainly wouldn't have been a better choice. I'm a Duke guy, but I couldn't believe they picked Jones. I didn't see him succeeding. If that's how they feel about JJ and company, why should they have picked one of them?

How many times do they have to give you 4-6 wins  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:58 pm : link
To consider they've been a poorly run team, guys?
I think the Giants are in the same place as in 1998  
cosmicj : 1:04 pm : link
No QB but the team is too talented and well coached to end up with a high #1. Schoen needs to do what Accorsi did and go shopping in the “failed vet” aisle.

With Jones hopefully off the books after this season, there will be cap room.
RE: I think the Giants are in the same place as in 1998  
Sean : 1:20 pm : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
No QB but the team is too talented and well coached to end up with a high #1. Schoen needs to do what Accorsi did and go shopping in the “failed vet” aisle.

With Jones hopefully off the books after this season, there will be cap room.

Yep. This makes the most sense. Although Beane & Schoen acquired Josh Allen off a playoff year, it required two trade ups and a polarizing enough prospect where he fell to seven in the draft.

Schoen wants high upside at QB it seems, he's not looking to settle.

Personally, I preferred drafting QB and giving him a runway through 2025 to see if he could pop. If not, you've got Jones completely off the books in 2026 and an easy pivot. Schoen opted for the roster build.
RE: RE: RE: RE: are you saying we are on the wrong track  
Watson : 1:35 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16497394 Watson said:


Quote:


In comment 16497257 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16497254 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


because we didn't draft a QB? Be clear about what you mean, don't generalize. I've noticed you do that a lot.





I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.




And they are a poorly run team because they didn’t pick a quarterback?



No. Not picking a QB was a sign that they are a poorly run team. The signs have been everywhere for years.

These guys think 2023 was a fluke; that 2022 was the real thing.

Fuck around and find out.



If they though 2023 was the fluke, why spend resources checking out all the QBs and by all accounts make a significant offer to move to 3.
RE: At this point I think it’s very fair to start questioning whether  
Gruber : 2:00 pm : link
Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Schoen is the right man for the job or not. The way he handled the Jones/Barkley situations has been discussed at length, but is a huge red flag. In addition to that, he gives up valuable draft assets, and a huge contract, to Brian Burns in an offseason where he’s going to preach patience?


Schoen gives up a second round pick to acquire a proven high quality edge rusher.
Outrageous!
There is a pretty strong argument to be made that edge rusher is the second most valuable position after quarterback. It's certainly one of the premium positions. Schoen pivoted from paying a running back to paying an edge rusher. You want to argue that was a mistake?
RE: JP- the one that hurts was Randy White  
56goat : 2:24 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Morton was a bad acquisition, largely because the team around him wasn't very good, he wasn't the type of guy who could elevate the team around him and carry them.

Tark DID elevate the team around him (for a short while), they were good in 1970 and 72. But, again, the team around him wasn't good enough to contend.

A smart GM has to balance both things at the same time, (even in today's game). Going after Maye, this year, says more about the player than anything else.
From a timing standpoint (to get full benefit of the rookie QB salary), NEXT year makes more sense. Will there be a QB worth rolling the dice on? Who the hell knows, that's why Schoen went after Maye THIS year.

That should tell Everyone here, what the REAL thoughts about Jones are.

If Lock CLEARLY shows he can play at a level they don't believe Jones can, I think he will play, and they will look to get Jones out of here THIS year.
If its 6 or 1/2 dozen or the other, they will let Jones play his way OUT of the job. I know many here think things are status quo with DJ.

They are NOT. The attempted trade up for Maye, pulled the veil away from how they view the QB position. Jones is now on borrowed time.
It can either make him or break him. (I suspect the latter, frankly).


Ahh, someone who has been watching even longer than me! You are correct about the 60s/70s attempts to get a QB, and losing White really hurt. The NFL was a running/defensive league back then. This NFL is a passing league, which puts even more importance on getting the QB position right. It is possible to win w/o a good QB, but you would need an 85 Bears/02 Ravens caliber defense to even have a shot of pulling it off.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:36 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16497365 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:




Which moves would you call gutsy?

I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.

I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.



hiring daboll over flores was reasonably gutsy since flores was proven and we know the owner wanted flores.
i think thibs was a reasonably gutsy first draft pick. he is a big personality and had some boom/bust.
i think the waller and burns trades were both gutsy.
i think holding the line with barkley the way they did was also gutsy.
the jones extension - and not hedging with jjm - were both gutsy in their nonpopularity and career implications. especially if we assume him a pretty PR focused operator.

now all that said, i agree with you in liking daboll more, and i would bet a good amount of money he was the driving force behind most of the gutsy decisions.


Hm, not sure I agree with that characterization for most other than the Jones extension and not picking a QB this year. Although, to be fair, some events are less clear in my mind today, so you could be right.

I think gutsy would have been letting Jones walk (or transition tagging him) and letting Barkley go last year. Schoen strikes me as a fairly conventional thinker. I don't view him as a ballsy GM. Shanahan/Lynch are ballsy (trading up for #3 and benching him for Purdy). Harbaugh benching Smith for Kaepernick is ballsy. I'd like to see a bit more risk-taking from Schoen, personally.
RE: What I do know is this:  
Mike from Ohio : 2:52 pm : link
Kevin_in_Pgh said:
Quote:
Drafting Jones was, then, exactly what people are saying we should do now - pick a QB, any QB, and hope it works.

It's not like they picked the wrong QB that year - Haskins certainly wouldn't have been a better choice. I'm a Duke guy, but I couldn't believe they picked Jones. I didn't see him succeeding. If that's how they feel about JJ and company, why should they have picked one of them?


Picking Jones was not the mistake. Staying with Daniel Jones when it is clear he is not the answer is the mistake. Deciding he was not worthy of a 5th year option, but then 12 months and 15 TD passes later deciding he was worth $160M was an egregious mistake.

Picking the wrong guy happens and is forgivable. Refusing to admit you made a mistake and trying to right it is the ongoing error to which this front office has anchored the team.
Jones  
Jerry in_DC : 3:00 pm : link
Is pretty close to the median outcome for a QB drafted at that position in the draft. It is nearly impossible to predict who is going to be a good QB. The next guy we pick might not be good either. Beyond having to watch his dull, robotic, lifeless QB play, this is a major frustration. We need to start looking at the next guy. We should have done it years ago. It's the time, wasting seasons.

Even if we have conviction and full bloom love in the next guy, he might not be good. But just get the cycle going. When you hit, it's monumental. Until then, we are just frittering away years of our Giants fan lives.
In what other line of work  
Mike from Ohio : 3:09 pm : link
Do you not replace a poorly performing, highly paid worker until you are convinced that the guy you hire to replace him will absolutely be better?

This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 3:41 pm : link
BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:

Hm, not sure I agree with that characterization for most other than the Jones extension and not picking a QB this year. Although, to be fair, some events are less clear in my mind today, so you could be right.

I think gutsy would have been letting Jones walk (or transition tagging him) and letting Barkley go last year. Schoen strikes me as a fairly conventional thinker. I don't view him as a ballsy GM. Shanahan/Lynch are ballsy (trading up for #3 and benching him for Purdy). Harbaugh benching Smith for Kaepernick is ballsy. I'd like to see a bit more risk-taking from Schoen, personally.


risk taking vs reckless always a fine line.

for the first couple years i think 49er fans wanted lynch fired. he made a bunch of bad moves (his first 2 first round picks were soloman thomas 3rd overall and mike mcglinchey 9th and they were 10-22 over those first 2 years). jimmy g was hurt year 2. year 3 jimmy stayed healthy and they hit draft out of the park with bosa, deebo, greenlaw and went 13-3.

i think gms look smart when they are lucky enough to have good head coaches (in the 49er case shanahan chose lynch, not the other way around).

how smart do we think les snead would look if jeff fisher continued as head coach and they started trading away all their first round picks?

i generally agree that schoen is pretty conventional and competent. i just dont think he's a total weather vane. he shown some level of willingness to take risks (one of them being daboll, who im somewhat optimistic about).
Brett 2:36  
Sean : 3:46 pm : link
That's a really good post. I agree. Schoen being in the position he's in is large part due to him being risk adverse.
RE: In what other line of work  
Eric on Li : 3:47 pm : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Do you not replace a poorly performing, highly paid worker until you are convinced that the guy you hire to replace him will absolutely be better?

This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.


this year's draft is the only one where whoever they took wouldnt have already been a provably bigger mistake. or are you in the cult of believing it would somehow be better to have malik willis (or pickett, or levis, or whoever) than thibodeaux or banks? devito is probably better than a few of them and he cost nothing.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:53 pm : link
Thanks, Sean.

I'd add, I don't think even elite GMing could have the 2024 Giants as a leading contender. We were in a really tough spot with picks in a draft with no QBs (other than Purdy, who I actually like), and then too late a pick to make a difference. This is the only year where there were any real options.
RE: In what other line of work  
bw in dc : 3:53 pm : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Do you not replace a poorly performing, highly paid worker until you are convinced that the guy you hire to replace him will absolutely be better?

This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.


This was a key quote from Schoen a week or so leading up the draft. I thought it was telling:

Quote:
“One of the things, when you go back and you watch the 2022 season or all of his throws in 2022, like he was a 25-year-old player that played at a high level and we won 10 games and won a playoff game,’’ Schoen said. “I’m still confident in Daniel, the way he’s wired, what he showed us in 2022.

“Did we have the best start to the season last year? Absolutely not. Anything that could have gone wrong, it seems like it did early on between injuries and some other things.’’


If the reporting is accurate that Schoen did pursue Maye to possibly replace Jones, this quote illustrates that he saw the 2023 debacle as a total team effort. And if he couldn't replace Jones, he could take solace in Jones's 2022 performance and feel positive moving forward.

There are a lot of mental gymnastics going on at 1925 Giants Way.
One thing about taking middle round QBs  
Jerry in_DC : 3:56 pm : link
Is that getting OK QB play for no money can be pretty useful, at least in the short term.
the issue isn't getting shut out for Maye  
BigBlueCane : 4:14 pm : link
the issue is they refuse to move on and take a chance on anything less the perfection to replace Jones.

They are searching for another Unicorn and are not likely to find one let alone be in the position to acquire him.
Personally...  
Gmaniac1 : 5:21 pm : link
... I wouldn't jump from "we don't believe any of Penix, Nix or McCarthy was worth the 6th pick" to the conclusion that "the Giants will only draft a QB if they believe they're landing a Unicorn".

We missed out on Maye. It sucks... but we gave a reasonable try and it didn't work out.

Nabers was a good consolation prize... let's move on and hope for the best.
There's only three QBs in the NFL good enough to carry their teams ...  
Manny in CA : 5:46 pm : link

The Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Chiefs' Partick Mahomes, and the Bills' Josh Allen (Aaron Rogers may be able to, but now he's football old).

I'm going to say that Schoen & Daboll, knowing Allen as they do, are very well qualified to recognize a QB of that level. (I think that Drake Maye is a QB of that type, in their estimation, but the Pats trade failed), short of that they understand that the present Giants team would quickly be even worse led by a youngster of lower tier stature.

The bad news Jones is not, nor will he ever be a first tier QB; the good news - The history of Super Bowl winners has plenty of 2nd tier QBs (and a few 3rd tier).

RE: RE: In what other line of work  
Mike from Ohio : 6:14 pm : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16497734 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Do you not replace a poorly performing, highly paid worker until you are convinced that the guy you hire to replace him will absolutely be better?

This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.



this year's draft is the only one where whoever they took wouldnt have already been a provably bigger mistake. or are you in the cult of believing it would somehow be better to have malik willis (or pickett, or levis, or whoever) than thibodeaux or banks? devito is probably better than a few of them and he cost nothing.


Your argument is extremist silliness. The cult of people who want Malik Willis? The NFL passed on him until the 4th round. There were 3 QBs selected between picks 8 and 12. Do you not understand the difference between taking a chance on a highly thought of prospect and just pick anyone who plays QB?

To respond to your question with an equally silly question, are you one of the cult members who believes Daniel Jones is a gold jacket guy being ruined by the Giants?
Here’s the scary thing about Schoen  
Mike in NJ : 6:34 pm : link
I think at this point we have more than enough information to know that Daniel Jones isn’t a championship caliber quarterback. He’s good enough to be a part of a group that can finish with a winning record against a soft schedule, and can even win a playoff game if the matchup is right. That’s all he is, that’s the ceiling.

By investing in Jones, and passing on 3 top 12 quarterbacks, Schoen has put the fan base in a spot where if you want the Giants to win a Super Bowl, which we all do, then you actually have to root for the team to suck and for Jones to play like shit this year, so that they’ll finally rip the band aid off and look for a real QB.

If this team goes out and wins 8 or 9 games this year, and Jones gives even a B- performance, you can almost guarantee that they are going to make the same mistake and trick themselves into thinking he is part of the solution. A good Giants season is actually the most harmful thing that can happen for the future of the franchise.

It really sucks as a fan to be in that situation because ultimately we are all going to root for them to win every week even if we know it’s just going to keep us on the treadmill.
That right there  
Jerry in_DC : 6:38 pm : link
Is the massive dilemma of being a fan in this era
