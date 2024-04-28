Good Duggan article on state of team

|
|A year after trying to “expedite the process,” New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has changed his tune. Now, Schoen is preaching patience and emphasizing how it will take time to build the roster.
That’s a tough message to send entering Year 3. A surprisingly successful debut season raised expectations and led to Schoen’s attempt to speed up the rebuild around Daniel Jones after giving the quarterback a four-year, $160 million contract.
|The Giants’ strongest offer amounted to the No. 6 pick, No. 47 and their 2025 first-round pick, according to the New York Daily News. But the Patriots needed a quarterback just as badly as the Giants still do. And despite director of scouting Eliot Wolf claiming to be “open for business,” a league source said the Patriots weren’t seriously interested in trading the pick. They wanted Maye and took him.
|The Giants didn’t deem any of the other three quarterbacks that went in the top 12 — Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix — worthy of the sixth pick, so they took LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. So instead of replacing Jones, the Giants gave him the best receiver of his career.
That’s why Schoen lamenting that people want “instant gratification” falls flat. This draft focused on filling needs to fortify the roster led by the quarterback Schoen chose to pay $40 million per year. The expectation for a team in this stage of its build should be to win, but Schoen’s comments about Jones hardly generate enthusiasm.
|The notion that all of the pre-draft work the Giants did on the quarterbacks was part of a “smoke screen” is silly. Time is too precious for GMs and coaches to fly around the country in a misdirection attempt. And if it was a smoke screen, it was unsuccessful. No team traded ahead of the Giants, so if they were bluffing their interest in McCarthy or another QB, no one was fooled.
The more realistic scenario is the Giants did all of the research on this quarterback class and believed Maye was the only prospect worthy of trying to trade up for (with the understanding that Williams and Daniels weren’t attainable). It’s entirely plausible that after spending so much time with McCarthy, the Giants simply concluded he wasn’t worth the No. 6 pick. But a team can’t reach that conclusion until it invests the time to do a deep evaluation of the prospect.
He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
I think the Giants made the right choice. There will be options at QB next season, even though next year’s draft class isn’t considered strong. But a QB prospect always rises, and we should not have reached for a need. Build out the roster and give your young QB the best chance to succeed.
If there is a good QB prospect and the Giants are picking 7th, are you good giving up what we would have for Maye for this year to a team next year?
In other words, why will 2025 be a better situation to get a QB than 2024 was? And if it isn’t, do we sign a guy like Dak or just stick with Jones again?
I don't actually expect them, but you don't get to make the moves they have made and then tell me I need to be patient. The presumed starting QB has the 6th highest cap hit at the position in 2024 and an elite talent at WR.
F patience. Win.
It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.
That will surely be a topic of discussion (rightfully so) everywhere if that happens.
Pre-draft there was an out that Penix and Nix weren’t worthy of the 6th pick and couldn’t be had with a trade up, assumption being they would go later in the draft. The league has determined neither would’ve been reached at 6.
We’ll see, I hope Schoen is right. It won’t be pretty if he’s wrong.
I don't think we saw anything resembling "complete confidence" this offseason. They actively tried to trade up for his replacement and probably will try to upgrade at the position next year too.
Jack Stroud wouldn’t have tried to trade up for Maye😁
They signed offensive linemen, they drafted an explosive WR some believe was the very best player in the draft.
It is fair to expect Jones to be one of the very best players in the NFL this year. When he isn't, it will be fair to absolutely destroy Mara, Schoen, and Daboll.
He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
I myself would have liked them. By I am hungry for a change at QB.
However, if any of the three they passed on do well, they will be doing well in a system that supports them and an offense conducive to their talents.
It comes down to, do McCarthy, Penix or Nix provide more value than Nabers. Were those three going to be able to execute the QB position as Daboll thought they would need, to be long term answers at QB. Were they going to be so much better than Jones/Lock? (Kind of a dumb question on it's face, yes, as I think anyone would do better than Jones.) But Probably in Schoen's eyes, those three were not sufficiently superior to pass Nabers in talent.
Also, Minny is ready now - you could probably argue that their defense is the reason they have failed, not the offense.
Penix in Atlanta is pure looking to the future as Cousins is there for at least 2 more years.
Nix was the target of Payton in Denver and nobody here at BBI really liked him at all except myself and a few others.
It is very hard to argue against a replacement for Jones. I certainly do not have the ability to judge college QB talent as it relates to the NFL, so I do not know what NFL GMs need to see.
I do think one of the three will do well and I think it will be Nix in Denver because that is the best match of player with the head coach.
Penix has a great arm, but looked bad vs Michigan and that pressure.
McCarthy is an enigma - was basically a nobody until Michigan won the CFB Championship.
Don’t pick up Jones’ fifth year option, then sign him to a big extension, then try to trade up for his replacement, and failing that, express complete confidence in Jones and preach patience.
If McCarthy and/or Nix show flashes this year, it will be fair to question the Giants QB evaluation skills given the two separate evaluations they made of Jones in 2022 and 2023.
He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
They haven’t earned anyone’s trust that they know how to properly evaluate the qb position. They thought Daniel Jones was worthy of a 160 million contract. Shouldn’t have to say much more.
No but those with blinders on will attack us and our opinions. The fact of the matter is, we aren’t close to contending until we get a good QB. We don’t have that and this teams management is the worst in the nfl by a wide margin over the last decade.
This is why the Giants are awful and the Eagles win. In the NFL today there is only this year. There is only right now . With the cap and FA you cannot keep a team together. Yet the Giants have been 'developing' Daniel Jones for six years. Everywhere else a QB gets two years and out they go and a new plan is made. Not here. We are still building a hypothetical roster around a failed QB . When will it stop ?
Gonna have to wait a while for Penix, if they don't get a QB soon, they'll probably not be around long enough for yous guys to tell em "Told you so". Also, like if McCarthy is decent, even top 12 or so with Minny's offense, I don't think that would prove he was worth #6 on this team. It starts to become an apples to oranges comparison in my opinion, unless the dude is just off the charts good.
But a true number 1 wr is likely to make Jones look completely different.
The expectation should be making the playoffs and an 8+ win team. If you can't do that you've failed.
Schoen likes to talk out of both sides of his mouth. He wants expectations as low as possible like a rebuilding team, but his actions say he's trying to win now.
Same.
It's a "weapons for Daniel, let's win now" pick.
If they felt that way we have a severe QB evaluation problem, and that's ignoring the possibility that the current QB may have a fucked up neck that not only has him a hit away from retirement but it's currently impacting his throwing motion.
It wasn't even abundantly clear that Maye was better than the QBs the Giants passed on. The issue is they fell in full bloom love with him, so it had to be him.
I don't know what kind of idiots run a football team that way.
If McCarthy and/or Nix show flashes this year, it will be fair to question the Giants QB evaluation skills given the two separate evaluations they made of Jones in 2022 and 2023.
I think you have to factor in good vs great. IMO it makes sense to try and go all in on a player you think can be great. But if you don’t think the next tier can be anything more than solid, I get not going that route especially at 6. And many teams tried trading up, it sounds like the cost to do so was the barrier so a trade back wasn’t a given either.
Penix and Nix will need to be 2nd big contract starters for me to feel like we blew it.
You seem to think the Nix/JJ/Penix cohort is better than Brian Daboll does and that’s fine. But if they don’t love those guys I’d much rather solve the WR issue and set the next guy up for success in a way that Jones hasn’t been.
we draft Jones' successor will be. "We didn't draft a QB, everything and everyone around the team totally sucks, they should all be fired, NOW, including the owner!!!!
Its going to be totally insufferable.
People can't see the forest through the trees around here.
Schoen wanted Maye, didn't work out, so if you were him, what would you do??
You pivot and continue to build the team until you CAN either draft an upgrade, trade for one, or sign one as a free agent.
But whining about it and saying
"If Jones isn't one of the best players in the league, everyone should be held accountable". (its a paraphrase Terps), that's just non-sense.
Penix was NEVER coming here no matter how much certain people wanted it.
Now, the legit criticism would be that they haven't drafted a QB since 2019. Today's NFL doesn't work this way anymore, and that IS a legit criticism. But looking at a current snap shot, Schoen is playing the cards he has in his hand, that's the only thing he can do.
Get the team to a point, where he CAN offer the moon for the guy he wants. That's a sound strategy.
You think QB is a Daboll call?
It’s been insufferable being a giants fan for the last ten years and continuing to hear excuses about Jones year after year after year.
Just said the same thing. This franchise is a dumpster fire.
Oh man I’d certainly hope so. If our QB guru can’t pick the QB we’re more fucked than I had thought.
It's really bad. I just looked on Draft Kings, and the O/U it's 6.5 (same as before the draft and FA) and the odds to win the SB are +10000. Only Denver, Tennessee, New England, and Carolina have longer odds.
This draft showed which way the wind is blowing, and it isn't good.
That’s exactly what we are saying.
I'm saying we're on the wrong track because the team is poorly run.
It’s like there are two GMs inhabiting Schoen’s body that are fighting for control. One is Terps and one is Jack Stroud. Jack Stroud seems to keep winning by a nose each year.
Do yourself a favor and take the under.
He deemed them not worthy. Whats happens if 1 or more of them prove that they are?
It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.
Even with a pretty good defense during the 70s, the organization went for quick fixes at QB and failed miserably.
It really WAS "insufferable" to be a fan back then.
In the modern NFL, the QB is more important than anything. We ALL agree on that.
BUT, panicking and giving the farm away for a QB is not the solution either.
You can't give the farm away UNTIL, you are in the right place (roster wise), to do that. We are not, and management recognizes this. That's why the cold hard truth, that we are stuck with Jones (for now) starred them in the face and the realization hit home.
There were a LOT of dour faces when they were on the phone with Nabors.
I don't believe they are in ANY kind of dilusion that they need to move off of Jones. With some luck and development of all the young players on this current roster, next year may be a much better time to go for it.
There WILL be a QB that fits next year. Maybe several.
When Schoen preaches "patience", he's not talking long term.
Its essentially for this year, although he can't say that.
It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.
He is not and he’s made that abundantly clear with his moves.
Listen, I agree with all of this. However, I’m merely stating that I don’t trust that Shoen made the right call passing on one given his track record.
If you lived through the '60s and '70s you should know you're doing it again. And again you're stuck hoping a George Young Congress in and save the Maras from themselves.
If you lived through the '60s and '70s you should know you're doing it again. And again you're stuck hoping a George Young Congress in and save the Maras from themselves.
And even is there is *a* quarterback that fits the characteristics, who is to say it won't be Drake Maye part deux. We sit there at pick 6 again and won't pay the price to move up and get him, all because Mara doesn't want to be seen paying too high a price.
2023: Then they had a surprising good year and he admitted to accelerating the rebuild. He was wrong.
2024: Preaching patience again after a bad year.
This is stupid, the self-scouting errors in 2023 are really just clownish. Are we really any closer to competing for a ring than when he got here?
good management in year 3 should be a good roster - and this may be a good roster if they can get good development from their draft picks. all 24 of their draft picks from their last 3 drafts are still here with a chance to succeed. a good roster shouldnt only depend on elite QB play.
it didnt for shanahan in SF,
or harbough in SF,
or campbell in DET,
or anyone in dallas since Romo,
or philly who has had a pretty good decade with wentz/hurts,
or miami/tua,
or the steelers post-ben,
or vrabel in ten,
or seahawks after russ,
or tampa without brady,
or literally dozens of other examples in the last decade.
drafting and developing well is the only way to a good roster. by year 3 it's time to own it.
You disagreeing with me only reaffirms it. You've been a weather vane to predict the future on here for years. As consistently wrong as any poster... quite an achievement.
It's difficult to find an NFL championship QB. Prepare yourself for the platitudes and narratives already underway.
Only way out is win.
I wouldn't say that's likely. It's possible, sure, but I would be surprised if Nabers' presence just suddenly unlocks a dormant ability of Jones that has not been seen yet.
2023: Then they had a surprising good year and he admitted to accelerating the rebuild. He was wrong.
2024: Preaching patience again after a bad year.
This is stupid, the self-scouting errors in 2023 are really just clownish. Are we really any closer to competing for a ring than when he got here?
closer yes, but that's a low bar. the question is how much closer?
adding thibs, burns, banks, okereke should have them a lot closer to a contending defense.
spending all the picks on the OL should have them closer to a contending OL.
the WR room is night/day better.
problem is we havent really seen tangible progress in any group of the team. that has to change next year at the line of scrimmage especially on both sides. they have like a half billion dollars, 2 top 10 picks and a bunch of day 2's spent on OL/DL now. if that doesn't do it what will?
There will be a QB that fits next year? How do you know? Who? What are the characteristics of a QB that fits?
Or a QB needy like the Patriots is sitting on that draft slot with where a QB they like is and that team won't trade out no matter what is offered.
You do that.
“One of the very best players.” He can’t just be solid. Christ almighty you suck.
Why be so sensitive to perceived unfairness to Jones? At his contract, I think the expectation that his name be included in the list of top players is certainly not unfair.
It will be fair to destroy them if we see one of the 3 QBs selected after pick 6 becoming a legit franchise QB. Schoen's image is forever tied to this decision for many Giants fans.
It's difficult to find an NFL championship QB. Prepare yourself for the platitudes and narratives already underway.
Only way out is win.
im so tired of the jones excuse. what about his responsibility to the rest of the roster where he's spent 24 draft picks and close to half a billion dollars? it's year 3. there are basically 0 players left from 2021 drafts or prior still on rookie deals.
On this we very much agree.
I agree, I can put the QB position aside if I felt like we were hitting home runs in the drafts. I LIKE a lot of guys picked: Banks, Thibs, etc. (I love Nabers and am super excited for him). However, you really need elite players to win championships, and you need home run drafts. Look at the Lions or Ravens and how well they've done. Getting good players/borderline Pro Bowlers isn't enough. If the goal is to win a ring, we need studs.
As an aside, I actually like what Schoen--who I'm not a fan of yet--did with the OL this year.
Sickening how Mara trade 2 #1s for Tarkenton and Morton. Both wounnd up in HOF. Ron Yary Vikes and Randy White Cowboys.
Tark DID elevate the team around him (for a short while), they were good in 1970 and 72. But, again, the team around him wasn't good enough to contend.
A smart GM has to balance both things at the same time, (even in today's game). Going after Maye, this year, says more about the player than anything else.
From a timing standpoint (to get full benefit of the rookie QB salary), NEXT year makes more sense. Will there be a QB worth rolling the dice on? Who the hell knows, that's why Schoen went after Maye THIS year.
That should tell Everyone here, what the REAL thoughts about Jones are.
If Lock CLEARLY shows he can play at a level they don't believe Jones can, I think he will play, and they will look to get Jones out of here THIS year.
If its 6 or 1/2 dozen or the other, they will let Jones play his way OUT of the job. I know many here think things are status quo with DJ.
They are NOT. The attempted trade up for Maye, pulled the veil away from how they view the QB position. Jones is now on borrowed time.
It can either make him or break him. (I suspect the latter, frankly).
Jones straddling the line between average and bad quarterback is an order of magnitude more impactful than any other thing any other play does.
That's not to say Schoen needs to also succeed and bolster everything else. But good quarterback play is table stakes to be in the championship hunt.
I agree, I can put the QB position aside if I felt like we were hitting home runs in the drafts. I LIKE a lot of guys picked: Banks, Thibs, etc. (I love Nabers and am super excited for him). However, you really need elite players to win championships, and you need home run drafts. Look at the Lions or Ravens and how well they've done. Getting good players/borderline Pro Bowlers isn't enough. If the goal is to win a ring, we need studs.
As an aside, I actually like what Schoen--who I'm not a fan of yet--did with the OL this year.
i have liked a lot of what schoen has done and found a lot of his moves logical. some shrewed even and gutsy. some i didnt like. on the whole i think he is a stronger operator than his predecessors and runs what looks like a competent operation.
the biggest thing i dont like about him is i think he is a bit of an excuse maker and seems like part PR man (the comments we are talking about here included). year 1 he publicly griped about the cap situation he inherrited even though it wasn't that bad. he also inheritted 2 top 10 picks and 2 all pros he extended.
when that roster exceeded expectations schoen was in front of a lot of cameras and a frequent guest in the lockerroom postgame celebrations with an ear to ear grin (could be wrong but i dont think most GMs do that). when things went south last year with a roster that had more of his fingerprints on it as opposed to less i dont think he was making those same visits. it is past time for him to stand up and own the roster along with the expectation that an "embarassing" unit like he called the OL last year is on him even more than it's on them.
And now he's running around preaching patience, texting his man crush about the shiny new toy he just got him and it's "poor Joe he's playing the cards he was dealt"? Please. This guy is all over the place and nowhere.
Which moves would you call gutsy?
I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.
I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.
I disagree with that. If I can replace a $50M/year guy who is oft injured and below average when healthy with a better player making $10M/year, I don’t need the younger player to be a top 10 player in the league. If it turns out he is just the same as Daniel Jones, all you did was save some money and give yourself some roster flexibility. I doubt any of these guys who went in the top 12 picks will be substantially worse than Daniel Jones.
I must admit part of me is excited to see what happens because Daniel has had moments of greatness, though they may have been few and far between.
I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.
This is where I am as well. Unfortunately I think it will be Daboll who ultimately pays the price for Schoen’s poor decisions. I believe Schoen is here for a long time, even if the team keeps losing.
It doesn’t seem like there is an actual plan. Every move is made in a vacuum without context of other moves that have been made or will be made in the future.
Which moves would you call gutsy?
I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.
I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.
hiring daboll over flores was reasonably gutsy since flores was proven and we know the owner wanted flores.
i think thibs was a reasonably gutsy first draft pick. he is a big personality and had some boom/bust.
i think the waller and burns trades were both gutsy.
i think holding the line with barkley the way they did was also gutsy.
the jones extension - and not hedging with jjm - were both gutsy in their nonpopularity and career implications. especially if we assume him a pretty PR focused operator.
now all that said, i agree with you in liking daboll more, and i would bet a good amount of money he was the driving force behind most of the gutsy decisions.
Schoen actually walked into a very cap neutral situation, and subsequently has given out a lot of guaranteed money to Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, Burns, and Okereke.
And as Eric noted above, he had a head start with two All Pro lineman and two top 7 picks.
They are a poorly run team because they have seen Daniel Jones play since 2019 and in every draft since they have ignored drafting a QB.
through the first few weeks it looked like toney was going to do really well there too. as always he got hurt, but then he made the big play in the SB. easy to forget now because toney has become the same level of joke he was here but that wasnt the case the first year.
I agree in general with the other examples, but I'm pretty confident if a coach spends several days with Toney, the risk profile of him making a fool of you is a lot lower if he's gone.
i dont think every GM would have traded a player that talented to KC/Reid/Mahomes.
I agree in general with the other examples, but I'm pretty confident if a coach spends several days with Toney, the risk profile of him making a fool of you is a lot lower if he's gone.
it's possible but for a late 3rd round pick is it worth the risk if someone else was offering a mid 4th? im pretty confident he took the best offer and didnt care if it ended up making him look bad.
These guys think 2023 was a fluke; that 2022 was the real thing.
Fuck around and find out.
It's not like they picked the wrong QB that year - Haskins certainly wouldn't have been a better choice. I'm a Duke guy, but I couldn't believe they picked Jones. I didn't see him succeeding. If that's how they feel about JJ and company, why should they have picked one of them?
With Jones hopefully off the books after this season, there will be cap room.
With Jones hopefully off the books after this season, there will be cap room.
Yep. This makes the most sense. Although Beane & Schoen acquired Josh Allen off a playoff year, it required two trade ups and a polarizing enough prospect where he fell to seven in the draft.
Schoen wants high upside at QB it seems, he's not looking to settle.
Personally, I preferred drafting QB and giving him a runway through 2025 to see if he could pop. If not, you've got Jones completely off the books in 2026 and an easy pivot. Schoen opted for the roster build.
If they though 2023 was the fluke, why spend resources checking out all the QBs and by all accounts make a significant offer to move to 3.
Schoen gives up a second round pick to acquire a proven high quality edge rusher.
Outrageous!
There is a pretty strong argument to be made that edge rusher is the second most valuable position after quarterback. It's certainly one of the premium positions. Schoen pivoted from paying a running back to paying an edge rusher. You want to argue that was a mistake?
Tark DID elevate the team around him (for a short while), they were good in 1970 and 72. But, again, the team around him wasn't good enough to contend.
A smart GM has to balance both things at the same time, (even in today's game). Going after Maye, this year, says more about the player than anything else.
From a timing standpoint (to get full benefit of the rookie QB salary), NEXT year makes more sense. Will there be a QB worth rolling the dice on? Who the hell knows, that's why Schoen went after Maye THIS year.
That should tell Everyone here, what the REAL thoughts about Jones are.
If Lock CLEARLY shows he can play at a level they don't believe Jones can, I think he will play, and they will look to get Jones out of here THIS year.
If its 6 or 1/2 dozen or the other, they will let Jones play his way OUT of the job. I know many here think things are status quo with DJ.
They are NOT. The attempted trade up for Maye, pulled the veil away from how they view the QB position. Jones is now on borrowed time.
It can either make him or break him. (I suspect the latter, frankly).
Ahh, someone who has been watching even longer than me! You are correct about the 60s/70s attempts to get a QB, and losing White really hurt. The NFL was a running/defensive league back then. This NFL is a passing league, which puts even more importance on getting the QB position right. It is possible to win w/o a good QB, but you would need an 85 Bears/02 Ravens caliber defense to even have a shot of pulling it off.
Which moves would you call gutsy?
I also agree with you on the PR aspect. It rubs me the wrong way.
I think Daboll is really good. I think Schoen is very much TBD but I'm trending negative.
hiring daboll over flores was reasonably gutsy since flores was proven and we know the owner wanted flores.
i think thibs was a reasonably gutsy first draft pick. he is a big personality and had some boom/bust.
i think the waller and burns trades were both gutsy.
i think holding the line with barkley the way they did was also gutsy.
the jones extension - and not hedging with jjm - were both gutsy in their nonpopularity and career implications. especially if we assume him a pretty PR focused operator.
now all that said, i agree with you in liking daboll more, and i would bet a good amount of money he was the driving force behind most of the gutsy decisions.
Hm, not sure I agree with that characterization for most other than the Jones extension and not picking a QB this year. Although, to be fair, some events are less clear in my mind today, so you could be right.
I think gutsy would have been letting Jones walk (or transition tagging him) and letting Barkley go last year. Schoen strikes me as a fairly conventional thinker. I don't view him as a ballsy GM. Shanahan/Lynch are ballsy (trading up for #3 and benching him for Purdy). Harbaugh benching Smith for Kaepernick is ballsy. I'd like to see a bit more risk-taking from Schoen, personally.
It's not like they picked the wrong QB that year - Haskins certainly wouldn't have been a better choice. I'm a Duke guy, but I couldn't believe they picked Jones. I didn't see him succeeding. If that's how they feel about JJ and company, why should they have picked one of them?
Picking Jones was not the mistake. Staying with Daniel Jones when it is clear he is not the answer is the mistake. Deciding he was not worthy of a 5th year option, but then 12 months and 15 TD passes later deciding he was worth $160M was an egregious mistake.
Picking the wrong guy happens and is forgivable. Refusing to admit you made a mistake and trying to right it is the ongoing error to which this front office has anchored the team.
Even if we have conviction and full bloom love in the next guy, he might not be good. But just get the cycle going. When you hit, it's monumental. Until then, we are just frittering away years of our Giants fan lives.
This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.
Hm, not sure I agree with that characterization for most other than the Jones extension and not picking a QB this year. Although, to be fair, some events are less clear in my mind today, so you could be right.
I think gutsy would have been letting Jones walk (or transition tagging him) and letting Barkley go last year. Schoen strikes me as a fairly conventional thinker. I don't view him as a ballsy GM. Shanahan/Lynch are ballsy (trading up for #3 and benching him for Purdy). Harbaugh benching Smith for Kaepernick is ballsy. I'd like to see a bit more risk-taking from Schoen, personally.
risk taking vs reckless always a fine line.
for the first couple years i think 49er fans wanted lynch fired. he made a bunch of bad moves (his first 2 first round picks were soloman thomas 3rd overall and mike mcglinchey 9th and they were 10-22 over those first 2 years). jimmy g was hurt year 2. year 3 jimmy stayed healthy and they hit draft out of the park with bosa, deebo, greenlaw and went 13-3.
i think gms look smart when they are lucky enough to have good head coaches (in the 49er case shanahan chose lynch, not the other way around).
how smart do we think les snead would look if jeff fisher continued as head coach and they started trading away all their first round picks?
i generally agree that schoen is pretty conventional and competent. i just dont think he's a total weather vane. he shown some level of willingness to take risks (one of them being daboll, who im somewhat optimistic about).
This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.
this year's draft is the only one where whoever they took wouldnt have already been a provably bigger mistake. or are you in the cult of believing it would somehow be better to have malik willis (or pickett, or levis, or whoever) than thibodeaux or banks? devito is probably better than a few of them and he cost nothing.
I'd add, I don't think even elite GMing could have the 2024 Giants as a leading contender. We were in a really tough spot with picks in a draft with no QBs (other than Purdy, who I actually like), and then too late a pick to make a difference. This is the only year where there were any real options.
This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.
This was a key quote from Schoen a week or so leading up the draft. I thought it was telling:
“Did we have the best start to the season last year? Absolutely not. Anything that could have gone wrong, it seems like it did early on between injuries and some other things.’’
If the reporting is accurate that Schoen did pursue Maye to possibly replace Jones, this quote illustrates that he saw the 2023 debacle as a total team effort. And if he couldn't replace Jones, he could take solace in Jones's 2022 performance and feel positive moving forward.
There are a lot of mental gymnastics going on at 1925 Giants Way.
They are searching for another Unicorn and are not likely to find one let alone be in the position to acquire him.
We missed out on Maye. It sucks... but we gave a reasonable try and it didn't work out.
Nabers was a good consolation prize... let's move on and hope for the best.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Chiefs' Partick Mahomes, and the Bills' Josh Allen (Aaron Rogers may be able to, but now he's football old).
I'm going to say that Schoen & Daboll, knowing Allen as they do, are very well qualified to recognize a QB of that level. (I think that Drake Maye is a QB of that type, in their estimation, but the Pats trade failed), short of that they understand that the present Giants team would quickly be even worse led by a youngster of lower tier stature.
The bad news Jones is not, nor will he ever be a first tier QB; the good news - The history of Super Bowl winners has plenty of 2nd tier QBs (and a few 3rd tier).
Do you not replace a poorly performing, highly paid worker until you are convinced that the guy you hire to replace him will absolutely be better?
This front office is petrified of making a mistake, so they just keep living with the mistake they are familiar with.
this year's draft is the only one where whoever they took wouldnt have already been a provably bigger mistake. or are you in the cult of believing it would somehow be better to have malik willis (or pickett, or levis, or whoever) than thibodeaux or banks? devito is probably better than a few of them and he cost nothing.
Your argument is extremist silliness. The cult of people who want Malik Willis? The NFL passed on him until the 4th round. There were 3 QBs selected between picks 8 and 12. Do you not understand the difference between taking a chance on a highly thought of prospect and just pick anyone who plays QB?
To respond to your question with an equally silly question, are you one of the cult members who believes Daniel Jones is a gold jacket guy being ruined by the Giants?
By investing in Jones, and passing on 3 top 12 quarterbacks, Schoen has put the fan base in a spot where if you want the Giants to win a Super Bowl, which we all do, then you actually have to root for the team to suck and for Jones to play like shit this year, so that they’ll finally rip the band aid off and look for a real QB.
If this team goes out and wins 8 or 9 games this year, and Jones gives even a B- performance, you can almost guarantee that they are going to make the same mistake and trick themselves into thinking he is part of the solution. A good Giants season is actually the most harmful thing that can happen for the future of the franchise.
It really sucks as a fan to be in that situation because ultimately we are all going to root for them to win every week even if we know it’s just going to keep us on the treadmill.