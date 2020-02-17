Will Daboll get canned before he gets a chance to do the job Darwinian : 11:13 am

...he was brought here to do, which is to identify and mold a QB into a stud?



After all, that is Daboll's alleged super power. And we keep forcing him to work with a QB he obviously thinks is inadequate.



I am envious of Minnesota. They got their QB whisperer in KOC and they moved on from Cousins and gave him a QB to mold.





It will be an epic missed opportunity if we don't get to see Daboll with a high-ceiling QB in a high octane vertical offense.