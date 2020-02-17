The Giants will win with Daniel Jones 100% RELICDOA : 3:10 pm

DJ is not Patrick Mahomes, neither was Phil Simms, Jeff Hosteler or Eli Manning. Each of the former had their own strengths and contributed each of our SB wins. DJ has incredible athleticism, unflappable demeanor, and has shown nothing but professionalism throughout his career. His 2022 season was topped off with a road playoff victory that Giants fan all seem to diminish when the subject is brought up. In 2022 DJ stats were as follows:

Over 3,000 yds, 3-1 TD to INT ratio, over 90 QBR. He has a modest career QBR rating of 85.2 with possibly the worst Giants Oline in our storied history. Not just a bad Oline, we are talking all time worst Oline!! DJ has all of the tools to win and be a key part of the turnaround. I look forward to the future with great optimism. Our misfortunes aren’t because of DJ, they are due to poor drafting and mismanagement from the top down that ultimately ruined the end of Eli’s (potential HOF’er)career and have made DJ a punching bag throughout his career.