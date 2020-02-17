for display only
The Giants will win with Daniel Jones 100%

RELICDOA : 3:10 pm
DJ is not Patrick Mahomes, neither was Phil Simms, Jeff Hosteler or Eli Manning. Each of the former had their own strengths and contributed each of our SB wins. DJ has incredible athleticism, unflappable demeanor, and has shown nothing but professionalism throughout his career. His 2022 season was topped off with a road playoff victory that Giants fan all seem to diminish when the subject is brought up. In 2022 DJ stats were as follows:
Over 3,000 yds, 3-1 TD to INT ratio, over 90 QBR. He has a modest career QBR rating of 85.2 with possibly the worst Giants Oline in our storied history. Not just a bad Oline, we are talking all time worst Oline!! DJ has all of the tools to win and be a key part of the turnaround. I look forward to the future with great optimism. Our misfortunes aren’t because of DJ, they are due to poor drafting and mismanagement from the top down that ultimately ruined the end of Eli’s (potential HOF’er)career and have made DJ a punching bag throughout his career.
Great post  
Earl the goat : 3:13 pm : link
I agree 1000%

Mostly showing professionalism
Can’t disagree with facts in the post  
nygfaninorlando : 3:13 pm : link
but I have a feeling this won’t age well.
You are correct about him acting like a professional  
Mike from Ohio : 3:20 pm : link
Almost everything else was just a rehash of the same excuses for the last 5 years.
Daniel Jobes  
TommyWiseau : 3:21 pm : link
Will have 30 TDs and 4200 yards this year!!!!!
But What happened in 2023?  
5BowlsSoon : 3:22 pm : link
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.
Win what  
robbieballs2003 : 3:23 pm : link
?
Professionalism won’t get us wins  
Chris684 : 3:24 pm : link
Bottom line.
Another asinine comparison of Jones to Eli and Simms  
bwitz : 3:29 pm : link
Absolutely ridiculous.
Great post OP  
bigblueny : 3:29 pm : link
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.
Keep lying to yourself  
bwitz : 3:31 pm : link
That’ll work.
Stop it  
JonC : 3:31 pm : link
Make no mistake, Jones is a big part of the problem calculus.
RE: Great post OP  
bwitz : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16497798 bigblueny said:
Quote:
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.


He by no means was very, very good. Stop with the bullshit.
I wanted a new QB this draft. But I m not gonna start the season  
Blue21 : 3:31 pm : link
pissed because we didn't get one. Last season after that first game and The Dallas D pushing our oline on their asses I knew we were in trouble. 2024 is a new season. I m hoping your right RELICDOA..
Seriously  
Sammo85 : 3:33 pm : link
What was the point of this OP?

RE: But What happened in 2023?  
halfback20 : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16497772 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.


Cutlets and Tyrod had Andrew Thomas and Pugh on the OL.

DJ had ezeudu playing LT
Think of  
NY Blue : 3:34 pm : link
Our 5 trips to te Super Bowl QBs
Simms - was benched injured and did not come into his own until year 6
Hoffsetter - was our back up QB
Collins - was picked up off the trash heap after having problems
Eli - two less than perfect teams got on a roll
I don’t find his demeanor to be unflappable  
Lambuth_Special : 3:36 pm : link
I actually thought he looked alarmingly rattled last year. That can be excused once in a while on a rookie deal, not after being paid $40 million though.
Great post and I love the optimism  
JerrysKids : 3:36 pm : link
I agree that Daniel Jones is going to surprise a lot of people this year.
Imagine being this lost.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:38 pm : link
.
RE: RE: But What happened in 2023?  
5BowlsSoon : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16497813 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497772 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.



Cutlets and Tyrod had Andrew Thomas and Pugh on the OL.

DJ had ezeudu playing LT


You saw that I did mention that….Ezudu was horrible at it and like I said, I’m sure this affected Jones somewhat. Not sure all the blame could be put on Ezudu or whoever was our LT for his poor performances.

Do you cut Jones full slack for this?
Jones  
darren in pdx : 3:40 pm : link
has proven he's not it time and time again. I thought 2022 showed he can be the stopgap to build up the rest of the team until they found their true franchise QB. I was very, very wrong and should have trusted that what the Judge years showed was reality. Defenses figured out he can't process the field, all you have to do is take away his running option and he can't find open receivers. Being outplayed by UDFA Devito was not a good look for him at all.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:40 pm : link
Closest thing to a cult I’ve ever seen Giants related.
RE: Great post OP  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16497798 bigblueny said:
Quote:
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.


He threw 15 TDs in ‘22. That’s less than one per game.
RE: Seriously  
5BowlsSoon : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16497809 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
What was the point of this OP?


I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.
Great post OP  
DroppingDimes : 3:43 pm : link
I thought it was crazy when people here were calling for Eli's head until the SB victory, but the shit DJ gets is even worse.
DJ fired the ball all over the field in his rookie year. He threw a beautiful deep ball, put up stars, but he was prone to turnovers, especially fumbles. His supporting cast kept getting worse, but he improved the TOs and adjusted his playstyle to the guys he had. He carried us in 2022, and 2023 wasn't all on him. We were God awful early in the season, and all the blame is thrown on his shoulders. He had some bad INTs, but he was forcing shit when we were down big on most of those. He also clearly got hurt early in the year and wasn't able to throw comfortably.

If DJ can provide 25+ total TDs, 4000+ total yards with continued accurate passing, and lead us to a winning record athe same voices will be calling for his head. Fuck those voices.

I'm slightly concerned about injuries, but otherwise I think this will be our best offensive year in a long time. Let's go!!
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:43 pm : link
Fan bases of other teams laugh-LAUGH-at Jones’ play and contract.
2 major issues  
BLUATHRT : 3:47 pm : link
He cannot read a defense and when he does, he’s gun shy to put the ball deep. Add the consistency of injury issues keeping him off the field and it’s an untenable situation. The only times 2019 and ‘22 he’s been “ successful “ coaching made it easy on him. When asked to do more, he doesn’t see it or execute. Period.
100%?  
RHPeel : 3:48 pm : link
Jones had a (second!) neck injury that affected his throwing motion, and a torn ACL. Even if you like Jones you have to be prepared for the possibility that he will never repeat 2022.
Last year the Giants TEAM was outmatched even with DJ why is that  
RELICDOA : 3:48 pm : link
Difficult to understand. We played powerhouse teams right out the gate. 3/5 losses to begin the year were to playoff teams. The number 1 and number 2 seeds in the NFC…. Dallas and SF. DJ takes the blame out one side of the mouth while fans admit this team is void of talent out the other side.
Better to  
56goat : 3:48 pm : link
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
A shitty  
MyNameIsMyName : 3:49 pm : link
QB who’s injury prone. Yea, we’ll definitely win.
Agree with OP  
George from PA : 3:49 pm : link
Simmm is now viewed as a star QB....his first 5 years were not great and injury prone.

Love Eli....super clutch with 2 amazing runs but never a top 5 QB.

Giants always won with defense first.

DJ needs a little extra time....so a lousy OL is not a good combo.....

Probably the best set of WRs and TEs....DJ has ever had....

If OL gets fixed....DJ won't have any more excuses.

Last year, the OL got worse....no QB does well on his back. (See Brady in our 1st Super Bowl)

Everyone jumps on DJ when a very limited Cutlet did well....but OL played better against weaker teams



It’s not all Jones’ fault  
eric2425ny : 3:52 pm : link
But when you watch him play it’s hard to envision him getting this team anywhere near a SB. He just doesn’t have it. What you saw in late 2022 is probably the peak of his career. Lots of running around and going to his first read against bad defenses.

I think the Giants did a good job in this draft, I’m not mad at all they passed up on JJM, Penix, and Nix at 6. But I’m a realist and know it’s only a matter of time before they replace Jones, most likely with a high pick in 2025.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:53 pm : link
Stop comparing the NFL OF Simms' era to the NFL in 2024. Please stop.
RE: RE: Great post OP  
bigblueny : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16497804 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16497798 bigblueny said:


Quote:


DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.



He by no means was very, very good. Stop with the bullshit.


You need your eyes checked
RE: RE: Seriously  
Sammo85 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16497834 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16497809 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


What was the point of this OP?




I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.



What is the point of your post?
RE: 2 major issues…I have 5 questions that bug me  
5BowlsSoon : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16497857 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
He cannot read a defense and when he does, he’s gun shy to put the ball deep. Add the consistency of injury issues keeping him off the field and it’s an untenable situation. The only times 2019 and ‘22 he’s been “ successful “ coaching made it easy on him. When asked to do more, he doesn’t see it or execute. Period.


Questions for the “I can’t support Jones” fan club….

1. So, do you think Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka know all this?

2. If so, when did they learn this? Was it before or after the big contract he got?

3. If before, then Why did he get the rich contract?

4. If after, why did it take so long for these 3 very smart guys to finally get what many here already knew?

5. Are you saying we here on BBI know more than the 3 named guys mentioned above?

Let’s start with these and then see where we go..
RE: …  
ZoneXDOA : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16497839 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Fan bases of other teams laugh-LAUGH-at Jones’ play and contract.
How many times did we laugh at QBs on other teams?
How many fans laughed at Eli? This is a really odd point you’re trying to make. Since when do we care what fans of other teams think!?
To the OP, are you so sure that  
Dave on the UWS : 4:04 pm : link
Lock doesn’t and yo the starting QB? He has the size, arm and mobility that fits Dabolll’s offense perfectly. If he’s given a fair shot in a QB battle, he might just win it.
RE: RE: …  
eric2425ny : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16497906 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16497839 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Fan bases of other teams laugh-LAUGH-at Jones’ play and contract.

How many times did we laugh at QBs on other teams?
How many fans laughed at Eli? This is a really odd point you’re trying to make. Since when do we care what fans of other teams think!?


SF is still super pissed about them passing on JJM, Penix, or Nix at 6 like several other posters. He’s right that Jones is not good, but if the Giants didn’t like the three QB’s they had a chance to get than we move on and take a QB next year.
RE: ...  
ZoneXDOA : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16497882 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Stop comparing the NFL OF Simms' era to the NFL in 2024. Please stop.
nobody is comparing the NFL. The point being made is that a player can improve and shatter expectations with the right supporting cast and coaches.
Malik Nabers doesn't believe in Daniel Jones  
Go Terps : 4:05 pm : link
Thibodeaux didn't think they should have paid Barkley before Jones.

Mara can lie to us, but he can't lie to the players.
RE: Great post OP  
MookGiants : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16497798 bigblueny said:
Quote:
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.


He was not very very good in 2022. Just much better than he has been.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:06 pm : link
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.
RE: Agree with OP  
56goat : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16497868 George from PA said:
Quote:
Simmm is now viewed as a star QB....his first 5 years were not great and injury prone.

Love Eli....super clutch with 2 amazing runs but never a top 5 QB.

Giants always won with defense first.

DJ needs a little extra time....so a lousy OL is not a good combo.....

Probably the best set of WRs and TEs....DJ has ever had....

If OL gets fixed....DJ won't have any more excuses.

Last year, the OL got worse....no QB does well on his back. (See Brady in our 1st Super Bowl)

Everyone jumps on DJ when a very limited Cutlet did well....but OL played better against weaker teams


Hate to disagree with a fellow PA resident, but Eli in his prime was an elite QB. We don't make the 2011 playoffs without Eli putting the team on his shoulders all year, lead the team to a come-from-behind victory in Dallas, 2 TDs late in the 4th Q, to even squeeze into the playoffs.

"The Giants also became the first team ever with fewer than ten wins in a 16-game regular season to win the Super Bowl. Manning also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,900+ yards and win a Super Bowl in the same season. The Giants were the first team with a running game ranked last (32nd) and a defense ranked as low as 27th to win a Super Bowl."

How many QBs won 2 SBs, SB MVP twice leading the team to the winning TD in the last minute. The Manningham throw ranks as one of the best clutch throws in history. Call me when DJ does even a miniscule fraction of what Eli has done.
RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16497930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.


Not having Thomas as your LT and being replaced by a guy who has business playing LT, Ezudu, is not a good excuse.???

Come on man, you are smarter than this…don’t make blanket statements…they usually don’t apply.
Oooops  
5BowlsSoon : 4:10 pm : link
“No business” playing LT….sorry
RE: …  
eric2425ny : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16497930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.


I’m pissed about it as well. But there really weren’t any options to solve it this year. No one up top wanted to trade down. The real mistake was not this draft, but the decision to re-sign Jones instead of franchising him last year. That set the table for this situation. It’s Schoen’s worst move as GM so far, with the Waller trade a distant second.
Eye opening stat  
Stars_and_stripes : 4:19 pm : link
The last giants receiver to break 1,000 was Odell in 2018 with 1,052 yards. In fact, no receiver has gotten more than 751 yards in that time span (Darius Slayton 2020).

Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.

Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie

Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.

I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.
RE: Eye opening stat  
RELICDOA : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16497953 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
The last giants receiver to break 1,000 was Odell in 2018 with 1,052 yards. In fact, no receiver has gotten more than 751 yards in that time span (Darius Slayton 2020).

Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.

Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie

Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.

I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.




What a comparison from our former Oline to last years!

I  
Straw Hat : 4:25 pm : link
Agree with much of the OP. I’m not sure were going to win a lot of games, but knocking jones for his performance last year is stupid to me. Guy had justin pugh and josh ezeudu playing out of position protecting his blind side, and Neal letting him get murdered from the right. No qb could thrive in this situation. I dont know that Daniel is our answer, but i do know the hate for him has reached outlandish levels. He doesn’t deserve half of the criticism he gets. I’ll be rooting hard for him to prove the doubters wrong.
RE: I  
eric2425ny : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16497961 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Agree with much of the OP. I’m not sure were going to win a lot of games, but knocking jones for his performance last year is stupid to me. Guy had justin pugh and josh ezeudu playing out of position protecting his blind side, and Neal letting him get murdered from the right. No qb could thrive in this situation. I dont know that Daniel is our answer, but i do know the hate for him has reached outlandish levels. He doesn’t deserve half of the criticism he gets. I’ll be rooting hard for him to prove the doubters wrong.


Justin Pugh wasn’t on the team when Jones played this past season.
eric2425nyg.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:29 pm : link
We haven’t even take a QB since ‘19. Our QB room consists of DJ, Lock, & DeVito. I said it on an earlier thread…my interest in the ‘24 Giants is below the ground. I expect the season to be over by Columbus Day, articles on BB coming here, & more mock draft threads than Giants talk.

And I love how ‘no scholarships’ talk doesn’t apply to Jones.
RE: Eye opening stat  
ThomasG : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16497953 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
The last giants receiver to break 1,000 was Odell in 2018 with 1,052 yards. In fact, no receiver has gotten more than 751 yards in that time span (Darius Slayton 2020).

Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.

Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie

Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.

I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.


Eli used to throw the ball downfield before he hit his decline. That helps WRs get 1000+ yards.

Jones is going frustrate this Nabers kid.

Seattle interception last year  
Spartan10 : 4:36 pm : link
This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
RE: But What happened in 2023?  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16497772 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.


Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.
Jones did some nice things at times  
steve in ky : 4:36 pm : link
But he’s also regressed a little too. Not entirely his fault because much of that was coaching and poor OL play but that doesn’t change that he has. The big question is has any of that messed with his head and he continues to underperform as a result or does he rebound and performs better with a better cast. I’m cautiously optimistic that be at he will silence his critics once again. He seems like a tough kid that will rebound if given adequate protection
RE: …  
Bob in VA : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16497930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.


Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?
It could be worst  
JohnF : 4:39 pm : link

RE: RE: I  
Straw Hat : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16497966 eric2425ny said:
Quote:


Justin Pugh wasn’t on the team when Jones played this past season.


Ok, then he had ezeudu and i dont even know who protecting his blindside. Doesnt change a thing. If it wasn’t andrew thomas, then it was terrible.
I would add that  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4:44 pm : link
trauma is real, and it might be that DJ is too traumatized to recover and improve. It is also possible that Lock beats him out. We will see, but I am tired of the constant attacks. He may not be the answer in the long run, but, man, is he tough, mature, professional and hard-working.
RE: RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16497982 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16497930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.



Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?


With all due respect, WTF are you talking about? Of course people can different opinions.
Daniel Jones....  
Fishmanjim57 : 4:46 pm : link
and the Giants dedication to him are a big reason why the rest of the NFL have been laughing at the Giants from the beginning of Jones career.
Granted, the OL has been brutally bad for the past decade, and they haven't had a worthy, game changing WR since OBJ was traded.
The fact of the matter is that Joe Schoen could construct a wall around Jones to protect him, yet Jones has lousy accuracy. Malik Nabers will probably be showing his frustration at some part of the upcoming season because Jones is a lousy QB. Jones has relied on his ability to panic run, yet after the ACL injury he'll be a marked man for the opposition. Will they attack his knees? You know they will, especially Philly.
I just hope that Drew Lock stays healthy, because I think he'll play in more games than Jones.
If I sound cynical, it's from the years of apathy I endured watching this team try to rally behind a subpar, backup QB who's been masquerading as an elite QB.
I am not 100% behind Daniel Jones.
RE: Think of  
Farva : 4:46 pm : link
You are asking a bunch of children to be patient. lol
Like fly's to honey...  
KingBlue : 4:50 pm : link
Well done OP.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Bob in VA : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16498000 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16497982 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16497930 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.



Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?



With all due respect, WTF are you talking about? Of course people can different opinions.


You do a lot of complaining. This time you’re ‘sick of the fucking excuses’, which could easily be translated as you’re sick of hearing the opinion that a number of external factors could have contributed to Jones’ poor performance.
If he stays  
Giantsbigblue : 4:52 pm : link
Healthy and isn't mentally battered, I will have faith in him as well. Don't let the miserable people get you down!
I really have a hard time  
DonnieD89 : 4:53 pm : link
understanding how Daniel Jones after six years is going to turn it around. I know he only played six games last year, but we saw a quarterback that could not read a pre and post snap and doesn’t take chances throwing the ball down field. He’s had six years to show what he has and cannot put up any more than 2000 yards passing and throwing over 20 touchdowns. You can talk all about professionalism, which is part of the game, but the production says otherwise.

we just better hope that Drew lock can come through and perform a better job than what Daniel Jones has done over the six years. That would be the time when the Giants really move forward. Let’s hope Daniel Jones does not see the field this coming year. Remember, if he gets hurt and does not pass the physical next year, that injury clause is going to kick in and kill the Giants.
Expectations  
Walnuts : 4:56 pm : link
Whatever your opinion of DJ, he is our starting QB now. And as you said, he had a solid season in 2022 with a worse roster, so we should hope that he does even better this year with Nabers and an improved line. Say 4000 combined yards, 25 TDs, 3:1 td to interception ratio, etc.

No excuses. Unless he falls short, then we can blame his ACL and let him try again in 2025 ;)
RELICDOA - it’s nice to see an optimistic post instead of  
Watson : 4:59 pm : link
all the whining and negativity, but regardless of anyone’s opinion of DJ (personally I always though of him as a transitional QB type, a placeholder, until we could draft a Franchise QB), his injury history is such that he can’t be count on to even be a dependable game manger type.

The Front Office wouldn’t have spend their time checking out all the QBs if they thought Jones was a long term answer, nor would they have offered up a big time trade.

I will cheer for the guy or whoever is the starting QB, rooting for losing is just not fun.
another  
The Jake : 5:05 pm : link
battered spouse singing their abuser’s praises.
RE: RE: RE: Seriously  
Milton : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16497891 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497834 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16497809 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


What was the point of this OP?




I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.




What is the point of your post?
to point out the hypocrisy of your post.
#8 is not the answer  
Highlander : 5:11 pm : link
Although I appreciate the optimism, I do not believe the Giants will become a real contender until an upgrade is made at the QB position. I love DJ but the truth is he is not a franchise QB. He is a quality backup in today's NFL. After five years the film shows what he is. Yes he has had poor OL play and limited weapons. However, elite franchise QBs overcome those limitations. He is not been able to do that, unfortunately.
Bob in VA.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:11 pm : link
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.
I knew once Thursday...  
bw in dc : 5:12 pm : link
came and went the DJFC would have a renewed spirit and energy.

RE: Great post OP  
BMCBikes : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16497798 bigblueny said:
Quote:
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.

'Very, Very Good...are you nuts? What, 12-15 TDs is now 'very very good?'My goodness, how the bar has been lowered.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:13 pm : link
I’m sick at this belief voiced by others that Jones is just the byproduct of everything being shit around him. He was drafted 6th overall and is making $40 million dollars. Call me crazy, but I expect more.
Some  
Giantsbigblue : 5:15 pm : link
Of you need to get lives if a QB triggers you this much.
RE: I knew once Thursday...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16498053 bw in dc said:
Quote:
came and went the DJFC would have a renewed spirit and energy.


Now we have to hear how he had a great 22 season. If I ran ESPN, I would green light a 30 for 30 for the Jones cult. It honestly fascinates me in a weird way.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:16 pm : link
Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?
The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
RELICDOA : 5:17 pm : link
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
Ummm....  
Optimus-NY : 5:18 pm : link
RE: …  
Giantsbigblue : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16498065 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?


Dude, I mean this sincerely. Take a breath and walk away. This shouldn't trigger you this bad.
RE: I knew once Thursday...  
Milton : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16498053 bw in dc said:
Quote:
came and went the DJFC would have a renewed spirit and energy.
It's a whisper compared to the outcry of the DJHC.
Jones could have a decent year  
bc4life : 5:44 pm : link
He's not the future. But he could still play fairly well.

We don't need him to be Mahommes, Eli, or Simms. We just need him to be a competent NFL QB - he's capable of that.
RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
rsjem1979 : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?


If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
RELICDOA : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?



You realize this is a team sport correct?
RE: …  
flyswimwalk : 5:53 pm : link
You and a few other folks here complaint about DJ, daily, in nearly every post even just slightly related to QB. If there is a statistics I'd bet it's over 10000 complaints.

You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.

Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.

So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.

In comment 16498065 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?
RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
Mike from Ohio : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?


This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.

When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.
RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
Giantsbigblue : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16498130 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?




You realize this is a team sport correct?


I think their brains are wired that it's easier to accept that it's one guy holding people back than the larger mess we have had the past 10 years or so.

Anyone that says he has had one weapon in the passing game or anything resembling pass protection is full of shit. He is not a Mahomes or Allen guy. But I'm sure he could be in the Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Cousins category with an actual real offense around him.
RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
Giantsbigblue : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16498130 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?




You realize this is a team sport correct?


I think their brains are wired that it's easier to accept that it's one guy holding people back than the larger mess we have had the past 10 years or so.

Anyone that says he has had one weapon in the passing game or anything resembling pass protection is full of shit. He is not a Mahomes or Allen guy. But I'm sure he could be in the Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Cousins category with an actual real offense around him.
RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
Giantsbigblue : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16498130 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?




You realize this is a team sport correct?


I think their brains are wired that it's easier to accept that it's one guy holding people back than the larger mess we have had the past 10 years or so.

Anyone that says he has had one weapon in the passing game or anything resembling pass protection is full of shit. He is not a Mahomes or Allen guy. But I'm sure he could be in the Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Cousins category with an actual real offense around him.
RE: RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16498131 flyswimwalk said:
Quote:
You and a few other folks here complaint about DJ, daily, in nearly every post even just slightly related to QB. If there is a statistics I'd bet it's over 10000 complaints.

You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.

Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.

So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.

In comment 16498065 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?



No, it really doesn’t impact my health at all. You think I’m shouting from the rooftops? No. I am more resigned to it and general apathy. The Giants probably won’t even be a big priority this fall.
Build the team first, then get the QB  
Walnuts : 6:07 pm : link
The team has been absolutely garbage for ten plus years now - offensive line, WR, etc and probably still at least another couple years from even having a league average offensive group. No QB could possibly succeed with an offensive line that allows 85 sacks.

With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.

Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.
I'm not saying DJ is the answer  
terptacular : 6:10 pm : link
But I'd like to see how he does behind competent line play.
RE: …  
BlueHurricane : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16497839 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Fan bases of other teams laugh-LAUGH-at Jones’ play and contract.


Those same fans laugh and mock Eli and post the photo of him looking shitfaced on the sideline.

At this point as fans you can piss and moan and complain like a bunch of 10 year old spoiled brats or you can sit back and hope for the best with the 2024/25 version of the New York Giants. I’ll choose the latter. New line, new weapons, new pass rushers, new db’s. Fresh start. If Jones blows he will be gone next year.

Go Big Blue!!!!
I don't believe it is a given DJ will be the starter  
Maijay : 6:13 pm : link
DJ might not be ready by training camp and imo he's an injury away from having to retire. Lock will get his chance to become the starter even by default.
A healthy DJ can be an average qb with a good offense. Average will not bring championships in this current NFL. You need that special quarterback to win the Super Bowl. We don't have one and I hope our special QB can be drafted in the next couple of years. That is a tall order and we can dream that we get that franchise quarterback .
RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
rsjem1979 : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16498134 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?



This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.

When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.


Daniel Jones cannot fail, he can only be failed.



RE: Bob in VA.  
Bob in VA : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.


According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
RE: Build the team first, then get the QB  
flyswimwalk : 6:31 pm : link
I agree with this take. The team needs to have a foundation built first, then QB. The foundation doens't need to be elite, but can't be one of the worst Olines in the league, one of the worst receiving corps, and broke a record of allowed sacks in NFL history by a wide margin. Just have a servicable QB for now.

In comment 16498158 Walnuts said:
Quote:
The team has been absolutely garbage for ten plus years now - offensive line, WR, etc and probably still at least another couple years from even having a league average offensive group. No QB could possibly succeed with an offensive line that allows 85 sacks.

With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.

Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.
RE: RE: Bob in VA.  
Mike from Ohio : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16498197 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.



According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.


Are you arguing that we should all be happy if the team is losing but still making money? I’m not sure I follow what this means.
Yep  
Jerry in_DC : 6:33 pm : link
Let's be the 49ers. Just add 8 Pro Bowl players in their prime and reduce our QBs salary by $44M
RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
Stars_and_stripes : 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16498134 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?



This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.

When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.


Folks who take that extreme view are not 100% correct but on the other hand there are many who take the direct opposite and extreme view who are not 100% either.

Truthfully, we have yet to see Daniel with a 1000 yard WR let alone a pro bowl level receiver that is just fact. We have yet to see Daniel with even an average offensive line that is fact too.

So while saying Daniel is faultless is a silly take , I think saying all or even most of it is his fault is an even worse take.
RE: Build the team first, then get the QB  
Go Terps : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16498158 Walnuts said:
Quote:
The team has been absolutely garbage for ten plus years now - offensive line, WR, etc and probably still at least another couple years from even having a league average offensive group. No QB could possibly succeed with an offensive line that allows 85 sacks.

With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.

Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.


"Build the team first" isn't a thing. It's never been a thing in the history of the NFL. Rosters turn over at 20-30% a year.

And when you apply the Mara "full bloom love" method of drafting quarterbacks half this team might be gone by the time the next QB is here.
RE: Seattle interception last year  
averagejoe : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16497976 Spartan10 said:
Quote:
This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm


Easiest read in Football. If the up guy is covered the back guy (Waller) is wide open. A HS QB gets benched for this play. In his 5th year Jones doesn't see it.

There is now way to defend him .
RE: RE: RE: RE: The point of the post is we can win with DJ  
rsjem1979 : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16498205 Stars_and_stripes said:
Quote:
In comment 16498134 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16498118 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?



If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?



This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.

When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.



Folks who take that extreme view are not 100% correct but on the other hand there are many who take the direct opposite and extreme view who are not 100% either.

Truthfully, we have yet to see Daniel with a 1000 yard WR let alone a pro bowl level receiver that is just fact. We have yet to see Daniel with even an average offensive line that is fact too.

So while saying Daniel is faultless is a silly take , I think saying all or even most of it is his fault is an even worse take.


You know what helps get some 1000 yard receivers? Throws outside the numbers when they’re wide the hell open.
RE: RE: Bob in VA.  
steve in ky : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16498197 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.



According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.


Yeah four NFL Championships, and four Super Bowl wins is better than most other teams. But setting that aside, John Mara has been the owner in charge for two of those, still better than most.

Yes they have had some horrible down years which I’d frustrating for sure, but to ignore the rings is silly.
Tyranny of low expectations is pervasive in this thread  
TheOtherManning : 6:43 pm : link
A QB getting paid as much as Daniel Jones should at least be able to lead a passable offense, and not completely fall apart due to bad play around them.

Yes, we have seen great QBs play below their max level because of their OL or skill positions underperforming - Mahomes in the SB he lost, Justin Herbert after Slater went down, 90% of Andrew Luck's career - but they never sank to the level we have seen Daniel Jones and the Giants offense sink to.

We didn't even look competitive for entire quarters at a time. That to me is what happens when an average or bad QB is dealt a shit hand. Why build around a QB that needs everything to be good or better around him?
I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
Mike from Ohio : 6:45 pm : link
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
RELICDOA : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.


A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
RE: Another asinine comparison of Jones to Eli and Simms  
HomerJones45 : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16497797 bwitz said:
Quote:
Absolutely ridiculous.
Totally. Every excuse, hope, dream, delusion and rationale is exercised for this stiff.
RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
Sammo85 : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.


The QB play was far better. You’re going to extremes thinking Jones would have done better, when most sensible people know his ceiling.
RE: RE: But What happened in 2023?  
MotownGIANTS : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16497978 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16497772 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.



Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.



That is the question mental fortitude regarding being shell shocked.
Holy sh.....  
AnnapolisMike : 7:01 pm : link
Some of you idiots just need to shut up and fall in behind your Giants QB. The team around him has been a shit show all 5 years he has been here yet he has been one of the few bright spots along the way.

Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.

I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.

Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!
RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
Walnuts : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.


I actually took a look at this - weeks 9-17 (with Thomas back) they gave up 45 sacks, so at pretty much the same pace as they did the first eight games.

But I imagine now you'll argue that sacks are partially attributable to QBs not named Jones ;)
Fall in?  
rsjem1979 : 7:05 pm : link
Is that supposed to be a joke?

I’m not swearing a loyalty oath to Daniel Fucking Jones. Let him earn something in his life.
RE: Tyranny of low expectations is pervasive in this thread  
MotownGIANTS : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16498216 TheOtherManning said:
Quote:
A QB getting paid as much as Daniel Jones should at least be able to lead a passable offense, and not completely fall apart due to bad play around them.

Yes, we have seen great QBs play below their max level because of their OL or skill positions underperforming - Mahomes in the SB he lost, Justin Herbert after Slater went down, 90% of Andrew Luck's career - but they never sank to the level we have seen Daniel Jones and the Giants offense sink to.

We didn't even look competitive for entire quarters at a time. That to me is what happens when an average or bad QB is dealt a shit hand. Why build around a QB that needs everything to be good or better around him?



Why do GMs need scouts? Why do DBs need the front 7? It is a collective effort.
RE: RE: Bob in VA.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16498197 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.



According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.


So they're successful because they make money? Again, no offense, who gives a fuck?
RE: Bob in VA.  
MNP70 : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.


They are a poorly run team that has made a slew of bad decisions over the past 10-12 seasons. From Coughlin losing his job and Reece didn't at the time, bad O-line drafting and FA signings (although I liked the Zeitler trade and thought the Giants should have re-signed him), their records have mirrored these decisions. While it's great that some people have a great new outlook on Jones, we have to be wary of his physical condition after 2 neck injuries and an ACL. He is what he is. To me, he's marginal at best. I would love to be proved wrong.
RE: Holy sh.....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16498238 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
Some of you idiots just need to shut up and fall in behind your Giants QB. The team around him has been a shit show all 5 years he has been here yet he has been one of the few bright spots along the way.

Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.

I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.

Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!


'He has been one of the few bright spots along the way." Is this sarcasm? Are we watching the same games?
RE: RE: But What happened in 2023?  
5BowlsSoon : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16497978 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16497772 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.

And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.

But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.

For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.



Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.


Point noted…..that is why I did say I could cut him slack for “playing scared.”….but can we use that excuse completely for his inefficiency for those 5 games? You tell me?
RE: RE: Another asinine comparison of Jones to Eli and Simms  
RELICDOA : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16498229 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16497797 bwitz said:


Quote:


Absolutely ridiculous.

Totally. Every excuse, hope, dream, delusion and rationale is exercised for this stiff.



The comparison is none of our QB’s were Patrick Mahomes including Phil. I’m not shitting on any of our greats. You guys need to come to the realization that top flight Elite QBs are not a dime a dozen and we can win with who we have, then we can have a rational discussion. The narrative that we need a Tom Brady or Mahomes to win is ridiculous…..and again that is not to diminish any of our legends. This is a team sport. Championships are so rare! You can have all the pieces and still come up short. There should be no way in hell that we only walked away with 2 Lombardis with Parcells and that 80’s team but that’s just the way shit happens.
I hate  
Giantsbigblue : 7:11 pm : link
To break the news but Joe Schoen said he could not properly evaluate Jones due to line play. Then he drafted a WR early. Maybe other people see the "excuses" as reality.
RE: RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16498131 flyswimwalk said:
Quote:
You and a few other folks here complaint about DJ, daily, in nearly every post even just slightly related to QB. If there is a statistics I'd bet it's over 10000 complaints.

You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.

Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.

So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.

In comment 16498065 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?



“A few other folks”……

Did you mean to say….”a few other hundred folks” …..here complain about DJ
RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
ThomasG : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.


But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.

RE: Jones could have a decent year  
5BowlsSoon : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16498115 bc4life said:
Quote:
He's not the future. But he could still play fairly well.

We don't need him to be Mahommes, Eli, or Simms. We just need him to be a competent NFL QB - he's capable of that.


Good point…speaking for myself, all I care bout is how he plays this coming season period……I’m not looking past this one season. Why should I? A lot could happen which would need to be considered before rendering any judgment then.
People who only watch the Giants vs.  
Jerry in_DC : 7:15 pm : link
People who watch a lot of NFL games.

It's so easy to see.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:16 pm : link
Sure, one doesn't need a TB, Mahomes, P. Manning, Eli, Rodgers, Big Ben, Brees, Wilson, Stafford-all HOFers/likely ones-at QB to win.

Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!
 
christian : 7:17 pm : link
Through the Fassel and Coughlin years I was irrationally optimistic. In large part because even when things were bad, things never bottomed out. I defended every move from Odell Beckham to Ereck Flowers.

But this team has been indefensibly terrible. In the 11 years since Coughlin's last winning season in 2012 the Giants:

- Have the 4th worst winning percentage in the league
- Have scored the 3rd fewest touchdowns
- Have scored the 3rd fewest points

The Giants are in the company of the Jets, Jags, and Browns at the bottom of the barrel.
RE: Holy sh.....  
Go Terps : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16498238 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
Some of you idiots just need to shut up and fall in behind your Giants QB. The team around him has been a shit show all 5 years he has been here yet he has been one of the few bright spots along the way.

Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.

I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.

Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!


Fall in... Amazing!
 
ryanmkeane : 7:18 pm : link
This thread is a baseline knowledge test of what the Giants did at the draft and also how they view Jones. Most of you are failing.

They signed Jones to a 4 year, 2 year guaranteed contract.

They tried to trade up to get Drake Maye, offered up their second round pick and a 2025 1st just to move up 3 spots. Pats said no.

So then what did the Giants do? They went BPA at nearly every pick and their draft has been praised by most pundits.
RE: RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
RELICDOA : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16498262 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.



But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.



The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
.  
Banks : 7:25 pm : link
As you would expect with all fans, I root like hell for whomever we have. That said it's been 5 years and we are still talking if he can be a reliable starter. If he takes us to the NFC championship I'll dress as Swoop and let Rich in Houston drag me around the Linc
There is a distinct possibility that Lock  
dd in Mass : 7:26 pm : link
could end up as our QB1 before the end of the season. This allows the Giants to release DJ.

Lock is talented and under Daboll's tutelage he may thrive.

Yet no one on BBI is discussing it.
ryan.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:27 pm : link
I actually think-barring a miracle-Jones won't be on the Giants roster in '25. & I do buy that Joe all but up offered his first born to NE to move up to take Drake & Pats told him to F off.

Where I'm peeved is that we have to-in all likelihood-endure one more year of shitty QB play. & then we have people-& listen, people are entitled to their opinions-make excuse after excuse after excuse for Jones. Yeah, the OL sucked. But Jones sucked too. & when you're making $40 million dollars, call me loco...I expect more. I'm done with the excuses for this guy. He was drafted sixth overall, is making insane $, & is going into now his sixth year. I can't fucking take it. You have rookie CBs-the Witherspoon dude from Seattle-telling the press that he keys in on his first option. You have SF 49ers players mocking him after the TNF game.

He isn't fucking good. That's not a slight on him as a person. QB is a hard position & many have failed before him & many will fail after him.
RE: There is a distinct possibility that Lock  
christian : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16498301 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
could end up as our QB1 before the end of the season. This allows the Giants to release DJ.

Lock is talented and under Daboll's tutelage he may thrive.

Yet no one on BBI is discussing it.


When Drew Lock got his chance in 2020 he was arguably the worst regular starter in the NFL. He was definitely the poorest passer. It was ugly.

Four years on, maybe he's progressed?
Respectfully, I’ll agree to disagree.  
Roto_Wizard : 7:32 pm : link
I could write a small “War and Peace” retort with my opinion on why, but the topics, points and statistics have already been regurgitated so many times on this site it’s fruitless to bring them up again.

I’ll simply say that as long as he is under center, I don’t have much faith in this team winning games. I’ll root for them to succeed, but would enjoy the team giving Drew Lock a fair chance at a camp competition to see who plays better.

Again, just my opinion. I could be proven wrong. Hopefully the new additions and surrounding talent will help. I just don’t have faith in his ability to take several steps forward.
RE: I hate  
Sammo85 : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16498257 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
To break the news but Joe Schoen said he could not properly evaluate Jones due to line play. Then he drafted a WR early. Maybe other people see the "excuses" as reality.


Conversely, I hate to break the news on this sudden attempt to rationalize another decade for Jones. Schoen does not inspire optimism then if he can’t evaluate and staff an offensive line properly there are no “cents” to spare in believing he knows a good QB.
I’m excited for the season.  
RELICDOA : 7:35 pm : link
We will continue to improve and build and if we don’t changes will be made. It’s a pretty simple concept.
RE: RE: Seattle interception last year  
Rudy5757 : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16498210 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 16497976 Spartan10 said:


Quote:


This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm



Easiest read in Football. If the up guy is covered the back guy (Waller) is wide open. A HS QB gets benched for this play. In his 5th year Jones doesn't see it.

There is now way to defend him .


He was beaten to a pulp in that game. 11 sacks. 11.
RE: ryan.  
ryanmkeane : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16498303 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I actually think-barring a miracle-Jones won't be on the Giants roster in '25. & I do buy that Joe all but up offered his first born to NE to move up to take Drake & Pats told him to F off.

Where I'm peeved is that we have to-in all likelihood-endure one more year of shitty QB play. & then we have people-& listen, people are entitled to their opinions-make excuse after excuse after excuse for Jones. Yeah, the OL sucked. But Jones sucked too. & when you're making $40 million dollars, call me loco...I expect more. I'm done with the excuses for this guy. He was drafted sixth overall, is making insane $, & is going into now his sixth year. I can't fucking take it. You have rookie CBs-the Witherspoon dude from Seattle-telling the press that he keys in on his first option. You have SF 49ers players mocking him after the TNF game.

He isn't fucking good. That's not a slight on him as a person. QB is a hard position & many have failed before him & many will fail after him.

Again, every single one of your posts mentions “excuse making” for Jones. The entire board has moved on. You’re the only one still bringing it up.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:37 pm : link
And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.

The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
RE: I hate  
HomerJones45 : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16498257 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
To break the news but Joe Schoen said he could not properly evaluate Jones due to line play. Then he drafted a WR early. Maybe other people see the "excuses" as reality.
and maybe he really doesn’t know what he is doing or maybe he is answerable to the Jones faction in the FO. Or maybe he thinks Lock will bail him out or show the Jones faction in the FO the reality of the situation. At any rate, reality will hit him soon enough. For his sake, I do hope it is before he hits the unemployment line.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:40 pm : link
The entire board has moved on? Uh, I could not disagree more. & even more importantly, the organization hasn't completely moved on.
RE: Seattle interception last year  
santacruzom : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16497976 Spartan10 said:
Quote:
This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm


That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
ThomasG : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16498282 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498262 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.



But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.





The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.


And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.

Let’s think rationally.
RE: RE: Seattle interception last year  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16498341 santacruzom said:
[quote


Quote:


This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm



That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault. [/quote

Or someone in the third row. Or Shea Tierney's. Or the water boy.
RE: RE: Seattle interception last year  
Go Terps : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16498341 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 16497976 Spartan10 said:


Quote:


This is seared into my memory.

https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm



That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault.


That play would be hilarious if it were happening to another team.

For that the Giants didn't draft a QB. Mara full bloom love is strong.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
RELICDOA : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16498349 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16498282 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498262 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.



But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.





The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.



And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.

Let’s think rationally.


You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.
RE: …  
HomerJones45 : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16498335 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.

The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.

At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.

Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.

The Seattle  
Giantsbigblue : 8:01 pm : link
Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.

I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
RE: The Seattle  
Darwinian : 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16498375 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.

I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.


Ok. Take that interception away and he's still far and away the very worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2023. What wxcuse would you like to use to dismiss that?
RE: The Seattle  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16498375 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.

I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.


Can we stop comparing Eli Manning-who won a Lombardi in his 4th season-to Daniel Jones? It's so fucking insulting to the former, who will end up in Canton.
RE: Daniel Jobes  
crooza172 : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16497770 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Will have 30 TDs and 4200 yards this year!!!!!


I want what you guys are smoking. The guy hasn’t broken 20 since his rookie season.
RE: RE: The Seattle  
Giantsbigblue : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16498381 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16498375 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.

I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.



Ok. Take that interception away and he's still far and away the very worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2023. What wxcuse would you like to use to dismiss that?


No excuses. There is also nothing I can do or say because you seem to have your mind made up.
Daniel Jones is made of glass  
WillVAB : 8:07 pm : link
In all this talk about his ability, no one is bringing up his lack of durability. He’s hurt every year. He’s still recovering from an ACL tear. He’s had multiple neck injuries. This guy can’t be relied upon to be the starting QB and we don’t even know when he’ll be ready to play. It’s mind boggling that it’s even a debate moving forward with this guy.
RE: RE: The Seattle  
Giantsbigblue : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16498383 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16498375 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.

I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.



Can we stop comparing Eli Manning-who won a Lombardi in his 4th season-to Daniel Jones? It's so fucking insulting to the former, who will end up in Canton.


Not a comparison. It's what happens with every qb.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
ThomasG : 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16498358 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498349 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498282 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498262 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.



But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.





The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.



And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.

Let’s think rationally.



You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.


It wouldn’t have been close if DJ played. Taylor didn’t close but he also kept the game competitive in the end.

Let’s think rationally.
What I don't get is how  
Thunderstruck27 : 8:11 pm : link
Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
RE: What I don't get is how  
Darwinian : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16498398 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.


Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.
RE: RE: RE: Bob in VA.  
Bob in VA : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16498248 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16498197 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.



According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.



So they're successful because they make money? Again, no offense, who gives a fuck?


Some people do give a fuck. You don’t, and that’s fine, but your constant complaining of how the Giants don’t meet your expectations and how other opinions are making you sick is getting old.
RE: RE: What I don't get is how  
Darwinian : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16498408 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16498398 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.



Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.


*have all had phenomenal halves of football.
RE: RE: What I don't get is how  
Giantsbigblue : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16498408 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16498398 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.



Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.


That half actually did set some records. But you won't admit that either.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:18 pm : link
Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.

‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’

What a fucking loser.
RE: What I don't get is how  
ryanmkeane : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16498398 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.

Protection, and just letting it fly without thinking much. Plus Daboll was calling the plays.
Hahahaha  
Jerry in_DC : 8:26 pm : link
Yeah I can hardly get through a day without hearing someone rave about Jones in that 2nd half in Arizona. At the office, random people in line at the supermarket, kids sporting events. Truly it captured the imagination of the country, maybe the world.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we saw that when Jones went down last year  
BleedBlue46 : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16498394 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16498358 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498349 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498282 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498262 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16498228 RELICDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.

I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.

Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.



A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.



But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.

They were better than a guy who makes $160M.





The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.



And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.

Let’s think rationally.



You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.



It wouldn’t have been close if DJ played. Taylor didn’t close but he also kept the game competitive in the end.

Let’s think rationally.


Taylor was doing the Giants a favor, without that play we would have been picking 12. No Nabers for DJ.
RE: RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16498361 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16498335 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.

The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.

then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.

At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.

Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.


So Homer or anybody else (no one is answering this question)…..if DJ is so bad, why did Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all agree to keep DJ around after the 2022 season? I mean, first off, the guy wins 9 games, we make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, wins us a playoff game, and yet you haters still want to hate and not give him his due.

So please tell me why those 3 guys agreed to extend his contract if guys like you know more and are better at analyzing QBs than they are?
RE: RE: RE: …  
Darwinian : 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16498447 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16498361 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498335 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.

The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.

then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.

At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.

Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.




So Homer or anybody else (no one is answering this question)…..if DJ is so bad, why did Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all agree to keep DJ around after the 2022 season? I mean, first off, the guy wins 9 games, we make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, wins us a playoff game, and yet you haters still want to hate and not give him his due.

So please tell me why those 3 guys agreed to extend his contract if guys like you know more and are better at analyzing QBs than they are?


They probably caved to Mara. They fucked up
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16498452 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16498447 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16498361 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16498335 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.

The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.

then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.

At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.

Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.




So Homer or anybody else (no one is answering this question)…..if DJ is so bad, why did Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all agree to keep DJ around after the 2022 season? I mean, first off, the guy wins 9 games, we make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, wins us a playoff game, and yet you haters still want to hate and not give him his due.

So please tell me why those 3 guys agreed to extend his contract if guys like you know more and are better at analyzing QBs than they are?



They probably caved to Mara. They fucked up


I’m sorry but I don’t buy that answer. If you think Mara hs that kind of influence, wasnt Saquon a favorite of Mara? Where is he now?
Sadly.......  
thrunthrublue : 9:07 pm : link
Giants contract with DJ is all in $160,000,000, that is four years with a $36,000,000 signing bonus (and i do mean bone us)....@ $92,000,000 and the topper, his average salary will be $40,000,000. All that, and no deductions for turnovers, interceptions, bonehead play calling, missing lots of wide open receivers in lieu of his specialized two yard dump offs...so now, they have loaded up on free agent O line players, hired a new O line coach all with the hopes that after six seasons Danny will finally become at least mediocre. (that hope may come with free medium soda for the long suffering fan base!) GO GIANTS!
There isn't much more to discuss with Jones  
Sean : 9:25 pm : link
He's a year to year QB now. Schoen said he's under contract for 3 years, but if you watch his comments they weren't enthusiastic.

If Jones plays well, stays healthy and the team is competitive, there's a good chance he's here in 2025.

If he doesn't play well and the team is losing, he'll lose his starting job to Lock or DeVito and then he'll likely be cut. The injury guarantee is a risk, but I don't expect them to factor that in until November if necessary.

I would have gone McCarthy or Penix, they didn't. They clearly only liked Williams, Daniels & Maye.

It's year to year.
RE: …  
Bob in VA : 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16498414 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.

‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’

What a fucking loser.


So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.
RE: ...  
bigblueny : 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16498274 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sure, one doesn't need a TB, Mahomes, P. Manning, Eli, Rodgers, Big Ben, Brees, Wilson, Stafford-all HOFers/likely ones-at QB to win.

Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!


Eli isn't in the HOF conversation without the two Super Bowls. Point being, you can just be good enough and winning when it matters is what everyone will remember.

I don't see why that can't describe the career of Daniel Jones someday.
RE: RE: …  
Giantsbigblue : 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16498512 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 16498414 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.

‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’

What a fucking loser.



So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.


Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.
RE: There isn't much more to discuss with Jones  
5BowlsSoon : 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16498502 Sean said:
Quote:
He's a year to year QB now. Schoen said he's under contract for 3 years, but if you watch his comments they weren't enthusiastic.

If Jones plays well, stays healthy and the team is competitive, there's a good chance he's here in 2025.

If he doesn't play well and the team is losing, he'll lose his starting job to Lock or DeVito and then he'll likely be cut. The injury guarantee is a risk, but I don't expect them to factor that in until November if necessary.

I would have gone McCarthy or Penix, they didn't. They clearly only liked Williams, Daniels & Maye.

It's year to year.


Sean, I like your take…and it makes sense…..and I believe it’s the way we should accept for this year and hope for the best between Jones/Lock……but as you can see, there are a lot of guys who are tired of cutting Jones slack and who don’t want to see him QB this team and sound like they will be spewing their displeasure for quite some time.

On the other hand, there are many of us who may want or not want Jones s our starting QB but are willing to accept the decision being made to go with him/Lock. We all saw Schoen try to negotiate with Pts as were the Vikes. Both teams made great pitches but Pats were never really going to cave. It was mostly for show. So we accept this, but will still root hard and try to be optimistic still hoping for the best.

This is what we have and I doubt will change much here unless……(fill in the blank)
RE: RE: ...  
WillVAB : 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16498528 bigblueny said:
Quote:
In comment 16498274 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sure, one doesn't need a TB, Mahomes, P. Manning, Eli, Rodgers, Big Ben, Brees, Wilson, Stafford-all HOFers/likely ones-at QB to win.

Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!



Eli isn't in the HOF conversation without the two Super Bowls. Point being, you can just be good enough and winning when it matters is what everyone will remember.

I don't see why that can't describe the career of Daniel Jones someday.


After year 5 Eli had one SB win, 2 division titles, and 4 consecutive playoff appearances.

What is the timeline on this “some day?”
RE: RE: Holy sh.....  
AnnapolisMike : 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16498253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16498238 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


Some of you idiots just need to shut up and fall in behind your Giants QB. The team around him has been a shit show all 5 years he has been here yet he has been one of the few bright spots along the way.

Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.

I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.

Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!



'He has been one of the few bright spots along the way." Is this sarcasm? Are we watching the same games?


Apparently we are not. Jones is not why this team has sucked. Jones is not the reason to hey have a losing record in his 5 years. The TEAM has sucked beyond belief. Shit defense and outside of Barkley and Thomas...nothing on offense. It's been a joke and the clowns here think drafting a new QB will magically make the Giants good again. The one good year we had in 22....Jones was pretty damn good.

We will have a new QB soon enough. But I will root for the guy standing behind center.

RE: RE: RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16498529 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16498512 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498414 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.

‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’

What a fucking loser.



So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.



Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.


It’s simple for me….I love the Giants….I also love Schoen and Daboll….and I’m willing to be patient and trust their decisions knowing they have a plan but also knowing some things take time.

They loved Maye but couldn’t get him….so they are playing with the deck of cards given to them. Things can always change….I feel confident our leaders can adapt.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Giantsbigblue : 10:24 pm : link
In comment 16498555 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16498529 Giantsbigblue said:


Quote:


In comment 16498512 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 16498414 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.

‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’

What a fucking loser.



So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.



Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.



It’s simple for me….I love the Giants….I also love Schoen and Daboll….and I’m willing to be patient and trust their decisions knowing they have a plan but also knowing some things take time.

They loved Maye but couldn’t get him….so they are playing with the deck of cards given to them. Things can always change….I feel confident our leaders can adapt.


I really think Nabers will open things up. I just don't know how Jones will handle the beating he has taking mentally at this point. He is a talented guy and I still have some cautious hope for him.

Either way though some people are going to try and kill this site with the constant obsession about complaining about Jones. I found myself coming less and less due to this because it's the same posters and they name call if you want to have a fair and open discussion.
RE: RE: RE: Holy sh.....  
Go Terps : 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16498537 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But I will root for the guy standing behind center.


Who cares? What does that have to do with him being any good or not, and what does that have to do with him being an overpaid poor quarterback?

We're all rooting for the Giants to be a good team. Those of us that are angry are so because we see their actions are preventing that from happening.

How much more proof do you need? I've been asking some derivative of that question since 2018. I can't believe this team is still in this quagmire. What a shitty draft this was. Oof.
