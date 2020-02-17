The Giants will win with Daniel Jones 100%

DJ is not Patrick Mahomes, neither was Phil Simms, Jeff Hosteler or Eli Manning. Each of the former had their own strengths and contributed each of our SB wins. DJ has incredible athleticism, unflappable demeanor, and has shown nothing but professionalism throughout his career. His 2022 season was topped off with a road playoff victory that Giants fan all seem to diminish when the subject is brought up. In 2022 DJ stats were as follows:
Over 3,000 yds, 3-1 TD to INT ratio, over 90 QBR. He has a modest career QBR rating of 85.2 with possibly the worst Giants Oline in our storied history. Not just a bad Oline, we are talking all time worst Oline!! DJ has all of the tools to win and be a key part of the turnaround. I look forward to the future with great optimism. Our misfortunes aren’t because of DJ, they are due to poor drafting and mismanagement from the top down that ultimately ruined the end of Eli’s (potential HOF’er)career and have made DJ a punching bag throughout his career.
Mostly showing professionalism
He by no means was very, very good. Stop with the bullshit.
Cutlets and Tyrod had Andrew Thomas and Pugh on the OL.
DJ had ezeudu playing LT
Simms - was benched injured and did not come into his own until year 6
Hoffsetter - was our back up QB
Collins - was picked up off the trash heap after having problems
Eli - two less than perfect teams got on a roll
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.
Cutlets and Tyrod had Andrew Thomas and Pugh on the OL.
DJ had ezeudu playing LT
You saw that I did mention that….Ezudu was horrible at it and like I said, I’m sure this affected Jones somewhat. Not sure all the blame could be put on Ezudu or whoever was our LT for his poor performances.
Do you cut Jones full slack for this?
He threw 15 TDs in ‘22. That’s less than one per game.
I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.
DJ fired the ball all over the field in his rookie year. He threw a beautiful deep ball, put up stars, but he was prone to turnovers, especially fumbles. His supporting cast kept getting worse, but he improved the TOs and adjusted his playstyle to the guys he had. He carried us in 2022, and 2023 wasn't all on him. We were God awful early in the season, and all the blame is thrown on his shoulders. He had some bad INTs, but he was forcing shit when we were down big on most of those. He also clearly got hurt early in the year and wasn't able to throw comfortably.
If DJ can provide 25+ total TDs, 4000+ total yards with continued accurate passing, and lead us to a winning record athe same voices will be calling for his head. Fuck those voices.
I'm slightly concerned about injuries, but otherwise I think this will be our best offensive year in a long time. Let's go!!
Love Eli....super clutch with 2 amazing runs but never a top 5 QB.
Giants always won with defense first.
DJ needs a little extra time....so a lousy OL is not a good combo.....
Probably the best set of WRs and TEs....DJ has ever had....
If OL gets fixed....DJ won't have any more excuses.
Last year, the OL got worse....no QB does well on his back. (See Brady in our 1st Super Bowl)
Everyone jumps on DJ when a very limited Cutlet did well....but OL played better against weaker teams
I think the Giants did a good job in this draft, I’m not mad at all they passed up on JJM, Penix, and Nix at 6. But I’m a realist and know it’s only a matter of time before they replace Jones, most likely with a high pick in 2025.
DJ was very, very good in 2022. No reason to think with more protection and weapons he’ll be that again at minimum. Likely more.
He by no means was very, very good. Stop with the bullshit.
You need your eyes checked
What was the point of this OP?
I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.
What is the point of your post?
Questions for the “I can’t support Jones” fan club….
1. So, do you think Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka know all this?
2. If so, when did they learn this? Was it before or after the big contract he got?
3. If before, then Why did he get the rich contract?
4. If after, why did it take so long for these 3 very smart guys to finally get what many here already knew?
5. Are you saying we here on BBI know more than the 3 named guys mentioned above?
Let’s start with these and then see where we go..
How many fans laughed at Eli? This is a really odd point you’re trying to make. Since when do we care what fans of other teams think!?
Fan bases of other teams laugh-LAUGH-at Jones’ play and contract.
How many times did we laugh at QBs on other teams?
How many fans laughed at Eli? This is a really odd point you’re trying to make. Since when do we care what fans of other teams think!?
SF is still super pissed about them passing on JJM, Penix, or Nix at 6 like several other posters. He’s right that Jones is not good, but if the Giants didn’t like the three QB’s they had a chance to get than we move on and take a QB next year.
Mara can lie to us, but he can't lie to the players.
He was not very very good in 2022. Just much better than he has been.
Love Eli....super clutch with 2 amazing runs but never a top 5 QB.
Giants always won with defense first.
DJ needs a little extra time....so a lousy OL is not a good combo.....
Probably the best set of WRs and TEs....DJ has ever had....
If OL gets fixed....DJ won't have any more excuses.
Last year, the OL got worse....no QB does well on his back. (See Brady in our 1st Super Bowl)
Everyone jumps on DJ when a very limited Cutlet did well....but OL played better against weaker teams
Hate to disagree with a fellow PA resident, but Eli in his prime was an elite QB. We don't make the 2011 playoffs without Eli putting the team on his shoulders all year, lead the team to a come-from-behind victory in Dallas, 2 TDs late in the 4th Q, to even squeeze into the playoffs.
"The Giants also became the first team ever with fewer than ten wins in a 16-game regular season to win the Super Bowl. Manning also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,900+ yards and win a Super Bowl in the same season. The Giants were the first team with a running game ranked last (32nd) and a defense ranked as low as 27th to win a Super Bowl."
How many QBs won 2 SBs, SB MVP twice leading the team to the winning TD in the last minute. The Manningham throw ranks as one of the best clutch throws in history. Call me when DJ does even a miniscule fraction of what Eli has done.
Not having Thomas as your LT and being replaced by a guy who has business playing LT, Ezudu, is not a good excuse.???
Come on man, you are smarter than this…don’t make blanket statements…they usually don’t apply.
I’m pissed about it as well. But there really weren’t any options to solve it this year. No one up top wanted to trade down. The real mistake was not this draft, but the decision to re-sign Jones instead of franchising him last year. That set the table for this situation. It’s Schoen’s worst move as GM so far, with the Waller trade a distant second.
Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.
Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie
Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.
I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.
Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.
Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie
Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.
I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.
What a comparison from our former Oline to last years!
Justin Pugh wasn’t on the team when Jones played this past season.
And I love how ‘no scholarships’ talk doesn’t apply to Jones.
Eli meanwhile had a 1000+ WR or two almost every year of his career.
Eli had Diehl, Seubert , OHara, Snee, McKensie
Aside from Thomas, pretty much garbage for DJ.
I can't wait to see this Nabers kid.
Eli used to throw the ball downfield before he hit his decline. That helps WRs get 1000+ yards.
Jones is going frustrate this Nabers kid.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.
Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?
Justin Pugh wasn’t on the team when Jones played this past season.
Ok, then he had ezeudu and i dont even know who protecting his blindside. Doesnt change a thing. If it wasn’t andrew thomas, then it was terrible.
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.
Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?
With all due respect, WTF are you talking about? Of course people can different opinions.
Granted, the OL has been brutally bad for the past decade, and they haven't had a worthy, game changing WR since OBJ was traded.
The fact of the matter is that Joe Schoen could construct a wall around Jones to protect him, yet Jones has lousy accuracy. Malik Nabers will probably be showing his frustration at some part of the upcoming season because Jones is a lousy QB. Jones has relied on his ability to panic run, yet after the ACL injury he'll be a marked man for the opposition. Will they attack his knees? You know they will, especially Philly.
I just hope that Drew Lock stays healthy, because I think he'll play in more games than Jones.
If I sound cynical, it's from the years of apathy I endured watching this team try to rally behind a subpar, backup QB who's been masquerading as an elite QB.
I am not 100% behind Daniel Jones.
What I’m more largely pissed at is being force fed to watch more shitty QB from this team. I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of the fucking excuses this dude gets time and again. Nothing is ever his fault.
Many people on this site put a lot of fault on Jones. Many people on this site never want to see him take a snap again. But if a very few on this site make ‘excuses’ for Jones, or show some optimism, you become sick of it. Can anyone have a different opinion?
With all due respect, WTF are you talking about? Of course people can different opinions.
You do a lot of complaining. This time you’re ‘sick of the fucking excuses’, which could easily be translated as you’re sick of hearing the opinion that a number of external factors could have contributed to Jones’ poor performance.
we just better hope that Drew lock can come through and perform a better job than what Daniel Jones has done over the six years. That would be the time when the Giants really move forward. Let’s hope Daniel Jones does not see the field this coming year. Remember, if he gets hurt and does not pass the physical next year, that injury clause is going to kick in and kill the Giants.
No excuses. Unless he falls short, then we can blame his ACL and let him try again in 2025 ;)
The Front Office wouldn’t have spend their time checking out all the QBs if they thought Jones was a long term answer, nor would they have offered up a big time trade.
I will cheer for the guy or whoever is the starting QB, rooting for losing is just not fun.
What was the point of this OP?
I have to laugh at this one…..there are 1000 threads started here blasting Jones….and not once have you questioned what is the purpose of all these 1000 threads. And now one thread comes up supporting him and you ask what is the purpose of this thread? Too funny…thanks for the laugh.
What is the point of your post?
'Very, Very Good...are you nuts? What, 12-15 TDs is now 'very very good?'My goodness, how the bar has been lowered.
Now we have to hear how he had a great 22 season. If I ran ESPN, I would green light a 30 for 30 for the Jones cult. It honestly fascinates me in a weird way.
Dude, I mean this sincerely. Take a breath and walk away. This shouldn't trigger you this bad.
We don't need him to be Mahommes, Eli, or Simms. We just need him to be a competent NFL QB - he's capable of that.
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
You realize this is a team sport correct?
You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.
Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.
So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.
Quote:
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.
When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
You realize this is a team sport correct?
I think their brains are wired that it's easier to accept that it's one guy holding people back than the larger mess we have had the past 10 years or so.
Anyone that says he has had one weapon in the passing game or anything resembling pass protection is full of shit. He is not a Mahomes or Allen guy. But I'm sure he could be in the Hurts, Purdy, Prescott, Cousins category with an actual real offense around him.
You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.
Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.
So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.
Quote:
Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?
No, it really doesn’t impact my health at all. You think I’m shouting from the rooftops? No. I am more resigned to it and general apathy. The Giants probably won’t even be a big priority this fall.
With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.
Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.
Those same fans laugh and mock Eli and post the photo of him looking shitfaced on the sideline.
At this point as fans you can piss and moan and complain like a bunch of 10 year old spoiled brats or you can sit back and hope for the best with the 2024/25 version of the New York Giants. I’ll choose the latter. New line, new weapons, new pass rushers, new db’s. Fresh start. If Jones blows he will be gone next year.
Go Big Blue!!!!
A healthy DJ can be an average qb with a good offense. Average will not bring championships in this current NFL. You need that special quarterback to win the Super Bowl. We don't have one and I hope our special QB can be drafted in the next couple of years. That is a tall order and we can dream that we get that franchise quarterback .
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.
When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.
Daniel Jones cannot fail, he can only be failed.
According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.
Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.
According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
Are you arguing that we should all be happy if the team is losing but still making money? I’m not sure I follow what this means.
In comment 16498066 RELICDOA said:
Quote:
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.
When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.
Folks who take that extreme view are not 100% correct but on the other hand there are many who take the direct opposite and extreme view who are not 100% either.
Truthfully, we have yet to see Daniel with a 1000 yard WR let alone a pro bowl level receiver that is just fact. We have yet to see Daniel with even an average offensive line that is fact too.
So while saying Daniel is faultless is a silly take , I think saying all or even most of it is his fault is an even worse take.
With that in mind, perhaps the right move is to cut Jones as soon as financially possible and get by with Lock/Devito. Spend as little as possible in terms of money and draft picks on the QB position until we have the core of the offense built up.
Let’s do what the 49ers did. Once we have a few all pros, we can begin taking a look at drafting a QB.
"Build the team first" isn't a thing. It's never been a thing in the history of the NFL. Rosters turn over at 20-30% a year.
And when you apply the Mara "full bloom love" method of drafting quarterbacks half this team might be gone by the time the next QB is here.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
Easiest read in Football. If the up guy is covered the back guy (Waller) is wide open. A HS QB gets benched for this play. In his 5th year Jones doesn't see it.
There is now way to defend him .
I’m not saying he is a first year HOF’er. This Giants team in general has many holes. Continuously shitting on him while also understanding we have many issues just seems unreasonable. I hope the DJ era ends well but if it doesn’t I understand that he wasn’t set up for success. Shit look at Brock Purdy. He think he would be doing what he is doing with our team?
If I’m reading this correctly, either Jones is successful here OR it was a failure by the organization to adequately build a team around him?
This is correct. 2022 was all about Daniel Jones carrying the team on his back to the playoffs. Every other year was the team failing Daniel Jones, despite almost heroic efforts on his behalf.
When you hold that view, you can never be proven wrong because everything you can possibly see is supported by your bias. Success belongs to Daniel, failure belongs to everyone else.
Folks who take that extreme view are not 100% correct but on the other hand there are many who take the direct opposite and extreme view who are not 100% either.
Truthfully, we have yet to see Daniel with a 1000 yard WR let alone a pro bowl level receiver that is just fact. We have yet to see Daniel with even an average offensive line that is fact too.
So while saying Daniel is faultless is a silly take , I think saying all or even most of it is his fault is an even worse take.
You know what helps get some 1000 yard receivers? Throws outside the numbers when they’re wide the hell open.
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.
According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
Yeah four NFL Championships, and four Super Bowl wins is better than most other teams. But setting that aside, John Mara has been the owner in charge for two of those, still better than most.
Yes they have had some horrible down years which I’d frustrating for sure, but to ignore the rings is silly.
Yes, we have seen great QBs play below their max level because of their OL or skill positions underperforming - Mahomes in the SB he lost, Justin Herbert after Slater went down, 90% of Andrew Luck's career - but they never sank to the level we have seen Daniel Jones and the Giants offense sink to.
We didn't even look competitive for entire quarters at a time. That to me is what happens when an average or bad QB is dealt a shit hand. Why build around a QB that needs everything to be good or better around him?
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
The QB play was far better. You’re going to extremes thinking Jones would have done better, when most sensible people know his ceiling.
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.
And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.
But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.
For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.
Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.
That is the question mental fortitude regarding being shell shocked.
Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.
I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.
Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
I actually took a look at this - weeks 9-17 (with Thomas back) they gave up 45 sacks, so at pretty much the same pace as they did the first eight games.
But I imagine now you'll argue that sacks are partially attributable to QBs not named Jones ;)
I’m not swearing a loyalty oath to Daniel Fucking Jones. Let him earn something in his life.
Yes, we have seen great QBs play below their max level because of their OL or skill positions underperforming - Mahomes in the SB he lost, Justin Herbert after Slater went down, 90% of Andrew Luck's career - but they never sank to the level we have seen Daniel Jones and the Giants offense sink to.
We didn't even look competitive for entire quarters at a time. That to me is what happens when an average or bad QB is dealt a shit hand. Why build around a QB that needs everything to be good or better around him?
Why do GMs need scouts? Why do DBs need the front 7? It is a collective effort.
Quote:
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.
According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
So they're successful because they make money? Again, no offense, who gives a fuck?
They are a poorly run team that has made a slew of bad decisions over the past 10-12 seasons. From Coughlin losing his job and Reece didn't at the time, bad O-line drafting and FA signings (although I liked the Zeitler trade and thought the Giants should have re-signed him), their records have mirrored these decisions. While it's great that some people have a great new outlook on Jones, we have to be wary of his physical condition after 2 neck injuries and an ACL. He is what he is. To me, he's marginal at best. I would love to be proved wrong.
Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.
I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.
Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!
'He has been one of the few bright spots along the way." Is this sarcasm? Are we watching the same games?
Quote:
I know he only played 6 games, but for the most part, save the 2nd half of the Cards game, he didn’t do much at all and looked like a deer in headlights.
And please don’t tell me he had a horrible supporting cast because so did Cutlets and Taylor, and both of them looked much better.
But I will give you this- he didn’t have Andrew Thomas, LT, for all his games save one, and I know how important he is, so that obviously meant something ….so I can cut him some slack for that. I believe Thomas came back as soon as DJ got injured so maybe that is why Cutlets and Taylor looked better.
For the record I was all in on DJ until I saw his 6 games in 2023….I guess you could say I lost my faith. If he is our starter I hope I can get it back…but that will be up to him.
Neither Tyrod Taylor, nor Tommy Cutlets had been beaten to a pulp for several Sundays when they took over the offense. I'd like to see you get hit by 300 lb guys 20 or 30 times in a three hour span, and see how you feel. Put on all the padding you want. Do that every week for a couple of years. Now hit the guy about to break free across the middle 20 yards downfield with a 6'5" 300 lb guy in your face.
Point noted…..that is why I did say I could cut him slack for “playing scared.”….but can we use that excuse completely for his inefficiency for those 5 games? You tell me?
Absolutely ridiculous.
Totally. Every excuse, hope, dream, delusion and rationale is exercised for this stiff.
The comparison is none of our QB’s were Patrick Mahomes including Phil. I’m not shitting on any of our greats. You guys need to come to the realization that top flight Elite QBs are not a dime a dozen and we can win with who we have, then we can have a rational discussion. The narrative that we need a Tom Brady or Mahomes to win is ridiculous…..and again that is not to diminish any of our legends. This is a team sport. Championships are so rare! You can have all the pieces and still come up short. There should be no way in hell that we only walked away with 2 Lombardis with Parcells and that 80’s team but that’s just the way shit happens.
You guys focus so much on the negatives, so passionately about it. This is going to create mental problems for you guys. I'm serious. There are many scientific studies about people non-stop complaining and the outcome is serious depression and mental problems.
Given that DJ will be the QB next season and there is no way you can change that, I think you and a few other folks should stay out of football for at least 1 year. Nothing is bigger than the health. And you are not doing any favor for your own health.
So rather than asking the OP to stop, you better stop.
In comment 16498065 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Nice guy? Hard worker? Desperately clinging to Simms and Eli comps?
“A few other folks”……
Did you mean to say….”a few other hundred folks” …..here complain about DJ
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
We don't need him to be Mahommes, Eli, or Simms. We just need him to be a competent NFL QB - he's capable of that.
Good point…speaking for myself, all I care bout is how he plays this coming season period……I’m not looking past this one season. Why should I? A lot could happen which would need to be considered before rendering any judgment then.
It's so easy to see.
Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!
But this team has been indefensibly terrible. In the 11 years since Coughlin's last winning season in 2012 the Giants:
- Have the 4th worst winning percentage in the league
- Have scored the 3rd fewest touchdowns
- Have scored the 3rd fewest points
The Giants are in the company of the Jets, Jags, and Browns at the bottom of the barrel.
Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.
I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.
Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!
Fall in... Amazing!
They signed Jones to a 4 year, 2 year guaranteed contract.
They tried to trade up to get Drake Maye, offered up their second round pick and a 2025 1st just to move up 3 spots. Pats said no.
So then what did the Giants do? They went BPA at nearly every pick and their draft has been praised by most pundits.
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
Lock is talented and under Daboll's tutelage he may thrive.
Yet no one on BBI is discussing it.
Where I'm peeved is that we have to-in all likelihood-endure one more year of shitty QB play. & then we have people-& listen, people are entitled to their opinions-make excuse after excuse after excuse for Jones. Yeah, the OL sucked. But Jones sucked too. & when you're making $40 million dollars, call me loco...I expect more. I'm done with the excuses for this guy. He was drafted sixth overall, is making insane $, & is going into now his sixth year. I can't fucking take it. You have rookie CBs-the Witherspoon dude from Seattle-telling the press that he keys in on his first option. You have SF 49ers players mocking him after the TNF game.
He isn't fucking good. That's not a slight on him as a person. QB is a hard position & many have failed before him & many will fail after him.
Lock is talented and under Daboll's tutelage he may thrive.
Yet no one on BBI is discussing it.
When Drew Lock got his chance in 2020 he was arguably the worst regular starter in the NFL. He was definitely the poorest passer. It was ugly.
Four years on, maybe he's progressed?
I’ll simply say that as long as he is under center, I don’t have much faith in this team winning games. I’ll root for them to succeed, but would enjoy the team giving Drew Lock a fair chance at a camp competition to see who plays better.
Again, just my opinion. I could be proven wrong. Hopefully the new additions and surrounding talent will help. I just don’t have faith in his ability to take several steps forward.
Conversely, I hate to break the news on this sudden attempt to rationalize another decade for Jones. Schoen does not inspire optimism then if he can’t evaluate and staff an offensive line properly there are no “cents” to spare in believing he knows a good QB.
This is seared into my memory.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
Easiest read in Football. If the up guy is covered the back guy (Waller) is wide open. A HS QB gets benched for this play. In his 5th year Jones doesn't see it.
There is now way to defend him .
He was beaten to a pulp in that game. 11 sacks. 11.
Where I'm peeved is that we have to-in all likelihood-endure one more year of shitty QB play. & then we have people-& listen, people are entitled to their opinions-make excuse after excuse after excuse for Jones. Yeah, the OL sucked. But Jones sucked too. & when you're making $40 million dollars, call me loco...I expect more. I'm done with the excuses for this guy. He was drafted sixth overall, is making insane $, & is going into now his sixth year. I can't fucking take it. You have rookie CBs-the Witherspoon dude from Seattle-telling the press that he keys in on his first option. You have SF 49ers players mocking him after the TNF game.
He isn't fucking good. That's not a slight on him as a person. QB is a hard position & many have failed before him & many will fail after him.
Again, every single one of your posts mentions “excuse making” for Jones. The entire board has moved on. You’re the only one still bringing it up.
The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault.
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.
Let’s think rationally.
This is seared into my memory.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault. [/quote
Or someone in the third row. Or Shea Tierney's. Or the water boy.
This is seared into my memory.
https://youtu.be/GnnEyKtomSU?si=CP_RoYxoBZGXSKSm
That was his OL's fault, or his receiver's fault.
That play would be hilarious if it were happening to another team.
For that the Giants didn't draft a QB. Mara full bloom love is strong.
Quote:
In comment 16498218 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.
Let’s think rationally.
You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.
The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.
Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.
I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
Ok. Take that interception away and he's still far and away the very worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2023. What wxcuse would you like to use to dismiss that?
I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
Can we stop comparing Eli Manning-who won a Lombardi in his 4th season-to Daniel Jones? It's so fucking insulting to the former, who will end up in Canton.
I want what you guys are smoking. The guy hasn’t broken 20 since his rookie season.
Interception is your guys version of the Vikings playoff game.
I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
Ok. Take that interception away and he's still far and away the very worst starting quarterback in the NFL in 2023. What wxcuse would you like to use to dismiss that?
No excuses. There is also nothing I can do or say because you seem to have your mind made up.
I once watched Eli throw a pick with his left hand against the Titans. Every QB has a pick or 10 like that on their resume.
Can we stop comparing Eli Manning-who won a Lombardi in his 4th season-to Daniel Jones? It's so fucking insulting to the former, who will end up in Canton.
Not a comparison. It's what happens with every qb.
Quote:
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.
Let’s think rationally.
You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.
It wouldn’t have been close if DJ played. Taylor didn’t close but he also kept the game competitive in the end.
Let’s think rationally.
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.
In comment 16498051 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yeah, I do do a lot of complaining about the Giants. They’re a shitty run organization.
According to your metrics, sure. According to metrics that probably matter most to the owners, they are a very successful franchise.
So they're successful because they make money? Again, no offense, who gives a fuck?
Some people do give a fuck. You don’t, and that’s fine, but your constant complaining of how the Giants don’t meet your expectations and how other opinions are making you sick is getting old.
Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.
*have all had phenomenal halves of football.
Jones played some of the best football I've ever seen a QB play in second half of the Arizona game(I know...Arizona). He was phenomenal. But the magic was gone in every other game. Is he not capable or what?
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
Lol.. He didn't have the best half of anything. There have been a thousand QB halves that good. Any QB can have a great half. Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler, Mariota have all has phenomenal hal ea of football.
That half actually did set some records. But you won't admit that either.
‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’
What a fucking loser.
He was a gunslinger as a rookie and has played like a Trent Dilfer disciple since...
The kid is truly an enigma.
Protection, and just letting it fly without thinking much. Plus Daboll was calling the plays.
Quote:
The offense was just as good if not better with Taylor and even an undrafted rookie free agent stepping in for him. Sure he has never had a 1,000 receiver. He also doesn’t push the ball down the field and often makes the wrong read. He is very likely a contributing factor to why he has never had a 1,000 yard receiver.
I am not suggesting Jones has had a good situation - he certainly hasn’t. I also seem him consistently making unforced mistakes on the occasions when he does have time and and open receiver.
Two things can be true at once. The Giants offensive situation isn’t very good, and Daniel Jones isn’t a very good QB. It’s not an either/or choice.
A poster answered this earlier…. The play of the offensive line got better and the comp get easier later in the year.
But the QB play from two nobodies in the overall scheme of the NFL also played better. They threw downfield, they threw TDs, they moved the ball.
They were better than a guy who makes $160M.
The 49’ers and Cowboys are much better than the Patriots and Commanders. That’s the point of better Oline play as the year went on and the comp got easier. Dallas dropped 40 and 49 points on us. If we played SF 2x they would’ve scored 50 on us. Let’s think rationally and no disrespect.
And Buffalo, Green Bay, LA Rams and Philly all were playoff teams and look what occurred on Offense when Daniel Jones didn’t play. Your point isn’t lost but it’s not the answer.
Let’s think rationally.
You’re bringing up Buffalo? We lost the Buffalo game due to Tyrods decision at the end of the game.
It wouldn’t have been close if DJ played. Taylor didn’t close but he also kept the game competitive in the end.
Let’s think rationally.
Taylor was doing the Giants a favor, without that play we would have been picking 12. No Nabers for DJ.
And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.
The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.
At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.
Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.
So Homer or anybody else (no one is answering this question)…..if DJ is so bad, why did Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all agree to keep DJ around after the 2022 season? I mean, first off, the guy wins 9 games, we make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, wins us a playoff game, and yet you haters still want to hate and not give him his due.
So please tell me why those 3 guys agreed to extend his contract if guys like you know more and are better at analyzing QBs than they are?
Quote:
And SFG, there’s a massive difference between “excuse making” and realizing you can’t really play quarterback when you are pressured 38 times in a single game.
The truth lies somewhere in between. You choose to live on the hyper version of Jones sucks every day.
then it should be the Jones faction’s burden to explain why Jones has never had a good line anywhere between college and the pros no matter who was on the line or how the Giants had a functional offense with a journeyman and a UDFA at qb, or why Jones makes inexplicable mistakes and misses open receivers and throws when he does have time. Oh and while you are at it, explain the same issues with every receiver he has had ever.
At some point, you have to conclude that the common denominator in all this mediocrity is Jones.
Jones has been remarkably consistent over each season 180 yards a game, 6.5 yards per attempt, 7/10 of a Td a game. Regardless of who was on the line or the identity of the other skill players. This is throughly mediocre performance. Gardner Mineshew has been better. Jacoby Brissett has been a little better. These are backup- we gave our guy a $160 million contract. It is truly mind blowing.
So Homer or anybody else (no one is answering this question)…..if DJ is so bad, why did Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka all agree to keep DJ around after the 2022 season? I mean, first off, the guy wins 9 games, we make the playoffs for the first time in a long time, wins us a playoff game, and yet you haters still want to hate and not give him his due.
So please tell me why those 3 guys agreed to extend his contract if guys like you know more and are better at analyzing QBs than they are?
They probably caved to Mara. They fucked up
I’m sorry but I don’t buy that answer. If you think Mara hs that kind of influence, wasnt Saquon a favorite of Mara? Where is he now?
If Jones plays well, stays healthy and the team is competitive, there's a good chance he's here in 2025.
If he doesn't play well and the team is losing, he'll lose his starting job to Lock or DeVito and then he'll likely be cut. The injury guarantee is a risk, but I don't expect them to factor that in until November if necessary.
I would have gone McCarthy or Penix, they didn't. They clearly only liked Williams, Daniels & Maye.
It's year to year.
‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’
What a fucking loser.
So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.
Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!
Eli isn't in the HOF conversation without the two Super Bowls. Point being, you can just be good enough and winning when it matters is what everyone will remember.
I don't see why that can't describe the career of Daniel Jones someday.
Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.
‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’
What a fucking loser.
So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.
Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.
If Jones plays well, stays healthy and the team is competitive, there's a good chance he's here in 2025.
If he doesn't play well and the team is losing, he'll lose his starting job to Lock or DeVito and then he'll likely be cut. The injury guarantee is a risk, but I don't expect them to factor that in until November if necessary.
I would have gone McCarthy or Penix, they didn't. They clearly only liked Williams, Daniels & Maye.
It's year to year.
Sean, I like your take…and it makes sense…..and I believe it’s the way we should accept for this year and hope for the best between Jones/Lock……but as you can see, there are a lot of guys who are tired of cutting Jones slack and who don’t want to see him QB this team and sound like they will be spewing their displeasure for quite some time.
On the other hand, there are many of us who may want or not want Jones s our starting QB but are willing to accept the decision being made to go with him/Lock. We all saw Schoen try to negotiate with Pts as were the Vikes. Both teams made great pitches but Pats were never really going to cave. It was mostly for show. So we accept this, but will still root hard and try to be optimistic still hoping for the best.
This is what we have and I doubt will change much here unless……(fill in the blank)
Checking notes: since '01 season, those QBs have won 19 Super Bowls. So having an elite QB sure AF helps!
Eli isn't in the HOF conversation without the two Super Bowls. Point being, you can just be good enough and winning when it matters is what everyone will remember.
I don't see why that can't describe the career of Daniel Jones someday.
After year 5 Eli had one SB win, 2 division titles, and 4 consecutive playoff appearances.
What is the timeline on this “some day?”
Some of you idiots just need to shut up and fall in behind your Giants QB. The team around him has been a shit show all 5 years he has been here yet he has been one of the few bright spots along the way.
Yeah he sucked last season when he played. But he was missing EVERYONE that mattered and was battered behind an inept OL. The backups benefited from the return of Thomas and others and the team played better. Cutlets won 3 games against mediocre competition.
I was hoping that they would draft someone to replace him in a year or two. His injuries are a major concern as is the fact he may well be damaged goods at this time mentally.
Where do I sign up to me a member of the DJFC? He is going to need a few of us behind him!
'He has been one of the few bright spots along the way." Is this sarcasm? Are we watching the same games?
Apparently we are not. Jones is not why this team has sucked. Jones is not the reason to hey have a losing record in his 5 years. The TEAM has sucked beyond belief. Shit defense and outside of Barkley and Thomas...nothing on offense. It's been a joke and the clowns here think drafting a new QB will magically make the Giants good again. The one good year we had in 22....Jones was pretty damn good.
We will have a new QB soon enough. But I will root for the guy standing behind center.
‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’
What a fucking loser.
So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.
Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.
It’s simple for me….I love the Giants….I also love Schoen and Daboll….and I’m willing to be patient and trust their decisions knowing they have a plan but also knowing some things take time.
They loved Maye but couldn’t get him….so they are playing with the deck of cards given to them. Things can always change….I feel confident our leaders can adapt.
Bob in VA…🤣🤣🤣.
‘Hey, the Giants make money! Awesome! Who gives a shit about winning?’
What a fucking loser.
So now you resort to name calling. Good move. I don’t really care if the Giants make money. I think the franchise is a good one, they’ve won 4 SBs and played in a fifth.. not bad. Most teams go through peaks and valleys, so these down years can be expect. Fans like me who’ve been watching and rooting for 50+ years should be mature enough to ride the valleys as we’ve learned they don’t last forever. Or, they can be ‘fans’ like you who whine and complain because they don’t like the QB situation. But keep doing you, and call people names because you disagree with their viewpoints.
Welcome to the cult Bob! We meet at John Maras house every Tuesday at 8 to discuss all things we love about Daniel.
It’s simple for me….I love the Giants….I also love Schoen and Daboll….and I’m willing to be patient and trust their decisions knowing they have a plan but also knowing some things take time.
They loved Maye but couldn’t get him….so they are playing with the deck of cards given to them. Things can always change….I feel confident our leaders can adapt.
I really think Nabers will open things up. I just don't know how Jones will handle the beating he has taking mentally at this point. He is a talented guy and I still have some cautious hope for him.
Either way though some people are going to try and kill this site with the constant obsession about complaining about Jones. I found myself coming less and less due to this because it's the same posters and they name call if you want to have a fair and open discussion.
Who cares? What does that have to do with him being any good or not, and what does that have to do with him being an overpaid poor quarterback?
We're all rooting for the Giants to be a good team. Those of us that are angry are so because we see their actions are preventing that from happening.
How much more proof do you need? I've been asking some derivative of that question since 2018. I can't believe this team is still in this quagmire. What a shitty draft this was. Oof.