Schoen’s Long Term Strategy (or the best I can make of it) Biteymax22 : 4/28/2024 4:46 pm

Before the draft someone (sorry to not give credit to the poster, I don’t remember who) started a thread asking what we wanted to see out of this draft, my answer was evidence there is a long term strategy.



From what I saw here, there is. It may not be optimal for some, but we hired Schoen and either have to trust him or find a new team. I won’t root for another team so I’m going with the former.



My thoughts on the long term strategy:



Starting off with QB. While we didn’t acquire one in this draft, I think enough has been reported where we can comfortably say The Giants tried to trade up and draft Drake Maye. They would not have done this if they viewed Daniel Jones as the franchise QB or long term starter. Like it or not, right now Daniel is an expensive bridge QB. I would expect the same long hard look at QB’s next year that our front office did this year.



I believe they view the 3 seasons (and 2 drafts) left on Daniel’s contract as their timeframe to find another QB. I don’t think they’ll force a pick next year either unless things go even more awry than this season.





Moving on, for the offensive side of the ball we signed 5 OL in FA and drafted 0, in some way I view this as the organization conceding that they don’t evaluate college OL well. I wonder out loud if the scouting teams will be changed around to accommodate this, maybe bringing in a OL specialist. I’m thinking the plan is to play the vets while the young players we have develop.



On skill positions, Schoen wants to build a team with an even balance of fast and quick players. Nabers, Hyatt and even Theo Johnson can get vertical and stretch the field. If a QB has any time at all we have some hard guys to defend deep. This should complement and open things up for players like Robinson and our 5th RD pick Tracy who is fun to watch in space.





The strategy with defense is clear, rush the passer. So far Schoen’s biggest investments have been pass rushers, using his highest draft pick on Thibodeaux and making his biggest splash in FA (via trade) by acquiring Brian Burns. Clearly getting to the QB is priority, we have 3 guys that can do it, I’d still like another that can step up.



In the secondary he clearly values intellegence over athleticism in the middle of the field, guys like Okereke and Nubin fit this bill. I still can’t figure out what he looks for in a corner as the players we’ve drafted have been all over the map physically and athletically.





Regarding timing, I think winning in 2022 was the worst thing for this franchise. We started a rebuild and delayed it a year because we saw ourselves as further ahead than we were. While I saw one of the beats refer to Schoen’s draft as very “win now” I fully disagree. The Nabers pick may have been a need, but we may not have the chance at a blue chip WR like that for years. When I look at a lot of our other picks, they matched needs, but we had needs everywhere expect LT and Nose guard…



Either way, I don’t think this thing is going to turn around fast. They’re going to play Jones whether we like it or not, but the end is coming. Mara has no more excuses if he fails this year. We’ve added 5 OL and WR that’s far better than one he’s played with in his entire career. At the very least Schoen has taken away a lot of the excuses.