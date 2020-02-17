How did you end up being a Giants fan?

Football is a popular sport, not just in the USA, but expanding all around the world (International games). Growing up I had friends and family supporting different teams including the Giants and I had no idea what American football was. As I grew older, I started watching more football games and reading more about it. I became a fan of the New York Giants in 2007. What a season that was especially Week 17, the playoffs, and winning the Super Bowl to defeat the undefeated & the best team in football, which was the New England Patriots. When I was born in 1990, that NFL season, the Giants won the Superbowl against the Bills; my favorite color is blue and I know that part of the Giants uniform. From 2007 to 2012, when people voted against the New York Giants, they usually win & having the stadium in New Jersey was convenient.
The Giants winning the Super Bowl when I was born & when I started following, Giants uniform & being underdog, & growing up in New Jersey are reasons why I became a fan. Being around with other Giants fan whether if it someone I know, being at the stadium or talking to other fans on here is a great pleasure. What are reason why you became a fan of the New York Giants & when did you start following the team?
My dad bought a "onesie" for me by the time i got home from the hospital
The rest is history
Found out the Giants used to play at the Stadium.
Good enough for me.
Cable tv was invented by someone in my county in the Catskills basically to get good reception without giant antennas. Our original cable system had an extra CBS from Binghamton as well as CBS from NY City. So, we got the Giants home games as well as the away games. Motels in the area also used to advertise that you could come up and see the Giants' home games.
Our home was within the area that first got cable. I used to watch the games with my late Father and his friends whose neighborhoods did not yet have cable. It was a great bonding experience with my Dad.
"Tittle"
I became a Giants fan due to genetics. I inherited it.
My father is a diehard Giants/Yankees fan and I think of myself like Henry Hill in Goodfellas when he's at Karen's house for the first time and meets her parents and she told her mother he was half Jewish and he says "just the good half" - I only inherited the "good half" of sports fandom from my father - the Giants. I got being a Mets fan from myself. lol.
I really became a diehard on Thanksgiving Day 1982 when I was 10 years old and LT ran back the pick 6 vs Detroit. A lot of my local extended family (father's side) 30+ people were at my cousin's house huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and the whole place just erupted in joy and we were all going crazy. It's one of my fondest memories.
What I mean by that is when people make their picks for the game on who's winning, whenever they choose against the Giants, usually the Giants was winning.
people "voted" against the Giants?
What I mean by that is when people make their picks for the game on who's winning, whenever they choose against the Giants, usually the Giants was winning.
Oh, yeah, it was classic seeing Mrs. Mara call out Terry Bradshaw on national TV after beating SF in the NFCCG to go to SBXLVI.
With Cowboys being "America's Team" during that time is why I hate them very, very much to this day.
They were Yankees fans while my father was Red Sox fan. I became Expos fan in late 60s when team was formed to get out of that "family feud."
I got in on the last glory years of Giants and Yankees before they hit hard times. I remember Yelberton Abraham Tittle and his seven TD passes against the Redskins, who were pretty crappy back then, too. Surprised that quite a few have tied that number, including Peyton, but no one has surpassed it.
My father used to go to Giants' games before football became so popular. He was at the stadium for a game one Sunday in December, 1941 when the public address announcer cut in and told all servicemen to leave the stadium and join up with their assigned military units. He didn't tell them why.
Gifford, originally a running back, had moved to "flanker." Alex Webster was a hard-running fullback. These Giants played for the championship in 61, 62, and 63, but lost them all. In 1964 they finished last, with a 2-10-2 record and
then it was the Wilderness until Lawrence Taylor was drafted 2nd in 1981 and was defensive player of the year. Not just defensive rookie of the year, but defensive player of the year.
One play that has always stuck in my mind as symbolic of their futility was when an obscure QB, whose name I can't remember (but will come to me later tonight) was trying to lead the team down the field in the last two minutes to tie. He threw the ball out of bounds to stop the clock. On 4th down.
That is a pretty cool story. I’m sorry that that line no longer works.
What a great fuckin guy he was.
I spent many Sundays that first fall/winter watching both the Jets and Giants while trying to figure out what I was watching. The Jets had a better winning record but I was more taken by the Giants and of course LT in particular. I knew that I was hooked a few years later (1983) when I stayed up till almost 1 AM watching a mistake filled Giants - SL Cardinals game that went to overtime.
Been a Giants fan ever since though I moved to Colorado in 1988 (and got to see the game that had the infamous Gary Reasons-Bobby Humphrey hit).
hard fan ever since - good or bad I always watch and root for th win.
It was tough watching Dallas and Steelers in the 70s when I was young always winning. But that all changed when LT came on board.
Aw…days gone by 🙁
One day, in my 11th year, I asked "Father, why are the Giants so bad?" and he said "Well son, they used to be champions and are one of the founding NFL teams. They have a long and heroic history, lots of superstars. They were the "yankees" of football in their day. But a decade of mismanagement has brought them low." He went on to explain about the ownership power struggle, the hiring of George Young the year before, and with that change, plus the hire of Ray Perkins, my dad predicted the Giants were about to return to respectability, riding a strong defense.
Honestly, I was getting a little bored with all of the winning I got with the Yankees, and I thought how cool would it be to be a fan of a winning Giants franchise, if I had gotten in while they were still low, instead of a bandwagon jumper. Plus I loved good defense whether baseball or football, so that sounded good to me. Gave my allegiance that year and it's been ever since. I've been rewarded with multiple epic superbowl runs, a lot of winning, a lot of superstars. This post Eli period is just killing me.
In the early sixties my uncle worked for the same company as Dick Lynch and they became very close friends. Dick became a close family friend and he actually got me my first job at a brokerage firm he was a limited partner in.
The Giants became number 1 way back then and nothing has changed since.
No regrets spending my life as a Giants fan.
They will always feel like family to me.
Enough said.
Anyway, I came home from some sandlot football on a dreary, damp Sunday afternoon in 1955 to find my father watching PROFESSIONAL football, something I had not known even existed. WNBF-TV, the local CBS affiliate was carrying a game featuring the New York Football GIANTS. I was immediately hooked and began watching every week.
Even after living in western New York for 55 years, I remain a GIANTS (and Yankees) fan. There are a lot of us out here.
When I was a young boy in the 70’s he would make me sit with him for at least a half and watch the game with him. I could still see him rubbing his hands in excitement when the Giants made a play or a score.
Unfortunately he passed away never seeing them win a SB in 1978. For some crazy reason my passion and can’t miss game mentality was born in 1978 from the infamous fumble game. From that game forward I never have missed a Giants regular season game.
Can’t wait for the day me and him watch a game together again.
My mom always rooted for the Giants because they were so bad. The Miracle at the Meadowlands turned me to the Giants because they were just so bad and I've been onboard ever since.
My mom used to tell the story of how one Sunday when I was 5 I announced during a Giants-Eagles game that "I like the blue team". She used to say my dad spit out his beer, which he denies. Until recent years I liked to tell my dad and brother "God wanted one of us to know what a Super Bowl feels like".
That is a pretty cool story. I’m sorry that that line no longer works.
Yeah, I was really sorry to see that one go...
When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.
Ironically, all my favorite pro sports teams have blue and red (Giants, Braves, and Barca).
I grew up going to the games at Giants Stadium with my father and 2 sisters (mother had no interest in football).
Having said that, as silly as it sounds, even at 48 years old, I still feel some guilt having rooted for the Jets as a little kid. LOL.
That season, they qualified for the playoffs and played the Bears at frigid soldier field. They lost big time. That was all a prelude to the incredible 86 season.
I was hooked for life.
play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.
When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.
I went to both games. 1963 played the Bears and 1964 played the Redskins.
In comment 16498395 GFAN52 said:
play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.
When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.
I went to both games. 1963 played the Bears and 1964 played the Redskins.
I might add that they played two more games there. They skipped 1965 and played I think the Steelers in 1966. I missed that one and in 1967 played the Falcons.
My mother marrried into it and she was complicit too.