How did you end up being a Giants fan?

giantsfanforlife : 4/28/2024 5:39 pm
Football is a popular sport, not just in the USA, but expanding all around the world (International games). Growing up I had friends and family supporting different teams including the Giants and I had no idea what American football was. As I grew older, I started watching more football games and reading more about it. I became a fan of the New York Giants in 2007. What a season that was especially Week 17, the playoffs, and winning the Super Bowl to defeat the undefeated & the best team in football, which was the New England Patriots. When I was born in 1990, that NFL season, the Giants won the Superbowl against the Bills; my favorite color is blue and I know that part of the Giants uniform. From 2007 to 2012, when people voted against the New York Giants, they usually win & having the stadium in New Jersey was convenient.

The Giants winning the Super Bowl when I was born & when I started following, Giants uniform & being underdog, & growing up in New Jersey are reasons why I became a fan. Being around with other Giants fan whether if it someone I know, being at the stadium or talking to other fans on here is a great pleasure. What are reason why you became a fan of the New York Giants & when did you start following the team?
Had no Choice  
Don from CT : 4/28/2024 5:47 pm : link
I was born

My dad bought a "onesie" for me by the time i got home from the hospital

The rest is history
I was born into a baseball framily  
logman : 4/28/2024 5:54 pm : link
Yankees.

Found out the Giants used to play at the Stadium.


Good enough for me.
Probably the same way most were  
Mike from Ohio : 4/28/2024 5:55 pm : link
My dad was a Giants fan from growing up in NYC and I watched the games with him when I was young. It was pre-ordained before I was born.
My Father  
US1 Giants : 4/28/2024 5:55 pm : link
.

always liked them but liked Namath’s Jets more,  
bluefin : 4/28/2024 5:57 pm : link
when NYG built a stadium in our familiar swamps of north Jersey, I, and most of the Hudson County, turned die-hard big blue.
My family weren't football fans  
Mike in NY : 4/28/2024 5:58 pm : link
But when I started watching the Giants were a top team and the Jets sucked.
When I could say  
solarmike : 4/28/2024 5:59 pm : link
and not get admonished as a kid.
cable tv  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4/28/2024 6:00 pm : link
The home games used to be blacked out.

Cable tv was invented by someone in my county in the Catskills basically to get good reception without giant antennas. Our original cable system had an extra CBS from Binghamton as well as CBS from NY City. So, we got the Giants home games as well as the away games. Motels in the area also used to advertise that you could come up and see the Giants' home games.

Our home was within the area that first got cable. I used to watch the games with my late Father and his friends whose neighborhoods did not yet have cable. It was a great bonding experience with my Dad.
The Colts...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/28/2024 6:02 pm : link
...moved.
RE: When I could say "Tittle"  
solarmike : 4/28/2024 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16498146 solarmike said:
Quote:
and not get admonished as a kid.


"Tittle"
I was born in New England. There was no New England Patriots. My Dad  
Blue21 : 4/28/2024 6:03 pm : link
and I watched the Giants every Sunday on TV. They were New Englands team back then. I remained a Giants fan even after The Boston Patriots then New England Patriots were born. Stayed loyal to my Giants. A good Sunday for me is when the Giants win and the Patriots lose.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/28/2024 6:06 pm : link
The old man.
My whole family is from New York City  
Chef : 4/28/2024 6:08 pm : link
some through Ellis Island. I spend all my holidays as a boy in Flushing Queens...
What do you mean by when  
pjcas18 : 4/28/2024 6:09 pm : link
people "voted" against the Giants?

I became a Giants fan due to genetics. I inherited it.

My father is a diehard Giants/Yankees fan and I think of myself like Henry Hill in Goodfellas when he's at Karen's house for the first time and meets her parents and she told her mother he was half Jewish and he says "just the good half" - I only inherited the "good half" of sports fandom from my father - the Giants. I got being a Mets fan from myself. lol.

I really became a diehard on Thanksgiving Day 1982 when I was 10 years old and LT ran back the pick 6 vs Detroit. A lot of my local extended family (father's side) 30+ people were at my cousin's house huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and the whole place just erupted in joy and we were all going crazy. It's one of my fondest memories.
RE: What do you mean by when  
giantsfanforlife : 4/28/2024 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16498163 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
people "voted" against the Giants?

I became a Giants fan due to genetics. I inherited it.

My father is a diehard Giants/Yankees fan and I think of myself like Henry Hill in Goodfellas when he's at Karen's house for the first time and meets her parents and she told her mother he was half Jewish and he says "just the good half" - I only inherited the "good half" of sports fandom from my father - the Giants. I got being a Mets fan from myself. lol.

I really became a diehard on Thanksgiving Day 1982 when I was 10 years old and LT ran back the pick 6 vs Detroit. A lot of my local extended family (father's side) 30+ people were at my cousin's house huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and the whole place just erupted in joy and we were all going crazy. It's one of my fondest memories.


What I mean by that is when people make their picks for the game on who's winning, whenever they choose against the Giants, usually the Giants was winning.
RE: RE: What do you mean by when  
pjcas18 : 4/28/2024 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16498168 giantsfanforlife said:
Quote:
In comment 16498163 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


people "voted" against the Giants?

I became a Giants fan due to genetics. I inherited it.

My father is a diehard Giants/Yankees fan and I think of myself like Henry Hill in Goodfellas when he's at Karen's house for the first time and meets her parents and she told her mother he was half Jewish and he says "just the good half" - I only inherited the "good half" of sports fandom from my father - the Giants. I got being a Mets fan from myself. lol.

I really became a diehard on Thanksgiving Day 1982 when I was 10 years old and LT ran back the pick 6 vs Detroit. A lot of my local extended family (father's side) 30+ people were at my cousin's house huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and the whole place just erupted in joy and we were all going crazy. It's one of my fondest memories.



What I mean by that is when people make their picks for the game on who's winning, whenever they choose against the Giants, usually the Giants was winning.


Oh, yeah, it was classic seeing Mrs. Mara call out Terry Bradshaw on national TV after beating SF in the NFCCG to go to SBXLVI.

Grew up around Utica, NY with...  
MarvelousMike : 4/28/2024 6:18 pm : link
a father who was a Giants fan and the landlord's family were 2nd generation Italians from NYC who were very vocal about their support. Probably why Giants are only sports team I'm emotionally connected to this day.
With Cowboys being "America's Team" during that time is why I hate them very, very much to this day.
They were Yankees fans while my father was Red Sox fan. I became Expos fan in late 60s when team was formed to get out of that "family feud."
Born into it  
bluepepper : 4/28/2024 6:20 pm : link
like so many others. Same with the Yankees and to a lesser extent, the Knicks.
My father  
Bones : 4/28/2024 6:23 pm : link
Wasn’t much of a sports fan, but one Sunday he was laying on the couch watching a Giant game so I sat down to watch. Fran Tarkenton did one of his patented scrambles for a big gain and I was hooked.
When my family moved back to Long Island from Maryland in 1959,  
Reese's Pieces : 4/28/2024 6:24 pm : link
the Giants were the only team in town. Same as the Yankees. If we had come back a few years later I would have been drawn to the Mets and Jets. As much as I suffered with the Giants, the Jets have been worse. I did like Namath.

I got in on the last glory years of Giants and Yankees before they hit hard times. I remember Yelberton Abraham Tittle and his seven TD passes against the Redskins, who were pretty crappy back then, too. Surprised that quite a few have tied that number, including Peyton, but no one has surpassed it.

My father used to go to Giants' games before football became so popular. He was at the stadium for a game one Sunday in December, 1941 when the public address announcer cut in and told all servicemen to leave the stadium and join up with their assigned military units. He didn't tell them why.

Gifford, originally a running back, had moved to "flanker." Alex Webster was a hard-running fullback. These Giants played for the championship in 61, 62, and 63, but lost them all. In 1964 they finished last, with a 2-10-2 record and
then it was the Wilderness until Lawrence Taylor was drafted 2nd in 1981 and was defensive player of the year. Not just defensive rookie of the year, but defensive player of the year.

One play that has always stuck in my mind as symbolic of their futility was when an obscure QB, whose name I can't remember (but will come to me later tonight) was trying to lead the team down the field in the last two minutes to tie. He threw the ball out of bounds to stop the clock. On 4th down.
I honestly don't know. Only Giants fan in a family of Birds fans.  
j_rud : 4/28/2024 6:26 pm : link
My mom used to tell the story of how one Sunday when I was 5 I announced during a Giants-Eagles game that "I like the blue team". She used to say my dad spit out his beer, which he denies. Until recent years I liked to tell my dad and brother "God wanted one of us to know what a Super Bowl feels like".
RE: I honestly don't know. Only Giants fan in a family of Birds fans.  
Mike from Ohio : 4/28/2024 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16498192 j_rud said:
Quote:
My mom used to tell the story of how one Sunday when I was 5 I announced during a Giants-Eagles game that "I like the blue team". She used to say my dad spit out his beer, which he denies. Until recent years I liked to tell my dad and brother "God wanted one of us to know what a Super Bowl feels like".


That is a pretty cool story. I’m sorry that that line no longer works.
It’s all my father’s fault  
George : 4/28/2024 6:44 pm : link
I blame him entirely.

What a great fuckin guy he was.
I grew up in Melbourne Australia  
Terry in CO : 4/28/2024 6:49 pm : link
and played Aussie rules football until I was 25 and came to NY/NJ for a job (thinking I would stay 2-3 years) in 1980.

I spent many Sundays that first fall/winter watching both the Jets and Giants while trying to figure out what I was watching. The Jets had a better winning record but I was more taken by the Giants and of course LT in particular. I knew that I was hooked a few years later (1983) when I stayed up till almost 1 AM watching a mistake filled Giants - SL Cardinals game that went to overtime.

Been a Giants fan ever since though I moved to Colorado in 1988 (and got to see the game that had the infamous Gary Reasons-Bobby Humphrey hit).
Grew up in Queesns.....near Shea....Namath was a jerk  
George from PA : 4/28/2024 6:50 pm : link
Met Brad Van Pelt....the original 10...I wanted to be him...when I could afford it, because a season ticket holder.
When I was about 22 back in 1979 I just  
gogiants : 4/28/2024 6:56 pm : link
started watching the Giants as it was the local team. I fell in love with Phil Simms. He would get booed incessantly (not by me) but I saw a tough QB that gave it everything he had. I really liked his game and the person. Along came LT and later Mark Bavaro. Just all tough hard nosed football players. I was hooked. Then the Super Bowl. Forgetaboutit!! Been a die
hard fan ever since - good or bad I always watch and root for th win.
Dad  
mitch300 : 4/28/2024 6:58 pm : link
Is Giants,Knicks,Rangers and Yankees.i passed it down to my son.
Grew up in the  
Gman11 : 4/28/2024 6:59 pm : link
Finger Lakes region. We got 3 channels on our TV - ABC, CBS, NBC. The Giants were always on CBS. NBC carried the minor league AFL. I watched the Giants every Sunday.
Born into it.  
ThomasG : 4/28/2024 7:04 pm : link
Grandpa and Dad. And they had season tickets so that’s all I knew.

It was tough watching Dallas and Steelers in the 70s when I was young always winning. But that all changed when LT came on board.

Becoming a fan  
Tyeson : 4/28/2024 7:10 pm : link
Was born in late ‘50s in upstate NY (Albany area). Early memories of me sitting with my dad a few years later watching the late Sunday games. YA, Earl Morrell, and Tark were QBs. Jim Katkavage, Homer J etc….I was hooked !!!
Aw…days gone by 🙁
And !  
Tyeson : 4/28/2024 7:11 pm : link
….Ray Scott was the announcer on 5h3 national game !
I wasn't born in the US so my dad wasn't a football fan  
BestFeature : 4/28/2024 7:17 pm : link
At least not of the American variety. I thought football was boring but I turned on the Eagles playoff game in 2000 and saw Dixon take the opening kickoff to the house and thought "maybe it's not that boring". I think I turned the game off right after that. But then I tuned in for a good portion of the Vikings game (missed the start). I ended up watching some of the Super Bowl as well. The shitty Super Bowl didn't prevent me from turning on the Giants against the Broncos the day before 9/11. And even that horrible loss to the Broncos didn't prevent me from watching that frustrating 7-9 team. I guess was hooked at that point.
I was 11 years old...  
D HOS : 4/28/2024 7:18 pm : link
...and a baseball fanatic. 1970's yankees. For years I would also watch football with my dad, whatever national game was on sunday and MNF was an excuse I could use to stay up late.

One day, in my 11th year, I asked "Father, why are the Giants so bad?" and he said "Well son, they used to be champions and are one of the founding NFL teams. They have a long and heroic history, lots of superstars. They were the "yankees" of football in their day. But a decade of mismanagement has brought them low." He went on to explain about the ownership power struggle, the hiring of George Young the year before, and with that change, plus the hire of Ray Perkins, my dad predicted the Giants were about to return to respectability, riding a strong defense.

Honestly, I was getting a little bored with all of the winning I got with the Yankees, and I thought how cool would it be to be a fan of a winning Giants franchise, if I had gotten in while they were still low, instead of a bandwagon jumper. Plus I loved good defense whether baseball or football, so that sounded good to me. Gave my allegiance that year and it's been ever since. I've been rewarded with multiple epic superbowl runs, a lot of winning, a lot of superstars. This post Eli period is just killing me.
Third generation  
Greg from LI : 4/28/2024 7:24 pm : link
My grandpa, as a boy, saw Mel Hein and Tuffy Leemans at the Polo Grounds.
Grandfather, Father, Me  
bwitz : 4/28/2024 7:31 pm : link
I was born in New York City and my favorite color is dark blue  
Anakim : 4/28/2024 7:34 pm : link
Match made in Heaven
my dad...  
bestt : 4/28/2024 7:56 pm : link
was a giants fan...
Grew up in Ithaca, NY and watched the Giants  
GFAN52 : 4/28/2024 8:10 pm : link
play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.
My uncle  
Cheech d : 4/28/2024 8:19 pm : link
I was born in 1951 and followed all the original NY teams and became a Yankee, Giants, Knicks and Rangers fan as far back as I can remember moments in time.
In the early sixties my uncle worked for the same company as Dick Lynch and they became very close friends. Dick became a close family friend and he actually got me my first job at a brokerage firm he was a limited partner in.
The Giants became number 1 way back then and nothing has changed since.
No regrets spending my life as a Giants fan.
They will always feel like family to me.
The first game I can remember watching  
Chris684 : 4/28/2024 8:29 pm : link
Was the 1990 NFC title game in San Francisco.

Enough said.
My dad was a diehard giants fan in Maine  
DonnieD89 : 4/28/2024 8:36 pm : link
and that’s all we watched. The funny thing was that I was very young around age 4 or 5 and became a Ron Johnson fan,,suffering in the early and late 70s. Man, I didn’t really know what winning was being a giant fan in the 70s. My dad never gave up and the same could be said for me.
My dad  
steve in ky : 4/28/2024 8:38 pm : link
I literally can not remember ever not being a fan. My dad used to sit me on his knee to watch the games with him. Rooting for the Giants goes as far back as my memories go.
Early 90s  
Route 9 : 4/28/2024 8:40 pm : link
Aunt had on the game and Lawrence Taylor dominated and I became a fan
Proximity and Initial Contact with Pro Football  
Red Dog : 4/28/2024 8:56 pm : link
Grew up in Binghamton which was/is outside NYC media market but definitely inside NYC team fan zone. We had a Yankees farm team at the time, too, and our family was all Yankee fans including little kid me, so we were pre-disposed towards the City and its sports teams.

Anyway, I came home from some sandlot football on a dreary, damp Sunday afternoon in 1955 to find my father watching PROFESSIONAL football, something I had not known even existed. WNBF-TV, the local CBS affiliate was carrying a game featuring the New York Football GIANTS. I was immediately hooked and began watching every week.

Even after living in western New York for 55 years, I remain a GIANTS (and Yankees) fan. There are a lot of us out here.
Grandfather  
Devour the Day : 4/28/2024 9:05 pm : link
He was a diehard. Never missed a game even a preseason game that wasn’t on live , it was on a tape delay at midnight. He would take a nap, set his alarm and then get up in time to watch.
When I was a young boy in the 70’s he would make me sit with him for at least a half and watch the game with him. I could still see him rubbing his hands in excitement when the Giants made a play or a score.
Unfortunately he passed away never seeing them win a SB in 1978. For some crazy reason my passion and can’t miss game mentality was born in 1978 from the infamous fumble game. From that game forward I never have missed a Giants regular season game.
Can’t wait for the day me and him watch a game together again.
Was a cowboys fan growing up  
oghwga : 4/28/2024 9:05 pm : link
Drew Pearson came to our elementary school we had a teacher with a South River connection.

My mom always rooted for the Giants because they were so bad. The Miracle at the Meadowlands turned me to the Giants because they were just so bad and I've been onboard ever since.
For the Ithaca  
sometimeswrite : 4/28/2024 9:10 pm : link
fan...I was born and raised at the other end of Cayuga Lake Where a Syracuse station provided the feed in the late 40s.
RE: RE: I honestly don't know. Only Giants fan in a family of Birds fans.  
j_rud : 4/28/2024 9:30 pm : link
Yeah, I was really sorry to see that one go...
Quote:
In comment 16498192 j_rud said:


Quote:


My mom used to tell the story of how one Sunday when I was 5 I announced during a Giants-Eagles game that "I like the blue team". She used to say my dad spit out his beer, which he denies. Until recent years I liked to tell my dad and brother "God wanted one of us to know what a Super Bowl feels like".



That is a pretty cool story. I’m sorry that that line no longer works.


Yeah, I was really sorry to see that one go...
My father  
giantstock : 4/28/2024 9:32 pm : link
Always had the Giants game on every Sunday.
They were the only NY pro football team in the '50s  
Ira : 4/28/2024 9:34 pm : link
.
My Dad took me to my first game in 1942 and I have  
carpoon : 4/28/2024 10:05 pm : link
been a fan-addict ever since.
My grandfather  
moespree : 4/28/2024 10:07 pm : link
Who was essentially the father figure in my life.
born in nj  
giantsaz : 4/28/2024 10:19 pm : link
I grew up watching the Giants always hated anything from Philadelphia. the jets were not an option
Dad was a barber in the mid fifties  
Maijay : 7:42 am : link
His shop was on 59 Street between Park and Madison in Manhattan. Some of his customers were Giant players. They gave him tickets to some games at Yankee Stadium and I was hooked for life.
Dad had season tickets  
Bubba : 7:48 am : link
Attended my first game when I was 10 years old 58 years ago. I started taking my sons when they were 10 as well. Perpetuation of the species.
RE: Grew up in Ithaca, NY and watched the Giants  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7:54 am : link
In comment 16498395 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.


When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.
I watch a bunch of jets....  
nyblue56 : 8:08 am : link
And giants games for the first time in 1983. Fell in love with the grit and determination of that defense. LT and Carson specifically.
Started watching football in ‘85 (5 years old). Loved LT  
DCGMan : 8:11 am : link
and the Giants blue uniforms. Became a huge fan.

Ironically, all my favorite pro sports teams have blue and red (Giants, Braves, and Barca).
I was born into it  
truebluelarry : 8:14 am : link
My grandfather had season tickets at Old Yankee Stadium (I believe starting in 1961) and they were passed down to my father and eventually me (had to give them up after 2009 with the move to MetLife and the PSLs).
I grew up going to the games at Giants Stadium with my father and 2 sisters (mother had no interest in football).
I grew up in northern NJ with a single Mom  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 8:35 am : link
My Grandfather only watched college football. So as a little kid in the early to mid 80's I was watching Mark Gastineau, Ken O'Brien and the Jets and LT, Simms and the Giants. The Giants just felt like a real team to me as a little kid. The incredible play off games resonated with me and I got on the Giants bus and never left.

Having said that, as silly as it sounds, even at 48 years old, I still feel some guilt having rooted for the Jets as a little kid. LOL.
It was the 1985 season  
Gregorio : 8:36 am : link
and the team was ascending. I got hooked watching games on TV in my living room. I got caught up in the drama and the excitement.

That season, they qualified for the playoffs and played the Bears at frigid soldier field. They lost big time. That was all a prelude to the incredible 86 season.

I was hooked for life.
I was born into a family of Giants fans  
Essex : 8:37 am : link
both baseball and football. However, by the time I was born the baseball Giants were almost twenty years in SF and I went over to the dark side of the Yankees. But we had season tickets to the football Giants and I went every home game with my dad.
RE: RE: Grew up in Ithaca, NY and watched the Giants  
carpoon : 11:52 am : link
In comment 16498695 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 16498395 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.



When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.


I went to both games. 1963 played the Bears and 1964 played the Redskins.
RE: RE: RE: Grew up in Ithaca, NY and watched the Giants  
carpoon : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16499081 carpoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16498695 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:


Quote:


In comment 16498395 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


play preseason games at Cornell's Schoellkopf Field in the mid 1960's. Still have autographs of Y.A. Tittle, Earl Morrall, Frank Gifford, Fran Tarkenton and Homer Jones from the games.



When exactly did they play there? I am Cornell class of '69 so was first there in the fall of 1965. I do not remember them being there. I would definitely have gone to see them.



I went to both games. 1963 played the Bears and 1964 played the Redskins.


I might add that they played two more games there. They skipped 1965 and played I think the Steelers in 1966. I missed that one and in 1967 played the Falcons.
Yankees Giants Knicks  
TJ : 12:56 pm : link
inherited from my father and his father
My mother marrried into it and she was complicit too.
