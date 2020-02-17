How did you end up being a Giants fan? giantsfanforlife : 4/28/2024 5:39 pm

Football is a popular sport, not just in the USA, but expanding all around the world (International games). Growing up I had friends and family supporting different teams including the Giants and I had no idea what American football was. As I grew older, I started watching more football games and reading more about it. I became a fan of the New York Giants in 2007. What a season that was especially Week 17, the playoffs, and winning the Super Bowl to defeat the undefeated & the best team in football, which was the New England Patriots. When I was born in 1990, that NFL season, the Giants won the Superbowl against the Bills; my favorite color is blue and I know that part of the Giants uniform. From 2007 to 2012, when people voted against the New York Giants, they usually win & having the stadium in New Jersey was convenient.



The Giants winning the Super Bowl when I was born & when I started following, Giants uniform & being underdog, & growing up in New Jersey are reasons why I became a fan. Being around with other Giants fan whether if it someone I know, being at the stadium or talking to other fans on here is a great pleasure. What are reason why you became a fan of the New York Giants & when did you start following the team?