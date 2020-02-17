for display only
Daniel Jones

robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2024 11:59 am
I know that most are ready to move on. We get it. That's not what this thread is about.

I just want to point out what has happened and what that means for Jones. We all know the Giants have said the right things publicly regarding Jones but their actions speak louder. Everyone knows we tried to upgrade the position. We realize the time that was spent visiting college games seeing these QBs, particularly Maye. We saw all the visits, meetings, etc. They did their homework on all the top QBs. They also supposedly offered this year's first and second round pick and at least next year's first.

With all of that said, nothing ever materialized at QB and we are where we are. We have Jones, Lock, and DeVito. I just seem to be looking at this from Jones' perspective. Imagine the highs and lows that he has experienced in the last year. He changed representation last year during negotiations. The price tag was all over the place. There were some crazy numbers thrown around that we didn't believe at first but they were true. He goes into last season as the starter that a lot of people around the NFL and even on the Giants were shocked at contract he got. From the first series of the season, our season was basically over. No one series will kill a season especially one in the beginning of the season but when we look back at it, it was the start of the fall and was immediate.

Our season was derailed. Jones got hurt multiple times. The outlook on this team and it's furutre was dire. Jones went from a $40 mil per year guy to a lame duck QB faster than almost anyone I have ever seen. The draft comes and it was all but over for him.

NE didn't pull the trigger on the proposed offer by the Giants supposedly because they couldn't secure the 4th overall pick to get JJM. They apparently didn't want to risk coming out of the draft without a QB. For all that went wrong for Jones last year, he caught a break.

Now, Jones is hanging on by a thread for a starting job and potentially his NFL career. He knows why management and probably the coaches turned on him quickly. Everyone's job is at stake. I said it before Jones' 2022 season. It is Jones' responsibility to make the Giants decision for them regarding his long term status. He was solid so I get the willingness to sign him but I did't understand the price tag. Well, we are back in the 2022 season again. Jones has one last opportunity whether that is for us or his next team. The way I look at this is a win win situation now. Yes, I understand the downside as well but as a fan I am taking this in a positive light. Jones gets one last opportunity. This doesn't mean that he will be our QB in 2025 but rather just building up his value. If he plays well, he increases his NFL worth whether that is for us or his next team. He can build up his value and maybe we can move him for something. If he plays like shit, then we have another early pick to help building to this team.

The downside here is the injury aspect and guaranteed money that hurts our cap even more. I get that. There are ways to approach the situation. Maybe Lock kicks ass and takes over. If we are no longer in playoff contention, Jones should even be a consideration. He should not play. There is risk with playing Jones but you have to balance what is best for this year with what is best long term for the Giants. As we saw this year, Daboll is gonna fight for his job as he should. Because of that, I don't think Jones sitting all year is truly an option.

So, to summarize, I expect Jones to give his best this year. If he doesn't, his career as a starter will be over and at best he'll be a backup in the NFL. I'm not saying Jones will rise to the ocassion but it actually serves us best to have this play out this way imo. I just think Jones went from the top of the world a little over 13 months ago to dead to rights to having a glimmer of hope. He has to make the most of this.

What do you see unfolding this year?
If he can get a few wins early  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/29/2024 12:02 pm : link
all will be forgiven.
He's going to better this year than last year  
JT039 : 4/29/2024 12:04 pm : link
cause the OL and WRs are better. I am not sure it will translate into wins. But his numbers will be better.

And if the defense can take a step forward, more wins will come.
I do think the derailment of last season  
barens : 4/29/2024 12:04 pm : link
started with the injury to Andrew Thomas. I'm not as down on Jones as most here, I'm more worried about whether he can come back healthy.
We'll see how he does  
nygscott : 4/29/2024 12:06 pm : link
and the weapons and upgraded line will make a difference but, I think he's on a similar short leash with Lock as he would be with a rookie QB behind him. "That's where it stands today." isn't a ringing endorsement.
RE: I do think the derailment of last season  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2024 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16499107 barens said:
Quote:
started with the injury to Andrew Thomas. I'm not as down on Jones as most here, I'm more worried about whether he can come back healthy.


The injury may he a blessing in disguise. He's going to have to make plays from the pocket because he isn't going to be the runner he was for this year. His main issue is processing. I remember reading that Jayden Daniels took his game to a new level by using VR to go through his reads. Hopefully Jones is taking this time to work his brain/processing.
RE: We'll see how he does  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16499110 nygscott said:
Quote:
and the weapons and upgraded line will make a difference but, I think he's on a similar short leash with Lock as he would be with a rookie QB behind him. "That's where it stands today." isn't a ringing endorsement.


100%
If he is 100% healthy  
CasualFan : 4/29/2024 12:10 pm : link
I expect DJ will be a difference maker. Now he has the best collection of talent on offense since he got to the Giants. Some of you will turn beet red if he does that well too
If healthy, DJ can play well, but if he falters,  
bluefin : 4/29/2024 12:11 pm : link
Daboll will bench him for Lock as fast as he benched DeVito for Tyrod.
How we soon forget  
stoneman : 4/29/2024 12:15 pm : link
Is wasn't all that long ago that he won a playoff game - he does have his flashes of brilliance. It could be a really fun season if they stay healthy and your not cheering for him to fail (which most on this site are secretly rooting for).

Besides, Theo is gonna lead this team to greatness :)
This is it....  
Giantsince80 : 4/29/2024 12:17 pm : link
He has weapons, and they are the weapons Daboll et al wanted to run his style of offense.

If he can't get it done (at least improve on last year and at least be over .500) he'll be here for the future.
I still believe in Daniel  
rasbutant : 4/29/2024 12:19 pm : link
That really hasn’t changed. I just don’t think you can count on him to stay heathy. He only has 2 of 3, smart, tough….not dependable. I have zero doubt he will give his best effort, I don’t see how anyone could question that, that’s not a debate. You can debate if his best is good enough, that’s fair. Go ahead an question what the future direction is, that’s fair. Not DJ fault but a fair debate.
The injury risk is real, and the season is riding on it.


I’d like to see people support our starting QB no matter who it is, but I know that will never happened, just think back to how much hate Eli got, Tom Coughlin got then they retire and it’s all love.
Never heard of him  
Mike from Ohio : 4/29/2024 12:19 pm : link
Does he play for the Giants?
RE: RE: I do think the derailment of last season  
MotownGIANTS : 4/29/2024 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16499107 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16499107 barens said:

Quote:


Quote:


started with the injury to Andrew Thomas. I'm not as down on Jones as most here, I'm more worried about whether he can come back healthy.



The injury may he a blessing in disguise. He's going to have to make plays from the pocket because he isn't going to be the runner he was for this year. His main issue is processing. I remember reading that Jayden Daniels took his game to a new level by using VR to go through his reads. Hopefully Jones is taking this time to work his brain/processing.


Yeah I am not expecting 700 yds and 5 to 7 Running TDs. Processing, Can he reset his internal clock and pocket movement (a side step here and there) vs scrambling. Hopefully the RBs improve in pass pro and chip & release duties.
I'd expect him to play like what he is  
Go Terps : 4/29/2024 12:21 pm : link
I'd expect low TDs, low YPA, and low points scored.

If things break right the Giants could win 8-ish games doing that, and if that happens I expect he'll be restructured and the QB into 2025/2026, possibly as a bridge to Arch Manning.

That's if his body holds up. It's 50/50 that we see a ton of Lock and DeVito this year and Jones is gone after the season.

But in terms of record I'd say anywhere from 5-8 wins.
Well, I don't care what didn't occur...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2024 12:22 pm : link
By not drafting any QB in the draft, Schoen has re-hitched his wagon to Jones.

So, with a revamped OL and more experienced and new offensive playmakers, I expect one of the highest paid players in the NFL to produce.

We should all expect:

28+ passing TDs
5+ rushing TDs
200+ avg passing per game
8+ YPA
3:1 TD/INT ratio
Less excuses than ever

RE: How we soon forget  
markky : 4/29/2024 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16499122 stoneman said:
Quote:
Is wasn't all that long ago that he won a playoff game - he does have his flashes of brilliance. It could be a really fun season if they stay healthy and your not cheering for him to fail (which most on this site are secretly rooting for).

Besides, Theo is gonna lead this team to greatness :)


he has never had flashes of brilliance. go back and watch the playoff game again and tell me how many passes were to his 2nd read.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/29/2024 12:23 pm : link
Not expecting much. ‘22 was smoke and mirrors and once defenses got wise to it, it was all she wrote minus some good games vs. dreadful defenses. I expect Nabers to be a non entity and to be frustrated AF before too long. It is what it is.
The Giants believe Jones can attack defenses vertically  
UberAlias : 4/29/2024 12:23 pm : link
He showed signs of it his rookie year and in training camp last year that was THE focus of the offense and Jones showed the ability. The came last year and DJ shit the bed. He refused to ever pull the trigger and the offense was ungodly easy to defend. The problem is, it wasn't only Jones being bad out there early on --the team was an ambulatory mess and completely out of sorts. By the time other things stabilized, Jones was out.

We have yet to see Daboll's offense outside of glimpses with Tyrod in there. But I can tell you --a vertical passing game is a big part of it. People forget, Daboll is likely taking over the play calling. There is no way he drafted the most explosive player in the draft 6 overall to call plays for a QB who refuses to attack down field. No way in Hell. So you can point to the contract they gave to Jones or whatever else you want, but if Jones remains skittish out there and refuses to attack down field, he won't be behind center for very long. Say what you want about Drew Lock, but if there is one thing he will do, it's that.
RE: Well, I don't care what didn't occur...  
Sammo85 : 4/29/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16499138 bw in dc said:
Quote:
By not drafting any QB in the draft, Schoen has re-hitched his wagon to Jones.

So, with a revamped OL and more experienced and new offensive playmakers, I expect one of the highest paid players in the NFL to produce.

We should all expect:

28+ passing TDs
5+ rushing TDs
200+ avg passing per game
8+ YPA
3:1 TD/INT ratio
Less excuses than ever


This. Anything short of a playoff berth is a failure for a team paying a QB 40mish. He deserves to be criticized extensively if he and he fails to lift this team.
RE: If he is 100% healthy  
TyreeHelmet : 4/29/2024 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16499114 CasualFan said:
Quote:
I expect DJ will be a difference maker. Now he has the best collection of talent on offense since he got to the Giants. Some of you will turn beet red if he does that well too


You realize he should be a difference maker- he’s getting 47 million to do so. He needs to play to a top 10 QB level to justify his contract.

This isn’t some development QB that are taking a chance on. He got paid like a franchise QB, now he needs to play like one.
RE: He's going to better this year than last year  
BleedBlue46 : 4/29/2024 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16499106 JT039 said:
Quote:
cause the OL and WRs are better. I am not sure it will translate into wins. But his numbers will be better.

And if the defense can take a step forward, more wins will come.


This shouldn't be assumed, let me look at his stats without Saquon. Opposing defenses game plans completely revolved around stopping Saquon, how will DJ respond without that benefit because defenses aren't going to be completely focused on stopping Singletary.
MOre of the same  
uther99 : 4/29/2024 12:27 pm : link
low YPA, not seeing or not attempting passes downfield. Nabers will be throwing his hands up ala Shockey
8 YPA?  
cosmicj : 4/29/2024 12:27 pm : link
LOL
RE: The Giants believe Jones can attack defenses vertically  
Sammo85 : 4/29/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16499143 UberAlias said:
Quote:
He showed signs of it his rookie year and in training camp last year that was THE focus of the offense and Jones showed the ability. The came last year and DJ shit the bed. He refused to ever pull the trigger and the offense was ungodly easy to defend. The problem is, it wasn't only Jones being bad out there early on --the team was an ambulatory mess and completely out of sorts. By the time other things stabilized, Jones was out.

We have yet to see Daboll's offense outside of glimpses with Tyrod in there. But I can tell you --a vertical passing game is a big part of it. People forget, Daboll is likely taking over the play calling. There is no way he drafted the most explosive player in the draft 6 overall to call plays for a QB who refuses to attack down field. No way in Hell. So you can point to the contract they gave to Jones or whatever else you want, but if Jones remains skittish out there and refuses to attack down field, he won't be behind center for very long. Say what you want about Drew Lock, but if there is one thing he will do, it's that.


Well stated. Folks keep asking for more Shanahan style personnel and offensive philosophy but that’s not what Daboll is steeped in and uses. He wants vertical offense to open up the field be defense for the QB.

Folks are also getting a bit too antsy about Jones running. He will be able to run but he’s not the same as Murray coming back from ACL. Murray is much more twerky, scramble and dangle. Jones is a one cut, slant runner who uses burst and long striding. His issue is making sure he takes care of any cuts and physical contact with the neck.
Jones is on a short leash  
PatersonPlank : 4/29/2024 12:31 pm : link
The reason they got Lock was because he is a comparable QB at 25% of the price. If Jones doesn't get it done, I bet Lock takes over and Jones is gone the minute the season ends. Then we move forward with Lock, who if this plays out this way is roughly the same performance as Jones, and we draft/sign a new QB.
No reason 2022 cannot be offensive baseline  
Bob in Newburgh : 4/29/2024 12:32 pm : link
Disclaimer: DJ having a pro football form of PTSD and not trusting surrounding cast to do their jobs. This possibility cannot be totally discounted. During plays, he might put survival above surveying field, passing mechanics, etc.

WR talent is through the roof compared to 2022.

O-line - given moves to deal with multiple failings, seems like it would be impossible not to improve. (Giants always seem to find a way).

RB - We lost a name player with wow play potential, but I believe in the offense that Daboll wants to run that this will turn into addition by subtraction. Should not routinely be behind the chains as was common with SB. Should have better receiving production out of the backfield.
The stadium was chanting his name...  
Chris in Philly : 4/29/2024 12:32 pm : link
going into the playoffs in 2022. Miserable obsessives are not representative. The fanbase wants to like him so much. He just keeps stepping on his own dick. If he does it again next year, the cord is cut the franchise moves on. But people want hope. Which is understandable.
Dan Jones was never the answer  
Modog : 4/29/2024 12:34 pm : link
Its easy to predict what will happen next.

In the coming weeks, we will hear about how Dan Jones is attacking rehab, and how he's such a hard worker! What a great guy!

Then when training camp starts we will here reports about how buff Dan Jones looks and how is arm got stronger! you know, just like last year.

Then when the actual games start, day 1 against Cowboys (probably), he stinks like he always does and gets shut out. He plays a couple more games, maybe gets one won against a bad team, and then gets hurt like he always does, probably by running head first into a LB after a 3 yard gain, reinjuring his neck. In come the backups

We win a couple games with Lock or Cutlets.. finishing 4-12. Just outside to not be able to draft the only good Qb coming out.

RE: Jones is on a short leash  
Del Shofner : 4/29/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16499167 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The reason they got Lock was because he is a comparable QB at 25% of the price. If Jones doesn't get it done, I bet Lock takes over and Jones is gone the minute the season ends. Then we move forward with Lock, who if this plays out this way is roughly the same performance as Jones, and we draft/sign a new QB.


This is how I see it too.
RE: I still believe in Daniel  
56goat : 4/29/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16499125 rasbutant said:
Quote:
That really hasn’t changed. I just don’t think you can count on him to stay heathy. He only has 2 of 3, smart, tough….not dependable. I have zero doubt he will give his best effort, I don’t see how anyone could question that, that’s not a debate. You can debate if his best is good enough, that’s fair. Go ahead an question what the future direction is, that’s fair. Not DJ fault but a fair debate.
The injury risk is real, and the season is riding on it.


I’d like to see people support our starting QB no matter who it is, but I know that will never happened, just think back to how much hate Eli got, Tom Coughlin got then they retire and it’s all love.


That really is the biggest concern to me. Whether you are in the DJFC or not, physically with DJ's history of serious injuries, we can't rely on him going forward. Personally if he starts week 1, I don't think he will make it to the end of the year. For that reason alone, we need a serious Plan B that doesn't depend on Lock or Cutlets.
No  
MojoEd : 4/29/2024 12:37 pm : link
Not getting caught up in any of this again. Pointless; Mara’s desire is all that matters.
RE: RE: Jones is on a short leash  
Matt M. : 4/29/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16499167 PatersonPlank said:

Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16499167 PatersonPlank said:

Quote:


Quote:


The reason they got Lock was because he is a comparable QB at 25% of the price. If Jones doesn't get it done, I bet Lock takes over and Jones is gone the minute the season ends. Then we move forward with Lock, who if this plays out this way is roughly the same performance as Jones, and we draft/sign a new QB.



This is how I see it too.
Me as well. What can be interesting is if Jones isn't ready to start the season and Lock actually has a fast start. What will they do then?
I am down on Jones and have been for some time  
Matt M. : 4/29/2024 12:43 pm : link
But, I also do expect him to be better this year. The OL is improved, the WRs are improved. But, how much better is up to him. What I worry about is his health. Even if he is playing well, if the team sucks, he needs to be benched. That injury clause would be a crippling turn of events if invoked and not worth the risk if the team is going nowhere.

I don't think much of Lock, but I have been wondering which of them is really better, which says more about what we have gotten out of Jones than about Lock.

The new QB3 rules probably ensure DeVito remains with the team fir the duration of the year. With no rookie QB coming in, he can be kept on the roster, instead of the practice squad, where there was the possibility he would have gotten signed by another team.
The Giants clearly believe  
Giants1986 : 4/29/2024 12:46 pm : link
He is their franchise guy. Barring injury he is the guy for the foreseeable future. Hell Schefter said the Giants were moving up for Alt not Maye on Pat Mcafee today, and while I find that hard to believe, I wouldn't put anything past the Giants when it comes to their love of Jones.
Since we didn't get Drake Maye , I will try and take a positive view  
Stars_and_stripes : 4/29/2024 12:47 pm : link
Of the Daniel Jones situation.

No one can argue that collectively between OL, OL coaching and WR talent that he hasn't had some of the worst supporting cast in the entire NFL during his time with the Giants.

Despite that, he has at times flashed high level QB play. Even some 'wow' plays. We all have seen it.

Saying he has consistently displayed it is another matter. Is it due to lack of support or lack of talent? That finally may be figured out this year.
I like the way the team looks on paper  
djm : 4/29/2024 12:48 pm : link
I don’t love it by any stretch, but I think the trenches are better than people think I think we have good to great linebackers and our secondary should not be a problem. We have an interesting group of wide receivers. Running backs aren’t so hot, but they’re not horrible by stretch and at least they’re professional with experience.

I pretty much agree word for word about Jones. I’m not really sure what to expect out of him all season, but I don’t think he will be terrible as long as he’s protected. His legs are going to be key but with the knee injury i am just not convinced he’s going to be a 700 yard rusher like 2022. That being said Jones isn’t necessarily a violent cutback type runner. He’s more straight line speed kind of guy so maybe he won’t lose much at all.

In order to make me feel a little bit better about things I wanted to plug-in play safety or running back in round two. I got the safety. We got the dynamic home run hitter in round one. Let’s see what happens.

I’m always a glass half full guy because what the fuck is the point. I’m trying to be objective so I don’t get blindsided, but I really don’t see a terrible football team here. The front 7 is stacked. we’ve got some talent. I’m gonna give Daboll the benefit of the doubt and figure he has his team ready to go.
RE: The Giants clearly believe  
Chris in Philly : 4/29/2024 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16499203 Giants1986 said:
Quote:
He is their franchise guy. Barring injury he is the guy for the foreseeable future. Hell Schefter said the Giants were moving up for Alt not Maye on Pat Mcafee today, and while I find that hard to believe, I wouldn't put anything past the Giants when it comes to their love of Jones.


That sounds like a ridiculous assertion that they were trading up for Alt. Schefter is not good at his job.
He has to be above average, win loss record is important but shouldn’t  
Jim in Hoboken : 4/29/2024 12:51 pm : link
be the only criterIa. What if they are winning most games 5-3 on a much easier schedule? He has to go unless he balls out. He may have a quiet personality but, after what transpired so far, if he still comes out and plays scared then there is no hope for him. I’d rather see 20 INTs with 35 TD’s than 15 TDs.
as to Jones, which is really what the thread is about  
djm : 4/29/2024 12:51 pm : link
Gun to my head I think we’re looking for a new quarterback next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a solid year either. can’t express enough how important the o-line is. I honestly believe that Jones would be OK if the line is OK. Call me crazy I don’t really give a shit.
Daniel Jones must win playoff games  
George from PA : 4/29/2024 12:52 pm : link
If he wants to survive past this year imo.

No matter how the team plays around him
Good post.  
Sean : 4/29/2024 12:52 pm : link
To me, it's simple. If he plays well early and they're competitive, he continues to start.

If they start like 2023, he gets benched and he's done here.

The tricky outcome is a 7-10 finish with an improved offense and a pending $47M cap hit. How do they handle that. I don't know.
RE: as to Jones, which is really what the thread is about  
Matt M. : 4/29/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16499217 djm said:
Quote:
Gun to my head I think we’re looking for a new quarterback next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a solid year either. can’t express enough how important the o-line is. I honestly believe that Jones would be OK if the line is OK. Call me crazy I don’t really give a shit.
I think he will be OK also. But, in order to stick, he needs to be much better than OK, in my opinion.
all of us who play FF know how hard it is to predict NFL stats easily  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2024 12:53 pm : link
but here is what i see as the range of outcomes:

Their Hope = 2nd half Daniel Jones from 2022, plus'd up with more/better weapons (let's say something like 20 passing tds and 4k passing yards over 17 games).



remember 2nd half 2022 is when Barkley slumped and Slayton/Hodgins/James created an effective WR unit which increased his Y/A over 7 and increased their PPG from 20 first half to 23 second half. 1800 yards over 8 games = 225 ypg = 3825 over 17 games.

The downside = either through injury or regression he performs worse than that, in which case I think it becomes more of a competition between Jones/Lock/Devito.

Even in the down case however I think the expectation is probably that they can compete with playoff teams as they did in the 2nd half last year w/ tyrod/devito.

i think they are also obviously trying to improve the defense and the OL to lower the bar for what they need out of their QB to be a wild card team. Remember Pitt made the WC last year with nothing at QB. Sea was 9-8 with geno again. Mayfield 9-8. Cleveland 11-6 with flacco. Colts 9-8 with minshew.
RE: He's going to better this year than last year  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/29/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16499106 JT039 said:
Quote:
cause the OL and WRs are better. I am not sure it will translate into wins. But his numbers will be better.

And if the defense can take a step forward, more wins will come.


Will he be able to score a TD in the first half? He wasn't able to do that in his disastrous 6 games last season.
To me the end all be all metric for QB play is points scored  
djm : 4/29/2024 12:58 pm : link
So I’d like to see close to 400 points. In a 16 game season 400 points or more was pretty much the benchmark for a good or great offense. We play 17 games now. Not necessarily asking for 400 points, but it would be nice to see this offense come close.

Doesn’t have to be a depressing season. The Giants are five and four and scratching and clawing and finding ways to win games while scoring 23 or so points a game maybe a little more once in a while you don’t have to be miserable about it just because the QB that ruined your dreams is the one leading the charge. Will that happen? Jones has had uphill battles and only in 2022 did he overcome and deliver true success. Can he do it again. I’m pulling for him. As Rob said Jones playing well is most definitely in the Giants best interest.
I think we should basically expect his career average  
lax counsel : 4/29/2024 12:58 pm : link
The unknown is how the injury impacts his single greatest attribute, his straight line speed. I think he could really struggle if forced to become a pocket first passer.

What we should expect is what BW listed above as the excuses are all gone. What I personally expect is a below average passer who will look fantastic every 3rd or 4th game, and below average in between.
RE: Good post.  
TyreeHelmet : 4/29/2024 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16499220 Sean said:
Quote:
To me, it's simple. If he plays well early and they're competitive, he continues to start.

If they start like 2023, he gets benched and he's done here.

The tricky outcome is a 7-10 finish with an improved offense and a pending $47M cap hit. How do they handle that. I don't know.


I have no idea how they could bring back Jones after a 7 win season but I wouldn’t doubt it.

I’m also not convinced they will have a quick hook with early in the season. He is their guy, sink or swim.
RE: I like the way the team looks on paper  
Matt M. : 4/29/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16499206 djm said:
Quote:
I don’t love it by any stretch, but I think the trenches are better than people think I think we have good to great linebackers and our secondary should not be a problem. We have an interesting group of wide receivers. Running backs aren’t so hot, but they’re not horrible by stretch and at least they’re professional with experience.

I pretty much agree word for word about Jones. I’m not really sure what to expect out of him all season, but I don’t think he will be terrible as long as he’s protected. His legs are going to be key but with the knee injury i am just not convinced he’s going to be a 700 yard rusher like 2022. That being said Jones isn’t necessarily a violent cutback type runner. He’s more straight line speed kind of guy so maybe he won’t lose much at all.

In order to make me feel a little bit better about things I wanted to plug-in play safety or running back in round two. I got the safety. We got the dynamic home run hitter in round one. Let’s see what happens.

I’m always a glass half full guy because what the fuck is the point. I’m trying to be objective so I don’t get blindsided, but I really don’t see a terrible football team here. The front 7 is stacked. we’ve got some talent. I’m gonna give Daboll the benefit of the doubt and figure he has his team ready to go.
I feel similarly. By no stretch am I confusing this team as one of the most talented in the league. But, I think they are more talented than last year by a decent margin and especially at critical positions that were weaknesses. OL improved, WR improved, pass rush improved, secondary improved, LBs improved. I think they should be better than last year and on the upswing where outside of QB next year, they can start drafting BPA/strength, instead of drafting solely for need.

3 keys, in my opinion:
1) Bellinger - I expect building on a decent rookie year now that Waller is gone and he should be TE1 with more consistent playing time and role
2) RB - This group doesn't need to replace Barkley and certainly no single player will. But, with an improved OL, if this group is decent and can provide, collectively, numbers close to Barkley's, this offense can hum.
3) DL - STOP the run

I expect at least one of Lawrence, KT, or Burns to have a monster year. You can't double any of them now. Each week one of them should be a monster.
I expect Jones' passing numbers will exceed  
Mike from Ohio : 4/29/2024 1:00 pm : link
what he did in 2022 - which is a low bar to begin with. We have been bolstering the offensive line and added an elite playmaker at WR to improve the passing game which has been dormant for years.

What you never know with Jones is how many games you will get out of him. It is almost a foregone conclusion it won't be 17. 12? 10?

Much of his production is going to be determined by two factors - 1) how many games can he suit up for, and 2)just how explosive will Nabers be in his rookie year?
RE: RE: as to Jones, which is really what the thread is about  
djm : 4/29/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16499221 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16499217 djm said:

Quote:


Quote:


Gun to my head I think we’re looking for a new quarterback next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a solid year either. can’t express enough how important the o-line is. I honestly believe that Jones would be OK if the line is OK. Call me crazy I don’t really give a shit.

I think he will be OK also. But, in order to stick, he needs to be much better than OK, in my opinion.


Yea by OK I mean 2022 type stuff.
RE: RE: RE: as to Jones, which is really what the thread is about  
Matt M. : 4/29/2024 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16499238 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16499221 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16499217 djm said:

Quote:


Quote:


Gun to my head I think we’re looking for a new quarterback next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a solid year either. can’t express enough how important the o-line is. I honestly believe that Jones would be OK if the line is OK. Call me crazy I don’t really give a shit.

I think he will be OK also. But, in order to stick, he needs to be much better than OK, in my opinion.



Yea by OK I mean 2022 type stuff.
Yeah, and 2022 is just OK; like middle of the pack mediocre OK. He needs to be better than that by as lot.
RE: RE: RE: RE: as to Jones, which is really what the thread is about  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16499242 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16499238 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16499221 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16499217 djm said:

Quote:


Quote:


Gun to my head I think we’re looking for a new quarterback next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a solid year either. can’t express enough how important the o-line is. I honestly believe that Jones would be OK if the line is OK. Call me crazy I don’t really give a shit.

I think he will be OK also. But, in order to stick, he needs to be much better than OK, in my opinion.



Yea by OK I mean 2022 type stuff.

Yeah, and 2022 is just OK; like middle of the pack mediocre OK. He needs to be better than that by as lot.


if he wants to be the unquestioned NYG starter in 2025 he does.

to have trade value on what will essentially be 2 years 76m left with none guaranteed, he probably only needs to recreate 2022.
Serious question  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2024 1:11 pm : link
There has to be some awkwardness in the facility no? Like its OBVIOUS giants were indeed trying to trade up for a guy to replace jones. how does jones feel? How do coaches like feel knowing they tried to replace the guy but now they have to put him out there and coach him?

I know they are all pros so its just business goes on but there is a human element here and it HAS to have some awkwardness especially for jones knowing they are/were trying to replace him.
RE: Dan Jones was never the answer  
N9NE11 : 4/29/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16499178 Modog said:
Quote:
Its easy to predict what will happen next.

In the coming weeks, we will hear about how Dan Jones is attacking rehab, and how he's such a hard worker! What a great guy!

Then when training camp starts we will here reports about how buff Dan Jones looks and how is arm got stronger! you know, just like last year.

Then when the actual games start, day 1 against Cowboys (probably), he stinks like he always does and gets shut out. He plays a couple more games, maybe gets one won against a bad team, and then gets hurt like he always does, probably by running head first into a LB after a 3 yard gain, reinjuring his neck. In come the backups

We win a couple games with Lock or Cutlets.. finishing 4-12. Just outside to not be able to draft the only good Qb coming out.
+1
RE: Serious question  
Mike from Ohio : 4/29/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16499274 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
There has to be some awkwardness in the facility no? Like its OBVIOUS giants were indeed trying to trade up for a guy to replace jones. how does jones feel? How do coaches like feel knowing they tried to replace the guy but now they have to put him out there and coach him?

I know they are all pros so its just business goes on but there is a human element here and it HAS to have some awkwardness especially for jones knowing they are/were trying to replace him.


Why do you think Adam Schefter just floated that the Giants were trying to trade up with the Patriots for Joe Alt?

"Daniel, we were worried that Alt and Nabers would go 4 & 5 and we needed to get you one of them. We all hated Drake Maye. Hated him. He wasn't on our board at all."
RE: Serious question  
Jim in Tampa : 4/29/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16499274 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
There has to be some awkwardness in the facility no? Like its OBVIOUS giants were indeed trying to trade up for a guy to replace jones. how does jones feel? How do coaches like feel knowing they tried to replace the guy but now they have to put him out there and coach him?

I know they are all pros so its just business goes on but there is a human element here and it HAS to have some awkwardness especially for jones knowing they are/were trying to replace him.

I don't see "awkwardness" entering into the equation.

Yes, the Giants were trying to upgrade the QB position, but teams are always trying to replace players with better and cheaper options.

Also, the Giants apparently had just one QB in mind, as they not only passed on JJ, Penix and Nix, but they didn't even take a flyer on another QB prospect in the draft.

Our big-eyed QB has to look at this as a challenge. The team tried to replace him, but it's still his job. Just play better and he can keep it.
If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck .....  
Ron from Ninerland : 4/29/2024 1:28 pm : link
"Everyone knows we tried to upgrade the position."

No, we don't know that. What we know is that Schoen and Daboll have said unequivocally since they've been here is that Jones is their guy. Through 3 drafts they have not drafted a QB, any QB. During that time they flirted with Russell, when Jones' health was less certain, but did not promise him the starting job.

So what we know is that a future hall of fame QB was interested in the Giants, but they would not offer him the starting job. McCarthy fell into their lap and they said "No Thanks". We're supposed to believe that if they had the chance they would have signed Maye and flushed $40 million down the toilet ? I don't think so.
Jones need to follow the  
3rdWAM : 4/29/2024 1:28 pm : link
Bruce Arians philosophy…no risk it no biscuit!
I expect  
GaryR : 4/29/2024 1:28 pm : link
Jones to do the basic QB stuff. Hit your receiver, in stride. Don't run your receiver into contact. Throw a covered receiver open. Go through progressions and don't pull it down and run at the sight of receiver 1 being covered.

Stats will follow if Jones is efficient, not spectacular, efficient. I know the bar is low for a highly paid pro entering year 6.

What I don't want to see is Nabers being frustrated by Jones inability to lead him, not into contact, on basic crossing patterns. He and every receiver needs to make a catch in stride with the ability to create and protect themselves.
Let's turn back the clock to 1997 . . .  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 4/29/2024 1:35 pm : link
NY had a new coach in Fassel, but . . .

Daniel Jones (2024) close to Dave Brown (1997)
Drew Lock (2024) close to Danny Kanell (1997)

Brown started about half the games in 1997, then got hurt against Dallas and lost his starting job never to return. Kanell started around 20 games in 1997 & 1998, won half of them and was a decent bridge to Collins. I would not be shocked if something similar happened.
I have not given up on DJ  
Reale01 : 4/29/2024 1:39 pm : link
I understand why most are done with him and I do have concerns. My biggest concern is if he is shell-shocked and skittish after last year. Manning was like that in his later years. Jones was not that way until last year. Some QBs never recover from that. Leaving him in the Cowboy game was a huge mistake.

That said, I am more concerned by what he doesn't do than what he does. It seems like he misses opportunities for big plays by quickly "taking what's there"(possibly drilled into him by Garrett). I think he needs to improve his anticpation of when people are going to be open downfield as you often need to throw it before they are actually open. I think it is possible that this can be improved. It clearly annoyed Dabol.

It was also annoying that the times he did go deep seemed to be to throw 50/50 balls on 3rd and short rather than just convert te first down.

I am rooting for him and we will see what happens. Its on him.
RE: I expect  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/29/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16499321 GaryR said:
Quote:
Jones to do the basic QB stuff. Hit your receiver, in stride. Don't run your receiver into contact. Throw a covered receiver open. Go through progressions and don't pull it down and run at the sight of receiver 1 being covered.

Stats will follow if Jones is efficient, not spectacular, efficient. I know the bar is low for a highly paid pro entering year 6.

What I don't want to see is Nabers being frustrated by Jones inability to lead him, not into contact, on basic crossing patterns. He and every receiver needs to make a catch in stride with the ability to create and protect themselves.


In that case we'll see Lock sooner than later.

I'm fine with that.
He will have  
Everyone Relax : 4/29/2024 2:29 pm : link
3/4 legit receiving threats this year. I dont care if the OLine is still bottom half, he needs to be a lot better. We have pieces to now for that to happen and the offense can be tailored around these quick WRs.

One of the more interesting analyses of the Nabers pick was from none other than Bill Belichik who wisely combats the others with "you don't need to wait long for Nabers to get open. You don't need a lot of protection with him".

Check the 2:20 mark
Belichik on Nabers - ( New Window )
my concern is that Jones will have an inevitable tick up in production  
Darwinian : 4/29/2024 2:32 pm : link
Still not good, but a little better.

And people will clamor for year 7.

It won't end, this dreary dumpster fire of an era of Giants football.
RE: my concern is that Jones will have an inevitable tick up in production  
Everyone Relax : 4/29/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16499488 Darwinian said:
Quote:
Still not good, but a little better.

And people will clamor for year 7.

It won't end, this dreary dumpster fire of an era of Giants football.

I can't imagine that'll be the case. I think Jones would need to have an undeniably really good year for people to have any faith in him going forward. His 2022 season won't cut it again.
When will he be healty?  
Bob in VA : 4/29/2024 5:23 pm : link
It may have been posted earlier, but what is the outlook for Jones' readiness? Will he take snaps in pre-season?
I expect vastly improved aggressiveness and a much increased  
Metnut : 4/29/2024 5:32 pm : link
willingness to look downfield and take deep shots. It's honestly an easy thing to predict because if he goes into check down city mode again Daboll will simply bench him and move on to Lock quite fast.

The increased aggressiveness, along with the better WR and OL, should produce a more dangerous offense that is able to hit some bigtime chunk plays and long TDs. The downside is that DJ is going to throw more INTs and probably take a few unadvised sack fumbles when he doesn't see the pass rush properly. Hopefully the OL play will be improved enough that the overall amount of sacks goes down anyway.

To be clear, I'm not predicting a top offense or anything. It just should look closer to league average and resemble a functional NFL offense. It's a low bar, but DJ is a competent game manager from what I've seen and will do as Daboll tells him.
I know, cry me a river…  
aimrocky : 4/29/2024 5:34 pm : link
But not coming out of this draft with a QB is depressing and made me less interested in rounds 2-7. I’m fine not reaching for a QB they don’t believe in, but we know what DJ is, and he stinks.

Going into another season with him as our starting QB and no long term options on the roster pours cold water on everything else they’ve done.
i wonder if knowing he is on a short leash and must throw deep  
kelly : 4/29/2024 5:37 pm : link
will change how he plays. We can only hope.

If he doesn't he will see the bench early.
IF The OL Is Healthy & More Cohesive  
Trainmaster : 4/29/2024 6:14 pm : link
(How about deciding on the starting 5 early in camp versus the endless rotations?) and the weapons are a improved as many believe (Nabers for sure, second full year for Robinson and Hyatt) with a multifaceted “running back by committee, the table will be set for Jones to clearly succeed or fail.

I’m rooting for him to succeed (not necessarily betting on it) as that would be in the best interests of the Giants going forward.

Imagine NOT having to spend a King’s Ransom on a QB in 2025 and being able to get BPA again and fill more roster holes.
BW, Sammo  
Dave on the UWS : 4/29/2024 6:51 pm : link
and all the guys who agree with you, say what you really mean. Nah, I’ll say it for you: “ Schoen didn’t take a QB, that was all that mattered coming into this draft, so he, and his entire staff should be FIRED- immediately! No exceptions”

That’s what you guys are CLEARLY saying. If they meant he had to give up 6 top draft picks, or taking a QB they didn’t believe in just to dump Jones, so be it!

Thank god, our GM has more common sense and better vision than you guys.
Oh and I don’t think for a minute Schoen is happy about having Jones playing this year. That injury guarantee HAS to be sticking in his craw.
I am sure Jones has heard all the criticism  
jomanc : 4/29/2024 7:31 pm : link
I am not a Jones fan, but I think Jones knows his days are numbered. there has been consistent criticism of him not throwing ball down field and either dumping it off or running. He will make it a point to look down field and take chances to try to save his career. It could turn out he has a great year with the weapons he has. If not, he will not be extended, and take a big cut with another team.
Need to see the Daniel Jones from 2019, without the fumbles, but  
Ivan15 : 4/29/2024 8:14 pm : link
I would take the interceptions. He needs to be more gunslinger and if he isn’t after 5-6 games, Lock should get his shot.

For Jones, 8 wins and wild card contender should be a minimum. If Jones falters, Lock should be crowned 2024 starting QB and get paid to be the bridge QB for 2025 and beyond (as long as it takes to find a franchise QB).
Is Jones going to be more risk averse  
Simms11 : 4/29/2024 9:17 pm : link
with his job on the line? They need to open up the offense and tell him to let it rip! He needs to reinvent Danny Dimes if he wants to be the guy.
Moving forward with Jones  
Reale01 : 4/29/2024 9:27 pm : link
Shoen should try to renegotiate the injury guarantee. It would also be in Jones best interest if he wants to play much this year. Maybe the team could give him enough to pay the premium on an insurance policy.
Drew Lock  
bigblueny : 4/29/2024 11:45 pm : link
Has not show anything close to what Jones has shown. He’s not a comparable based on any real non-cherry picked data, what a weird analysis that kind of comment is.

However, I would also not write off Lock as a late bloomer. Denver was a mess when he was there, and he never got a chance in Seattle with Geno’s career resurgence. Lock did start two games last year and did pretty well against tough teams. He has a big arm. If the team and myself and plenty of others are wrong about DJ, don’t sell Lock short. There’s some reason for optimism there.

I like the QB room in NY going into the season.
I can see three different QBs starting for NYG again  
widmerseyebrow : 12:09 am : link
.
RE: Let's turn back the clock to 1997 . . .  
GiantTuff1 : 6:40 am : link
In comment 16499345 3000_MilesToMeadowlands said:
Quote:
NY had a new coach in Fassel, but . . .

Daniel Jones (2024) close to Dave Brown (1997)
Drew Lock (2024) close to Danny Kanell (1997)

Brown started about half the games in 1997, then got hurt against Dallas and lost his starting job never to return. Kanell started around 20 games in 1997 & 1998, won half of them and was a decent bridge to Collins. I would not be shocked if something similar happened.

I could live with this if it played out this way and spelled the end of the Jones era en route to a franchise QB. But my strong preference is to cut or trade Jones and not risk any 2025 cap.
