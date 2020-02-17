Daniel Jones robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2024 11:59 am

I know that most are ready to move on. We get it. That's not what this thread is about.



I just want to point out what has happened and what that means for Jones. We all know the Giants have said the right things publicly regarding Jones but their actions speak louder. Everyone knows we tried to upgrade the position. We realize the time that was spent visiting college games seeing these QBs, particularly Maye. We saw all the visits, meetings, etc. They did their homework on all the top QBs. They also supposedly offered this year's first and second round pick and at least next year's first.



With all of that said, nothing ever materialized at QB and we are where we are. We have Jones, Lock, and DeVito. I just seem to be looking at this from Jones' perspective. Imagine the highs and lows that he has experienced in the last year. He changed representation last year during negotiations. The price tag was all over the place. There were some crazy numbers thrown around that we didn't believe at first but they were true. He goes into last season as the starter that a lot of people around the NFL and even on the Giants were shocked at contract he got. From the first series of the season, our season was basically over. No one series will kill a season especially one in the beginning of the season but when we look back at it, it was the start of the fall and was immediate.



Our season was derailed. Jones got hurt multiple times. The outlook on this team and it's furutre was dire. Jones went from a $40 mil per year guy to a lame duck QB faster than almost anyone I have ever seen. The draft comes and it was all but over for him.



NE didn't pull the trigger on the proposed offer by the Giants supposedly because they couldn't secure the 4th overall pick to get JJM. They apparently didn't want to risk coming out of the draft without a QB. For all that went wrong for Jones last year, he caught a break.



Now, Jones is hanging on by a thread for a starting job and potentially his NFL career. He knows why management and probably the coaches turned on him quickly. Everyone's job is at stake. I said it before Jones' 2022 season. It is Jones' responsibility to make the Giants decision for them regarding his long term status. He was solid so I get the willingness to sign him but I did't understand the price tag. Well, we are back in the 2022 season again. Jones has one last opportunity whether that is for us or his next team. The way I look at this is a win win situation now. Yes, I understand the downside as well but as a fan I am taking this in a positive light. Jones gets one last opportunity. This doesn't mean that he will be our QB in 2025 but rather just building up his value. If he plays well, he increases his NFL worth whether that is for us or his next team. He can build up his value and maybe we can move him for something. If he plays like shit, then we have another early pick to help building to this team.



The downside here is the injury aspect and guaranteed money that hurts our cap even more. I get that. There are ways to approach the situation. Maybe Lock kicks ass and takes over. If we are no longer in playoff contention, Jones should even be a consideration. He should not play. There is risk with playing Jones but you have to balance what is best for this year with what is best long term for the Giants. As we saw this year, Daboll is gonna fight for his job as he should. Because of that, I don't think Jones sitting all year is truly an option.



So, to summarize, I expect Jones to give his best this year. If he doesn't, his career as a starter will be over and at best he'll be a backup in the NFL. I'm not saying Jones will rise to the ocassion but it actually serves us best to have this play out this way imo. I just think Jones went from the top of the world a little over 13 months ago to dead to rights to having a glimmer of hope. He has to make the most of this.



What do you see unfolding this year?