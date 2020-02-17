Should Daboll/Schoen get a chance to draft their own QB? Anakim : 4/29/2024 11:36 pm

Suppose the upcoming season for us unfolds in a manner akin to the last, with the team languishing near the bottom of the league standings and Daniel Jones either suffering injuries, sucking, or both (I know, how farfetched.). Considering Jones' contract includes provisions that facilitate his release without much financial repercussions, the pertinent question then becomes: Should the leadership duo of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen be retained to select a new quarterback, theoretically "their guy"?



Last season, despite its disappointing outcome, saw a relatively patient and forgiving fanbase. Many advocated for giving Schoen and Daboll another year and drafting a QB who could redefine the team's fortunes. Efforts were made to secure Drake Maye, but despite our best efforts, the trade did not materialize. While this failed acquisition isn't necessarily Schoen's fault, it underscores the challenges and unpredictabilities of securing top draft talent.



But I digress. We didn't get our franchise QB and will have to punt that decision for another year. Back to the scenario: Daboll, celebrated as a quarterback whisperer and offensive savant, and Schoen have not yet had the opportunity to draft their future franchise quarterback. However, it's also arguable that by extending Jones' contract, they effectively made a significant commitment to him as "their guy," which complicates the narrative should another poor season occur under their leadership.



Looking ahead, if the team does indeed mirror last year's performance, what course of action should be taken? Maintaining the status quo, thus allowing Schoen and Daboll another year and giving them the opportunity to shape the franchise by drafting their quarterback. Alternatively, could a change in head coach, but not GM, be in the cards -— perhaps replacing Daboll with a proven head coach like Mike Vrabel or even Bill Belichick? Or do we show both the door and start anew and give the new GM and HC the ability to draft that QB?