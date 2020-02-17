for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Should Daboll/Schoen get a chance to draft their own QB?

Anakim : 4/29/2024 11:36 pm
Let's play hypothetical here for a minute:


Suppose the upcoming season for us unfolds in a manner akin to the last, with the team languishing near the bottom of the league standings and Daniel Jones either suffering injuries, sucking, or both (I know, how farfetched.). Considering Jones' contract includes provisions that facilitate his release without much financial repercussions, the pertinent question then becomes: Should the leadership duo of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen be retained to select a new quarterback, theoretically "their guy"?

Last season, despite its disappointing outcome, saw a relatively patient and forgiving fanbase. Many advocated for giving Schoen and Daboll another year and drafting a QB who could redefine the team's fortunes. Efforts were made to secure Drake Maye, but despite our best efforts, the trade did not materialize. While this failed acquisition isn't necessarily Schoen's fault, it underscores the challenges and unpredictabilities of securing top draft talent.

But I digress. We didn't get our franchise QB and will have to punt that decision for another year. Back to the scenario: Daboll, celebrated as a quarterback whisperer and offensive savant, and Schoen have not yet had the opportunity to draft their future franchise quarterback. However, it's also arguable that by extending Jones' contract, they effectively made a significant commitment to him as "their guy," which complicates the narrative should another poor season occur under their leadership.

Looking ahead, if the team does indeed mirror last year's performance, what course of action should be taken? Maintaining the status quo, thus allowing Schoen and Daboll another year and giving them the opportunity to shape the franchise by drafting their quarterback. Alternatively, could a change in head coach, but not GM, be in the cards -— perhaps replacing Daboll with a proven head coach like Mike Vrabel or even Bill Belichick? Or do we show both the door and start anew and give the new GM and HC the ability to draft that QB?
LOL  
4xchamps : 4/29/2024 11:44 pm : link
Yes, they should... next question...
I forget  
darren in pdx : 4/29/2024 11:45 pm : link
who said it but likely that Daboll is shown the door before Schoen is. And my best guess is Dak Prescott is the QB of the New York Giants next season as like just happened, can't gaurentee you'll be in position to draft the QB you covet. He'll be the Giants new Kerry Collins until the next guy.
If Jones fails miserably again  
JT039 : 4/29/2024 11:46 pm : link
Schoen should be shown the door. I mean he’s had a lot of picks and assets so far but he has made two huge blunders

- Signing Jones to a ridiculous contract
- not trading Barkley last year.
No  
Go Terps : 4/29/2024 11:53 pm : link
6-11 again and I'd fire them both and hire either Belichick or Vrabel. I'd be surprised if the Maras did that though.
RE: No  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2024 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16500266 Go Terps said:
Quote:
6-11 again and I'd fire them both and hire either Belichick or Vrabel. I'd be surprised if the Maras did that though.


we've agreed on a few things lately. another non-competitive year before halloween and i think it's belichick time.
Other than Allen, who else has Daboll developed?  
Ivan15 : 12:06 am : link
His stops as OC or QB coach didn’t produce anyone.
RE: RE: No  
Four Aces : 12:09 am : link
In comment 16500268 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16500266 Go Terps said:


Quote:


6-11 again and I'd fire them both and hire either Belichick or Vrabel. I'd be surprised if the Maras did that though.



we've agreed on a few things lately. another non-competitive year before halloween and i think it's belichick time.

Who’s running the offense?! Matt Patricia?! Bill O’Brien? Although, I don’t think Daboll is going anywhere. Belichick is not the answer. We would need an offensive minded coach to usher in a new QB.
RE: RE: No  
Joey in VA : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16500268 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16500266 Go Terps said:


Quote:


6-11 again and I'd fire them both and hire either Belichick or Vrabel. I'd be surprised if the Maras did that though.



we've agreed on a few things lately. another non-competitive year before halloween and i think it's belichick time.
What's your rationale for Belichick? Seriously curious. And don't cite the rings, Brady did that and you know it. Brady LEFT because of him and won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay the next year. I don't love Brady, but the data is there, and ignore that at your own peril. Jones is NOT the answer and it's clear they know that now. Who would you prefer? Mac Jones? That is who Belichick drafted as his new QB. I'll be happy to listen to your reasoning but on the surface I just don't see it and I respect you and Terps as football guys.
they've hired 4 green head coaches in a row  
Eric on Li : 12:30 am : link
3 first timers + shurmur (who came in with 10 wins). belichick has won 302 games.

combined so far we have what 2 winning seasons from 4 diff coaches in 8/9 years in this hypothetical?

last time around i wanted harbough or flores bc the failure odds on first timers/coordinator hires are higher than drafting QBs so if it doesnt work with dabs im just more than ready to try something new.

im sure belichick will be motivated and if i had to guess he will spend the next year planning out what he'd do differently offensively at his next job. id like to hear that he's reflected on what went wrong and coming in with something other than bringing over josh mcdooshbag but honestly if we are back contemplating another hire in 6 months im not sure what ill think.

i still believe in daboll so im not expecting to be in that situation. but if it does im not passing on the chance to try the guy in the gold jacket probably out for blood.
Absolutely  
BleedBlue46 : 12:32 am : link
.
RE: Other than Allen, who else has Daboll developed?  
BleedBlue46 : 12:34 am : link
In comment 16500271 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
His stops as OC or QB coach didn’t produce anyone.


He helped develop Hurts in college. I like Daboll and they definitely deserve a shot with a better qb. This season is on DJ and Mara. If DJ fails, Mara knows its not all on Daboll and Schoen. He knows he had an influence and he will give them a chance with their own guy. They have a good roster building, with a good rookie qb it will be a great team.
Belichick  
Go Terps : 12:40 am : link
My rationale for hiring him would be simple: I think this team needs to get back to the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, playing special teams, managing games properly, and being generally unpleasant to play against in December and January in the northeast.

I'm confident Belichick would do those things, as I would be if the job went to Vrabel, Tomlin, Harbaugh, these types. I'm not confident in that happening right now with Daboll having to basically turn over the entire coaching staff and the quarterback situation being so mismanaged these three years.

Vegas has the Giants at 6.5 wins and -550 to miss the playoffs. It feels like this is going on the wrong direction. That's not pessimism; it's just observation and deduction.

Belichick would be a steady hand to get things going in the right direction, and focusing on what's going to win games in December and January.
Belichick has not shown good judgement or inspiring hires on the  
Four Aces : 12:47 am : link
offensive side of the ball. Don’t think that’s the direction Shoen would go or should go.
Lol  
BleedBlue : 12:59 am : link
This talk is madness


Daboll is a solid coach. He hasn’t really had a team that is truly ready to compete….

No  
jtfuoco : 2:16 am : link
They had their chances and decided to pass if this year falls apart as predicted move on to BB. In the modern NFL ut does not take more than 3 years to rebuild
Daboll has not shown good judgement  
BigBlueCane : 4:08 am : link
in hiring coaches on both sides of the ball. So that point against Bill is moot.
A better question is...  
Milton : 4:53 am : link
What if it mirrors the 2022 season, but with the additions of Malik Nabers and Jalin Hyatt along with improved play from Evan Neal and the OL in general, they finish 13-4 and win the Super Bowl: do they still get a chance to draft their own QB or do they stick with Jones (who was the League and Super Bowl MVP)? And how much credit does Gettleman deserve for the Super Bowl victory given the significant contributions from Jones, Thomas, and Lawrence?
They need to be competitive  
Sean : 5:58 am : link
If they start 2-8 again, I don't want lame ducks drafting a QB. I'd rather just reset and have the new regime draft the QB.

There's a big difference between 4-13 and 8-9. It's the reason Fassel lasted 7 years here.
So we have it  
Giants : 6:02 am : link
Those who can't stop posting about DJ. Everyday they can't control themselves
Eff Them  
MojoEd : 6:08 am : link
4/$160m, they signed him, Danny is their boy. Let someone with better judgment make the next call.
If Jones plays poorly  
Kanavis : 6:15 am : link
And JJM looks really good, then why should JS get another chance. They just had their chance to get another QB.

I hope they do well and hope JS can be a great GM. But he gets no pass. Drafts...so far... Have been OK but not great. I know it takes 3 years to evaluate so we don't have a full picture. The Jones contract doesn't look good even with the ability to get out next year.

If they wanted Maye this much, and were down on Jones, it should have been apparent at the trade deadline. You trade Barkley and McKinney. That leaves you in a better draft position. Without outright tanking. Then you hold onto the Burns pick.

I know the owner likely meddled w Barkley but if you cannot make the case to your owner about trading Barkley then you may never be able to function fully in your role.

I hope he can build a team and add a QB somehow. Or perhaps Lock ends up better than many of you think he could be. But to give this pair another shot to find a QB IF the QB they passed plays well could be a tough sell. Even while acknowledging that Minn has a lot of talent.
For F sake, Daniiel Jones is not their guy.  
DonnieD89 : 6:35 am : link
They attempted to trade up for Drake Maye. End of discussion. All I see right now is a stopgap quarterback with Daniel Jones, who may not even be on the field, if Drew Lock plays better. The quarterbacks Left on the board at pick 6 were not good enough to pass up on a talent like Malik Nabers. They will get their shot at quarterback, whether it is through next year‘s draft or free agency. The roster is better.
Yes  
logman : 6:35 am : link
And they drafted as if they know as much
RE: For F sake, Daniiel Jones is not their guy.  
Kanavis : 6:44 am : link
In comment 16500321 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
They attempted to trade up for Drake Maye. End of discussion. All I see right now is a stopgap quarterback with Daniel Jones, who may not even be on the field, if Drew Lock plays better. The quarterbacks Left on the board at pick 6 were not good enough to pass up on a talent like Malik Nabers. They will get their shot at quarterback, whether it is through next year‘s draft or free agency. The roster is better.


Then they would have known Jones was not their guy at the trade deadline. That's the point. They could have been more proactive.
If the season is over by Halloween again  
ajr2456 : 6:45 am : link
They should both be fired. They’ve had the following:

3 drafts with 3 top 10 picks
Added a potential elite WR
Paid their QB a big contract
Traded for and paid a big time pass rusher
Handed out big contracts to a LT and DT

Normally if a team does all those things they’re competing for a division title. If there’s no progress they probably aren’t the right people for the job.
No  
HardTruth : 6:51 am : link
They have had 3 years and over 20 draft picks to do so.
They chose their QB  
US1 Giants : 6:54 am : link
when they gave that contract to DJ.
RE: Other than Allen, who else has Daboll developed?  
Ron Johnson : 6:57 am : link
In comment 16500271 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
His stops as OC or QB coach didn’t produce anyone.


Right. If he’s the quarterback whisperer why doesn’t he whisper to our quarterbacks?
RE: Daboll has not shown good judgement  
Four Aces : 6:58 am : link
In comment 16500302 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
in hiring coaches on both sides of the ball. So that point against Bill is moot.

Not exactly, Daboll is essentially the OC.
Who cares if Jones is their guy or not  
HardTruth : 6:59 am : link
Its not the Giants job to ensure a GM/HC get to draft their QB

Just like its not the Giants job to ensure Daniel Jones gets his weapons and protection in order to evaluate him

The job is to win football games. Nothing more, nothing less

Think of it like baseball. The batter gets 3 strikes. If you fail to swing at 3 strikes. You are out. You are not promised a pitch that you want to swing at.

Schoen/Daboll have failed to swing. They are only team to not draft a QB during their time here. 3 strikes. You are out.
They have to show progress from 2022  
ajr2456 : 7:02 am : link
Not 2023. 7 wins isn’t progress. 9 or 10 is.
RE: Belichick has not shown good judgement or inspiring hires on the  
bluewave : 7:05 am : link
In comment 16500287 Four Aces said:
Quote:
offensive side of the ball. Don’t think that’s the direction Shoen would go or should go.


^ This and the roster that he built when he left is in shambles. I know he's a legend and all but I'm not convinced he would turn us around.
They have had 3 drafts and approx. 25 picks available to them  
nygiantfan : 7:26 am : link
to draft a QB. They haven’t taken any of the chances they got.
No  
rsjem1979 : 7:32 am : link
They have their own QB.

If they’re in a similar draft position next year, someone else should be making that pick.
Yes of course  
eugibs : 7:39 am : link
They both should be getting 5 years minimum and that includes an opportunity to pick and develop a quarterback of their choosing. It’s only been two years and they inherited an absolute dumpster fire.
RE: Who cares if Jones is their guy or not  
eclipz928 : 7:51 am : link
In comment 16500334 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Its not the Giants job to ensure a GM/HC get to draft their QB

Just like its not the Giants job to ensure Daniel Jones gets his weapons and protection in order to evaluate him

The job is to win football games. Nothing more, nothing less

Think of it like baseball. The batter gets 3 strikes. If you fail to swing at 3 strikes. You are out. You are not promised a pitch that you want to swing at.

Schoen/Daboll have failed to swing. They are only team to not draft a QB during their time here. 3 strikes. You are out.

. . . except the Giants haven't had strikes pitched at them. It's not smart to swing at everything thrown your way - sometimes you have to just settle for the walk and hope for something better next at-bat.
Should they?  
Scooter185 : 7:56 am : link
Yes. Will they? If it's a six or less win team then I doubt it. Mara can preach patience but the fanbase will turn on both, worse that what happened Judge.

And I don't care how much DJ isn't their guy and they wanted to replace him, if he's qb1 then they're sinking or swimming with him
They did  
Essex : 8:11 am : link
They resigned jones. That was their choice
Again.... If JJM plays really well  
Kanavis : 8:25 am : link
And the Giants stink it's over or should be over. May not be fair... Or even the best move... But it is what it is.
You either fire a guy  
UberAlias : 8:30 am : link
Or you let them pick who they believe in. If you're not going to let them pick their guy, then fire them and let someone else make the pick.
After Mara gives up on Danny Dimes somewhere around 2028  
Darwinian : 8:34 am : link
I think Daboll needs to pick and develop a QB for the Giants. Not for his benefit, but for ours.
As it sits right now  
Biteymax22 : 8:39 am : link
I feel better about Daboll as a HC than I do Schoen as a GM.

I want Daboll to select and develop a franchise QB for us. Even in the situation we're in, he still got a playoff win out of Daniel Jones and had Tommy DeVito looking like a possible answer for a game or so span. He's a good coach, he's good with QBs. If this season fails its more on the roster than him.

While I still have faith in Schoen, we need more out of our draft picks, period... If this draft flops, Evan Neal doesn't turn it around and some of the later picks don't develop, we really need to consider changing the guy picking players.
they chose their own QB: Jones. They signed him for 4 years.  
Victor in CT : 8:47 am : link
Now coach him up and get him to play.
No. They’ve fucked up the QB position from day 1  
The_Boss : 8:48 am : link
Should this year end up at 4-6 wins, I’d can them both.
Didn't they just have a chance to draft their own QB  
56goat : 8:50 am : link
and chose not to?
I suspect there would be a lot more patience  
Jerry in_DC : 8:51 am : link
if we hadn't made the $100 M donation to the Daniel Jones Generational Wealth Fund.

If we just offered Daniel what he's worth - 1 year, $10 M - and proceeded from there we'd be in much better. If he declined, then sign one of the 40 or 50 guys in the league who can give you that level of production. Meanwhile, take some swings in the mid rounds to try to find a Dak, Wilson, Cousins.

And just communicate it - right now we are making small investments in guys with potential who we are going to develop. We will make a larger investment in either draft picks or money if and when we are confident in the player.

I think a lot of the fan bases in NY have more patience than we get credit for. Especially if there is honesty and the actions match the words. The Coddle Daniel approach is only going to make people mad. We can see through all this stuff.
It depends  
Lambuth_Special : 9:13 am : link
If Jones and Lock struggle and either of JJM and Nix (or Penix if he plays) look great, absolutely not. They had their chance and fucked up their evaluation; why should they be trusted with another evaluation?

If Jones or Lock look decent however and they get 8 or 9 wins and the tier 2 2024 QBs look underwhelming, then let's see if they grab a QB in 2025. If they don't, repeat the same process in the 2025 season (the QBs they have must look decent while the QBs they passed on must struggle).
RE: Belichick  
eric2425ny : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16500286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
My rationale for hiring him would be simple: I think this team needs to get back to the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, playing special teams, managing games properly, and being generally unpleasant to play against in December and January in the northeast.

I'm confident Belichick would do those things, as I would be if the job went to Vrabel, Tomlin, Harbaugh, these types. I'm not confident in that happening right now with Daboll having to basically turn over the entire coaching staff and the quarterback situation being so mismanaged these three years.

Vegas has the Giants at 6.5 wins and -550 to miss the playoffs. It feels like this is going on the wrong direction. That's not pessimism; it's just observation and deduction.

Belichick would be a steady hand to get things going in the right direction, and focusing on what's going to win games in December and January.


I agree Terps. We’ll see how this season plays out, but another poor finish (especially if we are seeing player tantrums and signs Daboll’s lost the team) would signal it’s time for a change. Belichick would definitely help restore some order to the team.
RE: Belichick  
Victor in CT : 9:29 am : link
In comment 16500286 Go Terps said:
Quote:
My rationale for hiring him would be simple: I think this team needs to get back to the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, playing special teams, managing games properly, and being generally unpleasant to play against in December and January in the northeast.

I'm confident Belichick would do those things, as I would be if the job went to Vrabel, Tomlin, Harbaugh, these types. I'm not confident in that happening right now with Daboll having to basically turn over the entire coaching staff and the quarterback situation being so mismanaged these three years.

Vegas has the Giants at 6.5 wins and -550 to miss the playoffs. It feels like this is going on the wrong direction. That's not pessimism; it's just observation and deduction.

Belichick would be a steady hand to get things going in the right direction, and focusing on what's going to win games in December and January.


how about winning games in September and October?

first we crawl, then we walk.....
Which QB  
ILGMan : 9:29 am : link
Which QB were we supposed to waste draft capital on in 2022 draft? Historically bad QB draft class.

Then in 2023 they likely felt it wasn't much better aside from the top of the class which we weren't anywhere in range. Yes we blew it by not franchising Daniel (who I am tired of rooting for in full transparency).

Then our team did not tank in 2023 to reserve a top spot. That does absolutely suck we lost draft position but it actually proves to me the right people are in the building. Jesus, they freaking developed Tommy Devito to win games after not trusting him to throw a pass.

We tried to trade to 1, then 2, then 3 in 2024 draft. I mean, what are we supposed to do? I respect the conviction of not wasting the draft capital for a QB at 6 when they believed they were likely 2nd round values.

I actually think Schoen has done a great job aside from the Jones/Barkley decision last year. Neal was plain bad luck, and hopefully they move move past that in same other solution this year. I like Daboll too. I don't think this year should be a referendum on them unless it is a disaster. Daniel Jones will be gone before they will.
They picked their QB  
TyreeHelmet : 9:33 am : link
His name is Daniel Jones. And if they are bad this year and the 3 rookie QBs picked after look good, I don’t want them getting another offseason.

And why do people act like Daboll and Schoen have a track record of Ozzie newsome and bill walsh? I am still hopeful for them but they have a ton to prove.

If they have another bad year I would be all over Vrabel or Belichick. How could you argue against that?
RE: They picked their QB  
ILGMan : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16500495 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
His name is Daniel Jones. And if they are bad this year and the 3 rookie QBs picked after look good, I don’t want them getting another offseason.

And why do people act like Daboll and Schoen have a track record of Ozzie newsome and bill walsh? I am still hopeful for them but they have a ton to prove.

If they have another bad year I would be all over Vrabel or Belichick. How could you argue against that?


Jeez - they've been here 2 years - 1 was a dramatic shift in culture with a playoff win predicated on the offense kicking the crap out of Minnesota. 2 was an absolute failure early and yes they blew it with the gamble on Daniel, but they righted the ship and finished strong. I don't see what the haters see despite being sick of rooting for Daniel Jones, who I hope never plays another snap for us.
Yes  
KennyHill48 : 9:43 am : link
Just to put things in context, in their first year they took a team that was 4-13 the prior year and led them to a road playoff victory. In their second year they had virtually the same record Judge had his first season, a season after which many fans (myself included) were ready to declare Judge as the next great Giant coach. They screwed up the Jones re-signing in 2022 and they have to wear that, but they definitely deserve a chance to draft their own QB.
RE: They picked their QB  
Darwinian : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16500495 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
His name is Daniel Jones. And if they are bad this year and the 3 rookie QBs picked after look good, I don’t want them getting another offseason.

And why do people act like Daboll and Schoen have a track record of Ozzie newsome and bill walsh? I am still hopeful for them but they have a ton to prove.

If they have another bad year I would be all over Vrabel or Belichick. How could you argue against that?


Big no to Vrabel. And Belichick is too old.
TBD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:47 am : link
If we don't see significant progress then they should the HC. Prefer the Giants to go back to more of a running team with the RB's. Like SF or Detroit. Outstanding run and then a big play pass pass game.

BB has a year to analyze the league, what went wrong at the end for him and come up with adjustments to how he wants to run a team if interested. That is appealing imv.

Cowden can give a lot of insight on Vrabel. Doubt JM will want to get rid of the GM but the Giants FO has a lot of opinions. I think he will prefer a former HC with success.
 
christian : 9:57 am : link
Signing Jones to what was the 7th largest contract in NFL history at the time, is a pretty good indication he's their quarterback.

That they had buyer's remorse 13 months later is a different debate.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:04 am : link
I think there’s a real possibility that the season is all but DOA by Columbus Day and the BB chatter begins in earnest.
RE: RE: Who cares if Jones is their guy or not  
HardTruth : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16500367 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500334 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Its not the Giants job to ensure a GM/HC get to draft their QB

Just like its not the Giants job to ensure Daniel Jones gets his weapons and protection in order to evaluate him

The job is to win football games. Nothing more, nothing less

Think of it like baseball. The batter gets 3 strikes. If you fail to swing at 3 strikes. You are out. You are not promised a pitch that you want to swing at.

Schoen/Daboll have failed to swing. They are only team to not draft a QB during their time here. 3 strikes. You are out.


. . . except the Giants haven't had strikes pitched at them. It's not smart to swing at everything thrown your way - sometimes you have to just settle for the walk and hope for something better next at-bat.


They have had 3 years and 25 draft picks. They could have signed Wilson. Traded for Fields. Drafted Purdy in rd 7 . They could have tagged Daniel Jones in 2022 and let him go this and signed Cousins.

There were lots of possibilities

They better not become the next Jones with every year becoming oh we Cant evaluate them until they get their QB while failing to ever get one.
If the season goes down the shitter with Jones/Lock at the helm  
widmerseyebrow : 10:21 am : link
That's on them.

I think Daboll has to have a season where they're winning games in spite of the QB. That's the only thing that would make me confident about him going forward. Asshats said he loved Nabers so go prove he wasn't picked for the next regime.
***  
Spartan10 : 10:22 am : link
Think Belichick is too old. You could probably talk me into Vrabel. I'm disappointed with not getting a QB but lets see how this season plays out.
Can we STOP  
Breeze_94 : 10:40 am : link
Running these guys out of town? JFC

I want to take everyone back about 16 months. The Giants were the best coached team in the NFL. They overperformed and won a playoff game starting guys off the street and vet min players. This is NOT my opinion - this is fact, and Dab’s was named Coach of the Year. Almost every week, the Giants had a coaching and schematic advantage - something we hadn’t seen since Coughlin. It was a complete 180 in culture from Judge. It was beautiful

Then last year, there is an awful start out of the gate. They end up stringing together wins, finish 6-11 including ending the season on a high note by beating the piss out of Philly. 6 wins is not acceptable, but considering the QB situation and the way they started - I thought Daboll really did well down the stretch.

So, this team has not yet been bad enough to draft a QB, and somehow that is being used against Daboll and Schoen - who I think have done a very good job considering where things were when they stepped in.

And btw, players LOVE Daboll. Read the anonymous surveys. People don’t put enough weight in the fact that every time you change coaches, there is a reset of the roster - and some of the pieces that you invested capital in become devalued. You cannot keep doing this - they need stability and I believe they have that as long as the media/fanbase does not bully Mara into firing what I believe (and the league believes) is a very good head coach - something that they have not had in nearly a decade.

Judge, McAdoo, Shurmur. Think about those names. Be happy we have Daboll.

Daboll is a good coach  
Jerry in_DC : 10:53 am : link
It would be a bummer to burn through his time here with such mediocrity.
What do you mean "get a chance"?  
Matt M. : 10:57 am : link
They had a chance last year and this year. They elected not to.
I honestly don't see how the case can be made at this point that DJ  
Mike in NJ : 11:08 am : link
isn't "their own QB." When you hand a guy the contract they did, and pass on 3 quarterbacks in the top 12 of the draft, you have made a pretty strong declaration that this is your guy.

If Jones fails, and the team struggles again this season, whose fault is that? If Schoen and Daboll weren't able to see what the majority of Giants fans have seen all along, that Jones ain't it, then why do they deserve to continue to be here?
There are alot of people buying into the idea  
HardTruth : 11:15 am : link
That Schoen & Daboll passed on QBs who they didn’t love or have conviction on while simultaneously believing they gave 4/160 million to a QB they didn’t love or have conviction on
RE: I honestly don't see how the case can be made at this point that DJ  
Breeze_94 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16500673 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
isn't "their own QB." When you hand a guy the contract they did, and pass on 3 quarterbacks in the top 12 of the draft, you have made a pretty strong declaration that this is your guy.

If Jones fails, and the team struggles again this season, whose fault is that? If Schoen and Daboll weren't able to see what the majority of Giants fans have seen all along, that Jones ain't it, then why do they deserve to continue to be here?


What was your plan last off-season instead of resigning Jones? Curious to hear it. Sure they could’ve franchise tagged and drafted Levis, or maybe signed Baker instead - but those are “hindsight” moves. Not sure the team is much better off with either option anyway..
RE: RE: I honestly don't see how the case can be made at this point that DJ  
ILGMan : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16500703 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500673 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


isn't "their own QB." When you hand a guy the contract they did, and pass on 3 quarterbacks in the top 12 of the draft, you have made a pretty strong declaration that this is your guy.

If Jones fails, and the team struggles again this season, whose fault is that? If Schoen and Daboll weren't able to see what the majority of Giants fans have seen all along, that Jones ain't it, then why do they deserve to continue to be here?



What was your plan last off-season instead of resigning Jones? Curious to hear it. Sure they could’ve franchise tagged and drafted Levis, or maybe signed Baker instead - but those are “hindsight” moves. Not sure the team is much better off with either option anyway..


The other issue is they had no cap space to sign Jones to franchise and make big moves like Okereke, We gambled Daniel would progress and lost big time. It's not an indictment on Daboll to me that Jones sucks and he can't make him not suck.
It's not looking good  
JonC : 11:26 am : link
It's tough enough to rebuild, let alone try and recover from a season like 2022.

If 2024 resembles 2022, they're back. If it's another shitshow, all bets are off. Schoen looks like a really green decision maker, and NYG continues to not scout or self-scout well enough imv.
RE: I suspect there would be a lot more patience  
HomerJones45 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16500439 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
if we hadn't made the $100 M donation to the Daniel Jones Generational Wealth Fund.

If we just offered Daniel what he's worth - 1 year, $10 M - and proceeded from there we'd be in much better. If he declined, then sign one of the 40 or 50 guys in the league who can give you that level of production. Meanwhile, take some swings in the mid rounds to try to find a Dak, Wilson, Cousins.

And just communicate it - right now we are making small investments in guys with potential who we are going to develop. We will make a larger investment in either draft picks or money if and when we are confident in the player.

I think a lot of the fan bases in NY have more patience than we get credit for. Especially if there is honesty and the actions match the words. The Coddle Daniel approach is only going to make people mad. We can see through all this stuff.
Yep. Of all the ways they could have played this, they chose the most idiotic. The level of trust in these two is surprising given the hash they made out of the off-season last season. Probably just as well they made no trade because I question whether these two will be here in a season or two.
I don't think they should be on the hot seat  
AcesUp : 11:34 am : link
But I don't think they should be on house money either. Like another poster said, if the season is over by Halloween, they should probably both be fired (although I'd still wrestle with it being deserving for Daboll). Mediocre season, where they're competitive throughout the season but miss out on the playoffs. You can run it back.

Whether they're entitled to draft a QB? No.
RE: It's not looking good  
HomerJones45 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16500717 JonC said:
Quote:
It's tough enough to rebuild, let alone try and recover from a season like 2022.

If 2024 resembles 2022, they're back. If it's another shitshow, all bets are off. Schoen looks like a really green decision maker, and NYG continues to not scout or self-scout well enough imv.
+1
I don’t understand  
Mike from Ohio : 12:04 pm : link
Didn’t they just have that opportunity? Are you asking if they should have the same opportunity again next year? If they work here, then yes.
RE: RE: Belichick has not shown good judgement or inspiring hires on the  
Four Aces : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16500337 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16500287 Four Aces said:


Quote:


offensive side of the ball. Don’t think that’s the direction Shoen would go or should go.



^ This and the roster that he built when he left is in shambles. I know he's a legend and all but I'm not convinced he would turn us around.

Left a mess over there and doubled down on a lot of bad decisions.
RE: It's not looking good  
JonC : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16500717 JonC said:
Quote:
It's tough enough to rebuild, let alone try and recover from a season like 2022.

If 2024 resembles 2022, they're back. If it's another shitshow, all bets are off. Schoen looks like a really green decision maker, and NYG continues to not scout or self-scout well enough imv.


s/b recover from a season like 2023.
RE: It's not looking good  
Four Aces : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16500717 JonC said:
Quote:
It's tough enough to rebuild, let alone try and recover from a season like 2022.

If 2024 resembles 2022, they're back. If it's another shitshow, all bets are off. Schoen looks like a really green decision maker, and NYG continues to not scout or self-scout well enough imv.

Daboll and Shoen are definitely going through a learning curve. Last year’s handling of the OL puts that front and center. No confidence in the supposed swing tackle on the roster which was Peart. Played Ezeudu out of position as a LT. Replaced Glowinski with McKethan at RG. The hiring of Bobby Johnson in the 1st place. And constant shuffling of the OL during training camp was ridiculous.
Choosing to not tag Jones  
JonC : 12:32 pm : link
even considering the reasons he did so, was a huge red flag for me. Even if it was to retain, SB, now that's two bad decisions. Snowball effect from there. So many bad decisions after getting wiped out by the Eagles, the focus was put in the wrong set of results.
Four Aces  
JonC : 12:34 pm : link
yep. Light training camp totally set the wrong tone, first 1/4 to 1/3 plus of the season wasted as a result.
Not For Long  
gary_from_chester : 12:39 pm : link
Applies to players, coaches, front office.

You win or eventually you’re gone.

One good year, one awful one in the books for this duo.

If 2024 is truly awful…one or both may get the boot. I’m talking 5 wins or less awful. In that case I’d bet on a Daboll ouster with Schoen getting another shot with a new coach and QB.

If 2024 is average… 7-9 wins, then I think they get a pass and another crack with a new QB.


If expectations are exceeded…10 wns or more…then they’re golden for a few years and have free rein on QB decisions.

6 wins and I think Mara stays the course, but I wouldn’t be comfortable if I was in their shoes.
RE: Four Aces  
Four Aces : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16500928 JonC said:
Quote:
yep. Light training camp totally set the wrong tone, first 1/4 to 1/3 plus of the season wasted as a result.

Completely the wrong tone… I was shocked. I know these aren’t the days of Parcells and Coughlin where you could much more and push guys. But come on, it’s still football. So with limited OTAs now, even more of a reason to try to get the line to gel and build cohesion ASAP. That was malpractice and truly set the team up for failure.
could do*  
Four Aces : 12:41 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I honestly don't see how the case can be made at this point that DJ  
TyreeHelmet : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16500703 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500673 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


isn't "their own QB." When you hand a guy the contract they did, and pass on 3 quarterbacks in the top 12 of the draft, you have made a pretty strong declaration that this is your guy.

If Jones fails, and the team struggles again this season, whose fault is that? If Schoen and Daboll weren't able to see what the majority of Giants fans have seen all along, that Jones ain't it, then why do they deserve to continue to be here?



What was your plan last off-season instead of resigning Jones? Curious to hear it. Sure they could’ve franchise tagged and drafted Levis, or maybe signed Baker instead - but those are “hindsight” moves. Not sure the team is much better off with either option anyway..


Franchising Jones was not a hindsight move, it was the smart move at the time.

And the team is much better off if they did that. You wouldn't want the 47 million in cap space this year? Not to mention avoiding a possible 23 or 45 million dead cap next year?
It’s not clear to me how anybody could form an opinion  
RDJR : 1:20 pm : link
on Daboll as a coach. He’s coached two seasons that were full of streaks and some significant blow outs. Including one in the playoffs to the Eagles. His team has not had an identity and his coaching style seems to go from being a players coach to losing his mind on game day at officials, other coaches and players. His style with the media is not helpful to the franchise. I want him to be great, but at this point his report card seems to be an incomplete.
RE: RE: Belichick  
kickoff : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16500473 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16500286 Go Terps said:


Quote:


My rationale for hiring him would be simple: I think this team needs to get back to the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, playing special


teams, managing games properly, and being generally


unpleasant to play against in December and January in the northeast.

I'm confident Belichick would do those things, as I would be if the job went to Vrabel, Tomlin, Harbaugh, these types. I'm not confident in that happening right now with Daboll having to basically turn over the entire coaching staff and the quarterback situation being so mismanaged these three years.

Vegas has the Giants at 6.5 wins and -550 to miss the playoffs. It feels like this is going on the wrong direction. That's not pessimism; it's just observation and deduction.

Belichick would be a steady hand to get things going in the right direction, and focusing on what's going to win games in December and January.



I agree Terps. We’ll see how this season plays out, but another poor finish (especially if we are seeing player tantrums and signs Daboll’s lost the team) would signal it’s time for a change. Belichick would definitely help restore some order to the team.

Wake up, BB is not going to coach the Giants.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 