Reality of QB Hell and not being able to trade up Spartan10 : 10:46 am

I'm disappointed we did not draft McCarthy, but I can live with it as I do believe in the Giants opinion McCarthy did not carry the grade to be drafted at six. Nabers by all accounts appears to be a terrific player... I can live with them sticking to their Board.



What was really eye opening to me was I do believe based on all the reporting that Maye was their guy and they tried to aggressively trade up for him and NE wouldn't do a deal.



So to me the more alarming question is not should Schoen/Daboll be able to draft their QB... It is will Schoen/Daboll even be able to draft their QB if we don't have a top 2 or 3 draft pick?



The idea that we will be able trade up for our QB when want to is starting to seem like wishful thinking. I guess that is why they call it QB Hell.