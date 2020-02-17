We Dodged a Bullet with Maye on Pats

I get the vibe here that a lot of people are overinflating Maye as a prospect. This guy isn't a generational talent. Watch the tape of him against legit defenses and look at the stats in those games and his stats under pressur. In games against legit defenses (not even good or great, just legit) he had 8 tds and 11ints in those 9 games. He gets the deer in the headlights syndrome when pressured. He crumbles and bubbles; he locks onto his first read and doesn't see the field; he runs into sacks and throws bone-headed interceptions; this is a mental problem not a mechanical issue for him when pressured. He honestly reminds me of how DJ is without a sharp gamer mentality when pressured.
Against bad defenses he racked up 44 tds and 0 ints in 12 games. In the 9 games against legit defenses he had 8 tds and 11 ints. In the 5 games against mediocre defenses he had 10 tds and 5 ints. Take away the 12 games against garbage defenses and he had 18 tds and 16 ints in 14 games. That's not even mentioning his big issues with footwork and a mediocre release. This guy was not a generational talent. He didn't perform well against any legit defenses and he didn't do great even against any average defenses.
Trading pick 6, 47, 2025 top 10 pick and 2025 3rd for him would have set this franchise back even worse than DJ had because of the extra cost to get him. Forget about Maye and thank the football gods we got a truly elite, top of the big board WR in Nabers plus our new version of Mckinney with better ball instincts and attitude in Nubin along with our likely high 2025 1st and 3rd round picks. We dodged a bullet.
Week 11: "Ha ha ha... Nix sucks."
As the days go by I feel better and better about the players the Giants drafted despite being frustrated that we have to wait at least another year to draft our next QB.
Exactly, it’s going to become a weekly recap essentially.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
I believe we did and Schoen offered pick 6, 2025 1st and 3rd. Schoen wouldn't part with pick 47. That's not an offer a GM makes with full bloom conviction. If he had that type of conviction on Maye, he would have added pick 47 and they would have accepted. The Patriots will regret this. Maye is overrated. When asshats were saying we were moving up to 3 I was singing this same tune. It would have been a big mistake. Our 2025 1st would have been even higher than it is now without Nabers and Nubin and Maye struggling once plugged in mid-season.
Yup. Remember when we drafted the "wrong" OT. How many threads did we have claiming how awesome Becton was?
When JJ has a good year this year we will be dealing with BS threads from people who didn't event want to draft JJ. Remember, there was a lot of those once they heard the Giants were interest.....
This is Eric predicting his future annoyance with his own web site...
This argument could be made for JJM at 6. Not for Maye via king's ransom. That would have been a nightmare. We will likely have a higher pick than all other QB needy teams and 3-4 good qb prospects will emerge out of Beck, Ward, Sanders, Dart, Allar, Gabriel, Leonard, and Milroe. Just watch and don't fret. When we get the guy he will have a situation like Caleb in Chicago rather than like Maye in NE. I like the direction we are going.
Whatever with Toney, but the threads should come and come often on the QB's. This was about obtaining a potential franchise changing QB. Giants need to be scrutinized to the hilt if one or more of these other QB's become studs. Ownership / front office will need to be interrogated as to why they did not see the same thing. It would be an enormous indictment of the competency of this team's decision makers. They brought this onto themselves by passing on QB. Drake Maye was not the only QB in this draft, regardless of the Giants crush on him.
This exactly. The Giants opened themselves up to this criticism and nobody here should feel bad for them in the least should outrage start to build if this becomes the outcome.....
Most scouts had Maye as a top 3 QB with a significant different between top 3 and the next guy.
JJ, and Nix will be watched closely. Penix will most likely not play for a long time.
What he has between his ears? who the hell knows. That's always the case with EVERY young QB drafted.
Schoen and Daboll thought enough of him to offer an outrageous package. (or maybe they think that little of DJ).
Bottom line is we came out of the fire with the guy who may have been THE #1 talent in the draft. That's pretty damn good if you ask me.
I guarantee you a sizable number of posters will not make that distinction. It makes no sense, but some Giants fans have thrown reason out the window.
Yep. Maye was never a realistic option, but if any of those three guys become the "Josh Allen was drafted 7th and Mahomes was 10th" stories of the 2024 draft, people are rightfully going to demand answers.
Jones supporters after each one makes his first NFL start.
“10/22 125 yards, 0TDs and 2 INTs. This is the guy you wanted??? He sucks. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA”
+1
At least Schoen did.
entire QB class is going to be evaluated closely by Giants fans for obvious reasons.
Whatever with Toney, but the threads should come and come often on the QB's. This was about obtaining a potential franchise changing QB. Giants need to be scrutinized to the hilt if one or more of these other QB's become studs. Ownership / front office will need to be interrogated as to why they did not see the same thing. It would be an enormous indictment of the competency of this team's decision makers. They brought this onto themselves by passing on QB. Drake Maye was not the only QB in this draft, regardless of the Giants crush on him.
This shouldn't happen until 2025. Give Schoen a chance to let his vision unfold. I see them getting a good QB prospect in that draft and the dude coming into a great situation with our roster on offense.
Also, it's not fair to compare how JJM does with one of the best supporting cases in the NFL. It's also not fair to compare Nix with Payton designing an offense predicated on quick timing snd rhythm passes. That's not what Daboll wants. And Penix is an acl tear away from having his career in doubt. Too risky when you have a generational WR prospect there for the taking. Many folks--including nfl.com--had Nabers as the top prospect in the entire draft.
Overrated EVERY QB out there? Haha, of course. As far as the DJFC is concerned, every QB sucks except Daniel freaking Jones. He’s awesome!
Hahahahaha
Around 3PM EST last Thursday I was expecting to post this GIF after we picked:
Instead I expect I'll be using this one every time Jones plays like shit and the Giants lose (so in other words, frequently):
It's all pretty goddamned heartbreaking.
What he has between his ears? who the hell knows. That's always the case with EVERY young QB drafted.
Schoen and Daboll thought enough of him to offer an outrageous package. (or maybe they think that little of DJ).
Bottom line is we came out of the fire with the guy who may have been THE #1 talent in the draft. That's pretty damn good if you ask me.
Pick 6, 2025 1st and 3rd is not an outrageous package. The stats and tape shows he doesn't have it between the ears when pressured and against legit defenses he struggles and looks like a deer in the headlights. Watch the tape and take an in depth look at the stats.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
3rd best.
Sure, anything is possible. Maybe Jones or Lock become solid NFL starters for the first time in their careers? Maybe DeVito becomes our Italian Tony Romo?
His supporting roster needs to be delivering because that is where all the effort has gone. This is his team.
What have we done in the last several years?
Another year in QB Hell.
This argument could be made for JJM at 6. Not for Maye via king's ransom. That would have been a nightmare. We will likely have a higher pick than all other QB needy teams and 3-4 good qb prospects will emerge out of Beck, Ward, Sanders, Dart, Allar, Gabriel, Leonard, and Milroe. Just watch and don't fret. When we get the guy he will have a situation like Caleb in Chicago rather than like Maye in NE. I like the direction we are going.
I'm particularly interested in Quinn Ewers.
if you dont realize how bad the Giants cap situation was.. I dont know what to tell you..
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
This exactly. The Giants opened themselves up to this criticism and nobody here should feel bad for them in the least should outrage start to build if this becomes the outcome.....
People who focus on what they don't have tend to be unhappy.
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
Sure, Jones could have another decent year. But what makes you think he can string together back-to-back seasons?
Either his play falls off and/or he gets hurt again.
Jones is the definition of unreliable. You can't rely on his play or his availability.
We may be the dumbest organization in professional team sports right now
You thought the week-to-week updates on Kadarius Toney were annoying? Just wait for the weekly threads on the six quarterbacks.
Teams fall in love with tool boxes all the time and miss with high picks. Every single year. I've never liked Maye.
forget about the QB's in this class, I believe he will play well.
Sure, Jones could have another decent year. But what makes you think he can string together back-to-back seasons?
Either his play falls off and/or he gets hurt again.
Jones is the definition of unreliable. You can't rely on his play or his availability.
We may be the dumbest organization in professional team sports right now
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
Daniel Jones over Josh Allen was way more depressing to me.
I will go out on a limb here, that the front office sees him as a "bridge QB" and that's all.
In fact, because they structured his contract with essentially, an OUT after 2 years, they've looked at him as a bridge QB from day 1 (thus, why they declined his 5th year option).
I'm more confident now, as I've stepped back (off the ledge), to look at the big picture, and am confident Schoen WILL draft his QB when the opportunity realistically presents itself (which will likely be next year).
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I sincerely fear for your well being. I advise not watching the giants and taking a sabbatical. You’re too emotionally wrapped in something you can’t control.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I sincerely fear for your well being. I advise not watching the giants and taking a sabbatical. You’re too emotionally wrapped in something you can’t control.
You're too wrapped up in following me around. Blow me.
You have to be the most depressing person I ever came across.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I sincerely fear for your well being. I advise not watching the giants and taking a sabbatical. You’re too emotionally wrapped in something you can’t control.
I would recommend you do the same. Once you start pretending people who disagree with you are somehow not ok, it is a statement about you, not them.
There are a bunch of people on the board who I think have really dumb takes they echo over and over again. I don't ascribe any of that to them being unwell.
You may want to take a breath and think about why people you don't know disagreeing with you makes you want to follow them around the board insulting them.
Nix is going to do "well." Payton will get the most of him - I think Nix is a good fit for them.
You have to be the most depressing person I ever came across.
We’ll see. I, for one, am beaten down going into ‘24 with this QB room, but here we are.
Around 3PM EST last Thursday I was expecting to post this GIF after we picked:
Instead I expect I'll be using this one every time Jones plays like shit and the Giants lose (so in other words, frequently):
It's all pretty goddamned heartbreaking.
Jeez GoTerps...that is a disturbingly negative. Maybe take a break?
I'm still waiting on answers as to why they gave a backup $82M (and I'm still not convinced he won't see the full $160M).
Around 3PM EST last Thursday I was expecting to post this GIF after we picked:
Instead I expect I'll be using this one every time Jones plays like shit and the Giants lose (so in other words, frequently):
It's all pretty goddamned heartbreaking.
Jeez GoTerps...that is a disturbingly negative. Maybe take a break?
Nope.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I'm really not sure why you even continue to root for the Giants. You don't seem to enjoy watching them. So why do you follow the team?
In comment 16500937 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I sincerely fear for your well being. I advise not watching the giants and taking a sabbatical. You’re too emotionally wrapped in something you can’t control.
I would recommend you do the same. Once you start pretending people who disagree with you are somehow not ok, it is a statement about you, not them.
There are a bunch of people on the board who I think have really dumb takes they echo over and over again. I don't ascribe any of that to them being unwell.
You may want to take a breath and think about why people you don't know disagreeing with you makes you want to follow them around the board insulting them.
Irony is somehow lost on you. You and twerps and a few others constantly insult and bash anyone who has a positive opinion of this team. Hijack and ruin many threads with continuously saying the SAME thing multiple times in every thread - as if you’re smarter than people in the NFL.
But thanks for the advice. I’m good though. A bunch of you can dish out call outs but sure as hell can’t take them.
Looking forward to your 25,000 posts in season on why Jones sucks. I’ll learn a lot.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I wasn't around for most of it, as I suspect most posting on here weren't but from everything I've read and listened to older Giants fans, it seems this is a repeat of the 70s if it is indeed true about whose pulling the strings.
It’s not following you when you post the same nauseating shit in EVERY thread.
You have to be the most depressing person I ever came across.
Except when you reply to my posts lol. Take a break. You need one.
And I'll help you out. I have never used "DJFC."
I disagree with plenty of people on here, and I do engage with them because that is what a message board is for. What I don't do is tell them they are not mentally well because they post opinions I don't agree with.
This organization has become Lions/Browns like in terms of incompetence and ineptitude.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I wasn't around for most of it, as I suspect most posting on here weren't but from everything I've read and listened to older Giants fans, it seems this is a repeat of the 70s if it is indeed true about whose pulling the strings.
If that were the case they would have hired from the Giants 'family' for the GM, instead of someone without ties to the team.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I wasn't around for most of it, as I suspect most posting on here weren't but from everything I've read and listened to older Giants fans, it seems this is a repeat of the 70s if it is indeed true about whose pulling the strings.
Yeah it feels like that, which is remarkable because the rules are set up more than ever to promote parity. Since the big changes introduced by the 2011 CBA the Giants are 85-125-1, and have only won double digit games once in those 13 seasons.
But hey... don't be negative!
Nix and JJM were reaches and those two fan bases are already agonizing about the respective choices. And while I do think Penix would have been a sensible pick, the injury history made picking him at six too risky with Nabers falling to us. I had hoped we might be able to trade up for him and was shocked by the Falcons taking him at eight. I can definitely see Penix becoming a top ten quarterback in this league once he gets his chance, assuming he stays healthy.
I am much more concerned about the decision in the sixth round to not take Milton or Pratt. This goes to the question as to whether the management of this franchise truly believes that DJ's time here is done or not. Unfortunately, it appears they remain fully committed to starting him, rather than cutting him when he clears a physical, and giving him a sixth chance with what appears now to be an elite wide receiver group. Had they drafted Milton or Pratt it would have signaled that they were going with Lock and cutting DJ after 6/1.
Assuming this shall be the case, the good news is we will be a bottom three team in 2024 and will have our choice for quarterback in the 2025 draft.
And I'll help you out. I have never used "DJFC."
I disagree with plenty of people on here, and I do engage with them because that is what a message board is for. What I don't do is tell them they are not mentally well because they post opinions I don't agree with.
It’s not that i totally disagree with Terps that we should have drafted a QB - I was all in on taking one and I do believe we need one desperately. I have been saying it for months.
But my god - just read his posts - he hijacks every Jones thread, has inferred the Mara’s are racist because they’re sticking with him, and even if a poster thinks something positive about him - he will derail the thread. And trust me he’s not the only one. One poster had to delete his own thread because he was ridiculed how he wasn’t looking forward to this season.
If the giants suck again, which is a high possibility, there’s other things to look forward too. If the giants losing puts anyone in a current state of being down - they should take a break too.
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
Why should it bother anyone that he ignored QB the rest of the draft? You wanted to draft a back up QB? This team has so many holes at lesser position that can be aided by lesser players that it would have been virtually useless to draft a player that had absolutely no chance of helping or without a future.
Six picks in the entire draft and you wanted a 5th round QB instead of a RB that likely will make the team and play a fair amount(yes I know not guaranteed).
And for a lot of fans - including me, complaining about this team is a way to vent the frustration because we care about this team and are sick of watching it not even compete season after season, despite almost constant change in leadership.
And you know what? Venting frustrations and engaging with others is actually a healthy way to deal with frustration.
My advice for you would be to ignore anyone you think is a toxic poster, which I think for you would include Terps and me. There are posters on here that I simply don't engage with because I classify them as toxic.
Not trying to preach. Just a suggestion. I am just bothered by the uptick of posts around here suggesting people are unwell based on disagreements (a personal pet peeve of mine).
No more on the topic from me.
Nix and JJM were reaches and those two fan bases are already agonizing about the respective choices. And while I do think Penix would have been a sensible pick, the injury history made picking him at six too risky with Nabers falling to us. I had hoped we might be able to trade up for him and was shocked by the Falcons taking him at eight. I can definitely see Penix becoming a top ten quarterback in this league once he gets his chance, assuming he stays healthy.
I am much more concerned about the decision in the sixth round to not take Milton or Pratt. This goes to the question as to whether the management of this franchise truly believes that DJ's time here is done or not. Unfortunately, it appears they remain fully committed to starting him, rather than cutting him when he clears a physical, and giving him a sixth chance with what appears now to be an elite wide receiver group. Had they drafted Milton or Pratt it would have signaled that they were going with Lock and cutting DJ after 6/1.
Assuming this shall be the case, the good news is we will be a bottom three team in 2024 and will have our choice for quarterback in the 2025 draft.
Lombardi made a good point on his podcast about Milton. Him going to a team that has a raw QB already hurts him, the Pats won't have time to develop Milton. He's a 24/7 prospect. They need to put all their time towards Maye.
We're all good.
Someone else just started a thread asking if we are a toxic fan base!
FWIW, I don’t think you’re a toxic poster whatsoever.
We're all good.
Someone else just started a thread asking if we are a toxic fan base!
Thanks man. And you’re right about something you said. This place is an outlet. I am here for the opposite reason though. My outlet is to read and engage about the Giants because sometimes I need a pick me upper. It would certainly help if the Giants were actually good!
lol yeah I posted in it. Giants have a great fan base. Especially compared to our divisional rivals.
[quote] Not sure how you can make that conclusion when he hasn't played a down yet. He could turn out to be the best QB in the league, we don't know. [/quote
It's my opinion, he's overhyped and always has been. Watch the tape and look at the stats. You didn't respond to any of my points in your defense of Maye.
It's all pretty goddamned heartbreaking.
I dont totally disagree with you - I wanted a QB too...but dont you get tired of making the same point on any and every thread that even mentions Daniel Jones?
I dont follow you around, it is just impossible to ignore because of the sheer volume of your posts that have the same exact message.
Now you’ve started another thread suggesting that the Giants (and their fans) “dodged a bullet” by first not trading for and then drafting Maye.
We get it. You liked JJ McCarthy better than Maye, as evidenced by, not just the two threads you started, but also by your multiple posts on dozens of pre-draft threads.
Please note however that very few of the “draft experts” rating JJ over Maye. (Sy being one of the few.) Most experts rated Maye higher than JJ and some had Maye over Daniels as well.
Also of note, Maye was the 3rd QB selected and JJ was the 5th. That means 4 other teams that were in a market for a QB passed on JJ, as did the Giants, who preferred Nabers over McCarthy.
Obviously no one knows how the 6 RD-1 QBs will turn out, but at this point I’m going to agree with the QB-needy, NFL teams choices over a fan’s preference.
The fans of this franchise have been through hell. And it looks like we are headed to an even lower circle in 2024. So criticism is not only to be expected, but it is needed if we are ever going to get the change needed for this franchise to turn this thing around.
Only way to fix it is for this team to start winning some damn games.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
Daniel Jones over Josh Allen was way more depressing to me.
This 1,000x over.
Nix and JJM were reaches and those two fan bases are already agonizing about the respective choices. And while I do think Penix would have been a sensible pick, the injury history made picking him at six too risky with Nabers falling to us. I had hoped we might be able to trade up for him and was shocked by the Falcons taking him at eight. I can definitely see Penix becoming a top ten quarterback in this league once he gets his chance, assuming he stays healthy.
I am much more concerned about the decision in the sixth round to not take Milton or Pratt. This goes to the question as to whether the management of this franchise truly believes that DJ's time here is done or not. Unfortunately, it appears they remain fully committed to starting him, rather than cutting him when he clears a physical, and giving him a sixth chance with what appears now to be an elite wide receiver group. Had they drafted Milton or Pratt it would have signaled that they were going with Lock and cutting DJ after 6/1.
Assuming this shall be the case, the good news is we will be a bottom three team in 2024 and will have our choice for quarterback in the 2025 draft.
I don't agree that the Patriots wouldn't trade him at all costs. They were deep into entertaining offers, perhaps even had a deal in place with us. Kraft or Mara or maybe Schoen just didn't take the final step of offering pick 47. If Maye was truly a generational prospect anything and anyone would have been on the table. We dodged a bullet. Just watch the tape and look at all the stats. He is not anything close to a generational prospect just because he is a 6'5 225lb strong armed qb.
The fans of this franchise have been through hell. And it looks like we are headed to an even lower circle in 2024. So criticism is not only to be expected, but it is needed if we are ever going to get the change needed for this franchise to turn this thing around.
Four SB titles and a 5th appearance. I hate to see what other franchises who haven’t even won 1 feel like. I’m 42 years old and outside a few other teams - have been very fortunate in following my favorite team.
Now you’ve started another thread suggesting that the Giants (and their fans) “dodged a bullet” by first not trading for and then drafting Maye.
We get it. You liked JJ McCarthy better than Maye, as evidenced by, not just the two threads you started, but also by your multiple posts on dozens of pre-draft threads.
Please note however that very few of the “draft experts” rating JJ over Maye. (Sy being one of the few.) Most experts rated Maye higher than JJ and some had Maye over Daniels as well.
Also of note, Maye was the 3rd QB selected and JJ was the 5th. That means 4 other teams that were in a market for a QB passed on JJ, as did the Giants, who preferred Nabers over McCarthy.
Obviously no one knows how the 6 RD-1 QBs will turn out, but at this point I’m going to agree with the QB-needy, NFL teams choices over a fan’s preference.
This isn't about JJM. This is about us dodging a bullet by not trading a king's ransom for a QB with serious bust potential. I don't know why you mention JJM at all, I haven't made one thread about us not taking him. Not one.
But the price was too high and the Pats were likely taking him irrespective of whatever we offered. Could Maye turn out to be a Trubisky instead of a Herbert? Sure. But with Daboll as his quarterback whisperer, I am confident he could have been a transcendent player here.
Nix and JJM were reaches and those two fan bases are already agonizing about the respective choices. And while I do think Penix would have been a sensible pick, the injury history made picking him at six too risky with Nabers falling to us. I had hoped we might be able to trade up for him and was shocked by the Falcons taking him at eight. I can definitely see Penix becoming a top ten quarterback in this league once he gets his chance, assuming he stays healthy.
I am much more concerned about the decision in the sixth round to not take Milton or Pratt. This goes to the question as to whether the management of this franchise truly believes that DJ's time here is done or not. Unfortunately, it appears they remain fully committed to starting him, rather than cutting him when he clears a physical, and giving him a sixth chance with what appears now to be an elite wide receiver group. Had they drafted Milton or Pratt it would have signaled that they were going with Lock and cutting DJ after 6/1.
Assuming this shall be the case, the good news is we will be a bottom three team in 2024 and will have our choice for quarterback in the 2025 draft.
I don't agree that the Patriots wouldn't trade him at all costs. They were deep into entertaining offers, perhaps even had a deal in place with us. Kraft or Mara or maybe Schoen just didn't take the final step of offering pick 47. If Maye was truly a generational prospect anything and anyone would have been on the table. We dodged a bullet. Just watch the tape and look at all the stats. He is not anything close to a generational prospect just because he is a 6'5 225lb strong armed qb.
I could not disagree more. Maye will either be a Justin Herbert or a Mitchell Trubisky. So you don't bet three first round picks on him, as we know the Vikings offered, or even two firsts to move up three spots as the Giants did, but you don't pass on him at three either. JJM will never be more than a JAG.
Now you’ve started another thread suggesting that the Giants (and their fans) “dodged a bullet” by first not trading for and then drafting Maye.
We get it. You liked JJ McCarthy better than Maye, as evidenced by, not just the two threads you started, but also by your multiple posts on dozens of pre-draft threads.
Please note however that very few of the “draft experts” rating JJ over Maye. (Sy being one of the few.) Most experts rated Maye higher than JJ and some had Maye over Daniels as well.
Also of note, Maye was the 3rd QB selected and JJ was the 5th. That means 4 other teams that were in a market for a QB passed on JJ, as did the Giants, who preferred Nabers over McCarthy.
Obviously no one knows how the 6 RD-1 QBs will turn out, but at this point I’m going to agree with the QB-needy, NFL teams choices over a fan’s preference.
And that thread wasn't about NE taking Maye over JJM. It was about how they could have gotten a king's ransom from Minnesota and gotten JJM plus Turner or BTJ or OL plus a likely high 2025 pick.
Of the bottom 3, Penix isn't going to play. Nobody was campaigning for Nix at #6, if he plays well not many people criticize the Giants for passing on him.
McCarthy is the one who will generate criticism. He's got Jefferson, Addison, Osborne and Hockinson and he plays in a dome. He's going to put up numbers.
In comment 16500994 The Mike said:
Quote:
But the price was too high and the Pats were likely taking him irrespective of whatever we offered. Could Maye turn out to be a Trubisky instead of a Herbert? Sure. But with Daboll as his quarterback whisperer, I am confident he could have been a transcendent player here.
Nix and JJM were reaches and those two fan bases are already agonizing about the respective choices. And while I do think Penix would have been a sensible pick, the injury history made picking him at six too risky with Nabers falling to us. I had hoped we might be able to trade up for him and was shocked by the Falcons taking him at eight. I can definitely see Penix becoming a top ten quarterback in this league once he gets his chance, assuming he stays healthy.
I am much more concerned about the decision in the sixth round to not take Milton or Pratt. This goes to the question as to whether the management of this franchise truly believes that DJ's time here is done or not. Unfortunately, it appears they remain fully committed to starting him, rather than cutting him when he clears a physical, and giving him a sixth chance with what appears now to be an elite wide receiver group. Had they drafted Milton or Pratt it would have signaled that they were going with Lock and cutting DJ after 6/1.
Assuming this shall be the case, the good news is we will be a bottom three team in 2024 and will have our choice for quarterback in the 2025 draft.
I don't agree that the Patriots wouldn't trade him at all costs. They were deep into entertaining offers, perhaps even had a deal in place with us. Kraft or Mara or maybe Schoen just didn't take the final step of offering pick 47. If Maye was truly a generational prospect anything and anyone would have been on the table. We dodged a bullet. Just watch the tape and look at all the stats. He is not anything close to a generational prospect just because he is a 6'5 225lb strong armed qb.
I could not disagree more. Maye will either be a Justin Herbert or a Mitchell Trubisky. So you don't bet three first round picks on him, as we know the Vikings offered, or even two firsts to move up three spots as the Giants did, but you don't pass on him at three either. JJM will never be more than a JAG.
This thread isn't about JJM, it's about just what you said was smart. It was smart to not trade a king's ransom for Maye. That's what this is about. I haven't made one thread or even post about not taking JJM at 6. Notaone!
This organization has become Lions/Browns like in terms of incompetence and ineptitude.
Can we at least wait until the season starts before passing judgment?
The fans of this franchise have been through hell. And it looks like we are headed to an even lower circle in 2024. So criticism is not only to be expected, but it is needed if we are ever going to get the change needed for this franchise to turn this thing around.
Four SB titles and a 5th appearance. I hate to see what other franchises who haven’t even won 1 feel like. I’m 42 years old and outside a few other teams - have been very fortunate in following my favorite team.
76-118-1 since 2012. Fourth worst team in the NFL over the past twelve years. If that makes you positive, fine. Stop criticizing fans who are beyond disgusted at what this once proud franchise has become.
Venting frustration can be cathartic to an extent, but when it becomes excessive, it's time to seek professional help. Just like a player who screams on the court to express frustration, doing so occasionally can be therapeutic, but if it's happening every 5 seconds, he/she needs to see a doctor right away.
In comment 16501014 Mike from Ohio said:
And for a lot of fans - including me, complaining about this team is a way to vent the frustration because we care about this team and are sick of watching it not even compete season after season, despite almost constant change in leadership.
And you know what? Venting frustrations and engaging with others is actually a healthy way to deal with frustration.
My advice for you would be to ignore anyone you think is a toxic poster, which I think for you would include Terps and me. There are posters on here that I simply don't engage with because I classify them as toxic.
Not trying to preach. Just a suggestion. I am just bothered by the uptick of posts around here suggesting people are unwell based on disagreements (a personal pet peeve of mine).
No more on the topic from me.
In comment 16500780 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
No interest in Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss?
Thank you, but to be clear none of our criticisms of the team are going to do anything to fix the actual team. While I don't doubt certain folks from the Giants org read this website, Shoen is not popping open a thread on here and saying "Hey Dabes, come look at this. The fans are mad.
Should we try this instead?"
In comment 16500875 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16500780 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
No interest in Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss?
He's my favorite of all, thanks for the correction I was hastily typing there. Good call.
The fans of this franchise have been through hell. And it looks like we are headed to an even lower circle in 2024. So criticism is not only to be expected, but it is needed if we are ever going to get the change needed for this franchise to turn this thing around.
Thank you, but to be clear none of our criticisms of the team are going to do anything to fix the actual team. While I don't doubt certain folks from the Giants org read this website, Shoen is not popping open a thread on here and saying "Hey Dabes, come look at this. The fans are mad.
Should we try this instead?"
Of course not. But if it weren't for Eric and BBI we would still be stuck with Joe Judge. So it is not nothing either.
Quote:
The fans of this franchise have been through hell. And it looks like we are headed to an even lower circle in 2024. So criticism is not only to be expected, but it is needed if we are ever going to get the change needed for this franchise to turn this thing around.
Four SB titles and a 5th appearance. I hate to see what other franchises who haven’t even won 1 feel like. I’m 42 years old and outside a few other teams - have been very fortunate in following my favorite team.
76-118-1 since 2012. Fourth worst team in the NFL over the past twelve years. If that makes you positive, fine. Stop criticizing fans who are beyond disgusted at what this once proud franchise has become.
I don’t think you even come close to understanding the meaning of “concept through hell”.
In comment 16500914 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500875 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16500780 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
No interest in Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss?
He's my favorite of all, thanks for the correction I was hastily typing there. Good call.
He seems like he is another one in the line of tools qbs, big arm and athleticism. Wonder if he'll have a big year and end up at the top of the draft.
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I'm really not sure why you even continue to root for the Giants. You don't seem to enjoy watching them. So why do you follow the team?
My Giants fandom has changed from a sports fandom to something more akin to watching a soap opera daily. I know the people involved, some of the things they do are ridiculous, but it’s entertaining and fun to follow.
Winning? That’s a relic from the days when men like Parcells and Coughlin led the franchise. It’s almost besides the point.
In comment 16501092 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16500914 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500875 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16500780 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
No interest in Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss?
He's my favorite of all, thanks for the correction I was hastily typing there. Good call.
He seems like he is another one in the line of tools qbs, big arm and athleticism. Wonder if he'll have a big year and end up at the top of the draft.
Of course he will!
Just out of striking range for us.
As usual.
In comment 16501092 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16500914 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16500875 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16500780 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Caleb, Daniels, & Drake all excel…it is what it is.
What’s going to be crushing AF is JJM, Nix, and Penix tear it up. Even just one of them.
That's spot on.
Schoen has spoken loudly and clearly. He needed a QB and apparently tried to get one with a trade. And when he still had an opportunity to draft one, he preferred Jones over JMac, Nix, and Penix. I just don't think there is any other way to read it.
And to really cement his point, Schoen ignored the position for the rest of the draft.
I like Nabers but he needs to be great. Because quality WRs are falling off trees coast to coast every single year. I can't think of a position right now in the game where it's easier to solve for than WR.
You know I loved JJM and was definitely a bit heartbroken. I get it though, Nabers is as good of a prospect we have ever gotten in the draft. Equivalent to getting Saquon but at the 3rd most valuable position in football. I also see that we still owe DJ 70 million minimum over the next 2 years. 1/3-1/2 of the benefit of a rookie contract would be wasted. The stars didn't align for QB this year. I'm looking forward to watching who emerges out of Beck, Ewers, Leonard, Ward, Sanders, Milroe, Allar and Gabriel. I know you'll be on the gamethreads with me.
No interest in Jaxson Dart- Ole Miss?
He's my favorite of all, thanks for the correction I was hastily typing there. Good call.
He seems like he is another one in the line of tools qbs, big arm and athleticism. Wonder if he'll have a big year and end up at the top of the draft.
Kid is a gamer, outdueled Jayden Daniels in a shootout. He can run too, I really like him.
Why should it bother anyone that he ignored QB the rest of the draft? You wanted to draft a back up QB? This team has so many holes at lesser position that can be aided by lesser players that it would have been virtually useless to draft a player that had absolutely no chance of helping or without a future.
Six picks in the entire draft and you wanted a 5th round QB instead of a RB that likely will make the team and play a fair amount(yes I know not guaranteed).
Well, since you asked, I would have taken a flyer on Pratt over Muasau.
What's better for the team? Muasau hitting as a linebacker/special teamer or Pratt hitting as an NFL QB?
Guaranteed, you'll see QB's emerge next year in College, and some of the higher rated ones have poor seasons. It happens. If the Giants think one is good enough, they'll draft one.
Oh, and QB's take TIME to develop. You're unlikely to crown one of them the next Mahomes, Allen or Herbert after year one. If you remember Eli, there were doubts up to the middle of 2007 that he would ever make it as a quality QB.
Judge this class after three years. For every Herbert, you have Bryce Young, Zack Wilson, Trey Lance and many more. It's a crapshoot.
In comment 16500937 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I'm really not sure why you even continue to root for the Giants. You don't seem to enjoy watching them. So why do you follow the team?
My Giants fandom has changed from a sports fandom to something more akin to watching a soap opera daily. I know the people involved, some of the things they do are ridiculous, but it’s entertaining and fun to follow.
Winning? That’s a relic from the days when men like Parcells and Coughlin led the franchise. It’s almost besides the point.
Reading BBI daily for decades, and knowing how I view the team today versus 20 years ago, there is such a thing as too much exposure and ruining a good thing, in some respects.
Kid is a gamer, outdueled Jayden Daniels in a shootout. He can run too, I really like him.
LSU was a horrendous defense this season. Dart did nothing against Alabama (although his HC probably deserves most of the blame) or Georgia this season, which makes the criticism of Maye against good defenses a bit odd.
So many of you seem to be waiting for an Arch like QB to become available to us. How does that actually come to pass especially AFTER we improve the team???????????? We were in on QB4 at pick 6 is this team getting worse after we "improve it" so we can pick even higher?
And please don't tell me we don't need one. Purdy and Hurts are good QBs on loaded teams and both are SB losers. How much more roster turnover do we need until we have similar rosters??
Maye had homerun traits and we didn't shoot our shot so now we're relying on a lot of luck which won't come thru and we'll start over again in 2-3 years. Argue all you want but our current plan depends on hope and luck
Kid is a gamer, outdueled Jayden Daniels in a shootout. He can run too, I really like him.
LSU was a horrendous defense this season. Dart did nothing against Alabama (although his HC probably deserves most of the blame) or Georgia this season, which makes the criticism of Maye against good defenses a bit odd.
I'm not comparing Dart to Maye, let's see how Dart does this year.
Against PSU in the bowl game he had 379 yards 3 tds 0 ints and 9.8 ypa, he didn't put up great numbers against Georgia or Alabama but nothing atrocious. He's also not even in first round conversations right now, he isn't on most top 5 qb lists, so you comparing me liking him a lot to me not liking Maye as a generational trade the farm for type of prospect is puzzling.
Kid is a gamer, outdueled Jayden Daniels in a shootout. He can run too, I really like him.
LSU was a horrendous defense this season. Dart did nothing against Alabama (although his HC probably deserves most of the blame) or Georgia this season, which makes the criticism of Maye against good defenses a bit odd.
Dart has like 9 ypa and 16 tds to 5 ints against legit defenses in the past two years including a solid game against Alabama in '22 btw.
In comment 16500977 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16500937 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Nabers pick was my most depressing Giants fan moment since the Barkley pick. Not because of the player, but because it gave us a glimpse into the heads of the people making the decisions.
And there's no Pete Rozelle to save the Maras from their own inabilities.
I'm really not sure why you even continue to root for the Giants. You don't seem to enjoy watching them. So why do you follow the team?
My Giants fandom has changed from a sports fandom to something more akin to watching a soap opera daily. I know the people involved, some of the things they do are ridiculous, but it’s entertaining and fun to follow.
Winning? That’s a relic from the days when men like Parcells and Coughlin led the franchise. It’s almost besides the point.
Reading BBI daily for decades, and knowing how I view the team today versus 20 years ago, there is such a thing as too much exposure and ruining a good thing, in some respects.
If a fan can't be optimistic at draft time, I just don't understand why they keep following the team. Are they following because they enjoy having something to complain about?
disclaimer: I'm not telling anyone how to fan, I just don't understand the constant negativity mindset. I don't see how it does anything to increase enjoyment.
So many of you seem to be waiting for an Arch like QB to become available to us. How does that actually come to pass especially AFTER we improve the team???????????? We were in on QB4 at pick 6 is this team getting worse after we "improve it" so we can pick even higher?
And please don't tell me we don't need one. Purdy and Hurts are good QBs on loaded teams and both are SB losers. How much more roster turnover do we need until we have similar rosters??
Maye had homerun traits and we didn't shoot our shot so now we're relying on a lot of luck which won't come thru and we'll start over again in 2-3 years. Argue all you want but our current plan depends on hope and luck
Why should it bother anyone that he ignored QB the rest of the draft? You wanted to draft a back up QB? This team has so many holes at lesser position that can be aided by lesser players that it would have been virtually useless to draft a player that had absolutely no chance of helping or without a future.
Six picks in the entire draft and you wanted a 5th round QB instead of a RB that likely will make the team and play a fair amount(yes I know not guaranteed).
Well, since you asked, I would have taken a flyer on Pratt over Muasau.
What's better for the team? Muasau hitting as a linebacker/special teamer or Pratt hitting as an NFL QB?
Maye isn't perfect but when do you think we'll have a shot at a perfect prospect or even a better prospect? Daboll was billed as a QB whisperer is that a joke?
So many of you seem to be waiting for an Arch like QB to become available to us. How does that actually come to pass especially AFTER we improve the team???????????? We were in on QB4 at pick 6 is this team getting worse after we "improve it" so we can pick even higher?
And please don't tell me we don't need one. Purdy and Hurts are good QBs on loaded teams and both are SB losers. How much more roster turnover do we need until we have similar rosters??
Maye had homerun traits and we didn't shoot our shot so now we're relying on a lot of luck which won't come thru and we'll start over again in 2-3 years. Argue all you want but our current plan depends on hope and luck
This is question I keep wondering. I have seen a lot of posts here and comments by "experts" about out selecting a top QB next year. I, for one, think the team is still improved and I do not expect them to finish among the bottom 5 of the league again. And probably not bottom 10. So, how do we have access to a top QB next year?
That will depend on how DJ does, I expect defenses to bottle us up and force mistakes with shallow zones and pressure via twists and stunts.
Maye had a strong arm and is 6'5 and 225lbs, he also had accuracy issues and a tendency to crumble under pressure while never having a good game against a legit defense. Nothing to cry over. We also would have had to trade pick 6, 47, 2025 1st and 2nd or 3rd at least. Schoen sounds like the most he offered was 6, 2025 1st and maybe 3rd. If he was a homerun prospect he would have gone 2nd and the Patriots wouldn't have even had discussions about trading.
I think we will be bad. I also think the failure to trade Saquon and or Xavier was dumb and cost us draft position.
I still like the direction our roster is going though.
Michigan had a poor pass pro o line. Sy mentioned this many times and it was clear on film. This thread isn't to compare Maye to other prospects. I'm merely stating my opinion that he is highly overrated by many here and he isn't some kind of can't miss prospect. He flailed against pressure and legit defenses. It's clear on the tape and in the stats. Since you mentioned Michigan, JJM was clearly much better at processing and making plays when under duress. That was a strength of JJM's and a blatant weakness of Maye. In the NFL you're basically always under pressure in the pocket. You have 2.5 seconds or less to efficiently process and make plays happen as a QB. It will only get harder for Maye. I would be shocked if he was able to fix the way his brain is wired in these situations.
And for a lot of fans - including me, complaining about this team is a way to vent the frustration because we care about this team and are sick of watching it not even compete season after season, despite almost constant change in leadership.
And you know what? Venting frustrations and engaging with others is actually a healthy way to deal with frustration.
My advice for you would be to ignore anyone you think is a toxic poster, which I think for you would include Terps and me. There are posters on here that I simply don't engage with because I classify them as toxic.
Not trying to preach. Just a suggestion. I am just bothered by the uptick of posts around here suggesting people are unwell based on disagreements (a personal pet peeve of mine).
No more on the topic from me.
Listening to other people venting can also be unhealthy when the same shit is parroted at every opportunity. It goes both ways.
I don't agree with everything Terps posts. But I understand being negative about this team. I am also. I engage with people who don't see things the way I do to either confirm my view or alter it. What I don't understand is the view of "I want to be optimistic and I only want everyone around me to confirm that."
And for a lot of fans - including me, complaining about this team is a way to vent the frustration because we care about this team and are sick of watching it not even compete season after season, despite almost constant change in leadership.
And you know what? Venting frustrations and engaging with others is actually a healthy way to deal with frustration.
My advice for you would be to ignore anyone you think is a toxic poster, which I think for you would include Terps and me. There are posters on here that I simply don't engage with because I classify them as toxic.
Not trying to preach. Just a suggestion. I am just bothered by the uptick of posts around here suggesting people are unwell based on disagreements (a personal pet peeve of mine).
No more on the topic from me.
Listening to other people venting can also be unhealthy when the same shit is parroted at every opportunity. It goes both ways.
It's a forum everyone is able to post their pessimism or optimism, and folks have the free will to choose to read or not read. I skipped reading all this sidetrack talk in fact. Go Terps has a point, Mike in Ohio has a point and so do those that are optimistic. Both sides can be valid at once. Our roster is being built in a good way, but we are in QB hell still. I have faith it will reverse course soon and we will find a great fit rookie QB with a good roster to back him.
In comment 16501014 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I don't agree with everything Terps posts. But I understand being negative about this team. I am also. I engage with people who don't see things the way I do to either confirm my view or alter it. What I don't understand is the view of "I want to be optimistic and I only want everyone around me to confirm that."
And for a lot of fans - including me, complaining about this team is a way to vent the frustration because we care about this team and are sick of watching it not even compete season after season, despite almost constant change in leadership.
And you know what? Venting frustrations and engaging with others is actually a healthy way to deal with frustration.
My advice for you would be to ignore anyone you think is a toxic poster, which I think for you would include Terps and me. There are posters on here that I simply don't engage with because I classify them as toxic.
Not trying to preach. Just a suggestion. I am just bothered by the uptick of posts around here suggesting people are unwell based on disagreements (a personal pet peeve of mine).
No more on the topic from me.
Listening to other people venting can also be unhealthy when the same shit is parroted at every opportunity. It goes both ways.
It's a forum everyone is able to post their pessimism or optimism, and folks have the free will to choose to read or not read. I skipped reading all this sidetrack talk in fact. Go Terps has a point, Mike in Ohio has a point and so do those that are optimistic. Both sides can be valid at once. Our roster is being built in a good way, but we are in QB hell still. I have faith it will reverse course soon and we will find a great fit rookie QB with a good roster to back him.
Totally agree...mainly commenting on the notion that venting is healthy and those that don't like it should ignore. We all come here for the season reason - discuss our favorite team.
Aside from complete brain dead posts (which there are few, and at all time high this time of year) this still is a great place. I respect a lot of the opinions of both long time pessimists and optimist, especially those that articulate their points well (like Terps).