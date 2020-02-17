We Dodged a Bullet with Maye on Pats BleedBlue46 : 11:39 am

I get the vibe here that a lot of people are overinflating Maye as a prospect. This guy isn't a generational talent. Watch the tape of him against legit defenses and look at the stats in those games and his stats under pressur. In games against legit defenses (not even good or great, just legit) he had 8 tds and 11ints in those 9 games. He gets the deer in the headlights syndrome when pressured. He crumbles and bubbles; he locks onto his first read and doesn't see the field; he runs into sacks and throws bone-headed interceptions; this is a mental problem not a mechanical issue for him when pressured. He honestly reminds me of how DJ is without a sharp gamer mentality when pressured.



Against bad defenses he racked up 44 tds and 0 ints in 12 games. In the 9 games against legit defenses he had 8 tds and 11 ints. In the 5 games against mediocre defenses he had 10 tds and 5 ints. Take away the 12 games against garbage defenses and he had 18 tds and 16 ints in 14 games. That's not even mentioning his big issues with footwork and a mediocre release. This guy was not a generational talent. He didn't perform well against any legit defenses and he didn't do great even against any average defenses.



Trading pick 6, 47, 2025 top 10 pick and 2025 3rd for him would have set this franchise back even worse than DJ had because of the extra cost to get him. Forget about Maye and thank the football gods we got a truly elite, top of the big board WR in Nabers plus our new version of Mckinney with better ball instincts and attitude in Nubin along with our likely high 2025 1st and 3rd round picks. We dodged a bullet.