Dunleavy thoughts on a QB competition with Jones & Lock

Theres more smoke around Drew Lock being #Giants starting QB over Daniel Jones, after #Seahawks GM Jon Schneider’s comments earlier



@MoveTheSticks

podcast: ‘I believe Drew Lock has a really good shot of winning that job.’



‘They were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock — emphasis on Drew Lock — to the QBs that were going to be there (in the draft) and I think the line for them was Drake Maye.’



This runs VERY contradictory to what Joe Schoen is saying publicly about Daniel Jones. They havent even opened it up to competition yet. But privately?



Remember, Daniel Jeremiah was ahead of the curve on Giants not drafting JJ McCarthy, too