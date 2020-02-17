Dunleavy thoughts on a QB competition with Jones & Lock

|
|Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Theres more smoke around Drew Lock being #Giants starting QB over Daniel Jones, after #Seahawks GM Jon Schneider’s comments earlier
@MoveTheSticks
podcast: ‘I believe Drew Lock has a really good shot of winning that job.’
‘They were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock — emphasis on Drew Lock — to the QBs that were going to be there (in the draft) and I think the line for them was Drake Maye.’
This runs VERY contradictory to what Joe Schoen is saying publicly about Daniel Jones. They havent even opened it up to competition yet. But privately?
Remember, Daniel Jeremiah was ahead of the curve on Giants not drafting JJ McCarthy, too https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nfl-move-the-sticks-with-daniel-jeremiah-bucky-brooks/id915544088
Agree with this. Jones has not done enough to be the unquestioned starter. QB should be no different than any other roster position. You have to earn it.
more like Brown vs. Kanell
On the other hand, Jones has significantly worse at home throughout his career (future post on this incoming). Let the better of him or Lock start on the road.
Let's Moneyball the shit out of this. Create 20 touchdowns in the aggregate.
Yeah, that is what happened...Lock skewed the draft.
This team need a competent backup in case Jones has a set back or another injury in season .
They are locked into Jones for 40 million which they wrote the check on and double down when they didn't draft a QB
they are fully invested in Jones and will do whatever it takes to see him succeed.
I think it is pretty safe to assume that the Giants liked the QB's in this order (or thereabouts):
1- Williams
2- Maye
2a- Daniels
3- JJM
BUT, I think with Williams off the table it was either Maye in a move up or JJM in a move back. Nabers, by all acounts across the league and the draftniks was one of the HIGHEST rated players coming out this year, period. Giants took Nabers..
Jones could end up starting but I think Jones's injuries and fear of reinjury, tied to his contract structure (maybe the Giants planned a 2 year out more specifically than it first appeared) could lead Lock to have more than a solid chance of being the starter.
Let's look at it this way. If Daboll, with more weapons can get Lock to put up Jones numbers from 2022 (but more TD passes instead of more rushing TD's) then this team has a shot at 9-8 or even 10-7 depending on what happens with other teams across the league..
QB situations on other teams need to be watched closely (Dallas, Cleveland, LAC, Miami, New Orleans, Arizona, Pittsburgh) as free agency, new contracts and maybe the desire to move on could all be in play..
That isn't at all what that article was saying..
On another note, I just looked up when DJ was throwing with the vets in Arizona last year, and it looks like it was early April 2023.
Do you think Lock is going to organize something similar in the near future?
2. Lock, though in fewer snaps, has proven to be more durable. Jones history tells us Lock will see the field at some point, even if Lock does not win the job outright.
3. From a schematics & philosophical standpoint, Lock is a better fit for the direction Daboll wants to go in the passing game - VERTICAL. Lock has a bigger arm, and just as important is more aggressive and willing to take shots downfield. With the capital invested in WR like Nabers and Hyatt, Lock may present a better option to maximize those guys speed.
Yes, but decide quickly on both QB and OL. Let’s get some continuity. I don’t want to go into the season tinkering with these issues.
lol what are you talking about???
They passed on a QB because the opportunity cost to get the ones they believed in was too steep.
The situation is worse than I feared
Yeah, that is what happened...Lock skewed the draft.
Definitely. But don't forget, Mara won't let anyone beat out DJ for the job anyway so in essence, Lock is a figurehead. I think.
Just looking at the stats, it's not clear to me that Lock is better than Devito. Devito has him beat on things like completion percentage, TD%, int%, etc.
Audibly laughed at this.
BRIAN DABOLL: I talk to the entire team, but I meet with the quarterbacks daily. I spend a lot of time with them every day.
Lock should be given every opportunity to earn a starting job.
I agree with all of this. I think DJ is the better QB and will win the job, but last year he regressed so who knows. Additionally, if they have decided to move on from DJ no matter what, it can't hurt to play Lock and see what happens. In general though, it makes a lot more sense to play DJ since he is under contract past next year, and if he plays well he has value to the franchise that Lock does not. And if the season falls apart and we are out of it, then you bench DJ to prevent injury.
Think about what Daboll wants to do with the pass offense.
Stretch the field vertically. He needs a strong arm QB for that. Lock can spin it as well as anyone. He reads defenses far better than Jones every did.
What has held Lock back (and made him a 2nd rounder), is spotty decision making and inconsistent accuracy).
Both seemed a bit better in limited action last year.
If he can improve a bit more (under Daboll), then he is a FAR better choice to start than Jones. I'm betting Schoen and Daboll know this.
(He would still be a bridge QB by the way, but a more competent one).
People laughed at the lock stuff when the Seahawks GM said it and here is more smoke.
How does Lock read defenses better? And if so why hasn’t he shown that throughout his career?
On the other hand, Jones has significantly worse at home throughout his career (future post on this incoming). Let the better of him or Lock start on the road.
Let's Moneyball the shit out of this. Create 20 touchdowns in the aggregate.
haha, I like this idea more than I ought to
The question is can Nabers make a QB and his corp better? The consensus is yes. Jones should beat out Lock by simply knowing the offense better. Is the OL improved that is the key for either Jones or Lock, even Maye if he was here. Lock's best path to the job is if Jones is not ready by before week 3 and Lock has the team undefeated while playing well, not defensive wins. Drew goes 3-0 they don't sit him for Jones.
The question is can Nabers make a QB and his corp better? The consensus is yes. Jones should beat out Lock by simply knowing the offense better. Is the OL improved that is the key for either Jones or Lock, even Maye if he was here. Lock's best path to the job is if Jones is not ready by or before week 3 and Lock has the team undefeated while playing well, not defensive wins. Drew goes 3-0 they don't sit him for Jones.
Unfortunately, it's hard not to agree with this. There are $160M theoretical dollars why and the Minnesota win. Despite my personal view that Lock is more talented, those variables should give Jones the nod.
Once he starts, however, Jones could play himself out of the job. That's where the meter starts running for Jones.
You may absolutely be correct. We want competition at other positions, but at QB I do think the Giants prefer security and happiness.
That was probably the worst QBd game Ive ever seen
And using a podcaster saying the Giants aren't drafting McCarthy as somehow supporting this theory? It's not hard to call who teams AREN'T drafting.
What the team says now doesn't mean a thing. Of course they want Jones to start, if he's healthy. But that doesn't mean he gets a hall pass. They'll say he's the starter right up until the day -- should it come to pass - that he's not. Which could be game 1, but in any case won't be very long if he's not delivering -- exactly as it should be on both counts.
Are you trying to claim that DJ actually beat TT out for the job in a true competition for QB1 and it wasn't just handed to him as the incumbent?
Simply by reading defenses at all.
If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.
Fast forward to Week 3...Jones has looked like shit, Nabers is spouting off, & the 'Is BB ready to come home?' articles/podcasts are churning out like butter. Giants football baby...FEEL THE EXCITEMENT!
Stinger - minor flesh wound
If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.
I agree. But I'd wager the calculation had less to do with confidence in their guy, and more an assessment that the sacred cow is currently lame and reviled.
There stands a chance the real competition is DeVito.
This was all after the DeVito 3 game win streak, when it was obvious that a trade up was going to be difficult.
In early November, immediately after Jones' ACL, when it looked like the Giants wouldn't win another game and finish top two in the draft, the line from Ralph's "very high" source was that the Giants' belief in Jones was such that they wouldn't necessarily take any QB.
Jones could lose the job, sure, if he plays badly enough. But I wouldn't hold my breath.
When we thought Tommy Maddox was the better QB than Dave Brown and I think he threw 6 Interceptions in that game against The Eagles. I Pray this isn't the same Revisited.
Wasn't that bad. 6-23, 3 interceptions, 49 yards. And only lost by 3!
If healthy Jones job to lose.
And using a podcaster saying the Giants aren't drafting McCarthy as somehow supporting this theory? It's not hard to call who teams AREN'T drafting.
What the team says now doesn't mean a thing. Of course they want Jones to start, if he's healthy. But that doesn't mean he gets a hall pass. They'll say he's the starter right up until the day -- should it come to pass - that he's not. Which could be game 1, but in any case won't be very long if he's not delivering -- exactly as it should be on both counts.
Who even hinted at this? The virtually universal opinion is we would have taken Maye if at all possible.
The situation is worse than I feared
No I doubt that. I think the point was which QBs are better than Jones and Lock and after Maye they didn't have a feeling any of them were . That's how i interpreted it.
me too
The Giants might be below the barrel layer and down into concrete. If they keep scraping, they'll be in the planet's core.
If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.
You don't sign a one year deal if your goal is to hold a clipboard and play if the opportunity presents itself. Whether it is realistic or not give the Giants front office, he absolutely came here with the intention to start games.
The optimistic end of the recovery window is late July and the pessimistic end is last September. If you want to be the sheriff, find a town with a bedridden sheriff.
They said on the front end that Tyrod was strictly a backup. Of course, that is what you expect them to say when two years ago they were tasked with rehabilitating Jones.