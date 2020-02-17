for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Dunleavy thoughts on a QB competition with Jones & Lock

Sean : 4/30/2024 1:27 pm
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Theres more smoke around Drew Lock being #Giants starting QB over Daniel Jones, after #Seahawks GM Jon Schneider’s comments earlier

@MoveTheSticks
podcast: ‘I believe Drew Lock has a really good shot of winning that job.’

‘They were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock — emphasis on Drew Lock — to the QBs that were going to be there (in the draft) and I think the line for them was Drake Maye.’

This runs VERY contradictory to what Joe Schoen is saying publicly about Daniel Jones. They havent even opened it up to competition yet. But privately?

Remember, Daniel Jeremiah was ahead of the curve on Giants not drafting JJ McCarthy, too https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nfl-move-the-sticks-with-daniel-jeremiah-bucky-brooks/id915544088
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 1:29 pm : link
Montana vs. Young this isn’t.

The Best Players Should Start / Play  
Trainmaster : 4/30/2024 1:32 pm : link
Lock should be given every opportunity to earn a starting job.

RE: The Best Players Should Start / Play  
Mike from Ohio : 4/30/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16501070 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Lock should be given every opportunity to earn a starting job.


Agree with this. Jones has not done enough to be the unquestioned starter. QB should be no different than any other roster position. You have to earn it.
RE: …  
Victor in CT : 4/30/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16501059 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Montana vs. Young this isn’t.


more like Brown vs. Kanell
If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
HardTruth : 4/30/2024 1:37 pm : link
The situation is worse than I feared
The should start DeVito at Home and Jones/Lock on the Road  
Lambuth_Special : 4/30/2024 1:38 pm : link
Why not mix it up at this point and do something ridiculous. DeVito was a tidy game manager in the home games he started as well as against the dead crowd in Washington. In intense road environments? less good.

On the other hand, Jones has significantly worse at home throughout his career (future post on this incoming). Let the better of him or Lock start on the road.

Let's Moneyball the shit out of this. Create 20 touchdowns in the aggregate.
RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
section125 : 4/30/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The situation is worse than I feared


Yeah, that is what happened...Lock skewed the draft.
Click bait and building controversy  
larryflower37 : 4/30/2024 1:53 pm : link
Where there is none.
This team need a competent backup in case Jones has a set back or another injury in season .
They are locked into Jones for 40 million which they wrote the check on and double down when they didn't draft a QB
they are fully invested in Jones and will do whatever it takes to see him succeed.
RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
Blue21 : 4/30/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The situation is worse than I feared
No I doubt that. I think the point was which QBs are better than Jones and Lock and after Maye they didn't have a feeling any of them were . That's how i interpreted it.
The endless debates and commentary  
jvm52106 : 4/30/2024 1:55 pm : link
will be had between now and camp, then during camp and the start of the season. It is OBVIOUS the Giants want to move on from Jones- they clearly were looking at the QB's coming out.

I think it is pretty safe to assume that the Giants liked the QB's in this order (or thereabouts):

1- Williams
2- Maye
2a- Daniels
3- JJM

BUT, I think with Williams off the table it was either Maye in a move up or JJM in a move back. Nabers, by all acounts across the league and the draftniks was one of the HIGHEST rated players coming out this year, period. Giants took Nabers..

Jones could end up starting but I think Jones's injuries and fear of reinjury, tied to his contract structure (maybe the Giants planned a 2 year out more specifically than it first appeared) could lead Lock to have more than a solid chance of being the starter.

Let's look at it this way. If Daboll, with more weapons can get Lock to put up Jones numbers from 2022 (but more TD passes instead of more rushing TD's) then this team has a shot at 9-8 or even 10-7 depending on what happens with other teams across the league..

QB situations on other teams need to be watched closely (Dallas, Cleveland, LAC, Miami, New Orleans, Arizona, Pittsburgh) as free agency, new contracts and maybe the desire to move on could all be in play..

Umm  
mdthedream : 4/30/2024 1:56 pm : link
its Jones job to lose. If he doesn't play well early on than they will move on to Lock. I think Jones will be much better with a better Oline.
RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
jvm52106 : 4/30/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The situation is worse than I feared


That isn't at all what that article was saying..
I really hope that this is an open competition.  
Capt. Don : 4/30/2024 2:01 pm : link
Lock has good nfl traits and a big reason Daboll was brought in was his role in Josh Allen's improvement.
I mean  
Rory B. Bellows : 4/30/2024 2:01 pm : link
if Lock is going to get a lot of practice reps while waiting for DJ to rehab, he's going to have a nice head start bonding w/the WR/TE's.

On another note, I just looked up when DJ was throwing with the vets in Arizona last year, and it looks like it was early April 2023.

Do you think Lock is going to organize something similar in the near future?
BBView - ( New Window )
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 2:03 pm : link
I’m morbidly curious if there’s actually a real competition. I hope so. GTFO with ‘no scholarship’ nonsense if there ain’t.
I’m actually buying this, a bit  
Breeze_94 : 4/30/2024 2:04 pm : link
1. It’s looking more likely than not that Jones WON’T be here beyond 2024 given his ballooning cap number and the out in his contract.

2. Lock, though in fewer snaps, has proven to be more durable. Jones history tells us Lock will see the field at some point, even if Lock does not win the job outright.

3. From a schematics & philosophical standpoint, Lock is a better fit for the direction Daboll wants to go in the passing game - VERTICAL. Lock has a bigger arm, and just as important is more aggressive and willing to take shots downfield. With the capital invested in WR like Nabers and Hyatt, Lock may present a better option to maximize those guys speed.

Watch their actions  
JonC : 4/30/2024 2:04 pm : link
Alot of what is being said (and then speculated upon) is flavored with saying the right thing, showing confidence in Jones, etc.
just saw that mini-camp  
Rory B. Bellows : 4/30/2024 2:05 pm : link
is soon anyway. 5/10?
RE: The Best Players Should Start / Play  
Pepe LePugh : 4/30/2024 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16501070 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Lock should be given every opportunity to earn a starting job.

Yes, but decide quickly on both QB and OL. Let’s get some continuity. I don’t want to go into the season tinkering with these issues.
RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
Breeze_94 : 4/30/2024 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The situation is worse than I feared


lol what are you talking about???

They passed on a QB because the opportunity cost to get the ones they believed in was too steep.
when will jones be able to pass a physical?  
JJ2525 : 4/30/2024 2:15 pm : link
i'll be interested to see what happens at that point. There are alot of reasons why it would make sense for the giants to cut him before he ever plays another snap for the team.
RE: RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
djm : 4/30/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16501090 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The situation is worse than I feared



Yeah, that is what happened...Lock skewed the draft.


Definitely. But don't forget, Mara won't let anyone beat out DJ for the job anyway so in essence, Lock is a figurehead. I think.
Right....  
mittenedman : 4/30/2024 2:35 pm : link
Just like Tyrod Taylor was going to give him a run, too.
Devito?  
Walnuts : 4/30/2024 2:38 pm : link
I think we often leave out Devito in these QB competition talks, but if Lock is in the running for starting QB Devito should be too.

Just looking at the stats, it's not clear to me that Lock is better than Devito. Devito has him beat on things like completion percentage, TD%, int%, etc.
there isn't a competition  
BigBlueCane : 4/30/2024 2:58 pm : link
its DJ's job until he is no longer on the roster.
RE: …  
bwitz : 4/30/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16501059 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Montana vs. Young this isn’t.


Audibly laughed at this.
This caught my ear and gave me some hope  
arniefez : 4/30/2024 3:07 pm : link
that while Lock is getting the OTA and Mini Camp 1st team reps he can show enough to create a competition in training camp.

Quote:
Have you spoken directly to Daniel to maybe share with him some of what Joe was saying or to ask him if he has a question? Have you done anything out of the norm because of this situation with Daniel?

BRIAN DABOLL: I talk to the entire team, but I meet with the quarterbacks daily. I spend a lot of time with them every day.
RE: RE: The Best Players Should Start / Play  
mfjmfj : 4/30/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16501077 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16501070 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Lock should be given every opportunity to earn a starting job.




Agree with this. Jones has not done enough to be the unquestioned starter. QB should be no different than any other roster position. You have to earn it.


I agree with all of this. I think DJ is the better QB and will win the job, but last year he regressed so who knows. Additionally, if they have decided to move on from DJ no matter what, it can't hurt to play Lock and see what happens. In general though, it makes a lot more sense to play DJ since he is under contract past next year, and if he plays well he has value to the franchise that Lock does not. And if the season falls apart and we are out of it, then you bench DJ to prevent injury.
there's a reason Lock was signed  
Dave on the UWS : 4/30/2024 3:11 pm : link
and not someone like Brissett.
Think about what Daboll wants to do with the pass offense.
Stretch the field vertically. He needs a strong arm QB for that. Lock can spin it as well as anyone. He reads defenses far better than Jones every did.
What has held Lock back (and made him a 2nd rounder), is spotty decision making and inconsistent accuracy).
Both seemed a bit better in limited action last year.

If he can improve a bit more (under Daboll), then he is a FAR better choice to start than Jones. I'm betting Schoen and Daboll know this.
(He would still be a bridge QB by the way, but a more competent one).
RE: Click bait and building controversy  
ajr2456 : 4/30/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16501111 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Where there is none.
This team need a competent backup in case Jones has a set back or another injury in season .
They are locked into Jones for 40 million which they wrote the check on and double down when they didn't draft a QB
they are fully invested in Jones and will do whatever it takes to see him succeed.


People laughed at the lock stuff when the Seahawks GM said it and here is more smoke.
RE: there's a reason Lock was signed  
UConn4523 : 4/30/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16501247 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and not someone like Brissett.
Think about what Daboll wants to do with the pass offense.
Stretch the field vertically. He needs a strong arm QB for that. Lock can spin it as well as anyone. He reads defenses far better than Jones every did.
What has held Lock back (and made him a 2nd rounder), is spotty decision making and inconsistent accuracy).
Both seemed a bit better in limited action last year.

If he can improve a bit more (under Daboll), then he is a FAR better choice to start than Jones. I'm betting Schoen and Daboll know this.
(He would still be a bridge QB by the way, but a more competent one).


How does Lock read defenses better? And if so why hasn’t he shown that throughout his career?
RE: The should start DeVito at Home and Jones/Lock on the Road  
bluefin : 4/30/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16501085 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Why not mix it up at this point and do something ridiculous. DeVito was a tidy game manager in the home games he started as well as against the dead crowd in Washington. In intense road environments? less good.

On the other hand, Jones has significantly worse at home throughout his career (future post on this incoming). Let the better of him or Lock start on the road.

Let's Moneyball the shit out of this. Create 20 touchdowns in the aggregate.

haha, I like this idea more than I ought to
I Remember 1995  
Piranah In NC : 4/30/2024 3:32 pm : link
When we thought Tommy Maddox was the better QB than Dave Brown and I think he threw 6 Interceptions in that game against The Eagles. I Pray this isn't the same Revisited.
RE: The endless debates and commentary  
MotownGIANTS : 4/30/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16501120 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
will be had between now and camp, then during camp and the start of the season. It is OBVIOUS the Giants want to move on from Jones- they clearly were looking at the QB's coming out.

I think it is pretty safe to assume that the Giants liked the QB's in this order (or thereabouts):

1- Williams
2- Maye
2a- Daniels
3- JJM

BUT, I think with Williams off the table it was either Maye in a move up or JJM in a move back. Nabers, by all acounts across the league and the draftniks was one of the HIGHEST rated players coming out this year, period. Giants took Nabers..

Jones could end up starting but I think Jones's injuries and fear of reinjury, tied to his contract structure (maybe the Giants planned a 2 year out more specifically than it first appeared) could lead Lock to have more than a solid chance of being the starter.

Let's look at it this way. If Daboll, with more weapons can get Lock to put up Jones numbers from 2022 (but more TD passes instead of more rushing TD's) then this team has a shot at 9-8 or even 10-7 depending on what happens with other teams across the league..

QB situations on other teams need to be watched closely (Dallas, Cleveland, LAC, Miami, New Orleans, Arizona, Pittsburgh) as free agency, new contracts and maybe the desire to move on could all be in play..


The question is can Nabers make a QB and his corp better? The consensus is yes. Jones should beat out Lock by simply knowing the offense better. Is the OL improved that is the key for either Jones or Lock, even Maye if he was here. Lock's best path to the job is if Jones is not ready by before week 3 and Lock has the team undefeated while playing well, not defensive wins. Drew goes 3-0 they don't sit him for Jones.
RE: The endless debates and commentary  
MotownGIANTS : 4/30/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16501120 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
will be had between now and camp, then during camp and the start of the season. It is OBVIOUS the Giants want to move on from Jones- they clearly were looking at the QB's coming out.

I think it is pretty safe to assume that the Giants liked the QB's in this order (or thereabouts):

1- Williams
2- Maye
2a- Daniels
3- JJM

BUT, I think with Williams off the table it was either Maye in a move up or JJM in a move back. Nabers, by all acounts across the league and the draftniks was one of the HIGHEST rated players coming out this year, period. Giants took Nabers..

Jones could end up starting but I think Jones's injuries and fear of reinjury, tied to his contract structure (maybe the Giants planned a 2 year out more specifically than it first appeared) could lead Lock to have more than a solid chance of being the starter.

Let's look at it this way. If Daboll, with more weapons can get Lock to put up Jones numbers from 2022 (but more TD passes instead of more rushing TD's) then this team has a shot at 9-8 or even 10-7 depending on what happens with other teams across the league..

QB situations on other teams need to be watched closely (Dallas, Cleveland, LAC, Miami, New Orleans, Arizona, Pittsburgh) as free agency, new contracts and maybe the desire to move on could all be in play..


The question is can Nabers make a QB and his corp better? The consensus is yes. Jones should beat out Lock by simply knowing the offense better. Is the OL improved that is the key for either Jones or Lock, even Maye if he was here. Lock's best path to the job is if Jones is not ready by or before week 3 and Lock has the team undefeated while playing well, not defensive wins. Drew goes 3-0 they don't sit him for Jones.
Speculation much?  
Sec 103 : 4/30/2024 3:50 pm : link
If healthy Jones job to lose.
RE: Speculation much?  
bw in dc : 4/30/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16501288 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
If healthy Jones job to lose.


Unfortunately, it's hard not to agree with this. There are $160M theoretical dollars why and the Minnesota win. Despite my personal view that Lock is more talented, those variables should give Jones the nod.

Once he starts, however, Jones could play himself out of the job. That's where the meter starts running for Jones.
It shouldn’t be Jones job to lose.  
CV36 : 4/30/2024 4:04 pm : link
If it’s an open competition I will be surprised if lock doesn’t win the job. We don’t know if Lock can be just good enough but we know DJ isn’t.
RE: Speculation much?  
Mike from Ohio : 4/30/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16501288 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
If healthy Jones job to lose.


You may absolutely be correct. We want competition at other positions, but at QB I do think the Giants prefer security and happiness.
RE: …  
Blue1956 : 4/30/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16501059 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Montana vs. Young this isn’t.
Graham vs Brown
RE: I Remember 1995  
HardTruth : 4/30/2024 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16501268 Piranah In NC said:
Quote:
When we thought Tommy Maddox was the better QB than Dave Brown and I think he threw 6 Interceptions in that game against The Eagles. I Pray this isn't the same Revisited.


That was probably the worst QBd game Ive ever seen
RE: Speculation much?  
HBart : 4/30/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16501288 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
If healthy Jones job to lose.

And using a podcaster saying the Giants aren't drafting McCarthy as somehow supporting this theory? It's not hard to call who teams AREN'T drafting.

What the team says now doesn't mean a thing. Of course they want Jones to start, if he's healthy. But that doesn't mean he gets a hall pass. They'll say he's the starter right up until the day -- should it come to pass - that he's not. Which could be game 1, but in any case won't be very long if he's not delivering -- exactly as it should be on both counts.
RE: Right....  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16501197 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Just like Tyrod Taylor was going to give him a run, too.

Are you trying to claim that DJ actually beat TT out for the job in a true competition for QB1 and it wasn't just handed to him as the incumbent?
RE: RE: there's a reason Lock was signed  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16501254 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
How does Lock read defenses better?

Simply by reading defenses at all.
 
christian : 4/30/2024 5:57 pm : link
The Giants might be below the barrel layer and down into concrete. If they keep scraping, they'll be in the planet's core.
I do not think for a second that they will bench a healthy DJ  
BleedBlue46 : 4/30/2024 6:18 pm : link
.
There was a lot of speculation  
Giantimistic : 4/30/2024 6:42 pm : link
That jones is one hit away from being done. I am going to wait to see if Jones is even ready to play.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 4/30/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16501429 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants might be below the barrel layer and down into concrete. If they keep scraping, they'll be in the planet's core.


If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 6:56 pm : link
I still think there's a shot-albeit not a huge one-that Jones never sees the field for the Giants again, in that we cut him, he's not ready for Week 1 & we roll with Lock & Drew looks adequate, or the organization gains some common sense & says, 'Yeah. With that injury clause, nope. It ain't work the risk.'

Fast forward to Week 3...Jones has looked like shit, Nabers is spouting off, & the 'Is BB ready to come home?' articles/podcasts are churning out like butter. Giants football baby...FEEL THE EXCITEMENT!
If I am Schoen I am rooting for Lock so I can unload  
kelly : 4/30/2024 9:02 pm : link
the Jones contract and get out from under the injury clause.
RE: There was a lot of speculation  
stoneman : 4/30/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16501450 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
That jones is one hit away from being done. I am going to wait to see if Jones is even ready to play.


Stinger - minor flesh wound
Jones injury is a big wildcard  
j_rud : 4/30/2024 9:09 pm : link
Takes away his best asset. I feel like it really puts him behind the 8 ball.
...  
christian : 4/30/2024 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16501456 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The Giants might be below the barrel layer and down into concrete. If they keep scraping, they'll be in the planet's core.

If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.


I agree. But I'd wager the calculation had less to do with confidence in their guy, and more an assessment that the sacred cow is currently lame and reviled.

There stands a chance the real competition is DeVito.
Ralph Vacchiano said, beginning in December, repeated in January  
shyster : 12:48 am : link
repeated in early Aoril, that the Giants would only attempt a trade up for one of the top two QBs (Williams, Maye) and otherwise believed in Jones.

This was all after the DeVito 3 game win streak, when it was obvious that a trade up was going to be difficult.

In early November, immediately after Jones' ACL, when it looked like the Giants wouldn't win another game and finish top two in the draft, the line from Ralph's "very high" source was that the Giants' belief in Jones was such that they wouldn't necessarily take any QB.

Jones could lose the job, sure, if he plays badly enough. But I wouldn't hold my breath.


RE: RE: I Remember 1995  
LS : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16501371 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16501268 Piranah In NC said:


Quote:


When we thought Tommy Maddox was the better QB than Dave Brown and I think he threw 6 Interceptions in that game against The Eagles. I Pray this isn't the same Revisited.



That was probably the worst QBd game Ive ever seen


Wasn't that bad. 6-23, 3 interceptions, 49 yards. And only lost by 3!
RE: RE: Speculation much?  
HomerJones45 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16501379 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16501288 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


If healthy Jones job to lose.


And using a podcaster saying the Giants aren't drafting McCarthy as somehow supporting this theory? It's not hard to call who teams AREN'T drafting.

What the team says now doesn't mean a thing. Of course they want Jones to start, if he's healthy. But that doesn't mean he gets a hall pass. They'll say he's the starter right up until the day -- should it come to pass - that he's not. Which could be game 1, but in any case won't be very long if he's not delivering -- exactly as it should be on both counts.
HBart, good to see you man! Hope all is well.
RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
BMac : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The situation is worse than I feared


Who even hinted at this? The virtually universal opinion is we would have taken Maye if at all possible.
RE: RE: If we passed on QB because of Drew Lock  
Dr. D : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16501115 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 16501080 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The situation is worse than I feared

No I doubt that. I think the point was which QBs are better than Jones and Lock and after Maye they didn't have a feeling any of them were . That's how i interpreted it.

me too
RE: RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16501456 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16501429 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants might be below the barrel layer and down into concrete. If they keep scraping, they'll be in the planet's core.



If you gave Team Lock sodium pentothal and asked them if they came here because they thought they could knock out Team Jones, I would wager significant money the answer would be yes in less than a second.


You don't sign a one year deal if your goal is to hold a clipboard and play if the opportunity presents itself. Whether it is realistic or not give the Giants front office, he absolutely came here with the intention to start games.
People seem to dismiss what Schneider said  
Sean : 12:18 pm : link
Seattle wanted Lock back, he had no reason to leave if he was going to hold a tablet here. He came here to win the starting job.
 
christian : 12:34 pm : link
Whether the Giants outright said it or Team Lock having a pulse and the commensurate deduction skills put it together -- it's obvious there's a chance someone other than Jones gets the bulk of the offseason reps and potentially the shirt opening day.

The optimistic end of the recovery window is late July and the pessimistic end is last September. If you want to be the sheriff, find a town with a bedridden sheriff.
 
christian : 12:36 pm : link
And I'm sure Team Lock has a slightly more positive view, but Lock sucks bananas.
RE: Right....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16501197 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Just like Tyrod Taylor was going to give him a run, too.


They said on the front end that Tyrod was strictly a backup. Of course, that is what you expect them to say when two years ago they were tasked with rehabilitating Jones.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 