Sy'56 2024 NYG Draft Analysis and What I Would Have Done

2024 NYG Draft Analysis and What I Would Have Done

The 2024 NFL Draft was one of the most anticipated in Giants history. They were picking top ten for the seventh time in ten years. While that is never where you want to earn your draft slot, it goes to show many highly anticipated draft picks this team has made over the last decade. What made this unique, however, was the unstable ground the quarterback room stands on despite starter Daniel Jones being signed to a long term, hefty contract last offseason. This was a very good quarterback class – one that actually set a record Thursday night – but the top three wide receivers (also a strong position of need) could match up with the top three receivers in any draft class, ever. The constant back and forth discussions and potential directions this franchise could head in inevitably shape the future of this franchise, more so than normal.



So, with that – here is my breakdown of the 2024 Giants Draft along with what I would have done differently. For those that do not know – I make picks in real time for NYG to give a real comparison of what this draft class could have looked like from a different perspective. This is NOT “mine is better” analysis– it is simply a different approach. Let’s get into it.



ROUND 1 / Pick 6: Malik Nabers – WR/LSU



Grade: 90 (#3 WR)



Junior entry, three-year starter. All-American and first team All-SEC in 2023. Nabers steadily developed from a high school player that did not play as a senior to one of the most productive receivers in the country. He plays a notably physical brand for the position with level of competitiveness that shows up in several ways. Blended in with his elite top-end burst and above average speed, Nabers has the style of a guy that can evolve into a credible number one threat. The savvy, team-first playmaker is going to be a coach’s favorite and has the upside of a true number one. Strong and physical receiver that can run every route. Productive throughout the entire route tree. Cuts in and out of his breaks with precision. Will open windows of separation with sudden change of direction and accurate timing. Sets up and reads defensive backs. Wins with both his body and mind. Steadily improved his ball skills and has turned them into a strength of his game. Frames the ball and shows ability to attack it with his hands. Adjusts his frame in the air after an explosive pounce to the ball. Coordination while moving at such a fast rate will create late, high difficulty catches in traffic. Tenacity shows up after the catch. Breaks tackles via balance, bend, and strength. Equally distributed alignment and versatility will give playcallers several options. Does not have enough size to consistently factor against bigger corners. Will drop balls that he allows into his frame. Does not always play with proper timing and urgency against press coverage, which can create problems on timing-based concepts. Needs to come back to the ball more assertively.



There are several angles to discuss here. First – let’s get into the Nabers vs. McCarthy debate. NYG had to go QB or WR with this pick. The debate was a solid (not great) QB vs. elite WR. I’ve been thinking about both sides for months and they both make a strong case. I will get into where I thought the decision should have ended up, but let’s make it known that Nabers is the best receiver prospect they’ve had on this team since Odell Beckham and I think he can be even better. They’re different players but the comparison revolves around competitiveness, grit, and playmaking potential.



Nabers will create production all over the field, in all situations. He can take a short dump off, and the entire defense will feel the hair on their necks stand up because of what he can do. He can get himself open with abrupt change of direction and a rare level of explosion. He can finish downfield in traffic and extend to the ball while moving at his top rate of speed on deep routes. No matter the case, Nabers simply checks box after box when looking for the elite projection from a receiver. The Giants offense ranks among the league-worst in explosive plays over the past three years. Nabers alone is going to raise the bar. He equally lined up outside and in the slot, similar to what Stefon Diggs did in Buffalo when Daboll was calling the shots there. Nabers has that potential with more to chew off because of the athleticism. Diggs is, in fact, just the floor of Nabers. Whatever ends up happening at QB in the next year or two, this is a playmaker that will make others better and it is, without question, an outstanding selection and addition.



Who I Would Have Picked:



JJ McCarthy – QB/Michigan



Grade: 84 (#3 QB)



McCarthy entered the deep portion of the evaluation process as a day two guy. Like several others that I respect in scouting, his grade made its way into round one once all of the film was broken down. Whenever I heard the “he never had to carry a team” line or “he was surrounded by talent” line – honestly, I would cringe a little. McCarthy was a no-doubt first rounder and a no-doubt guy I would feel good about drafting to lead my team. He is a winner. He is a competitor that knows the game inside-out. He is a guy that responds to pressure the way the great ones do. He played his best football against his toughest competition. He can take hard coaching. He can lead from the front. With what is going on at the quarterback position here in New York and the level of importance even Joe Schoen has alluded to, I was still leaning toward this being a necessary move. There are negatives on McCarthy here and I understand them. You do not get to truly bank on the rookie QB contract until 2026 (which leaves just three years of extra spending potential). You know how miserable life will be for Jones when he throws his first interception. And you still enter the season without a true number one receiver. I get all of that. It is a complex situation but such as in life; when things get too complicated, make them simple. NYG does not have the long-term answer at QB, there was one that met the grade available, and there are jam-packed receiver classes entering the league every year (including what I project initially in 2025). McCarthy changes the long-term projection of this franchise if he is the pick.



_________________________________________





ROUND 2 / Pick 47: Tyler Nubin – S/Minnesota



Grade: 81 (#3 S)



Fifth year senior. Three-year starter. All-Big. Ten three straight years, first team in 2023 in addition to second team All-American honors. Nubin is one of the most experienced defensive backs in the class and one that contributed on special teams all five seasons. He led the Gophers on special teams tackles in both 2020 and 2023, a taste of his usage and impact along multiple mediums on a roster. At safety, Nubin improved his tackling year after year. He is both physical and technically sound, smart and aggressive. The ideal combination of traits as the final line of defense will be there for the team that brings him in. While his movement traits are good enough, there are issues with him playing a deep coverage role that needs to reach the sideline against vertical speed. His downhill bias has put him in bad spots and that fluidity to turn and catch up is not there. While some of those issues can be hidden with his excellent and consistent instincts and intelligence, he will not be the guy that can carry a secondary. Instead, he will be the reliable underneath and intermediate defender that can direct traffic and make plays on the ball when the opportunities are there. His 13 career interceptions set a program record and are top five all time in Big Ten history among safeties.



It is important to note that I graded Cooper DeJean as a safety – but he was announced as a corner, and he will likely play a nickel role for Philadelphia. Anyway – I had a late first round grade on Nubin, a guy that I labeled a “Year 1 starter”. This is an ideal safety body with credible versatility that fits the scheme like a glove. His 13 interceptions stand out. His 37.6 passer rating when targeted stands out. And the fact he dominated on special teams all five years stands out. Nubin is a plug and play guy that I would not be at all surprised to see in the starting lineup week one. Is there some fear here with the lack of pure top end speed? Sure. But it didn’t show up on tape often and the intelligence he plays with is something I care more about than the forty time. Nubin is the kind of guy you love to have on your team. The question will be how high the upside truly is. If those interceptions don’t show up in the NFL, what else can he be? I don’t trust him against NFL receivers one on one. I’m not sure he will be a big-time enforcer from a physical perspective. And his speed at the next level will be merely average when projecting his range. Nubin gives NYG something they can rely on to be “solid” and he has proven there is big play potential. This defense needs as they try to replace Xavier McKinney,



Who I Would Have Picked:



Mike Sainristil – CB/Michigan



Grade: 82 (#5 CB)



I was pretty vocal pre-draft how much of a “my guy” Sainristil was. A former three-year wide receiver that ended his two-year stint on defense as an All-American corner that played both nickel and outside. I’m not sure I can ever remember a transition from one side of the ball to the other like this with these kinds of results. Just one penalty over 1,400 snaps? 6 interceptions including one of the most impressive ones I saw all year in the National Championship? There was a run on corners right before NYG came on the clock. Four straight (if you count DeJean as a corner) a few slots before. I do think they had a lot of interest in Kool-Aid McKinstry (41st overall) and Max Melton (43rd overall) but I thought Sainristil was right there with those guys. He has a similar style and projection to Dru Phillips, but I like the playmaking and margin the former has to obtain. Also, an ideal culture fit and guy that screams tough and dependable.



__________________________________________





Round 3 / Pick 70: Dru Phillips – CB/Kentucky



Grade: 79 (#9 CB)



One-year starter. Also part of the heavy rotation in the Kentucky defensive backfield in 2022 which hosted two eventual pro outside corners. Phillips moved from the slot to outside, although he played all over the defensive backfield all three years, in 2023. The former high school track standout that starred in triple jumps where he finished number one in the nation. That burst stands out on film. Although slightly undersized, Phillips already has a lot of pro traits in his arsenal. He is smooth as butter in his backpedal and his ability to stick is foot in the ground and explode downhill created a lot of impressive tape. The inside-out versatility in addition to impressive tape in both zone and man coverage will make him attractive to any team looking to upgrade the cornerback room. There are off-field concerns from an arrest in 2021 that need to be answered. He also failed to grab a single interception over his career. Phillips does not react as quickly in man coverage and there are too many missed tackles. The good and bad with him creates a wide margin within his projection, but this guy has starting corner written all over him.



This is an incredible athlete and I’m not sure everyone fully grasps that. The 4.48 forty may not grab your attention but his jumps are next-level. A 42” vertical and 11’3” broad jump is equivalent to seeing a sub 4.3 forty. Add in this kid actually finished number one in the nation in high school as a triple jumper and it makes sense that “Phillips found me” in the scouting process. What I mean by that is when I first saw him, I was scouting Ricky Pearsall. I barely even knew who Phillips was at the time, as he was a redshirt junior with just a handful of starts to his name. It was the movement traits that caught my eye. Off the line, at the top of routes, down the field when tracking the ball; it’s all there. Now, as much as we want to raise up Nubin for the production, we have to equally be concerned about Phillips lack-of. Zero interceptions and 10 PBUs over his career. While you can’t only use those numbers when examining production, they do factor in the grade. This is where I think he got bumped down from that wave of second round corners. NYG got Phillips exactly where I had him graded and I think the value is right. They got a corner that gives them a few options in terms of who plays where once these guys get on the field. And they got a defensive back that is yet another cost-controlled, NFL-ready cover man that gives the room a nice long-term outlook. NYG has a lot of young talent that can grow together on the defensive side, the back-end especially.



Who I Would Have Picked:



Troy Franklin – WR/Oregon



Grade: 80 (#9 WR)



Passing on an elite WR grade for McCarthy at #6 overall came with its own penalty. Then not having the proper value available in round two left the group vulnerable as round three began. It was not an ideal spot to be in but thankfully there was a standout name available, and it was a guy I had second round grade on. Franklin ended up going at the top of round four and it was one of the biggest falls of the weekend for me. The body type scares some off. He weighed in under 180 pounds, but we knew he would be light. He has the Jalin Hyatt/DeVonta Smith type frame, and I think his projection at the next level is somewhere between the two. What I love about his kid’s game is the ability to get vertical and the tenacity he shows. This is one tough SOB. Bo Nix had a 147.8 passer rating when throwing his way in 2023, 139.2 in 2022. He did line up as a slot 20% of his snaps, thus I do think there is some versatility to his game although the sudden change of direction is a bit sloppy as a route runner. I’m high on this kid being an impact dude at the next level. Yards per route run is a pretty important metric if you want to find out what translates to the next level. Franklin was 3.32 in 2023. The only three names above him? Harrison Jr, Nabers, and Tez Johnson (a potential 1st rounder in 2025). One spot ahead of Luther Burden, a candidate to be WR1 in 2025. Franklin is not near the caliber of Nabers but he would create something dangerous vertically if he and Hyatt were to pan out along with McCarthy under center.



_____________________________________________





Round 4 / Pick 107: Theo Johnson – TE/Penn State



Grade: 78 (#4 TE)



Three-year starter. All-Big Ten in 2023. Johnson has the prototype body merged with soft hands and quick feet to pose as a potential starting tight end in the league. He has shown flashes of being a matchup nightmare for both linebackers and defensive backs. The catch radius and sheer weight he can play at should help with some of the short area movement issues he shows as a route runner and ball carrier to have at least a quality backup outlook. The athletic upside he possesses leaves the door open to a bigger role. He brings a rare blend of size and speed to the table that coaches will want a crack at developing. Johnson needs to clean up some of the fine points of the position to reach his ceiling, but the floor with him is high to feel safe about hm providing solid rotational play, at least. Checks all the boxes when he walks off the bus. Tall and long with a good blend of athletic, functional thickness. Overwhelming size in one-on-one situations with the ball in the air. Successful in contested situations and has excellent ball skills. Soft hands paired with timely coordination and accuracy. Can maneuver in tight spaces like a power forward. Will break tackles and pick up some extra yards. Can line up all over and has experience doing so. Technique-savvy blocker with a lot of margin to pick up based on tools and flexibility. Does not pose as a vertical threat that can quickly get behind the linebackers. Has some slower, heavier build up to his speed. A long strider with some tightness in his hips. Should be a more effective blocker at his size. Does not get enough push and struggles to latch.



Johnson was my favorite pick of the draft class from a value and fit perspective. I personally believe Darren Waller is done (although it is just a hunch), and NYG wanted to add a body to the room. I said this prior to the draft, and I will repeat it again; Johnson has as much upside as any tight end I this class including Bowers. It is rare to find a guy with a legit 6’6/260 frame that moves with the kind of speed he does. But Johnson is more than a big body with speed. Think of him as a plus-version of Kevin Boss. He split time at Penn State with another tight end (that will be a top 100 pick next year) and it could have somewhat hidden his true ability and progression. Now, developing as a tight end in the NFL is a long and curvy road but this is a situation where he can be a specialty weapon for the passing game in 2024 while Bellinger gets his shot at being the guy again. 2025 comes around and this kid can be an absolute stud. I have several game notes on him where I simply write “has the goods”. Another way of saying high ceiling if he applies himself and gets put in right position. I still believe the combination of Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll know what to do with a talent like this. They just got Waller a year or two late.



Who I Would Have Picked:



Theo Johnson – TE/Penn State



__________________________________________



Round 5 / Pick #166: Tyrone Tracy - RB/Purdue



Grade: 75 (#9 RB)



Sixth-year senior. Four-year starter that spent four seasons at Iowa before his final two at Purdue. Tracy will turn 25 years old as a rookie but in terms of running back age, he is younger than most. He played wide receiver from 2018-2022 before moving into the backfield full time in his final year. In that one season, Tracy finished fourth in the country in yards after contact per attempt in the country among backs with over 100 carries. His career was sputtering, as his best season as a receiver came in 2019. The smooth position move opened a door, one that is searching for pass game weapons out of the backfield. Tracy is not a dynamic or explosive athlete, but he simply knows what to do with the ball in his hands and it shows up as a returner as well. His progression will be an interesting one to follow, one with a high ceiling. Shifty and balanced. Shows ability to jump cut and burst north when the angle is there. Tough grinder that plays bigger than his size. Ball protection and pass protection were both positives in his lone year as a back. Will bring a receiving skill set very few can match. Needs to show better feel for timing with his blocks. Will run like he is a one man show. Too much backward bounces to the outside and will not outrun linebackers like he did in college. Will need to stretch the hole longer.



I think Tracy’s name came out of my mouth every time I was on a radio show or podcast over the past month when discussing day three options. He truly is one of the most intriguing and interesting guys in the class. He is old, but his running back-age is young. He has just 148 carries on his resume – nobody else was under 200 and almost all were above 300. Tracy is also very new to the position and while the NFL is not exactly known for its ability to develop talent with the way the CBA rules need to be navigated, there is a good chance this kid is going to improve the simple components of the position. Currently he plays a little out of control and does not exude tempo running, but he has the number one trait I look for and that is the proven ability to break tackles. Add in the obvious pass catching prowess, return ability, and impressive (but limited) pass blocking tape and I think NYG has a guy that will eventually push Eric Gray for that number two job. Gray is still a favorite of mine from last year, do not sleep on him. However, Tracy is a nice project with a different skill set and potential usage that creates a potentially diverse rotational backfield that can change up looks based on who they’re matched up against.



Who I Would Have Picked:



Mekhi Wingo – DT/LSU



Grade: 75 (#13 DT)



It was a goal of mine to add another pass rusher in this class. I did not have a strong preference between inside/outside but gun to my head, I thought the quick three-technique was the best option, The NYG defensive line room is filled with big bodies, three of which I would label run-defender biased. Jordan Phillips, DJ Davidson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Jordon Riley combined for 30 pressures on a whopping 660 pass rush snaps in 2023. Under five percent, which is pitiful. That is scary-bad and NYG just doesn’t have another answer right now. In an era where teams are looking for and finding more ways to rush the passer inside, NYG is a step behind there. This class was loaded with three-techniques, it was an unusually high number of guys that can fit that role. Wingo was one of the last ones available and this would have been the right value spot. Now, at under 290 pounds with 32” arms, he is very undersized. But his athleticism is near top-notch and in a role where he would be needed for 5-10 snaps per game, it would have been a nice day three gamble. Wingo ended up going to Detroit 24 picks later.



_________________________________________



Round 6 / Pick #183: Darius Muasau – LB/UCLA



Grade: 71 (#17 LB)



Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. Spent three seasons at Hawaii where he was first team All-Mountain West two times. Transferred to UCLA in 2022 where he was All-Pac 12 in both 2023 and 2022. Muasau is a productive run defender that can lead a defense from the middle. He is an experienced shot caller that understands blocking schemes a step or two ahead which helps him get on the right side of blockers as he attacks downhill. Muasau does not have the size or athletic tool set to factor against the pass, whether it be as a pass rusher or cover man. His usage at the next level will be limited to early down duty and special teams. The toughness, dependability, and football IQ can keep him on a roster as a quality, dependable backup and role player.



There is a lot of chatter about special teams and the increased value of returners, and rightfully so. But this also means that special teams defenders need to be at a different level as well. I believe this pick was very much focused on that area of Muasau’s game. Many guys taken this late need to contribute on special teams right away to justify the roster spot. Not all, but most. I saw a lot of Muasau because of the amount of UCLA tape I watched over the past two seasons. He is all over the stat sheet, always around the action in the running game. Especially when they were matched up against poor offensive lines without any real NFL prospects, he was constantly beating blockers with angles and leverage. While I’m not sold on his ability as an every down player against the speed of the NFL, we see this kind of profile succeed here and there at the next level. Where they drafted him and what they can get out of him on specials early on makes this selection a good one. We will see this kid’s name on Sundays.



Who I Would Have Picked:



Malik Washington – WR/Virginia



Grade: 77 (#14 WR)



This is a guy that I kept looking past because of the selection already used at receiver and to be frank, I’m not sure there is room for him on the roster. There were a few guys I put into that category. But at this point of the draft and the kind of impact I feel Washington can have if he is in the right situation was just too much to look past. Washington is one of my favorite players in the draft. That said, we can count on one hand how many players that stand 5’8” in the league with consistent success. I do not want to put the comparison “Tyreek Hill” on Washington because nobody is Tyreek. He is one of one. But there really was no other solid projection I could come up with for this kid. While I don’t think he will reach that level or tier, Washington can be that kind of player. Move him around, throw to him from any and all angles, hand the ball off to him, let him run wild. What team ended up taking Washington? Miami. On the very next pick, not-so-ironically.





NYG Draft:



1: Malik Nabers – WR/LSU

2: Tyler Nubin – S/Minnesota

3: Dru Phillips – CB/Kentucky

4: Theo Johnson -TE/Penn State

5: Tyrone Tracy – RB/Purdue

6: Darius Muasau – LB/UCLA



Sy’56 Draft



1: JJ McCarthy – QB/Michigan

2: Mike Sainristil – CB/Michigan

3: Troy Franklin – WR/Oregon

4: Theo Johnson – Penn State

5: Mekhi Wingo – DT/LSU

6: Malik Washington – WR/Virginia





SUMMARY



This draft centered around one decision. Take the “leftover” top quarterback or go for the All-Pro graded receiver. You won’t find me dissing either side of the argument. I thought both would have been fine choices. NYG went with the latter, just as I thought they would when I first broke this decision down from Schoen’s perspective back in January. I, myself, have been back and forth multiple times on both what I think they would do and what they should do.



Did they make the aggressive trade up offer for Drake Maye? NY reporters (not all) and national reporters (not all) are saying undoubtedly yes. I think there were several hard conversations inside that room and like any responsible front office, they made calls and felt out the price. I’m sure there were credible and loud voices in that room that were on either side of the debate. And I believe part of negotiations come down to knowing whatever you put out there will eventually make its way into other NFL Draft rooms. Knowing that and understanding how misdirection works, I think certain people were told certain things so they would report specific possibilities. And then – with how media works – it gets piled on to. I do not think for one second that the media fully knows what Schoen wanted to do. And based on what I have seen and researched and based on people in the NFL I get to speak with that had opinions that centered around how NYG was treating the entire pre-draft process (not just the week before) – they were not going to sell the farm for Maye. They wanted Nabers, bad. And I even think they wanted Harrison Jr. even more. But knowing where this roster is and how much a trade up like the one reported would impede roster growth to support a young quarterback, I can’t see Schoen actually pulling the finger on that trigger. But discussions and leading others away from their true intentions were precisely executed. I’ll close the book on that.



When it comes to who they actually drafted (and who they did not), I’ll begin by saying this draft class looks incredibly strong on paper. A potential superstar “generator” in Nabers. Two credible starting defensive backs that will give NYG a young and cost-controlled secondary for years at a position group that is hard to find talent and even harder to find economic-friendly talent, and a tight end that has true top-shelf upside is an outstanding place to be. They also kept the 2025 draft picks intact beyond what they gave up in the Brian Burns deal. Just walking away from that haul is enough to give this class a solid initial outlook. Add in Tracy, a guy I thought was one of the most intriguing dudes in the class and a special teamer that will make an impact early, NYG fans should be thumbs up all day.



The cloud of the quarterback position looms, however. Will NYG be within striking distance of a new face of the franchise next year? Will there even be one available that fits the criteria? I don’t mind kicking the can down the road at all because there are even economic advanatges to waiting another season to fill in the gap. But we all know the answer is nowhere to be found. The nucleus of this team continues to strengthen under this regime but as we enter year three, the clock ticks louder and louder and that is without a captain leading from the front, the most important position in sports.

