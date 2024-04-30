The Giants' Roster Still Riddled with Holes

My notes in italics

Quarterback

Starter's grip on the position tenuous

Running back

no bell cow - lots of greenery behind the starter

Wide receiver

improved, but still reliant on a Rookie and Slayton to start - grooming Robinson and Hyatt to take the #2 spot

Tight end

with Waller on the way out -- no established receiver

Offensive line

seemingly improved - but still a lot of unknowns

Defensive line

weak group with one bonafide starter

Outside linebacker

basically two starters and not much else

Inside linebacker

decent starters - a lot of questions and special teams players behind them

Cornerback

screaming for at least another strong starter/veteran presence

Safety

relying on a rookie to start

Special teams