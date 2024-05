The Giants' Roster Still Riddled with Holes

My notes in italics

Dan Duggan wrote a piece today that's pretty damned depressing. While the roster has been improved, it does not look like a very competitive roster.Starter: Daniel JonesBackups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVitoStarter: Devin SingletaryBackups: Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy (R), Gary Brightwell, Deon Jackson, Jashaun Corbin, Dante Miller (R)Starters: Malik Nabers (R), Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale RobinsonBackups: Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Miles Boykin, Dennis Houston, Chase CotaStarters: Darren Waller, Daniel BellingerBackups: Jack Stoll, Theo Johnson (R), Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, Tyree JacksonStarters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Evan NealBackups: G Aaron Stinnie, G Josh Ezeudu, C Austin Schlottmann, G/T Marcus McKethan, T Matt Nelson, G Jalen Mayfield, T Yodny Cajuste, T Joshua Miles, C Jimmy MorrisseyStarters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordan PhillipsBackups: Jordon Riley, DJ Davidson, Ryder Anderson, Timmy HorneStarters: Brian Burns, Kayvon ThibodeauxBackups: Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Jeremiah MartinStarters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFaddenBackups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau (R), Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers, Dyontae JohnsonStarters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips (R)Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Kaleb Hayes, Stantley Thomas-OliverStarters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin (R)Backups: Dane Belton, Jalen Mills, Gervarrius OwensStarters: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter Giants post-NFL Draft depth chart: Improved roster still has some big needs (more) - ( New Window