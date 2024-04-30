for display only
The Giants' Roster Still Riddled with Holes

gidiefor : Mod : 4/30/2024 7:41 pm
Dan Duggan wrote a piece today that's pretty damned depressing. While the roster has been improved, it does not look like a very competitive roster.
My notes in italics

Quarterback
Starter's grip on the position tenuous
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito

Running back
no bell cow - lots of greenery behind the starter
Starter: Devin Singletary
Backups: Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy (R), Gary Brightwell, Deon Jackson, Jashaun Corbin, Dante Miller (R)

Wide receiver
improved, but still reliant on a Rookie and Slayton to start - grooming Robinson and Hyatt to take the #2 spot
Starters: Malik Nabers (R), Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
Backups: Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Miles Boykin, Dennis Houston, Chase Cota

Tight end
with Waller on the way out -- no established receiver
Starters: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger
Backups: Jack Stoll, Theo Johnson (R), Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, Tyree Jackson

Offensive line
seemingly improved - but still a lot of unknowns
Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Evan Neal
Backups: G Aaron Stinnie, G Josh Ezeudu, C Austin Schlottmann, G/T Marcus McKethan, T Matt Nelson, G Jalen Mayfield, T Yodny Cajuste, T Joshua Miles, C Jimmy Morrissey

Defensive line
weak group with one bonafide starter
Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordan Phillips
Backups: Jordon Riley, DJ Davidson, Ryder Anderson, Timmy Horne

Outside linebacker
basically two starters and not much else
Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux
Backups: Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Jeremiah Martin

Inside linebacker
decent starters - a lot of questions and special teams players behind them
Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
Backups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau (R), Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers, Dyontae Johnson

Cornerback
screaming for at least another strong starter/veteran presence
Starters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips (R)
Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Kaleb Hayes, Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Safety
relying on a rookie to start
Starters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin (R)
Backups: Dane Belton, Jalen Mills, Gervarrius Owens

Special teams
Starters: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter



Thankfully the Giants didn't waste a pick on a qb with so many  
Jack Stroud : 4/30/2024 7:50 pm : link
holes to fill!
Gee I’m shocked  
Straw Hat : 4/30/2024 7:51 pm : link
Totally thought we were ready for the superbowl run.
RE: Thankfully the Giants didn't waste a pick on a qb with so many  
ZogZerg : 4/30/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16501570 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
holes to fill!


LOL
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 7:58 pm : link
This team is probably the worst team in the NFC East. I see posters-including even Eric-somewhat bullish on this roster-outside of QB obviously-& I don't see it.

I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.
Are these Duggan's comments ?  
Archer : 4/30/2024 7:58 pm : link
The article is behind a paywall.
Are you quoting the comments made by Duggan?

Boy, he hates the Giants.
He bashes every position group.

I guess he is angry that he has to cover the Giants and cannot focus on the Jets.
my italic comments are partially paraphrasing his comments  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/30/2024 7:59 pm : link
he offers a lot more opinions and detail in the article
This is not really true  
Jerry in_DC : 4/30/2024 8:00 pm : link
Unless the benchmark is to have never Pro Bowl caliber players at every position. The front 7 is good, RB is fine, WR is fine if Nabors is good.

If you apply that criteria to every team, they are all riddled with holes except SF and maybe Philly.
I struggle with this every year  
Jimmy Meatballs : 4/30/2024 8:02 pm : link
The giants roster the past decade seems to be filled with assumptions. If this guy develops. If this guy stays healthy. If this rookie contributes. If this unit plays better this other unit will not be exposed.

And every year, the players we need to take the next step, don’t. And the players we can’t afford to get injured, do. The tide has to turn at some point. The coaching staff has to start develop these players and we need to have better luck with injuries. I’m with Duggan at this point with the glass half empty just because I’ve been jaded by trying to see the potential and being disappointed every year. It’s not impossible that it all comes together. It’s just extremely unlikely.
I'm not as negative  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:02 pm : link
issues:

- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL

Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 8:05 pm : link
The QB issue is like...

'Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?'

'Other than that Mrs. Kennedy, how was the motorcade?'
This is and interesting exercise  
Kevin in Annapolis : 4/30/2024 8:05 pm : link
but seems to be leaning heavily at the worst case
We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
FStubbs : 4/30/2024 8:05 pm : link
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.
The roster is bad until it isn't  
Sean : 4/30/2024 8:08 pm : link
The Texans had a poor roster in 2022. The Lions had a poor roster when Campbell took over.

If this draft hits and guys like Thibodeaux and Banks take a step. If Neal improves with better coaching, all of a sudden the roster isn't bad.

It has to start somewhere. If the Giants go 4-13, they'll be major changes. Schoen needs these picks to hit.
RE: Eric.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16501611 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The QB issue is like...

'Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?'

'Other than that Mrs. Kennedy, how was the motorcade?'


Of course.

But again, everyone is letting the QB issue impact their overall impression.

The Giants added 21 players this offseason. Look at the WR group now. It's much, much different just because of the addition of Nabers. The secondary is much different now. So is the OL. Getting Tracy was a big deal for the RB position. Getting the two blocking TEs and Theo Johnson was a big change at TE.

Burns and Nabers were defense- and offense-altering additions. I still don't think Giants fans realize how big a deal these two are.
Yeah, not such a good  
section125 : 4/30/2024 8:08 pm : link
write up. As already said, this was overly critical.

If he did the same write up the same way with any team, he'd probably tear them apart too.
You  
Giantsbigblue : 4/30/2024 8:09 pm : link
Could do a lot worse than Isiah Simmons and Azeez Ojulari as back ups.
This is a bit much  
Giantimistic : 4/30/2024 8:10 pm : link
The idea that you have to rely on a rookie WR when that is a position rookies excel in all the time.

Wan’Dale showed himself to be very good and Slayton is a strong 4.

Right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:10 pm : link
going into next offseason, the #1 priority is QB.

After that, I'm think defensive tackle, OL, and maybe another CB.

That's not a lot.
RE: We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
section125 : 4/30/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16501615 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.


It has holes. It is not brutal.
RE: I'm not as negative  
Jimmy Meatballs : 4/30/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16501605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issues:

- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL

Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).



Our WR core is still subpar if you are ranking rosters. Nabers has tremendous upside but is a rookie. Wandale has shown glimpses but has proven nothing. Same with Hyatt. How many other NFL teams would Slayton and Hodgins even be on? Nothing against any of them. I really hope they all progress. But at the end of the season, I always find myself saying, why the hell did I think Darius Slayton (or insert other player) could be a difference maker?
RE: We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16501615 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.


I seriously doubt it.
Jimmy Meatballs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:13 pm : link
Nabers, Hyatt, and Robinson are going to become one of the better WR groups in the NFL. Just watch.
if it isn't a competitive roster it's because schoen/dabs didnt draft  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2024 8:13 pm : link
acquire and develop well.

by my count duggans current starters project as:

3x Rookies (nabers, nubin, phillips)
2x 2nd year (banks, jms)
5x 3rd year (thibs, neal, wandale, bellinger, mcfadden)
0x 4th year
5x 2nd Contract (jones, slayton, thomas, dex, mccloud)
7x Free Agents/Trade (burns, okereke, runyan, elumeanor, singletary, phillips, nacho, didn't count waller)
1x Waivers (pinnock)

10/22 are schoen draft picks, 4 being first rounders (3 top 10)
11/22 are schoen FA/trades/extensions

the next cut of depth players is also predominantly schoen draft picks - hyatt, flott, belton, davidson, riley, ezeudu, gray, tracy, johnson, hawkins, etc.

whatever you think of jones they spent $5m on lock behind him and got Devito from the 2023 draft.

i think exercises like duggans are a little too dissmisive of the possibility that players entering their 2nd/3rd years can improve a lot. or at least that that is how good organizations continue to stay good organizations as they lose players to FA. webster, jacobs, tuck in their year 3's were big drivers of the first SB run. jpp, linval, cruz in their 2nd years were big parts of the 2nd.
RE: We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
Sean : 4/30/2024 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16501615 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.

Weird take.
I don't fully disagree, but it's a young team  
darren in pdx : 4/30/2024 8:14 pm : link
that needs a lot of young players to develop. Add another plus player on both offense and defense next year through FA/draft, get something out of the o-line for once, raise the bottom of the roster depth some more and things start to feel like it'll be on the upswing. The lack of a quality QB is the elephant in the room that'll either hold them back or derail everything. Mentally preparing for Dak next season if they are picking above 10.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 8:15 pm : link
I hope you're right. I'm admittingly am beaten down as a fan so I'm not the most optimistic person right now.
RE: RE: We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/30/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16501648 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16501615 FStubbs said:


Quote:


Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.


Weird take.


I think there's a good chance our record is worse than this year unless DJ plays well.
I also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:16 pm : link
don't think Giants fans realize how many studs are on this defense now.

Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.
RE: Jimmy Meatballs  
Mike in NY : 4/30/2024 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16501644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Nabers, Hyatt, and Robinson are going to become one of the better WR groups in the NFL. Just watch.


But will they with the current options at QB? That part scares me as we, by far, have the 4th best QB room in NFC East.
Mike  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:18 pm : link
the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.
 
christian : 4/30/2024 8:19 pm : link
The Giants have a pretty exciting edge rotation with Burns, Thibs, and Ojulari. I know Ojulari has durability issues to say the least, but when he plays, he produces.

Right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:19 pm : link
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.
RE: Jimmy Meatballs  
Jimmy Meatballs : 4/30/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16501644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Nabers, Hyatt, and Robinson are going to become one of the better WR groups in the NFL. Just watch.


Eric, I hear you. I want to believe that. I’ve just bought into the “we’re gonna take a step forward and this rookie is going to change everything” narrative for too long. I’m jaded
RE: I also  
bceagle05 : 4/30/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16501657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
don't think Giants fans realize how many studs are on this defense now.

Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.

Agree, I just think the #2 corner could be a fatal flaw this season that drags down the whole unit. It'd be nice if a decent vet shakes loose at some point.
RE: Right now  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.


Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.
bceagle05  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:20 pm : link
Yes, but they have a lot of different options in house too... Hawkins, Robinson, Flott, McCloud. This may work itself out.
RE: RE: Right now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16501671 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.



Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.


Jones isn't the anti-Christ.
RE: I'm not as negative  
Four Aces : 4/30/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16501605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issues:

- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL

Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).

Agreed, has he checked NFL rosters across the league. No team is 4-5 deep at every position. Doesn’t work that way.
RE: I also  
gary_from_chester : 4/30/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16501657 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
don't think Giants fans realize how many studs are on this defense now.

Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.


I don’t disagree with the gist of your premise, but it’s premature to list Banks as a stud. Looks to be on a good trajectory, but that’s a bit rich. Nubin is exciting talent, but again no way you call an unproven rookie a stud.

I think it’s a talented D, and I expect we’ll be better than average…but we’re not elite by any stretch. It’s getting there….
If the Giants are worse than 6-11  
Sean : 4/30/2024 8:22 pm : link
Something went wrong. They invested heavily in the OL. Traded for Brian Burns. Thibodeaux entering year 3. New OL coach. Drafted a WR1.

People losing that much sleep over Saquon Barkley?
You know what the OL needs right now?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:23 pm : link
Good coaching, leaving players at one position, and developing them together as a unit.
you can pin holes in every teams roster  
stoneman : 4/30/2024 8:23 pm : link
really, you can't have HOFs at every position. They have just as good starting 22 as anybody. Success in the NFL for any team relies on health - just gotta stay healthier than everybody else.
gary_from_chester  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 8:24 pm : link
Banks had a really good season for a rookie CB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2024 8:26 pm : link
Eric, Haha. Jones isn't the anti-Christ, no matter what Terps, ajr, Mike from Ohio, & I think otherwise.

I fear he's the one who is going to hold this offense back. I think he's completely gun shy @ this point, besides the fact that I don't think he's that good.
Out of Control  
Bruner4329 : 4/30/2024 8:26 pm : link
Some of these posters are frauds and off the wall. First the commentary is so biased and negative its ridiculous. Not one positive comment just negative views. The roster is better than last year. The offensive line has some workman types. Solid but does not have to be spectacular. The WRs are deeper. You bring in someone like Nabors and everyone all of a sudden becomes better because we have a guy that opens up space. The defense is better. Burns is a great acquisition people on this board under estimate so much.

Worse than last year? no. Not saying we will win double digits but the team easily could have won 9 games last year with less talent and injuries. I some times think have the posters here are not fans of the team.
While the team isn't good  
DavidinBMNY : 4/30/2024 8:26 pm : link
I believe it's less lopsided. The defense, will play more zone and the front 7 is decent. Relying on Ojalari failed. Having him as the 3rd wheel might work out in his contract year.

Flott is a better fit in this system and may surprise.
RE: gary_from_chester  
gary_from_chester : 4/30/2024 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16501681 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Banks had a really good season for a rookie CB.


Agreed. On a good trajectory, likely to be a ‘stud’. Look, overvaluing our talent has gotten us into trouble before….just let them earn their spurs before we anoint them.
I like the receiver group too…but they really haven’t accomplished much to date. So, I’m more cautious on the assessments until the potential is backed up by production.
RE: RE: We're going to be in contention for the #2 overall pick.  
FStubbs : 4/30/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16501648 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16501615 FStubbs said:


Quote:


Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.


Weird take.


Is it? We're still weak in the trenches until proven otherwise, and here's our 2024 opponents:


2024 GIANTS HOME OPPONENTS

Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts

2024 GIANTS AWAY OPPONENTS

Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers

Not an easy schedule.
RE: You know what the OL needs right now?  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16501677 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Good coaching, leaving players at one position, and developing them together as a unit.


correct. as we saw with JMS even if they are 25 years old with 6 years of experience it is hard for rookies to make things better.

an elumeanor having worked with bricillo was the best way to stabilize the situation. unless bricillo is the wrong guy to start with.
RE: if it isn't a competitive roster it's because schoen/dabs didnt draft  
Four Aces : 4/30/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16501646 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
acquire and develop well.

by my count duggans current starters project as:

3x Rookies (nabers, nubin, phillips)
2x 2nd year (banks, jms)
5x 3rd year (thibs, neal, wandale, bellinger, mcfadden)
0x 4th year
5x 2nd Contract (jones, slayton, thomas, dex, mccloud)

7x Free Agents/Trade (burns, okereke, runyan, elumeanor, singletary, phillips, nacho, didn't count waller)
1x Waivers (pinnock)

10/22 are schoen draft picks, 4 being first rounders (3 top 10)
11/22 are schoen FA/trades/extensions

the next cut of depth players is also predominantly schoen draft picks - hyatt, flott, belton, davidson, riley, ezeudu, gray, tracy, johnson, hawkins, etc.

whatever you think of jones they spent $5m on lock behind him and got Devito from the 2023 draft.

i think exercises like duggans are a little too dissmisive of the possibility that players entering their 2nd/3rd years can improve a lot. or at least that that is how good organizations continue to stay good organizations as they lose players to FA. webster, jacobs, tuck in their year 3's were big drivers of the first SB run. jpp, linval, cruz in their 2nd years were big parts of the 2nd.

100% doesn’t take into account players taking another step in their progression especially 2nd and 3rd year players. And we’ve seen it with Andrew Thomas and Dex. There’s a learning curve and players improve and get better. WanDale, Hyatt, JMS, Neal (praying), Thibs, Banks, Hawkins, Micah, etc should all take another leap.
RE: Mike  
Mike in NY : 4/30/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16501663 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.


But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.
RE: I'm not as negative  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16501605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issues:

- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL

Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).


i think they need a veteran starting DB. right now the most experienced player in the starting DB room are Pinnock/McCloud. Nubin and Phillips rookies, Banks 2nd year. outside corner is probably more likely than S.

another veteran DL and RB would be good adds also.
RE: RE: Right now  
section125 : 4/30/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16501671 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.



Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.


That is not the question. It is will Jones not stare him down.....?

FWIW, yep a million years ago, but Jones with decent blocking picked the Vikings apart in two games with nowhere near the WRs he has now. Yeah, yeah bad defense. He did it in the 2nd half of the Cardinals game last year.

He is not the answer and the examples have been few and far between. He is quite prone to staring downs WRs - his ultimate failure. He can also throw the ball very well given the chance. He can get the ball to Nabers.
FStubbs  
Sean : 4/30/2024 8:34 pm : link
If the Giants are picking 2nd, I'd like a new regime brought in. That's not an acceptable outcome in year 3. Schoen has aggressively spent this offseason and largely did a need based draft. 3-14? That'd be a fucking disaster.

This team needs to be a gritty group that overachieves similar to 2022. I can only imagine how ugly your outcome would be.

People also talk like last year the team went 4-13. They were 6-11 and largely competitive with Taylor.
RE: RE: You know what the OL needs right now?  
Four Aces : 4/30/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16501690 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16501677 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Good coaching, leaving players at one position, and developing them together as a unit.



correct. as we saw with JMS even if they are 25 years old with 6 years of experience it is hard for rookies to make things better.

an elumeanor having worked with bricillo was the best way to stabilize the situation. unless bricillo is the wrong guy to start with.

JMS was also flanked by subpar guards which definitely played a part.
guess this makes sense to post here as well  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2024 8:35 pm : link
this is a really young roster, and they have gotten their young players lots of snaps already. among the youngest teams adjusted by snaps played each of the last 2 years:

2023


2022


it's not time to shit on the roster and start another rebuild, it's time to see if this rebuild worked. at the end of this year if it didnt work we can do the other thing again.
Love the knock on the running backs  
TrueBlue56 : 4/30/2024 8:36 pm : link
No bell cow?!?! How many teams in the NFL have a bell cow? Did we suddenly revert back to the 90's where bell cow running backs were a thing? Singletary is a solid running back and the backups give enough of a change of pace.

Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.

Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"
....  
Spartan10 : 4/30/2024 8:38 pm : link
I'm with Eric. QB is a big question mark, but the roster is getting better. OL and CB make me nervous, but I don't think this roster is any worse than 2022 when we went to the playoffs. I think Saquon is overrated at this point in his career and his production can be replaced. Dexter Lawrence might be the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Andrew Thomas is elite player at one of the most important positions. The cupboard is not empty hence my concern about staying in "QB Hell" as I don't expect us to be one of the worst team in the league with a top 2 draft pick.
RE: Love the knock on the running backs  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16501712 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
No bell cow?!?! How many teams in the NFL have a bell cow? Did we suddenly revert back to the 90's where bell cow running backs were a thing? Singletary is a solid running back and the backups give enough of a change of pace.

Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.

Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"


in fact didnt most pundits spend the last 6 years criticizing the nyg for building offense around a bellcow rb?
RE: RE: Love the knock on the running backs  
section125 : 4/30/2024 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16501725 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16501712 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


No bell cow?!?! How many teams in the NFL have a bell cow? Did we suddenly revert back to the 90's where bell cow running backs were a thing? Singletary is a solid running back and the backups give enough of a change of pace.

Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.

Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"



in fact didnt most pundits spend the last 6 years criticizing the nyg for building offense around a bellcow rb?


not only pundits, but 90% of BBI
RE: Right now  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/30/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16501632 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
going into next offseason, the #1 priority is QB.

After that, I'm think defensive tackle, OL, and maybe another CB.

That's not a lot.


You need a real running back, you really don't know what you have at TE or Oline, you need a competent pass rusher to add to the mix - because if one goes down you are back at square one. You really don't know what you have as a second/third safety

also CB is 1 or 2 as a need -- you may like the rookie -- but he's still an unknown

To get a QB who knows what resources you have to spend

Daboll showed he can get wins with backups -- and the Giants have a weak schedule coming up -- so it is unlikely that the Giants will get a pick that not in the 15-20 range

The Giant roster is trending up  
kelly : 4/30/2024 8:50 pm : link
The defense has many quality players. No team is perfect.

The offense has been really improved with a lot of speed at wr and possibly at rb if the new backs can produce. I like Bellinger and Johnson at TE. Good ridden to Waller.

Special teams will be much improved

Qb is an issue but with improved o line play combined with better weapons we should be able to score more points even with our qb situation.

I don't see a team being able to cover Wandale, Hyatt and Nabers and Tracey out of the back field good luck.
RE: The roster is bad until it isn't  
Howyadoin : 4/30/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16501620 Sean said:
Quote:
The Texans had a poor roster in 2022. The Lions had a poor roster when Campbell took over.

If this draft hits and guys like Thibodeaux and Banks take a step. If Neal improves with better coaching, all of a sudden the roster isn't bad.

It has to start somewhere. If the Giants go 4-13, they'll be major changes. Schoen needs these picks to hit.


We go 4-13 and Belichick will be the coach
Going out of your way to find negatives?  
BillT : 4/30/2024 9:07 pm : link
This is finally a roster that has potential to be competitive. Yes, there are questions like almost every other roster in the league. To each his own.
RE: Going out of your way to find negatives?  
BillT : 4/30/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16501768 BillT said:
Quote:
This is finally a roster that has potential to be competitive. Yes, there are questions like almost every other roster in the league. To each his own.

Out of his way.
RE: RE: Mike  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16501692 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16501663 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.



But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.


In the game against the Cards, Jones hit Hyatt deep. It turned the whole game around.
gidiefor  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 9:15 pm : link
Singletary is a real running back. Tracy is going to be good.

Step away from the ledge.

We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.
RE: I'm not as negative  
bigbluewillrise : 4/30/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16501605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issues:

- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL

Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).


i think schoen can address the latter 3 with vet signings. jadveon clowney was signed late in teh offseason by teh ravens for exmaple last year. take a chance.

the roster outside the QB with a few tweaks/health can get to 8-9 wins imo.
Don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 9:19 pm : link
get me wrong, barring some weirdness (complete turnaround by Jones or Lock), quarterback is going to be a big problem for this team.

But the rest of the roster is not a mess.
The  
AcidTest : 4/30/2024 9:40 pm : link
roster is better than it was two years ago. We have some players on defense (Dex, Burns, Okereke, Banks, and maybe Nubin and Phillips.) The WR core is also solid, assuming that Nabers becomes a true #1.

The biggest hole is obviously at QB. Jones, Lock, and DeVito are journeyman QBs and should be backups, not starters. Schoen will be crucified if JJM becomes an all pro. And despite what the Giants say about Jones being ready week one, I still think Lock will be the opening day starter. Jones won't even be a year removed from his ACL tear on opening day, which will limit his best attribute, namely his running.

The OL is better, although it would be nice if at least one of Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal showed that they can play at this level. Better coaching will hopefully make that possible.

Other problems include a glaring need for a 3T, no proven #2 CB, no bell cow RB, and major questions at TE.

I still think we'll have a sub .500 record this season. I think the Giants have the sixth hardest schedule in the league, and with new and presumably competent leadership in Washington, we can't assume we'll continue to sweep them every year.
AcidTest  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 9:44 pm : link
We'll see how RB plays out, but does Daboll really need a "bellcow" running back?

It's too bad that Waller can't stay healthy and doesn't seem to want to play anymore because he with the other guys would be something.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what happens in the division. There is a shit ton of pressure on the head coaches of the Eagles and Cowboys.
If Carmen Bricillo can get recent draft choices to take a step forward  
M.S. : 4/30/2024 9:52 pm : link
and if he can meld them together with recent FA acquisitions so that the O-line at least moves into the middle of the pack, I believe the Giants will be competitive in the majority of games. What that translates into wins is anybody's guess, but I think we'll all be pleasantly surprised with this team if the O-line takes on some semblance of stability. It'll go a long way.
I don’t feel it’s that bad..  
Breeze_94 : 4/30/2024 10:24 pm : link
The only spots where they are below average are

QB (obviously a big one)
TE (but could be above avg with Johnson)
RT (pending Neal, though you could argue Eluemunor is at least avg)
DL2 next to Dex (though Phillips seems capable)
CB2

In theory,:
Waller returns or Johnson/Bellinger develop
Bricillo turns Neal into a competent RT
Phillips still has something in tank or Riley is a stud
One of the young corners steps up or they sign a vet like Steven Nelson

So they aren’t THAT far off. Roster was in much worse shape last year and in 2022 - with the exception of Barkley/LW/McKinney
The roster could be better  
BigBlueBuff : 4/30/2024 10:37 pm : link
and the Giants could still only win a couple of games. Bad luck and injuries are factors that can play an outsized role when you don’t have a good quarterback to mitigate the bad bounces.
RE: RE: RE: Mike  
Four Aces : 4/30/2024 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16501776 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16501692 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16501663 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.



But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.



In the game against the Cards, Jones hit Hyatt deep. It turned the whole game around.

Bad defense it doesn’t count.
Four Aces  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2024 10:41 pm : link
I hope that is sarcasm.
How is DL weak...DeX might be best DT in league  
George from PA : 4/30/2024 10:50 pm : link
DeX and dead people....make DL average.

Add one more interior pass rusher.....watch out.

LBer best in decades.

I think enough DBs to form a solid defensive backfield

Having the best DL and DB coaches is an advantage

Also....BBI drove Barkley out of town....now they have more a Buffalo RBBC...and now, you want a Bell cow?

This is best WR group since last Super Bowl.

I expected a OL would be better last year and I was dead wrong....so who knows...this must get fixed 12th year...I have a little more faith in this coach

Let see what happen with QBs on hot seat
This team is improving  
RELICDOA : 4/30/2024 11:01 pm : link
We still have opportunity but I’m excited to see the product on the field.
The defense is a lot better than you are projecting IMO  
PatersonPlank : 4/30/2024 11:08 pm : link
Dex and "pick one" is very good.
Thibs and Burns may be the best OLB/Edge tandem in the league
CB are solid, with a potential star in Banks
S position is young and we will see
RE: RE: RE: Right now  
nygiantfan : 4/30/2024 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16501673 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16501671 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.



Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.



Jones isn't the anti-Christ.


Not a good post. In fact, thoughtless much like the criticism you have been actively dishing out across the board as of late.

And if you were going for funny, you missed.
RE: Right now  
Matt M. : 4/30/2024 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.
That's what I'm thinkinh too. Plus, Robinson with a lot of slants with room in the middle of the field. I'm not even sure Slayton starts. He may bummp down to #4.
RE: Don't  
Matt M. : 4/30/2024 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16501786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get me wrong, barring some weirdness (complete turnaround by Jones or Lock), quarterback is going to be a big problem for this team.

But the rest of the roster is not a mess.
Agreed. And agree on Singletary. I think he will surprise a lot of people. He isn't a workhorse and likely won't rush for 1000. But, he is a solid RB who averages more YPC than Barkley does.

I also am not convinced Pinnock is the starter. Belton will challenge him this summer and Owens is talented.
Hyatt didn't need Nabers to get open deep  
Go Terps : 4/30/2024 11:22 pm : link
He did it plenty last year and Jones didn't pull the trigger or usually missed. Even the one he hit him on in Arizona should have been a TD but was underthrown.

Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.
It's too bad we can't trade the 2025 first for Penix  
Go Terps : 4/30/2024 11:27 pm : link
Penix throwing to Nabers, Hyatt, Slayton, and Robinson? Now you've got something.
The Giants are essentially repeating the Beckham experiment  
BigBlueCane : 4:15 am : link
with a slightly better WR and a much worse QB.

It will end pretty much the same way, badly for all involved.
Jesus Christ  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:16 am : link
We’re going to 0-17 according to that article. I mean every team in the NFL has Pro-Bowl caliber player starting at all 22 positions, and guaranteed starters on the Giants as their backups.

Of course I’m being sarcastic, but let’s see how it plays out. This roster is still better than 2022 and that team went to the playoffs.
RE: ...  
Mayo2JZ : 6:47 am : link
In comment 16501589 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
This team is probably the worst team in the NFC East. I see posters-including even Eric-somewhat bullish on this roster-outside of QB obviously-& I don't see it.

I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.


No offense but your constant bitching and moaning is tiresome. Is there nothing in your life besides NYG? You just sound miserable
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:09 am : link
In comment 16502089 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16501589 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


This team is probably the worst team in the NFC East. I see posters-including even Eric-somewhat bullish on this roster-outside of QB obviously-& I don't see it.

I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.



No offense but your constant bitching and moaning is tiresome. Is there nothing in your life besides NYG? You just sound miserable


Here’s a suggestion: don’t read my posts then.

And life’s great. The Giants? Not so much.
RE: The  
FStubbs : 7:20 am : link
In comment 16501831 AcidTest said:
Quote:
roster is better than it was two years ago. We have some players on defense (Dex, Burns, Okereke, Banks, and maybe Nubin and Phillips.) The WR core is also solid, assuming that Nabers becomes a true #1.

The biggest hole is obviously at QB. Jones, Lock, and DeVito are journeyman QBs and should be backups, not starters. Schoen will be crucified if JJM becomes an all pro. And despite what the Giants say about Jones being ready week one, I still think Lock will be the opening day starter. Jones won't even be a year removed from his ACL tear on opening day, which will limit his best attribute, namely his running.

The OL is better, although it would be nice if at least one of Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal showed that they can play at this level. Better coaching will hopefully make that possible.

Other problems include a glaring need for a 3T, no proven #2 CB, no bell cow RB, and major questions at TE.

I still think we'll have a sub .500 record this season. I think the Giants have the sixth hardest schedule in the league, and with new and presumably competent leadership in Washington, we can't assume we'll continue to sweep them every year.


The Washington thing is inexplicable honestly. Up until they blew up the team mid season, their greatest strength was their defensive line and, well, we know the Giants greatest weakness. How we kept beating them made no logical sense, it just kept happening.
RE: Hyatt didn't need Nabers to get open deep  
section125 : 7:25 am : link
In comment 16502044 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He did it plenty last year and Jones didn't pull the trigger or usually missed. Even the one he hit him on in Arizona should have been a TD but was underthrown.

Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.


You have a foggy memory. Jones never threw to Hyatt. It was Taylor that constantly underthrew both Hyatt and Slayton.😂
RE: It's too bad we can't trade the 2025 first for Penix  
gary_from_chester : 7:35 am : link
In comment 16502046 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Penix throwing to Nabers, Hyatt, Slayton, and Robinson? Now you've got something.


Penix will be a star. I’m so bummed we didn’t take a swing for him. I’ll shut up about it soon….but I’m convinced he’s the goods. Time will tell.
RE: gidiefor  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:47 am : link
In comment 16501778 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Singletary is a real running back. Tracy is going to be good.

Step away from the ledge.

We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.


Eric -- I hope you are right about this. I do like the way they are drafting, but an awful lot of development needs to take place. Based on the law of averages at least a third of projecting is bound to go awry. And it's risky counting on rookies and even second year players - heck even some third year players still need to wake up.
RE: RE: gidiefor  
section125 : 7:58 am : link
In comment 16502122 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 16501778 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Singletary is a real running back. Tracy is going to be good.

Step away from the ledge.

We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.



Eric -- I hope you are right about this. I do like the way they are drafting, but an awful lot of development needs to take place. Based on the law of averages at least a third of projecting is bound to go awry. And it's risky counting on rookies and even second year players - heck even some third year players still need to wake up.


I think part of their problem has been player development, mostly oline.
I agree with Eric. I think they are a few positions away from decent to competitive. I think the backups have been getting better.

I do think the defense will be better this year. I am standing by my opinion that the most important acquisition this year may be Carmen Bricillo.
Our front 6-7 is the best it has been in a while  
Rjanyg : 8:22 am : link
We lost Leo Willkams but picked up Burns. I think Jordan Riley is gonna be a good one myself. I am glad they brought Simmons back.

In the backend, I really like McCloud. He is consistent and fundamentally sound. Drafting Nubin was a very good pick as he will probably start day one.

The 5 OL signings to go along with Ezudu and McKethan is 7 players fighting for 2 spots. You would have to assume Runyan and Elumeanour win the OG spots but then there is depth.

The WR group is very good and cut downhill be interesting.

I like our TE group and the upside.

RB by committee with a solid vet in Singletary is pretty good.

I would agree with Eric and that heading into 2025 QB, DT, CB and O Line will be the biggest questions on this team unless they are answered in 2024.
RE: Hyatt didn't need Nabers to get open deep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16502044 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He did it plenty last year and Jones didn't pull the trigger or usually missed. Even the one he hit him on in Arizona should have been a TD but was underthrown.

Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.


Again, hardly anyone isn't saying QB is a problem. It is. But the rest of the roster isn't a mess.

Fix the QB and things look infinitely better.

But that's easier said than done. For better or worse, they punted to 2025 because they didn't like Penix, McCarthy, or Nix better than Nabers. You don't like it, but there it is an understandable position.
Need Neal, Thibs, et al  
JonC : 8:48 am : link
to start playing at another level or two. It's a young team again, and it tends to be rougher seas while they're learning the ropes and developing sea legs.
I wouldn’t use the word holes,  
Simms11 : 9:21 am : link
because we do not have holes. We have a nice foundation of a team. Depth is lacking, but other than QB, I’d say this team looks like it will be capable of competing. It’s all up to the staff to now develop players and put them in positions to succeed.

I wouldn’t use the word hole, but would use question marks, until proven otherwise.
RE: RE: Hyatt didn't need Nabers to get open deep  
Semipro Lineman : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16502108 section125 said:
Quote:
You have a foggy memory. Jones never threw to Hyatt. It was Taylor that constantly underthrew both Hyatt and Slayton.😂


It's not foggy but rather a deliberately selective memory when it involves his favorite pet subject.
Look at it this way...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:38 am : link
...if the Giants were to acquire a top QB, would we be talking about holes or opportunities?

RE: Four Aces  
Four Aces : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16501992 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I hope that is sarcasm.

Definitely sarcasm
Not sure what you expect behind starters  
90.Cal : 9:57 am : link
What teams in the NFL have great back ups across the board?

“Two starters not much behind them…” Burns and Kayvon could arguably be the best young DE/OLB duo in football

“Weak group, one bonafide starter…” Dex is an All Pro caliber player, the best DT in the world right now…

You don’t need to short sell this roster but you are making it sound worse than it is IMO

WR group looks good on paper with Nabers on board… Singletary averages 800 yards rushing per year the last 5 years and that’s splitting carries, he’s now the lead back…

It’s not AS BAD as your making it seem… don’t panic this roster is half decent it isn’t a bottom 5 roster IMO
Every  
Semipro Lineman : 10:00 am : link
preseason many people make the assumption that every position that has a question mark will automatically have that question answered negatively. It's never acknowledged how often that doesn't happen, that there are occasional pleasant surprises, or that the issues were migrated by either a scheme or personnel change.

Not trying to be a Pollyanna Smileyface but if BBI keeps insisting on going out on the ledge, I might start start greasing it rather than talk people off of it.
RE: It's too bad we can't trade the 2025 first for Penix  
JCassmen : 11:59 am : link
In comment 16502046 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Penix throwing to Nabers, Hyatt, Slayton, and Robinson? Now you've got something.


That can still happen...
RE: RE: Hyatt didn't need Nabers to get open deep  
Go Terps : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16502177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16502044 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He did it plenty last year and Jones didn't pull the trigger or usually missed. Even the one he hit him on in Arizona should have been a TD but was underthrown.

Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.



Again, hardly anyone isn't saying QB is a problem. It is. But the rest of the roster isn't a mess.

Fix the QB and things look infinitely better.

But that's easier said than done. For better or worse, they punted to 2025 because they didn't like Penix, McCarthy, or Nix better than Nabers. You don't like it, but there it is an understandable position.


"Fix the QB"? Ok.

That can take years. By the time that happens the other things will look different. Nabers might not even be here.
.  
Go Terps : 12:03 pm : link
You know what's a lot easier and less important than fixing the QB? Fixing the WRs.
.  
Go Terps : 12:06 pm : link
"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.

John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."
RE: Every  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16502314 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
preseason many people make the assumption that every position that has a question mark will automatically have that question answered negatively. It's never acknowledged how often that doesn't happen, that there are occasional pleasant surprises, or that the issues were migrated by either a scheme or personnel change.

Not trying to be a Pollyanna Smileyface but if BBI keeps insisting on going out on the ledge, I might start start greasing it rather than talk people off of it.


Semipro -- with all due respect to your knowledge and love of the Giants, it is not unreasonable to look at this roster and see: some improvements; some areas with depth; and other areas where there are either questions or concerns about starters/depth, and/or being concerns about relying on a rookie starter to carry the weight of a starter in the NFL, and/or a second or third year unproven player being slated for a starter or rotation role -

Here are my observations and not Duggan's

On Offense

Most of us have concerns about QB - I am in that group

It's hard to look at last year and not have concerns at OL - especially given the way Evan Neal, JMS and the guards performed last year. If Andrew Thomas gets injured, it has been shown that the entire line takes three Giant steps backwards. Now there are five new employees and a new coach there, with a good pedigree and a history of solid coaching on the Raiders. We all hope this will improve the Oline -- but the Oline has been a continuing source of disappointment

At running back, we do have a proven back in Singletary, behind him there is not a single player that has shown anything worth noting on an NFL field just yet. We do have a new coach there, and he has had a lot of NFL success, so that is a a positive, we hope, but there is a not of unknowns there. This position is also potentially one injury away from a catastrophe.

At wide receiver we have the mercurial Slayton and Hodgens, we have a WR that seemed to start becoming a star in Robinson, we have an uber talented Hyatt - how did not make a major contribution last season, we have a premier talent in Nabers who will be a rookie thrown into this mix that we hope will raise the bar, a veteran in McKenzie that Daboll is familiar with (last year we had Beasley in that role and he was axed). So while there is potential there - it is unproven as of yet.

At Tight End we have the mercurial Waller who may or may not show up, we have a nice piece in Bellinger who did not perform so well last year, we have a promising rookie (but he's a rookie) and we have some new depth out there (two veterans that were signed who we think can block).

All in all - on offense - that a lot of promise sprinkled with question marks and several areas where one injury is a potential catastrophe. Ideally the Oline gels and Jones develops confidence behind consistent line play and featuring Nabers, Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, Singletary, and Tracey soem fireworks ensue, not only that the multiple inevitable injuries that occur over the season are admirably handled by the depth that is assembled (by the way no-one would like this to happen more than I would. ) Or like last year we trip and fall in game one and can not recover until game 7, and every team in the NFC East feasts on the Giants - (which I would hate but I can see it happening - because - it already has.)

ON Defense --

at the front you presumably have Thibs, Dex and Burns who presumably you can rely on - the rest of the defensive front line consists of rotational players - you need four dominant starters to successfully implement the new defensive coaches scheme -- any one of Thibs, Dex and Burns that can play a down and you have two rotational players in there - that's iffy in my view

Behind them -- you have Okereke and McFadden at LB -- let's say these two are solid - and they have reasonable backups

then in the Backfield you have Banks - and you have McCloud and Phillips the rookie as probable starters -- Phillips is very much an unknown - then you have the other rotational players like Holmes, Flott, Hawkins, and Robinson - second and third year players that have each had their moments and then flared out. You really don't know what you have there - but you have your fingers and toes crossed and wishing for a proven vet to add to that mix

then at safety - you have Pinnock and the rookie Nuban as the presumed starters - if Nuban = McKinney -- McKinney sucked in year one -- it took him a full year to get his sea legs - it took Love two years to get his -- the rest of the safeties Belton, Owens and Mills - I think Belton and Mills are good rotational players but not starters -- Owens is unproven

then we have a new Defensive Coordinator and a new scheme to contend with -- more likely than not that it will take a few games for the defense to gel and get the new scheme down --

so the Dline 1 starter injury kills it - the linebackers - are reasonably good, two and a half CBs where you need three, i vet and a Rookie at safety with fingers crossed


Heck that's how I see it






RE: .  
armstead98 : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16502509 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.

John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."


You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.

Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16502529 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16502509 Go Terps said:


Quote:


"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.

John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."



You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.

Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.


I have never said pick a QB in the first round every year. I've never even implied it.
....  
ryanmkeane : 12:34 pm : link
We added a top 10 edge rusher in football and a guy who is being compared as a combo of Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase. Yes, we lost Barkley and McKinney, but used that money to sign some quality OL to start.

I think the roster has improved actually.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:36 pm : link
The key really is Evan Neal. If he can be a a decently good player, the OL looks way better with the additions of Runyan and Eluemunor.

If Neal sucks still, well then we've got some other issues to deal with as they likely try some other combos on the OL.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link
Personally I would have liked them to address edge during the draft but I guess the value wasn't there. Still need more.
gidiefor -  
section125 : 12:53 pm : link
I will disagree on your DL assessment. You do not need 4 dominant DL. The Giants have 3(including OLBs Thibs and Burns) - which in my mind is very good and above average. They have decent rotational players in Phillips, Riley, Nacho and Davidson. Not many teams have four dominant DL.

All they need is one of the 4 or 5 rotational players to do well as a starter and the rest as good substitutes and they will be fine. I would absolutely love to get another stud DT in the draft, but there were bigger priorities. And you never know who will be cut loose June 1st or as final cuts after camp. Many times older expensive DTs are cap casualties that can be gotten for near vet minimum for a year.
I think the DL will be good this year.
It's year 3  
Go Terps : 12:59 pm : link
They made the trade for Burns, they are paying the QB huge money, they drafted the shiny toy, they've got high first round picks all over the place.

They are in the "win now" stage. So go win. This should be a contending team in 2024. That's a fair expectation.

RE: RE: RE: .  
armstead98 : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16502532 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16502529 armstead98 said:


Quote:


In comment 16502509 Go Terps said:


Quote:


"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.

John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."



You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.

Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.



I have never said pick a QB in the first round every year. I've never even implied it.


So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.

Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?
RE: It's year 3  
ryanmkeane : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16502566 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They made the trade for Burns, they are paying the QB huge money, they drafted the shiny toy, they've got high first round picks all over the place.

They are in the "win now" stage. So go win. This should be a contending team in 2024. That's a fair expectation.


So drafting BPA after you tried to trade up for a QB using a lot of draft capital means you are in "win now" mode?
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:09 pm : link
It is honestly pointless to say whether the Giants made the right or wrong choice when it comes to the QB thing. We won't know for another 2 years most likely.

They tried to trade up for Maye and the Patriots declined - holding it against the Giants means you aren't a serious fan.

Now - if McCarthy becomes a top 5-10 QB in football then yes, they would have likely made the wrong choice when it comes to pick 6.

If Malik Nabers becomes Justin Jefferson and McCarthy is simply a solid quarterback, then they made the correct choice.

This isn't that hard to discuss.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:10 pm : link
Daniel Jones at his best can be an above solid quarterback, he can play very well. Again, at his best.

They made the decision that McCarthy, Penix, Nix, etc were basically not going to be this massive upgrade over Jones. We will see if they end up correct.
Roster is Better Now  
clatterbuck : 1:11 pm : link
than it was in 2022 and better than last year. We won 2-3 games in 2022 we easily could have lost and lost 2-3 games last year we easily could have won. It's still suprising that some think it was possible to rebuild this team in two years and two drafts. Re WRs, the "rookie" is an incredible talent and will be our best WR since OBJ. And almost important, there are no longer David Sills, Marcus Johnson, CJ Board, Marcus Kemp caliber players taking up space and starting games.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16502570 armstead98 said:
Quote:

So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.

Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?


What I'm saying is they've had three years to improve the QB room over what they inherited. After three years they have Jones/Lock/DeVito, and they have that as the fifth most expensive quarterback room in the NFL.

That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.

I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.

I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.
RE: This is not really true  
kickoff : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16501598 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Unless the benchmark is to have never Pro Bowl caliber players at every position. The front 7 is good, RB is fine, WR is fine if Nabors is good.

If you apply that criteria to every team, they are all riddled with holes except SF and maybe Philly.

Nice rational post.
..  
ryanmkeane : 2:04 pm : link
The key is the OL. Defense will be the same if not better. WR group, better. QB...same if not better.

If the OL still struggles, offense won't be good.
There are a lot of question marks  
UberAlias : 2:11 pm : link
We need to see more young drafted players stepping up.
RE: RE: Every  
Semipro Lineman : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16502519 gidiefor said:
Quote:

All in all - on offense - that a lot of promise sprinkled with question marks and several areas where one injury is a potential catastrophe. Ideally the Oline gels and Jones develops confidence behind consistent line play and featuring Nabers, Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, Singletary, and Tracey soem fireworks ensue, not only that the multiple inevitable injuries that occur over the season are admirably handled by the depth that is assembled (by the way no-one would like this to happen more than I would. ) Or like last year we trip and fall in game one and can not recover until game 7, and every team in the NFC East feasts on the Giants - (which I would hate but I can see it happening - because - it already has.)

ON Defense --

then we have a new Defensive Coordinator and a new scheme to contend with -- more likely than not that it will take a few games for the defense to gel and get the new scheme down --

so the Dline 1 starter injury kills it - the linebackers - are reasonably good, two and a half CBs where you need three, i vet and a Rookie at safety with fingers crossed


Heck that's how I see it


I agree with most of what you said and I would only quibble with a few things. The team has several question marks and areas of concerns. I would never denied that.

And while there are positions where they are counting on young players to improve and step up, they also have also covered themselves with some decent veterans to set the floor. Case in point, the safety position where they signed Jalen Mills. Also, while Tyler Nubin is the likely starter next to Jason Pinnock, the team still has last year's 3rd safety Dane Belton.

I could make a similar argument that the defensive line will be more stout this season against the run due to the pickup of Jordan Phillips rather than any improvement from the younger players.

But if you look at the situation like I do, a team that is climbing out of basement and will likely make some missteps along the way then the current status isn't so dire.
Terps (re: Full bloom love at QB)  
Sean : 2:27 pm : link
Quote:
What I'm saying is they've had three years to improve the QB room over what they inherited. After three years they have Jones/Lock/DeVito, and they have that as the fifth most expensive quarterback room in the NFL.

That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.

I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.

I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.

Traina put out an article today based on Lombardi's comments on a radio show. He was not surprised they passed on QB based on what Mara said at the owners meetings:
Quote:
"I wasn't surprised at all by that," former NFL general manager turned analyst Michael Lombardi told The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan in DC this week. "If you listened to what (Giatns co-owner) John Mara said at the owners' meetings ... he said very clearly, 'I'll favor them drafting a quarterback if they're in love.' And he used the word 'love.'

"I think they were in love with Drake Maye, but I don't think they were in love with J.J. McCarthy."

If this was the requirement, I see why they picked Nabers.

Link - ( New Window )
Sean  
Go Terps : 2:32 pm : link
If that's how they're going to approach quarterback they're in trouble. That's the opposite of how to approach the position in the current CBA.

These fools are still operating like it's 1979.
RE: Sean  
Sean : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16502685 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If that's how they're going to approach quarterback they're in trouble. That's the opposite of how to approach the position in the current CBA.

These fools are still operating like it's 1979.

3 first round picks towards QB since 1979. Yikes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
section125 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16502579 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16502570 armstead98 said:


Quote:



So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.

Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?



What I'm saying is they've had three years to improve the QB room over what they inherited. After three years they have Jones/Lock/DeVito, and they have that as the fifth most expensive quarterback room in the NFL.

That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.

I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.

I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.


While I certainly would have liked to get one of the 6(and only them) if the GM and HC did not feel any of the bottom 3 of the 6 was worthy of selection at #6 then yes that is on them. But it does not necessarily make what they did wrong, especially if Penix, McCarthy and Nix were perceived as not the value at #6 that Nabers was/is.

Nix was never in play.

Penix has the medicals and quite frankly did not look that good in the CFB final game. Yes great arm and we both like him. But he did not acquit himself well in that game. Perhaps his limited movement did not meet what Daboll wants to do with the offense - a limited pocket passer vs RPO capable.

McCarthy has an uneasy feel to him - a Zach Wilson feel. I wanted to believe in him, but that throwing motion where his entire being is put into the ball is a little off putting. Of the three, he is the guy I would have taken.

You are correct, the QB roster is not good and it virtually has not changed. Unfortunately we are stuck with a now injured and limited running Jones who will likely be even worse than he already is if Bricillo cannot fix the line.

IMHO, the anyone but Jones theory doesn't work when you pass on a player like Nabers. It has to be a guy likely to succeed or two years from now we are still here and with a hole that was the #6 pick only without a player like Nabers.
.  
Go Terps : 2:45 pm : link
The scary thing is whomever they draft next is going to get the same long leash Jones got.

So, so bad.
RE: RE: RE: Every  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16502663 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:

And while there are positions where they are counting on young players to improve and step up, they also have also covered themselves with some decent veterans to set the floor. Case in point, the safety position where they signed Jalen Mills. Also, while Tyler Nubin is the likely starter next to Jason Pinnock, the team still has last year's 3rd safety Dane Belton.

I could make a similar argument that the defensive line will be more stout this season against the run due to the pickup of Jordan Phillips rather than any improvement from the younger players.

But if you look at the situation like I do, a team that is climbing out of basement and will likely make some missteps along the way then the current status isn't so dire.


Fair enough -- we can agree that they are improving from what they were. And those are fair points. Man did this team get placed on a backwards burner for a while.

