The Giants' Roster Still Riddled with Holes

Dan Duggan wrote a piece today that's pretty damned depressing. While the roster has been improved, it does not look like a very competitive roster.
My notes in italics
Quarterback
Starter's grip on the position tenuous
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
Running back
no bell cow - lots of greenery behind the starter
Starter: Devin Singletary
Backups: Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy (R), Gary Brightwell, Deon Jackson, Jashaun Corbin, Dante Miller (R)
Wide receiver
improved, but still reliant on a Rookie and Slayton to start - grooming Robinson and Hyatt to take the #2 spot
Starters: Malik Nabers (R), Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
Backups: Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Miles Boykin, Dennis Houston, Chase Cota
Tight end
with Waller on the way out -- no established receiver
Starters: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger
Backups: Jack Stoll, Theo Johnson (R), Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, Tyree Jackson
Offensive line
seemingly improved - but still a lot of unknowns
Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Evan Neal
Backups: G Aaron Stinnie, G Josh Ezeudu, C Austin Schlottmann, G/T Marcus McKethan, T Matt Nelson, G Jalen Mayfield, T Yodny Cajuste, T Joshua Miles, C Jimmy Morrissey
Defensive line
weak group with one bonafide starter
Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordan Phillips
Backups: Jordon Riley, DJ Davidson, Ryder Anderson, Timmy Horne
Outside linebacker
basically two starters and not much else
Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux
Backups: Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Jeremiah Martin
Inside linebacker
decent starters - a lot of questions and special teams players behind them
Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
Backups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau (R), Carter Coughlin, Darrian Beavers, Dyontae Johnson
Cornerback
screaming for at least another strong starter/veteran presence
Starters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips (R)
Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Kaleb Hayes, Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Safety
relying on a rookie to start
Starters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin (R)
Backups: Dane Belton, Jalen Mills, Gervarrius Owens
Special teams
Starters: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
Giants post-NFL Draft depth chart: Improved roster still has some big needs (more)
- ( New Window
)
LOL
I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.
Are you quoting the comments made by Duggan?
Boy, he hates the Giants.
He bashes every position group.
I guess he is angry that he has to cover the Giants and cannot focus on the Jets.
If you apply that criteria to every team, they are all riddled with holes except SF and maybe Philly.
And every year, the players we need to take the next step, don’t. And the players we can’t afford to get injured, do. The tide has to turn at some point. The coaching staff has to start develop these players and we need to have better luck with injuries. I’m with Duggan at this point with the glass half empty just because I’ve been jaded by trying to see the potential and being disappointed every year. It’s not impossible that it all comes together. It’s just extremely unlikely.
- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL
Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
'Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?'
'Other than that Mrs. Kennedy, how was the motorcade?'
If this draft hits and guys like Thibodeaux and Banks take a step. If Neal improves with better coaching, all of a sudden the roster isn't bad.
It has to start somewhere. If the Giants go 4-13, they'll be major changes. Schoen needs these picks to hit.
'Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?'
'Other than that Mrs. Kennedy, how was the motorcade?'
Of course.
But again, everyone is letting the QB issue impact their overall impression.
The Giants added 21 players this offseason. Look at the WR group now. It's much, much different just because of the addition of Nabers. The secondary is much different now. So is the OL. Getting Tracy was a big deal for the RB position. Getting the two blocking TEs and Theo Johnson was a big change at TE.
Burns and Nabers were defense- and offense-altering additions. I still don't think Giants fans realize how big a deal these two are.
If he did the same write up the same way with any team, he'd probably tear them apart too.
Wan’Dale showed himself to be very good and Slayton is a strong 4.
After that, I'm think defensive tackle, OL, and maybe another CB.
That's not a lot.
It has holes. It is not brutal.
- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL
Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
Our WR core is still subpar if you are ranking rosters. Nabers has tremendous upside but is a rookie. Wandale has shown glimpses but has proven nothing. Same with Hyatt. How many other NFL teams would Slayton and Hodgins even be on? Nothing against any of them. I really hope they all progress. But at the end of the season, I always find myself saying, why the hell did I think Darius Slayton (or insert other player) could be a difference maker?
I seriously doubt it.
by my count duggans current starters project as:
3x Rookies (nabers, nubin, phillips)
2x 2nd year (banks, jms)
5x 3rd year (thibs, neal, wandale, bellinger, mcfadden)
0x 4th year
5x 2nd Contract (jones, slayton, thomas, dex, mccloud)
7x Free Agents/Trade (burns, okereke, runyan, elumeanor, singletary, phillips, nacho, didn't count waller)
1x Waivers (pinnock)
10/22 are schoen draft picks, 4 being first rounders (3 top 10)
11/22 are schoen FA/trades/extensions
the next cut of depth players is also predominantly schoen draft picks - hyatt, flott, belton, davidson, riley, ezeudu, gray, tracy, johnson, hawkins, etc.
whatever you think of jones they spent $5m on lock behind him and got Devito from the 2023 draft.
i think exercises like duggans are a little too dissmisive of the possibility that players entering their 2nd/3rd years can improve a lot. or at least that that is how good organizations continue to stay good organizations as they lose players to FA. webster, jacobs, tuck in their year 3's were big drivers of the first SB run. jpp, linval, cruz in their 2nd years were big parts of the 2nd.
Weird take.
Quote:
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.
Weird take.
I think there's a good chance our record is worse than this year unless DJ plays well.
Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.
But will they with the current options at QB? That part scares me as we, by far, have the 4th best QB room in NFC East.
Eric, I hear you. I want to believe that. I’ve just bought into the “we’re gonna take a step forward and this rookie is going to change everything” narrative for too long. I’m jaded
Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.
Agree, I just think the #2 corner could be a fatal flaw this season that drags down the whole unit. It'd be nice if a decent vet shakes loose at some point.
Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.
Quote:
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.
Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.
Jones isn't the anti-Christ.
- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL
Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
Agreed, has he checked NFL rosters across the league. No team is 4-5 deep at every position. Doesn’t work that way.
Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Burns, Okereke, Banks, Nubin are centerpiece types.
I don’t disagree with the gist of your premise, but it’s premature to list Banks as a stud. Looks to be on a good trajectory, but that’s a bit rich. Nubin is exciting talent, but again no way you call an unproven rookie a stud.
I think it’s a talented D, and I expect we’ll be better than average…but we’re not elite by any stretch. It’s getting there….
People losing that much sleep over Saquon Barkley?
I fear he's the one who is going to hold this offense back. I think he's completely gun shy @ this point, besides the fact that I don't think he's that good.
Worse than last year? no. Not saying we will win double digits but the team easily could have won 9 games last year with less talent and injuries. I some times think have the posters here are not fans of the team.
Flott is a better fit in this system and may surprise.
Agreed. On a good trajectory, likely to be a ‘stud’. Look, overvaluing our talent has gotten us into trouble before….just let them earn their spurs before we anoint them.
I like the receiver group too…but they really haven’t accomplished much to date. So, I’m more cautious on the assessments until the potential is backed up by production.
Quote:
Assuming the Panthers have #1 locked up. This roster is brutal and still needs another 2 drafts of talent to be competitive.
Weird take.
Is it? We're still weak in the trenches until proven otherwise, and here's our 2024 opponents:
2024 GIANTS HOME OPPONENTS
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts
2024 GIANTS AWAY OPPONENTS
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Not an easy schedule.
correct. as we saw with JMS even if they are 25 years old with 6 years of experience it is hard for rookies to make things better.
an elumeanor having worked with bricillo was the best way to stabilize the situation. unless bricillo is the wrong guy to start with.
by my count duggans current starters project as:
3x Rookies (nabers, nubin, phillips)
2x 2nd year (banks, jms)
5x 3rd year (thibs, neal, wandale, bellinger, mcfadden)
0x 4th year
5x 2nd Contract (jones, slayton, thomas, dex, mccloud)
7x Free Agents/Trade (burns, okereke, runyan, elumeanor, singletary, phillips, nacho, didn't count waller)
1x Waivers (pinnock)
10/22 are schoen draft picks, 4 being first rounders (3 top 10)
11/22 are schoen FA/trades/extensions
the next cut of depth players is also predominantly schoen draft picks - hyatt, flott, belton, davidson, riley, ezeudu, gray, tracy, johnson, hawkins, etc.
whatever you think of jones they spent $5m on lock behind him and got Devito from the 2023 draft.
i think exercises like duggans are a little too dissmisive of the possibility that players entering their 2nd/3rd years can improve a lot. or at least that that is how good organizations continue to stay good organizations as they lose players to FA. webster, jacobs, tuck in their year 3's were big drivers of the first SB run. jpp, linval, cruz in their 2nd years were big parts of the 2nd.
100% doesn’t take into account players taking another step in their progression especially 2nd and 3rd year players. And we’ve seen it with Andrew Thomas and Dex. There’s a learning curve and players improve and get better. WanDale, Hyatt, JMS, Neal (praying), Thibs, Banks, Hawkins, Micah, etc should all take another leap.
But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.
- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL
Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
i think they need a veteran starting DB. right now the most experienced player in the starting DB room are Pinnock/McCloud. Nubin and Phillips rookies, Banks 2nd year. outside corner is probably more likely than S.
another veteran DL and RB would be good adds also.
Quote:
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.
Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.
That is not the question. It is will Jones not stare him down.....?
FWIW, yep a million years ago, but Jones with decent blocking picked the Vikings apart in two games with nowhere near the WRs he has now. Yeah, yeah bad defense. He did it in the 2nd half of the Cardinals game last year.
He is not the answer and the examples have been few and far between. He is quite prone to staring downs WRs - his ultimate failure. He can also throw the ball very well given the chance. He can get the ball to Nabers.
This team needs to be a gritty group that overachieves similar to 2022. I can only imagine how ugly your outcome would be.
People also talk like last year the team went 4-13. They were 6-11 and largely competitive with Taylor.
Quote:
Good coaching, leaving players at one position, and developing them together as a unit.
correct. as we saw with JMS even if they are 25 years old with 6 years of experience it is hard for rookies to make things better.
an elumeanor having worked with bricillo was the best way to stabilize the situation. unless bricillo is the wrong guy to start with.
JMS was also flanked by subpar guards which definitely played a part.
2023
2022
it's not time to shit on the roster and start another rebuild, it's time to see if this rebuild worked. at the end of this year if it didnt work we can do the other thing again.
Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.
Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"
Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.
Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"
in fact didnt most pundits spend the last 6 years criticizing the nyg for building offense around a bellcow rb?
Quote:
No bell cow?!?! How many teams in the NFL have a bell cow? Did we suddenly revert back to the 90's where bell cow running backs were a thing? Singletary is a solid running back and the backups give enough of a change of pace.
Do not forget that they will also use Hyatt, Nabers and Robinson on run design plays as well.
Oh no, we don't have a bell cow!! We are doomed. Of all the things to say about running back...that is in the words of tiki "comical"
in fact didnt most pundits spend the last 6 years criticizing the nyg for building offense around a bellcow rb?
not only pundits, but 90% of BBI
After that, I'm think defensive tackle, OL, and maybe another CB.
That's not a lot.
You need a real running back, you really don't know what you have at TE or Oline, you need a competent pass rusher to add to the mix - because if one goes down you are back at square one. You really don't know what you have as a second/third safety
also CB is 1 or 2 as a need -- you may like the rookie -- but he's still an unknown
To get a QB who knows what resources you have to spend
Daboll showed he can get wins with backups -- and the Giants have a weak schedule coming up -- so it is unlikely that the Giants will get a pick that not in the 15-20 range
The offense has been really improved with a lot of speed at wr and possibly at rb if the new backs can produce. I like Bellinger and Johnson at TE. Good ridden to Waller.
Special teams will be much improved
Qb is an issue but with improved o line play combined with better weapons we should be able to score more points even with our qb situation.
I don't see a team being able to cover Wandale, Hyatt and Nabers and Tracey out of the back field good luck.
If this draft hits and guys like Thibodeaux and Banks take a step. If Neal improves with better coaching, all of a sudden the roster isn't bad.
It has to start somewhere. If the Giants go 4-13, they'll be major changes. Schoen needs these picks to hit.
We go 4-13 and Belichick will be the coach
Out of his way.
Quote:
the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.
But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.
In the game against the Cards, Jones hit Hyatt deep. It turned the whole game around.
Step away from the ledge.
We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.
- Quarterback (big issue however)
- Young, quality 3-technique DT
- Maybe another outside corner
- Maybe another starting-caliber OL
Other than that, not too different than the rest of the NFL (outside the 49ers of the world).
i think schoen can address the latter 3 with vet signings. jadveon clowney was signed late in teh offseason by teh ravens for exmaple last year. take a chance.
the roster outside the QB with a few tweaks/health can get to 8-9 wins imo.
But the rest of the roster is not a mess.
The biggest hole is obviously at QB. Jones, Lock, and DeVito are journeyman QBs and should be backups, not starters. Schoen will be crucified if JJM becomes an all pro. And despite what the Giants say about Jones being ready week one, I still think Lock will be the opening day starter. Jones won't even be a year removed from his ACL tear on opening day, which will limit his best attribute, namely his running.
The OL is better, although it would be nice if at least one of Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal showed that they can play at this level. Better coaching will hopefully make that possible.
Other problems include a glaring need for a 3T, no proven #2 CB, no bell cow RB, and major questions at TE.
I still think we'll have a sub .500 record this season. I think the Giants have the sixth hardest schedule in the league, and with new and presumably competent leadership in Washington, we can't assume we'll continue to sweep them every year.
It's too bad that Waller can't stay healthy and doesn't seem to want to play anymore because he with the other guys would be something.
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what happens in the division. There is a shit ton of pressure on the head coaches of the Eagles and Cowboys.
QB (obviously a big one)
TE (but could be above avg with Johnson)
RT (pending Neal, though you could argue Eluemunor is at least avg)
DL2 next to Dex (though Phillips seems capable)
CB2
In theory,:
Waller returns or Johnson/Bellinger develop
Bricillo turns Neal into a competent RT
Phillips still has something in tank or Riley is a stud
One of the young corners steps up or they sign a vet like Steven Nelson
So they aren’t THAT far off. Roster was in much worse shape last year and in 2022 - with the exception of Barkley/LW/McKinney
Quote:
In comment 16501663 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the QB position is likely to hold them back, but Daniel Jones' leading WR in 2022 was Richie James.
But when he got guys like Hyatt he struggled going down the field with a more open offense. The potential that Nabers and Hyatt are lost when you are essentially running what Bo Nix ran at Oregon.
In the game against the Cards, Jones hit Hyatt deep. It turned the whole game around.
Bad defense it doesn’t count.
Add one more interior pass rusher.....watch out.
LBer best in decades.
I think enough DBs to form a solid defensive backfield
Having the best DL and DB coaches is an advantage
Also....BBI drove Barkley out of town....now they have more a Buffalo RBBC...and now, you want a Bell cow?
This is best WR group since last Super Bowl.
I expected a OL would be better last year and I was dead wrong....so who knows...this must get fixed 12th year...I have a little more faith in this coach
Let see what happen with QBs on hot seat
Thibs and Burns may be the best OLB/Edge tandem in the league
CB are solid, with a potential star in Banks
S position is young and we will see
Quote:
In comment 16501666 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
team are going to have to double Nabers. Good look leaving Hyatt all by himself.
Yeah, but will Jones look his way? I have serious doubts. Lock will.
Jones isn't the anti-Christ.
Not a good post. In fact, thoughtless much like the criticism you have been actively dishing out across the board as of late.
And if you were going for funny, you missed.
But the rest of the roster is not a mess.
I also am not convinced Pinnock is the starter. Belton will challenge him this summer and Owens is talented.
Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.
It will end pretty much the same way, badly for all involved.
Of course I’m being sarcastic, but let’s see how it plays out. This roster is still better than 2022 and that team went to the playoffs.
I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.
No offense but your constant bitching and moaning is tiresome. Is there nothing in your life besides NYG? You just sound miserable
Quote:
This team is probably the worst team in the NFC East. I see posters-including even Eric-somewhat bullish on this roster-outside of QB obviously-& I don't see it.
I think we're looking @ another season over by mid October, at the latest.
No offense but your constant bitching and moaning is tiresome. Is there nothing in your life besides NYG? You just sound miserable
Here’s a suggestion: don’t read my posts then.
And life’s great. The Giants? Not so much.
The biggest hole is obviously at QB. Jones, Lock, and DeVito are journeyman QBs and should be backups, not starters. Schoen will be crucified if JJM becomes an all pro. And despite what the Giants say about Jones being ready week one, I still think Lock will be the opening day starter. Jones won't even be a year removed from his ACL tear on opening day, which will limit his best attribute, namely his running.
The OL is better, although it would be nice if at least one of Ezeudu, McKethan, Neal showed that they can play at this level. Better coaching will hopefully make that possible.
Other problems include a glaring need for a 3T, no proven #2 CB, no bell cow RB, and major questions at TE.
I still think we'll have a sub .500 record this season. I think the Giants have the sixth hardest schedule in the league, and with new and presumably competent leadership in Washington, we can't assume we'll continue to sweep them every year.
The Washington thing is inexplicable honestly. Up until they blew up the team mid season, their greatest strength was their defensive line and, well, we know the Giants greatest weakness. How we kept beating them made no logical sense, it just kept happening.
Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.
You have a foggy memory. Jones never threw to Hyatt. It was Taylor that constantly underthrew both Hyatt and Slayton.😂
Penix will be a star. I’m so bummed we didn’t take a swing for him. I’ll shut up about it soon….but I’m convinced he’s the goods. Time will tell.
Step away from the ledge.
We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.
Eric -- I hope you are right about this. I do like the way they are drafting, but an awful lot of development needs to take place. Based on the law of averages at least a third of projecting is bound to go awry. And it's risky counting on rookies and even second year players - heck even some third year players still need to wake up.
Quote:
Singletary is a real running back. Tracy is going to be good.
Step away from the ledge.
We need a QB, a DT, maybe a CB, and some more OL.
Eric -- I hope you are right about this. I do like the way they are drafting, but an awful lot of development needs to take place. Based on the law of averages at least a third of projecting is bound to go awry. And it's risky counting on rookies and even second year players - heck even some third year players still need to wake up.
I think part of their problem has been player development, mostly oline.
I agree with Eric. I think they are a few positions away from decent to competitive. I think the backups have been getting better.
I do think the defense will be better this year. I am standing by my opinion that the most important acquisition this year may be Carmen Bricillo.
In the backend, I really like McCloud. He is consistent and fundamentally sound. Drafting Nubin was a very good pick as he will probably start day one.
The 5 OL signings to go along with Ezudu and McKethan is 7 players fighting for 2 spots. You would have to assume Runyan and Elumeanour win the OG spots but then there is depth.
The WR group is very good and cut downhill be interesting.
I like our TE group and the upside.
RB by committee with a solid vet in Singletary is pretty good.
I would agree with Eric and that heading into 2025 QB, DT, CB and O Line will be the biggest questions on this team unless they are answered in 2024.
Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.
Again, hardly anyone isn't saying QB is a problem. It is. But the rest of the roster isn't a mess.
Fix the QB and things look infinitely better.
But that's easier said than done. For better or worse, they punted to 2025 because they didn't like Penix, McCarthy, or Nix better than Nabers. You don't like it, but there it is an understandable position.
I wouldn’t use the word hole, but would use question marks, until proven otherwise.
It's not foggy but rather a deliberately selective memory when it involves his favorite pet subject.
Definitely sarcasm
“Two starters not much behind them…” Burns and Kayvon could arguably be the best young DE/OLB duo in football
“Weak group, one bonafide starter…” Dex is an All Pro caliber player, the best DT in the world right now…
You don’t need to short sell this roster but you are making it sound worse than it is IMO
WR group looks good on paper with Nabers on board… Singletary averages 800 yards rushing per year the last 5 years and that’s splitting carries, he’s now the lead back…
It’s not AS BAD as your making it seem… don’t panic this roster is half decent it isn’t a bottom 5 roster IMO
Not trying to be a Pollyanna Smileyface but if BBI keeps insisting on going out on the ledge, I might start start greasing it rather than talk people off of it.
That can still happen...
Quote:
He did it plenty last year and Jones didn't pull the trigger or usually missed. Even the one he hit him on in Arizona should have been a TD but was underthrown.
Why do you think I thought Penix was a great fit for the Giants? Hyatt and Slayton would flourish with that guy.
Again, hardly anyone isn't saying QB is a problem. It is. But the rest of the roster isn't a mess.
Fix the QB and things look infinitely better.
But that's easier said than done. For better or worse, they punted to 2025 because they didn't like Penix, McCarthy, or Nix better than Nabers. You don't like it, but there it is an understandable position.
"Fix the QB"? Ok.
That can take years. By the time that happens the other things will look different. Nabers might not even be here.
John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."
Not trying to be a Pollyanna Smileyface but if BBI keeps insisting on going out on the ledge, I might start start greasing it rather than talk people off of it.
Semipro -- with all due respect to your knowledge and love of the Giants, it is not unreasonable to look at this roster and see: some improvements; some areas with depth; and other areas where there are either questions or concerns about starters/depth, and/or being concerns about relying on a rookie starter to carry the weight of a starter in the NFL, and/or a second or third year unproven player being slated for a starter or rotation role -
Here are my observations and not Duggan's
On Offense
Most of us have concerns about QB - I am in that group
It's hard to look at last year and not have concerns at OL - especially given the way Evan Neal, JMS and the guards performed last year. If Andrew Thomas gets injured, it has been shown that the entire line takes three Giant steps backwards. Now there are five new employees and a new coach there, with a good pedigree and a history of solid coaching on the Raiders. We all hope this will improve the Oline -- but the Oline has been a continuing source of disappointment
At running back, we do have a proven back in Singletary, behind him there is not a single player that has shown anything worth noting on an NFL field just yet. We do have a new coach there, and he has had a lot of NFL success, so that is a a positive, we hope, but there is a not of unknowns there. This position is also potentially one injury away from a catastrophe.
At wide receiver we have the mercurial Slayton and Hodgens, we have a WR that seemed to start becoming a star in Robinson, we have an uber talented Hyatt - how did not make a major contribution last season, we have a premier talent in Nabers who will be a rookie thrown into this mix that we hope will raise the bar, a veteran in McKenzie that Daboll is familiar with (last year we had Beasley in that role and he was axed). So while there is potential there - it is unproven as of yet.
At Tight End we have the mercurial Waller who may or may not show up, we have a nice piece in Bellinger who did not perform so well last year, we have a promising rookie (but he's a rookie) and we have some new depth out there (two veterans that were signed who we think can block).
All in all - on offense - that a lot of promise sprinkled with question marks and several areas where one injury is a potential catastrophe. Ideally the Oline gels and Jones develops confidence behind consistent line play and featuring Nabers, Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, Singletary, and Tracey soem fireworks ensue, not only that the multiple inevitable injuries that occur over the season are admirably handled by the depth that is assembled (by the way no-one would like this to happen more than I would. ) Or like last year we trip and fall in game one and can not recover until game 7, and every team in the NFC East feasts on the Giants - (which I would hate but I can see it happening - because - it already has.)
ON Defense --
at the front you presumably have Thibs, Dex and Burns who presumably you can rely on - the rest of the defensive front line consists of rotational players - you need four dominant starters to successfully implement the new defensive coaches scheme -- any one of Thibs, Dex and Burns that can play a down and you have two rotational players in there - that's iffy in my view
Behind them -- you have Okereke and McFadden at LB -- let's say these two are solid - and they have reasonable backups
then in the Backfield you have Banks - and you have McCloud and Phillips the rookie as probable starters -- Phillips is very much an unknown - then you have the other rotational players like Holmes, Flott, Hawkins, and Robinson - second and third year players that have each had their moments and then flared out. You really don't know what you have there - but you have your fingers and toes crossed and wishing for a proven vet to add to that mix
then at safety - you have Pinnock and the rookie Nuban as the presumed starters - if Nuban = McKinney -- McKinney sucked in year one -- it took him a full year to get his sea legs - it took Love two years to get his -- the rest of the safeties Belton, Owens and Mills - I think Belton and Mills are good rotational players but not starters -- Owens is unproven
then we have a new Defensive Coordinator and a new scheme to contend with -- more likely than not that it will take a few games for the defense to gel and get the new scheme down --
so the Dline 1 starter injury kills it - the linebackers - are reasonably good, two and a half CBs where you need three, i vet and a Rookie at safety with fingers crossed
Heck that's how I see it
John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."
You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.
Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.
Quote:
"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.
John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."
You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.
Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.
I have never said pick a QB in the first round every year. I've never even implied it.
I think the roster has improved actually.
If Neal sucks still, well then we've got some other issues to deal with as they likely try some other combos on the OL.
All they need is one of the 4 or 5 rotational players to do well as a starter and the rest as good substitutes and they will be fine. I would absolutely love to get another stud DT in the draft, but there were bigger priorities. And you never know who will be cut loose June 1st or as final cuts after camp. Many times older expensive DTs are cap casualties that can be gotten for near vet minimum for a year.
I think the DL will be good this year.
They are in the "win now" stage. So go win. This should be a contending team in 2024. That's a fair expectation.
Quote:
In comment 16502509 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"Fix the team, then get the QB" isn't a thing. It's a fantasy. The NFL is a fluid environment and attrition is an enormous force on every roster. What seems "fixed" in 2024 very well could be broken in 2025.
John Madden said it best: "In the NFL if you're standing still you're really going backwards."
You seem to be advocating a strategy of picking a QB every year in the first round until they get a good one. That’s just not realistic, if they pick one this year they won’t pick one next. Whether you like it or not, they thought the team is better with Nabers/Lock/Jones and QB next year than Penix/2nd round QB and none next year. They were clear that they don’t think the QBs after 3 are very good.
Taking a player you don’t think is any good is of course reasonable. Let’s say the giants picked 11th and 10 QBs went ahead, do you take the 11th best QB who you project to be worse than Devito just because your QBs suck? Of course not.
I have never said pick a QB in the first round every year. I've never even implied it.
So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.
Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?
They are in the "win now" stage. So go win. This should be a contending team in 2024. That's a fair expectation.
So drafting BPA after you tried to trade up for a QB using a lot of draft capital means you are in "win now" mode?
They tried to trade up for Maye and the Patriots declined - holding it against the Giants means you aren't a serious fan.
Now - if McCarthy becomes a top 5-10 QB in football then yes, they would have likely made the wrong choice when it comes to pick 6.
If Malik Nabers becomes Justin Jefferson and McCarthy is simply a solid quarterback, then they made the correct choice.
This isn't that hard to discuss.
They made the decision that McCarthy, Penix, Nix, etc were basically not going to be this massive upgrade over Jones. We will see if they end up correct.
So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.
Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?
What I'm saying is they've had three years to improve the QB room over what they inherited. After three years they have Jones/Lock/DeVito, and they have that as the fifth most expensive quarterback room in the NFL.
That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.
I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.
I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.
If you apply that criteria to every team, they are all riddled with holes except SF and maybe Philly.
Nice rational post.
If the OL still struggles, offense won't be good.
All in all - on offense - that a lot of promise sprinkled with question marks and several areas where one injury is a potential catastrophe. Ideally the Oline gels and Jones develops confidence behind consistent line play and featuring Nabers, Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, Singletary, and Tracey soem fireworks ensue, not only that the multiple inevitable injuries that occur over the season are admirably handled by the depth that is assembled (by the way no-one would like this to happen more than I would. ) Or like last year we trip and fall in game one and can not recover until game 7, and every team in the NFC East feasts on the Giants - (which I would hate but I can see it happening - because - it already has.)
ON Defense --
then we have a new Defensive Coordinator and a new scheme to contend with -- more likely than not that it will take a few games for the defense to gel and get the new scheme down --
so the Dline 1 starter injury kills it - the linebackers - are reasonably good, two and a half CBs where you need three, i vet and a Rookie at safety with fingers crossed
Heck that's how I see it
I agree with most of what you said and I would only quibble with a few things. The team has several question marks and areas of concerns. I would never denied that.
And while there are positions where they are counting on young players to improve and step up, they also have also covered themselves with some decent veterans to set the floor. Case in point, the safety position where they signed Jalen Mills. Also, while Tyler Nubin is the likely starter next to Jason Pinnock, the team still has last year's 3rd safety Dane Belton.
I could make a similar argument that the defensive line will be more stout this season against the run due to the pickup of Jordan Phillips rather than any improvement from the younger players.
But if you look at the situation like I do, a team that is climbing out of basement and will likely make some missteps along the way then the current status isn't so dire.
That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.
I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.
I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.
Traina put out an article today based on Lombardi's comments on a radio show. He was not surprised they passed on QB based on what Mara said at the owners meetings:
"I think they were in love with Drake Maye, but I don't think they were in love with J.J. McCarthy."
If this was the requirement, I see why they picked Nabers.
Link - ( New Window )
These fools are still operating like it's 1979.
These fools are still operating like it's 1979.
3 first round picks towards QB since 1979. Yikes.
Quote:
So what should they have done if they view Penix, JJ, Nix, etc as comparable QBs to Lock and Jones? Your view seems to be that they should still gamble and they’re insane for not doing so.
Or are you saying that they’re definitely wrong about their evaluation and idiots for thinking that the other QBs aren’t very good?
What I'm saying is they've had three years to improve the QB room over what they inherited. After three years they have Jones/Lock/DeVito, and they have that as the fifth most expensive quarterback room in the NFL.
That is a colossal failure, and it outweighs anything good they've done since they arrived.
I'd add that if they believe none of Penix, McCarthy, or Nix could improve their QB prospects they have a severe evaluation problem.
I also believe they have a team building problem if they inherit QB problems and draft zero quarterbacks in 24 picks over 3 years.
While I certainly would have liked to get one of the 6(and only them) if the GM and HC did not feel any of the bottom 3 of the 6 was worthy of selection at #6 then yes that is on them. But it does not necessarily make what they did wrong, especially if Penix, McCarthy and Nix were perceived as not the value at #6 that Nabers was/is.
Nix was never in play.
Penix has the medicals and quite frankly did not look that good in the CFB final game. Yes great arm and we both like him. But he did not acquit himself well in that game. Perhaps his limited movement did not meet what Daboll wants to do with the offense - a limited pocket passer vs RPO capable.
McCarthy has an uneasy feel to him - a Zach Wilson feel. I wanted to believe in him, but that throwing motion where his entire being is put into the ball is a little off putting. Of the three, he is the guy I would have taken.
You are correct, the QB roster is not good and it virtually has not changed. Unfortunately we are stuck with a now injured and limited running Jones who will likely be even worse than he already is if Bricillo cannot fix the line.
IMHO, the anyone but Jones theory doesn't work when you pass on a player like Nabers. It has to be a guy likely to succeed or two years from now we are still here and with a hole that was the #6 pick only without a player like Nabers.
So, so bad.
And while there are positions where they are counting on young players to improve and step up, they also have also covered themselves with some decent veterans to set the floor. Case in point, the safety position where they signed Jalen Mills. Also, while Tyler Nubin is the likely starter next to Jason Pinnock, the team still has last year's 3rd safety Dane Belton.
I could make a similar argument that the defensive line will be more stout this season against the run due to the pickup of Jordan Phillips rather than any improvement from the younger players.
But if you look at the situation like I do, a team that is climbing out of basement and will likely make some missteps along the way then the current status isn't so dire.
Fair enough -- we can agree that they are improving from what they were. And those are fair points. Man did this team get placed on a backwards burner for a while.