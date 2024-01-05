Slayton extension in works?

Quotes from Slayton via Duggan:
Giants WR Darius Slayton was back in the area tonight to be honored as the Hometown Hero at the United Way’s annual Gridiron Gala. Slayton has been skipping the voluntary offseason program because he wants a new contract.
Slayton expressed confidence “we’ll come to a resolution soon.” Slayton said his agent and GM Joe Schoen have had “good, constant communication.”
Slayton didn’t specify if he’s seeking a raise or an extension. “We’ll come to something on either end of it.”
Slayton doesn’t expect this to drag into training camp. If it does? “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Slayton said he doesn’t want to get traded. “I’ve enjoyed my time as a Giant and I’d like to remain a Giant. Hopefully that will be the result of this.”
thinking out loud, what might an extension for slayton look like, something like the contract curtis samuel just got in FA could fit. that was 3 years 24m with 14m guaranteed. first 2 years are 16m cash, so it is a pretty true 8m per year. he is 28 years old and got that deal off back to back 600 yard, 4 td seasons.
slayton's current deal was 6m aav, so 2m per year and more guaranteed money is a decent bump. assuming the 6.2m cash slayton has coming to him this year is incorporated into an extension that is effectively:
+2 years to nyg,
+8m gtd to slayton,
+18m total,
i think that's a pretty reasonable deal for both sides. giants basically guarantee 1 extra year in return for 2 at a similar rate to what they paid him last year.
slayton's best case scenario next year is probably something like gabe davis' 3x39m (24m guaranteed) but he'd have to have a career year. with a lot of target competition seems like a big risk to take on a career year.
We talk about extending WR 4.
Not good.
WTF are we doing?
The future of this offense is not with Slayton playing a key role. Nabers, Hyatt, Robinson, Hodgins, McKenzie and fill in the rest with UDFA's, castaway FA/cap cuts or bottom of the roster guys like Ford-Wheaton and Boykin.
Great value from a 5th round pick and one of the few from prior regimes that provided value.
I wish him the best. On another team's roster.
That's fair, I'd give him an extra year. Throw him a bone because he's a dog.
He’s a decent #2, good #3, and a top tier #4.
We have plenty of cap room and if we keep guaranteed money at reasonable level, we should be able to afford it, especially if Waller retires.
I disagree. He’s, at best, an average #2 WR. And I think that’s being kind.
He signed a contract last year. So he played better than expected. If he played worse would he give back his guaranteed money?
Letting players like Slayton go elsewhere is part of the reason why. Extending him would be such a "Giants" move. It's almost like extending Sterling Shepard all over again because he was the closest warm body and the longest tenured WR on the team.
Maybe before you all provide your opinions ask yourselves (since you display such poor roster management decisions) "would the Eagles do this?"
A lot of our players are reliable. Just not very good. I rather keep difference makers and let someone overpay for mediocrity.
own players that have been reliable. Bitch and moan about lack of depth, but whine about Slayton who is still very fast. IDK, he seems to get better each year.
A lot of our players are reliable. Just not very good. I rather keep difference makers and let someone overpay for mediocrity.
Slayton is good. I don't know what you are watching. Did you see the shit KC ran out for the Super Bowl.
Any decent WR would with enough targets. He’s a WR3 at best, and preferably a WR4.
i dont really care much either way. i didnt want to bring him back last year but that was mostly because i thought there was a better use of the $ (love).
it's a premium position and he's been durable/reasonably productive despite terrible circumstances so i dont mind getting an extra year if the price is reasonable. an extra 8m guaranteed for 1 more year is pretty benign for a starter level player.
2021: 1st (Toney)
2022: 2nd (Wan'Dale)
2023: 3rd (Hyatt)
2024: 1st (Nabers)
that's probably more than most teams. We know Toney didn't work out but at some point they need to see Robinson and Hyatt play to make an informed second contract decision.
IMO that's part of growing and building the roster. Extending Slayton limits that ability IMO. One year would not be terrible, but I still wouldn't do it.
He's a solid player, with a great QB he would have over 1k yards every year.
Any decent WR would with enough targets. He’s a WR3 at best, and preferably a WR4.
Like I said, he is underrated.
Someone asked recently how you know that we are trending the right way. Predictably, people took the easy answer and said when you're winning.
I think one of the signs is when you start to see decent starters become depth. Where else on the roster can you say that?
It's fine to pay a little bit for good depth, especially when your top 3 receivers are on rookie deals.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
I wish you luck and focus as you start your defense.
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
Just because you spend the money doesn’t mean you are spending it wisely.
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
i know this is a joke but honestly i think that would make some people happier. its like they think they get a piece of the unused cap space.
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
Just because you spend the money doesn’t mean you are spending it wisely.
what's the best way to wisely spend money in the NFL? not a trick question, there's an actual answer.
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
Just because you spend the money doesn’t mean you are spending it wisely.
Depends on who is judging whether is spent wisely or not. Is that the recipe. If you want to try to win a discussion about the Giants, throw Jones in to sway the point even though he has nothing to do with the point?
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
Just because you spend the money doesn’t mean you are spending it wisely.
what's the best way to wisely spend money in the NFL? not a trick question, there's an actual answer.
It’s certainly not to overpay mediocre players.
A team with a GM who even thinks of devoting 50mish of cap space to Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton.
Nightmares.
How about devoting $232 mill to the team, period. Cut everyone save the money!
Just because you spend the money doesn’t mean you are spending it wisely.
what's the best way to wisely spend money in the NFL? not a trick question, there's an actual answer.
It’s certainly not to overpay mediocre players.
which free agents dont get overpaid?
if you dont want to pay free agent prices, what's the only alternative use of cap $?
can you get cranking i dont even like slayton and somehow im defending him.
Slayton is going nowhere. If anything he would be traded by now or soon. He’s as good as Shep was, and has more physical talent. Don’t ship him off yet, resident Gm’s.
Honestly, I can’t even think of an example of a guy as mediocre as Slayton, getting paid as much as he is - and threatening to hold out after signing a contract last year. It’s laughable.
I love it when we hit new levels of delusion. The baseline is so high it’s hard to stand out.
Bravo
He was coming an ACL so you can project he'll develop more next year. But it's a projection.
Slayton averaged over 15 yards per catch, over 9 per target, and over 6 YAC.
Slayton was outside 70% of the time, Robinson was in the slot 70% of the time.
If there are 80 targets at 4.5 air yards going around again I want 50 of those to Nabers. So in that respect I think Slayton's job is more safe.
what i suggested in OP would be both. 6m aav --> 8m(x3 years, this year and next guaranteed, 3rd year non-gtd).
Yeah, let's throw him a deep ball - only to see him either 1) drop it or 2) attempt to body catch it and bobble it 2/3 times.
This team has wasted an incredible amount of resources already, why in the world would they spent it on a 4th WR?
His yards/target is in line with the best receivers in the league. Throwing him the ball is a good play.
Yeah, let's throw him a deep ball - only to see him either 1) drop it or 2) attempt to body catch it and bobble it 2/3 times.
This team has wasted an incredible amount of resources already, why in the world would they spent it on a 4th WR?
This, he seems like a good guy, but the reason he fell to the 5th round was drops. Not that the season ended up amounting to anything, but remember when he almost lost them the Vikings playoff game with a catch almost anyone on Earth could make?
I don't know what the market for very good third WR is, but that's about what he should get. I don't see him holding out for an extended length. There might be some trade value; KC seems to be fine with some of our WRs.
He’s had a great career as a fifth round pick.
His yards/target is in line with the best receivers in the league. Throwing him the ball is a good play.
Yeah, let's throw him a deep ball - only to see him either 1) drop it or 2) attempt to body catch it and bobble it 2/3 times.
This team has wasted an incredible amount of resources already, why in the world would they spent it on a 4th WR?
This, he seems like a good guy, but the reason he fell to the 5th round was drops. Not that the season ended up amounting to anything, but remember when he almost lost them the Vikings playoff game with a catch almost anyone on Earth could make?
this was my feeling on him last year but i thought he showed improvement this year.
76 targets and only 3 drops (5.7% drop rate best of his career).
slightly improved his 65% catch rate and maintained 15 ypc with bad QB play.
was noticeably better after the catch (12 missed tackles forced was most in his career by double).
that's a starter quality receiver if he can maintain it. i think that's better than gabe davis who got $13m per year. though depending on the cost of slayton i'd also have no problem passing on extending him since they have hyatt cheaper, so id want a big enough discount vs Davis that i'm confident he's tradeable going forward.
His yards/target is in line with the best receivers in the league. Throwing him the ball is a good play.
Yeah, let's throw him a deep ball - only to see him either 1) drop it or 2) attempt to body catch it and bobble it 2/3 times.
This team has wasted an incredible amount of resources already, why in the world would they spent it on a 4th WR?
His catch rate is there with the best receivers in the league too.
The argument against paying him is the Giants are content to keep a complete fucking stiff at quarterback that can't get him the ball anyway, so why bother?
His yards/target is in line with the best receivers in the league. Throwing him the ball is a good play.
Yeah, let's throw him a deep ball - only to see him either 1) drop it or 2) attempt to body catch it and bobble it 2/3 times.
This team has wasted an incredible amount of resources already, why in the world would they spent it on a 4th WR?
His catch rate is there with the best receivers in the league too.
The argument against paying him is the Giants are content to keep a complete fucking stiff at quarterback that can't get him the ball anyway, so why bother?
No, the argument is why spend so much on a 4th WR? Even with someone like mahomes at QB, how many looks would a 4th get? At that price tag, it’s not worth it.
Had a rough start but went to work and made himself a very valuable player. We need a bunch of guys around him on the field and in the locker room.
Regardless, this is a team that's not out of the water yet with their cap issues, and there should be no consideration given to paying Slayton any kind of premium. Let him play out his final year and then respectfully move on from him.
All Slayton had ever done is show up every game and competed. He is a good teammate and has lead the team in receiving yards 4 of the last 5 years.
He is not the best WR in the league by a long shot but he is a good NFL WR.
I do find it funny how some fans bitch we don’t hit on mid round picks and at the same time want to cut them loose when they want money for being consistent and producing .
Oh, and go watch the video of the 2019 Giants - Jets regular season game and tell me if Slayton is a good player.
+10000 and while he might not be reliable because of his hands, the kid works really hard and cares., plus he is a decent receiver.
It'd be one thing if we was leading the team in targets, but not doing anything with them. He's the complete opposite, his productivity numbers reflect in a normal offense he'd get more looks. The biggest quantifiable knock on Slayton has been drops, which he markedly improved.
ESPN Advanced Analytics rated him the 35th overall WR last year, which lines up with his production. He was 39th among receivers in yards.
I don't think he'll get extended. I think he'll get some cash and incentives added to his deal for this year.
I think we all hope Hyatt and Robinson progress. But really think about it -- if Nabers is who we all want him to be -- one of Hyatt or Robinson is really aiming to produce what Slayton produces.
We have ONE position grouping on the whole damn team with decent depth and people are miffed that the Giants want to keep it that way for a few million dollars.
Keep in mind that the top 3 receivers (assuming Hyatt beats out Slayton) are on their rookie deals.
Wait, we should pay him after one decent season? Where has that gone wrong before???
1) I don't think the Giants should or will extend him.
2) I can't even imagine how you gleaned he's had one decent season out of what I posted. Slayton has had 4 season +700 yard and +15 YPR.
I think there is this misconception the number two pass catcher on most teams is blowing the doors off the numbers, but that's just not true. Here's the number two pass catcher by yards for every team last year, which includes TEs and WRs, and were Slayton ranks against them.
Take Slayton out of the picture. There are only 9 players on that list who gained 700+ yards at 9 YPT. That is a the benchmark for a very good 2nd target.
Least bad options don't average over 15 YPC and nearly 9 yards per target.
It'd be one thing if we was leading the team in targets, but not doing anything with them. He's the complete opposite, his productivity numbers reflect in a normal offense he'd get more looks. The biggest quantifiable knock on Slayton has been drops, which he markedly improved.
ESPN Advanced Analytics rated him the 35th overall WR last year, which lines up with his production. He was 39th among receivers in yards.
I don't think he'll get extended. I think he'll get some cash and incentives added to his deal for this year.
I think we all hope Hyatt and Robinson progress. But really think about it -- if Nabers is who we all want him to be -- one of Hyatt or Robinson is really aiming to produce what Slayton produces.
2) I can't even imagine how you gleaned he's had one decent season out of what I posted. Slayton has had 4 season +700 yard and +15 YPR.
Many posters have suggested many of Jones numbers are skewed in 2022 by playing bad defenses, including his playoff game - fine. Its a valid point. Lets look at Slaytons numbers in games that mattered against good teams:
Dallas - 6 catches for 36 yards (2 games)
San Fran - 3 for 32
Seattle - 2 for 23
Miami - 2 for 35
Buffalo - 4 for 69 (decent day)
Jets - 1 for -1 yards (that was the Devito disaster, so we can throw that out)
GB - 2 for 24
So in 8 games against good teams when we were actually in the playoff hunt (as bad as that sounds)
We have
20 catches for 218 yards and 0 TDs.
I understand you are going to counter it was all the QBs play fault. But come on, these are bad numbers. I showed you this before. Half his yards came on 9 catches last year. SO yes, I agree he has big play potential. But to consider him a number 2 is simply a farce because he isnt. And I dont care how many 700 yard seasons he has - he has mostly been our top threat at WR, and those numbers just dont pass.
Move on. We have three other potential guys who are more talented that we dont need to waste money on a role player.
Why pay more for a mediocre vet when similar production can be had at a lower price?
Slayton seems to be a tweener: better than the JAGs, but not good enough to be a difference maker. As long as his contract reflects his mediocrity, it's tolerable.
But, good cap managed teams have a lot of cost controlled production, leaving money left to over pay difference makers. Getting average value doesn't leave money left over. In this light, a 'fair' contract for the likes of Slayton is not necessarily a good one.
What's a # lot WR and why do you hate the English language so much?
Dallas - 6 catches for 36 yards (2 games)
San Fran - 3 for 32
Seattle - 2 for 23
Miami - 2 for 35
Buffalo - 4 for 69 (decent day)
Jets - 1 for -1 yards (that was the Devito disaster, so we can throw that out)
GB - 2 for 24
So in 8 games against good teams when we were actually in the playoff hunt (as bad as that sounds)
We have
20 catches for 218 yards and 0 TDs.
I understand you are going to counter it was all the QBs play fault. But come on, these are bad numbers. I showed you this before. Half his yards came on 9 catches last year. SO yes, I agree he has big play potential. But to consider him a number 2 is simply a farce because he isnt. And I dont care how many 700 yard seasons he has - he has mostly been our top threat at WR, and those numbers just dont pass.
Move on. We have three other potential guys who are more talented that we dont need to waste money on a role player.
You seem to be arguing a point with me that I am not making. I don't think the Giants should extend Slayton. And I want Robinson and Hyatt to pass him up. That's the best outcome because they are younger and cheaper. And if one of them passes him on the depth chart, their production will likely be what his has been.
I don't care that half of his production came on 9 catches, that's a great outcome. He's not a possession receiver, he's a home run hitter. That's who Hyatt should aspire to be -- a low target/big production player.
There about 40-50 players who gain 700+ yards receiving each year, Slayton has been on that list 4 times. And he does it without needing a bunch of targets. If Hyatt can be that player for the Giants, he'll be a big success.
He was a great 5th round pick. He is always available and I’d like to keep him at his current salary. Hopefully Hyatt over takes him and we can let him go next season. He’s a solid 700 yard WR, we may even see his numbers go up as he draws lower end coverage.
But the reaction to Slayton is even worse. The guy gets paid exactly like he should be. A # lot WR. Maybe some more guaranteed cash? He’s now the 3 or 4th WR. Hyatt played good this year you can cut him. But he’s hardly the issue in this team when it comes to the cap. That convo starts and ends w Jones.
What's a # lot WR and why do you hate the English language so much?
open mic night at the big blue improv again. you have an odd way of participating in threads, dont actually comment on the subject or the content of anyone's reply just comments about the posters. what's the process exactly? are you opening threads just hoping to find certain posters within? lurking until they typo?
Third and fourth receivers don't produce 700+ yards on 80 targets.
There were only 2 players in the NFL who produced 700 yards on fewer than 80 targets. Slayton and Rashid Shaheed.
Let's try this exercise -- let's say Hyatt is the clear cut number two receiver next year. What would you expect his targets, receptions, and yards to be?
Let's try this exercise -- let's say Hyatt is the clear cut number two receiver next year. What would you expect his targets, receptions, and yards to be?
I am not trying to be a wiseass, but I really dont know the answer. Who was our number 1 last year according to the stats you provided above?
Put him at #1 and he’s a JAG. You don’t pay a 3rd or 4th WR big money. They are the guys you replace every 4 years with a rookie. They should not extend him or give him a raise.
Third and fourth receivers don't produce 700+ yards on 80 targets.
There were only 2 players in the NFL who produced 700 yards on fewer than 80 targets. Slayton and Rashid Shaheed.
Let's try this exercise -- let's say Hyatt is the clear cut number two receiver next year. What would you expect his targets, receptions, and yards to be?
He produced that because he was our WR1 for much if the year. If he is our WR3 or WR4 the numbers will go way down.
Look, you can't beat christian at this. You can only hope to contain him. My advice to you is:
I am not trying to be a wiseass, but I really dont know the answer. Who was our number 1 last year according to the stats you provided above?
Slayton had the most target at 79 one ahead of Robinson with 78. I believe the Giants and Patriots were tied for the fewest targets for their leader.
The Giants didn't have a number one guy. They intended that to be Waller, but he got hurt.
Nabers is that guy now obviously.
There were only 2 players in the NFL who produced 700 yards on fewer than 80 targets. Slayton and Rashid Shaheed.
Let's try this exercise -- let's say Hyatt is the clear cut number two receiver next year. What would you expect his targets, receptions, and yards to be?
He produced that because he was our WR1 for much if the year. If he is our WR3 or WR4 the numbers will go way down.
Slayton didn't get the number of targets a traditional WR got. The Giants didn't have a number one receiver in the traditional sense.
Like I noted above 79 targets was the lowest of any top targeted player in the league. He got as many shots as the 2nd guy on most teams.
So question still remains then -- let's say Hyatt is the number two next year, what does a good season for him look like numbers wise?
900+ yards and somewhere around 8 TDs.
Now I understand you may think that out of the question with our QB situation. And thats a fair point.
I just want to see some consistencies from both QB and WR. I will not make any excuses for Jones, but we havent had a really consistent WR since Beckham in 2016.
900+ yards and somewhere around 8 TDs.
There were only 6 number 2 WRs who even went over 800 yards last year, and only 1 had went 900YDS/8TD -- Devonta Smith.
An 900/8TD season would make Hyatt a 1B type receiver like Waddle, Smith, or Godwin. He'd be on the short list of best number 2 receivers in the league.
if he is our number 2.
900+ yards and somewhere around 8 TDs.
There were only 6 number 2 WRs who even went over 800 yards last year, and only 1 had went 900YDS/8TD -- Devonta Smith.
An 900/8TD season would make Hyatt a 1B type receiver like Waddle, Smith, or Godwin. He'd be on the short list of best number 2 receivers in the league.
jmo but i think that's possible. i think his game against the pats was the first time a NYG wr had that many chunk plays in 1 game since OBJ, and as there were in most games last year i recall a few were left on the field.
hyatt's upside is imo the best argument against extending slayton. the first catch he makes on this highlight is something we havent seen since OBJ and it's not even a true deep ball. he basically retired JC Jackson on the 3rd down catch and run.
Jalin Hyatt Week 12 | Every Target and Catch vs New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Highlights
This debate is a lot more intellectual sound if it's posed as I want and/or believe Hyatt can progress to being one of the best no. 2 targets in the league.
Which is materially different than There are a 100 Slayton's and he'd be a number four on any other team.
There simply aren't many number two targets running up 700+ yards, and even fewer doing so on 80 targets.
This debate is a lot more intellectual sound if it's posed as I want and/or believe Hyatt can progress to being one of the best no. 2 targets in the league.
Which is materially different than There are a 100 Slayton's and he'd be a number four on any other team.
There simply aren't many number two targets running up 700+ yards, and even fewer doing so on 80 targets.
correct - and i think it's possible to buy both at same time:
Hyatt's upside is high but uncertain,
Slayton on a slightly under market contract is good depth and a positive value asset.
If the best case is hyatt explodes and plays so well there are less targets for Slayton. That's the big win.
If hyatt only replaces slayton's production that's a win and now slayton is a trade asset.
If hyatt doesnt replace or gets hurt and Slayton remains a capable #2 at a fair price or slightly under MV, that's also a win.
The only lose/lose situation is if hyatt busts and slayton regresses. Which would seem to be less likely than the combined odds of the other scenarios.
He was clearly our number 1 WR.
13th in passing yards ~3900 yards
10th in passing TDs 25
With the top pass catchers:
Olive 138 Tgts/1124 Yds
Shaheed 75/719
Kamera 86/466
Thomas 64/448
If the Giants got 2800 yards out of Nabers, Slayton, Hyatt, and Robinson and 1100 yards out of the long tail of backs and TEs -- that would be a big step forward.
He was clearly our number 1 WR.
No one is debating he had the most targets. But the Giants distributed the ball, and ran an offense of targets by committee.
The passing game wasn't designed around him. He was 70th in targets in the NFL last year. As I pointed out above, he only had one more target than Robinson and he averaged fewer targets per game than Waller.
Among the team leads of most targets, he was tied for fewest in the NFL. They simply weren't looking to him to be a volume guy like the common conception of a number one is.
he saw what similar others got in UFA this year (specifically Gabe Davis, Darnell Mooney) and he wants to strike while iron is hot off his best year.
he says he wants to remain a giant and they dont want to move him, so it seems like both sides are incentivized to see if there's something that works for both sides to tack on 1 more guaranteed year.
Slayton was our number two last year.
He was clearly our number 1 WR.
No one is debating he had the most targets. But the Giants distributed the ball, and ran an offense of targets by committee.
The passing game wasn't designed around him. He was 70th in targets in the NFL last year. As I pointed out above, he only had one more target than Robinson and he averaged fewer targets per game than Waller.
Among the team leads of most targets, he was tied for fewest in the NFL. They simply weren't looking to him to be a volume guy like the common conception of a number one is.
Yeah when you have a receiving core like ours, there is no #1 wr. It's like a wr by committee.
for Slayton.
he saw what similar others got in UFA this year (specifically Gabe Davis, Darnell Mooney) and he wants to strike while iron is hot off his best year.
he says he wants to remain a giant and they dont want to move him, so it seems like both sides are incentivized to see if there's something that works for both sides to tack on 1 more guaranteed year.
Davis and Mooney were also very overpaid. If you expect that he is your WR4 (WR3 if someone is nicked up which happens more frequently) that type of money will put you in cap hell. You can find WR3/4 types in the draft or as UDFA. Rams were looking at Puka in that role before he just exploded. Van Jefferson was originally supposed to be the guy. Cincy made no effort to resign Boyd because they have Chase and Higgins as their first two and really like the Princeton kid (because I am not even attempting to spell his name).
wandale and hyatt are both smaller, less proven, and in wandale's case he had 1 major injury.
the benefit of having so many WRs on their rookie deals is that it may afford the luxury of paying a #2 Wr like slayton even if he gets passed on the depth chart.
And if he does, if the deal is good enough you can trade him because FA is showing us that to get WRs you have to dramatically overpay (like mooney, like davis).
Been seeing and hearing a lot of sentiment on here about extending Darius Slayton, and I understand the emotion and, to some extent, the practicality. The guy is durable and productive, especially in contrast to the rest of the offense to this point.
But to what degree when you, in theory, want your top 3 WR to be Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'Dale in slot.
Can you find a meaningful enough role for Slayton that makes financial commitment sense as well in an offense that, right now, doesn't necessarily project as an air-it-out offense?
Been seeing and hearing a lot of sentiment on here about extending Darius Slayton, and I understand the emotion and, to some extent, the practicality. The guy is durable and productive, especially in contrast to the rest of the offense to this point.
But to what degree when you, in theory, want your top 3 WR to be Nabers, Hyatt and Wan'Dale in slot.
Can you find a meaningful enough role for Slayton that makes financial commitment sense as well in an offense that, right now, doesn't necessarily project as an air-it-out offense?
I submit to you the 2021 bills. their 4th WR gabe davis still got 63 targets.
diggs = nabers (id guess nabers ends up under 164)
beasley = wandale (again, id guess wandale ends up lower)
sanders & davis = hyatt / slayton
knox is probably higher than any NYG TE will get also assuming waller retires.