Slayton extension in works?

Quote: Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Giants WR Darius Slayton was back in the area tonight to be honored as the Hometown Hero at the United Way’s annual Gridiron Gala. Slayton has been skipping the voluntary offseason program because he wants a new contract.



Slayton expressed confidence “we’ll come to a resolution soon.” Slayton said his agent and GM Joe Schoen have had “good, constant communication.”



Slayton didn’t specify if he’s seeking a raise or an extension. “We’ll come to something on either end of it.”



Slayton doesn’t expect this to drag into training camp. If it does? “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”



Slayton said he doesn’t want to get traded. “I’ve enjoyed my time as a Giant and I’d like to remain a Giant. Hopefully that will be the result of this.”

Quotes from Slayton via Duggan:thinking out loud, what might an extension for slayton look like, something like the contract curtis samuel just got in FA could fit. that was 3 years 24m with 14m guaranteed. first 2 years are 16m cash, so it is a pretty true 8m per year. he is 28 years old and got that deal off back to back 600 yard, 4 td seasons.slayton's current deal was 6m aav, so 2m per year and more guaranteed money is a decent bump. assuming the 6.2m cash slayton has coming to him this year is incorporated into an extension that is effectively:+2 years to nyg,+8m gtd to slayton,+18m total,i think that's a pretty reasonable deal for both sides. giants basically guarantee 1 extra year in return for 2 at a similar rate to what they paid him last year.slayton's best case scenario next year is probably something like gabe davis' 3x39m (24m guaranteed) but he'd have to have a career year. with a lot of target competition seems like a big risk to take on a career year. https://x.com/DDuggan21/status/1785814074569220373 - ( New Window