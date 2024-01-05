Slayton extension in works?

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Giants WR Darius Slayton was back in the area tonight to be honored as the Hometown Hero at the United Way’s annual Gridiron Gala. Slayton has been skipping the voluntary offseason program because he wants a new contract.



Slayton expressed confidence “we’ll come to a resolution soon.” Slayton said his agent and GM Joe Schoen have had “good, constant communication.”



Slayton didn’t specify if he’s seeking a raise or an extension. “We’ll come to something on either end of it.”



Slayton doesn’t expect this to drag into training camp. If it does? “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”



Slayton said he doesn’t want to get traded. “I’ve enjoyed my time as a Giant and I’d like to remain a Giant. Hopefully that will be the result of this.”