I don't think this current regime is on the hot seat Sean : 10:56 am

The Giants have had so many miserable seasons recently where it's easy to assume the next regime is right around the corner. Schoen is entering year three as is Poles in Chicago and Adofo-Mensah in Minnesota. Ziegler has already been fired in Las Vegas.



Here are the records for Chicago and Minnesota through two seasons:



--Bears: 10-24 (first overall pick in 2023 and traded down which led to Caleb Williams)

--Vikings: 20-14 (0-1 in the playoffs)

--Giants: 15-18-1 (1-1 in the playoffs)



Two names that are often brought up here to replace Daboll in the last two years:



--Belichick: 12-22

--Vrabel: 13-21



I'm not trying to compare Daboll to Belichick, but I do think we need to stop talking in terms of always blowing out a regime and starting over. I'm not sure yet if Daboll is a good coach, I'm not sure if he's a bad coach. I think he's good, but it's still too soon to know.



Schoen hasn't had an easy job. He walked into a far tougher situation and he owns the Jones contract. I don't think it's a fireable offense though. GMs often swing and miss at QB, even the best do. NYG tends to hold onto mistakes longer, but I wonder if that is less Schoen and more of an organizational philosophy.



If NYG owned the first pick in the draft like Poles did in 2023, Jones isn't here right now.



This was the first real opportunity Schoen passed on QB and we'll see what follows. But, Schoen is very securely in his seat imo.



A 4-13 season and all bets are off obviously, but as Joey said in another thread - a lot of talent has been brought into this front office. I don't think Mara signs off on that just to blow it up three years later. Brandon Brown is viewed very positively around the NFL as well and likely will get a GM job here.



I wanted QB at six, but I'm also going to assume this isn't the incompetence of Gettleman and his regime carrying over. We'll see. Either way, I think Schoen and Daboll are here for awhile (especially Schoen).