PFT: New York Giants have fallen “out of love” with QB Jones

GiantTuff1 : 5/3/2024 10:22 pm
Florio “speculates” midway through that Mara stepped in to give Jones the contract at the “objections of both Schoen and Daboll” and “now they are saying [to Mara] see I told you so”.

Interesting choice of words “fall out of love”.

There is a lot of media smoke lately on Mara and ownership mettling in football decisions. Moreso than I can ever remember. It also feels like more than ever there is something too it though certain media members who are clued in may be acting coy to not risk backlash from an NFL scion, loss of access to or scoops from the team.

Many of us have speculated that the Maras have been pulling the strings in far too many instances and scapegoating coaches and GMs out of jobs for years.

Just how bad is the fish rotting from the head?

And could you see Schoen and Daboll playing a dangerous game of delicately leaking this kind of info to the press to apply public pressure for Mara to back off and let them run the team as they see fit?

New York Giants have fallen “out of love” with QB Jones - ( New Window )
GiantTuff1  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2024 10:33 pm : link
I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.
maybe there’s more ‘smoke’  
wigs in nyc : 5/3/2024 10:35 pm : link
because that’s the type of baseless narrative that drives readership like this

When was the last time Florio had anything of value on the Giants? He’s typically an inflammatory rhetoric type, right?
Not sure what to  
section125 : 5/3/2024 10:37 pm : link
believe anymore.
That's exactly what I would do.  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 5/3/2024 10:39 pm : link
People make mistakes but there is a rare breed of idiot that also possesses money and hubris. That's the family. The commissioner actually had to step in at one point, why should any of what's happening under John be out of the ordinary?
RE: maybe there’s more ‘smoke’  
BleedBlue46 : 5/3/2024 10:42 pm : link
In comment 16505793 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
because that’s the type of baseless narrative that drives readership like this

When was the last time Florio had anything of value on the Giants? He’s typically an inflammatory rhetoric type, right?


Mara said it himself. He didn't want to tag DJ or let him test free agency and he wanted him here a long time. What more do you sheep want?
It's looking more like the truth.  
FStubbs : 5/3/2024 10:42 pm : link
Chris Mara promoted himself in 2012, and our player personnel took a nose dive.

Maybe with these reports it's best to see this as Schoen year 1.
Please lord make it stop!!  
Snorkels : 5/3/2024 10:42 pm : link
Lord, some people just won't let it go!! Why would Mara do that any more than Kraft would tell his people to take a QB from the same school as his old QB.
BleedBlue46  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2024 10:43 pm : link
When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?
RE: RE: maybe there’s more ‘smoke’  
bw in dc : 5/3/2024 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16505800 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

Mara said it himself. He didn't want to tag DJ or let him test free agency and he wanted him here a long time. What more do you sheep want?


On the other hand, Mara said he wanted Barkley to be a Giant for life.
RE: BleedBlue46  
BleedBlue46 : 5/3/2024 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16505803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?


In the owner meeting interview. He said he wanted to sign him long term and for him to be here a long time, inferring he didn't want to tag him. I just felt like it was pretty obvious from his own words that he didn't want to let DJ test the open market, didn't want to tag him and wanted him signed long term. That's the vibe I got from what he said at least.
RE: Not sure what to  
UberAlias : 5/3/2024 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16505795 section125 said:
Quote:
believe anymore.


No one does. Florio doesn't know anything. It doesn't mean he's wrong, but it might as well be a fan out there talking. For the fans, you've the same people torching Schoen ripping Mara for meddling. Which is it dude? I mean, get your story straight.
RE: BleedBlue46  
BleedBlue46 : 5/3/2024 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16505803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?


I'll pull up the quotes.
RE: BleedBlue46  
bw in dc : 5/3/2024 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16505803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?


Here is a Mara quote in the NY Post...

Quote:
Earlier that day, co-owner John Mara reached out to his quarterback, hoping this one final outreach would help convince Jones how much he was wanted.

“I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here,” Mara said Monday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “We’re finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven’t been able to do since we drafted you and we have a chance to build this roster to be a successful team and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. I was very pleased he ended up signing the deal.”


Nothing about the FT.
bw  
Sean : 5/3/2024 10:51 pm : link
I think it's a stretch to think Mara mandated Eli on Gettleman but then is hands free with Jones. Anyone could have declined the 5th year option on Jones coming off 2021. He didn't play the final 7 games and hadn't shown anything consistent to that point.
What’s the point of having a GM?  
Doubledeuce22 : 5/3/2024 10:52 pm : link
Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.
RE: RE: BleedBlue46  
BleedBlue46 : 5/3/2024 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16505808 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16505803 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?



Here is a Mara quote in the NY Post...



Quote:


Earlier that day, co-owner John Mara reached out to his quarterback, hoping this one final outreach would help convince Jones how much he was wanted.

“I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here,” Mara said Monday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “We’re finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven’t been able to do since we drafted you and we have a chance to build this roster to be a successful team and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. I was very pleased he ended up signing the deal.”



Nothing about the FT.


I know that quote is what they posted on giants.com, I'm trying to find the transcript.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 5/3/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16505809 Sean said:
Quote:
I think it's a stretch to think Mara mandated Eli on Gettleman but then is hands free with Jones. Anyone could have declined the 5th year option on Jones coming off 2021. He didn't play the final 7 games and hadn't shown anything consistent to that point.


Eli won Mara two SBs. I think the circumstances are considerably different.

What are you going to tell me next? Accorsi did an extensive GM search?
RE: RE: bw  
Sean : 5/3/2024 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16505813 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16505809 Sean said:


Quote:


I think it's a stretch to think Mara mandated Eli on Gettleman but then is hands free with Jones. Anyone could have declined the 5th year option on Jones coming off 2021. He didn't play the final 7 games and hadn't shown anything consistent to that point.



Eli won Mara two SBs. I think the circumstances are considerably different.

What are you going to tell me next? Accorsi did an extensive GM search?

I'm just saying, there is plenty of smoke out there that Mara had a strong preference to a contract being done with Jones.
RE: RE: maybe there’s more ‘smoke’  
BleedBlue46 : 5/3/2024 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16505800 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16505793 wigs in nyc said:


Quote:


because that’s the type of baseless narrative that drives readership like this

When was the last time Florio had anything of value on the Giants? He’s typically an inflammatory rhetoric type, right?



Mara said it himself. He didn't want to tag DJ or let him test free agency and he wanted him here a long time. What more do you sheep want?


I apologize Wigs, I didn't mean that. I'm just frustrated with being in QB hell. That wasn't called for.
RE: RE: RE: bw  
bw in dc : 5/3/2024 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16505814 Sean said:
Quote:

I'm just saying, there is plenty of smoke out there that Mara had a strong preference to a contract being done with Jones.


I think that is absolutely right.

But why couldn't Schoen have felt the exact same way?

I could see Schoen struggling to finalize the deal - it was his first major deal ever as a GM - and he asked Mara offered to call Team Jones to express how much he wanted him to stay.

I would imagine that's fairly commonplace in all professional team sports when there is a big contract situation.



RE: RE: RE: maybe there’s more ‘smoke’  
wigs in nyc : 5/3/2024 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16505815 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16505800 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16505793 wigs in nyc said:


Quote:


because that’s the type of baseless narrative that drives readership like this

When was the last time Florio had anything of value on the Giants? He’s typically an inflammatory rhetoric type, right?



Mara said it himself. He didn't want to tag DJ or let him test free agency and he wanted him here a long time. What more do you sheep want?



I apologize Wigs, I didn't mean that. I'm just frustrated with being in QB hell. That wasn't called for.


Indeed, partner. Dabs and Schoen got blind-sided by winning that playoff game, and couldn’t not give the guy who get them there a contract. Built into the damn contract, though, was a hedge, and that’s why we’ll be able to cut Jones after next year if we are in a spot to.

Shit, I remember even Terps had some positive things to say about Jones tail end of that year. Even bw came around for a minute if memory serves.

I mean, I know all of this feels easier to process when there’s someone to blame, but sometimes talented guys make a reasonable roll of the dice and it doesn’t work out. And with the way we all had the rug pulled out from under us last year, friggin week 1, we’re all still smartin’.
The narrative won't go away until they move on from Jones  
moespree : 5/3/2024 11:26 pm : link
Whether it's right or wrong, it won't go away until then.

And then of course it will probably start all over again with next player that Mara "loves". But it is what it is at this point.
Clickbait  
Milton : 5/3/2024 11:47 pm : link
No sources, not even anonymous, just the same "smoke" and "buzz" that told us the Giants loved JJ McCarthy.
If you don't think Mara makes the QB call you're kidding yourself  
Go Terps : 5/3/2024 11:48 pm : link
.
Maranoia strikes deep  
dancing blue bear : 5/4/2024 12:01 am : link
Into your lives it will creep
It starts when you crave what they say
Florio got you clicking on his website today
This will continue until Jones is gone  
bwitz : 5/4/2024 12:34 am : link
I don’t give two shits about either side of the argument anymore.

This is QB hell and it is what it is. The media noise now is just for clicks/ratings; an easy topic to ping pong when there’s little to talk about.
I don't pretend to have any idea of whether Schoen has fallen "out of  
Ira : 5/4/2024 5:16 am : link
love" or not with Daniel Jones. But I feel that Lock won't be anything more than a short time replacement. He's just not that good.
This isn't just speculation  
Modog : 5/4/2024 5:51 am : link
Florio co-host is Chris Simms..who obviously has connections in Giants organization, aleast through his Dad. I don't think Florio would pull something like this out of his ass.
RE: RE: BleedBlue46  
Modog : 5/4/2024 5:55 am : link
In comment 16505808 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16505803 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


When and where did Mara ever say he didn't want to tag Jones?



Here is a Mara quote in the NY Post...



Quote:


Earlier that day, co-owner John Mara reached out to his quarterback, hoping this one final outreach would help convince Jones how much he was wanted.

“I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here,” Mara said Monday at the NFL owners’ meeting. “We’re finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven’t been able to do since we drafted you and we have a chance to build this roster to be a successful team and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. I was very pleased he ended up signing the deal.”



Nothing about the FT.


Yikes. Stevie Wonder could see Mara was instrumental in resigning Daniel Jones. Rumor was Joe Schoen was playing hardball with Dan Jone and his agents. So much so Jones switched agents to get a deal done
silly stuff  
Hilary : 5/4/2024 6:58 am : link
Daboll and Jones will work together to try to win games. If he plays well, they both benefit. If not Jones will be replaced through the draft or free agency.
I may be alone on this board, but my money is on DJ. If Thomas stays healthy and the rest of the line is at least mediocre he will earn his money.
Imagine your place of employment wants to fire you  
Rjanyg : 5/4/2024 7:28 am : link
But they owe you $40,000,000.
So, we have one thread that says  
section125 : 5/4/2024 7:38 am : link
they love the guy and it is ruining the team. And we have another thread saying they no longer love him....

So which is it?
RE: So, we have one thread that says  
Sean : 5/4/2024 7:40 am : link
In comment 16505865 section125 said:
Quote:
they love the guy and it is ruining the team. And we have another thread saying they no longer love him....

So which is it?

Both threads imply Mara loves him.
lol  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/4/2024 7:45 am : link
"Speculates" is somehow taken as fact.

Looks to me Schoen had difficulties closing the deal he wanted and needed Mara to push it across the line.
Dj most likely is not the answer at QB  
Maijay : 5/4/2024 7:46 am : link
however it seems he will be getting his last shot to shut up all the naysayers. Jones can't stay healthy and any significant injury this season will end his tenure with the Giants. Daboll/Kafka will have to scheme the offense to best utilize the skills of all the qbs on the roster.
It is apparent to all that confidence in DJ is very low no matter what the organization says. Lock is a wild card and if he becomes the starter he will be mediocre at best. By a miracle, if Daniel Jones proves he is our franchise quarterback with no doubt all Giant fans would be ecstatic. If this happens I would shocked but miracles do happen.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2024 7:51 am : link
Regardless of how he got the contract, I think people are kidding themselves if they think Mara doesn't have some deep affinity for Jones.
RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2024 8:04 am : link
In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.


Can't fire him if he did. George Young warned everyone of this back in 1979, which is why he had an iron clad clause in his contract that all final decisions were to be his, and his alone. Wellington Mara relented and the Giants became a power house. At least Welly kept his word.
and then they changed  
BigBlueCane : 5/4/2024 8:38 am : link
the power/decision making structure to include more Mara's.

RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
4xchamps : 5/4/2024 8:41 am : link
In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.


I still can't believe how many people still believe the Mara narrative... you people can't provide a single shred of proof that Mara mandated anything with JS and BD.
I think this is out there to take pressure off Schoen  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 8:47 am : link
If Jones was forced on him by the owner, then he is blameless for the team signing Jones to that albatross of a deal. Now, he just did what he was forced to do. Judge him on all his moves except what he did at QB.

I think Mara was probably not shy in expressing his belief about Jones to Schoen and Daboll, but I don’t think he told them to give him a long term contract or else. If that were the case they would have picked up the fifth year option. That is what you do for players you believe in.

Jones is Schoen’s QB. What you see on the field in 2024 is the team Joe Schoen assembled over his 3 years here.
RE: RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
Sean : 5/4/2024 8:49 am : link
In comment 16505892 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.



I still can't believe how many people still believe the Mara narrative... you people can't provide a single shred of proof that Mara mandated anything with JS and BD.

Quote:
Kid brother Chris Mara: “We got somebody going forward.”

Link - ( New Window )
I'm not saying Mara mandated anything  
Sean : 5/4/2024 8:51 am : link
But, the owner had a clear preference.
RE: I think this is out there to take pressure off Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 8:53 am : link
In comment 16505894 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If Jones was forced on him by the owner, then he is blameless for the team signing Jones to that albatross of a deal. Now, he just did what he was forced to do. Judge him on all his moves except what he did at QB.

I think Mara was probably not shy in expressing his belief about Jones to Schoen and Daboll, but I don’t think he told them to give him a long term contract or else. If that were the case they would have picked up the fifth year option. That is what you do for players you believe in.

Jones is Schoen’s QB. What you see on the field in 2024 is the team Joe Schoen assembled over his 3 years here.


There are two big negatives on Schoen right now:

(1) the quarterback situation.
(2) the offensive line situation

With respect to the first point, the whole situation is odd. They refused the 5th-year option. They dumbed down the offense in the second half of 2022. They correctly chose not to break the bank for Barkley, who refused the Giants' offer. So to FT, they gave Jones the big deal. A year later, they let Barkley walk for nothing. So either Schoen really screwed up or ownership didn't want to lose the two faces of the franchise. We'll never know.

With respect to the second point, the regime has yet to draft (4 players) or sign a free agent (Glowinksi) who has panned out on the OL. Bad scouting? Bad luck? Bad coaching? Whatever, this was the same problem under Reese and Gettleman.
RE: I think this is out there to take pressure off Schoen  
Sean : 5/4/2024 8:54 am : link
In comment 16505894 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If Jones was forced on him by the owner, then he is blameless for the team signing Jones to that albatross of a deal. Now, he just did what he was forced to do. Judge him on all his moves except what he did at QB.

I think Mara was probably not shy in expressing his belief about Jones to Schoen and Daboll, but I don’t think he told them to give him a long term contract or else. If that were the case they would have picked up the fifth year option. That is what you do for players you believe in.

Jones is Schoen’s QB. What you see on the field in 2024 is the team Joe Schoen assembled over his 3 years here.

The contract talk was after the team made the playoffs and won a playoff game. After MetLife was chanting "Daniel Jones" in the playoff clinching game against Indy.

Declining the 5th year option? That was easy. An injured QB coming off a 4-13 season. The issue was the success in 2022. Of NYG goes 6-11 in 2022, this is a non issue and Jones is a backup elsewhere.
RE: RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 8:54 am : link
In comment 16505892 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.



I still can't believe how many people still believe the Mara narrative... you people can't provide a single shred of proof that Mara mandated anything with JS and BD.


Do you think Mara has not shared his opinion of Jones with Schoen and Daboll? When Schoen was updating Mara on the situations with Jones and Barkley last year do think Mara just said “Do whatever you think is best, Joe?”
From January 2022  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 8:58 am : link
Quote:
Q: As a reference, you've fired a lot of people over the last couple of years, but what do you say to the fact that your brother is still Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, your nephew is Co-Director of Player Personnel and there's a perception that there isn't really accountability for family members who have had prominent roles during this stretch?

A: Well, that perception has been created by you and others and the reality is that, in terms of my brother, my brother spends most of his time doing evaluation of college players. His grades go into our system and he participates in the draft. All personnel decisions in this building – and this has always been the case – have been made by the general manager and the head coach. When they agree on a personnel decision, they come to me with it and as long as they're both in agreement, I okay it. The only times I would possibly not do that is if there was an off the field conduct issue. (Senior Vice President of Player Personnel) Chris (Mara) is a very skilled evaluator, but he does not have any authority here other than the fact that I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players. (Co-Director of Player Personnel) Tim (McDonnell) is probably the most respected guy we have in this building. The coaches, front office staff, the general manager go to him and ask his advice on players because he is a good evaluator. He's worked his way up from the bottom and he's earned his stripes. He does not have any authority here. The personnel decisions have always been made and will always be made by the general manager and the head coach. If they agree on a draft pick, on a UFA, then I'm going to okay it 99.99 percent of the time. The only time I will raise an issue about it is if there is a conduct issue. I'll question them about it, I'll make them defend their positions and I'll make sure that they're on the same page, but at the end of the day if they're in agreement, then that's the decision we're going with.

Quotes (1/12): Giants President & CEO John Mara - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I think this is out there to take pressure off Schoen  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 8:58 am : link
In comment 16505901 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16505894 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If Jones was forced on him by the owner, then he is blameless for the team signing Jones to that albatross of a deal. Now, he just did what he was forced to do. Judge him on all his moves except what he did at QB.

I think Mara was probably not shy in expressing his belief about Jones to Schoen and Daboll, but I don’t think he told them to give him a long term contract or else. If that were the case they would have picked up the fifth year option. That is what you do for players you believe in.

Jones is Schoen’s QB. What you see on the field in 2024 is the team Joe Schoen assembled over his 3 years here.


The contract talk was after the team made the playoffs and won a playoff game. After MetLife was chanting "Daniel Jones" in the playoff clinching game against Indy.

Declining the 5th year option? That was easy. An injured QB coming off a 4-13 season. The issue was the success in 2022. Of NYG goes 6-11 in 2022, this is a non issue and Jones is a backup elsewhere.


Yes it was. And they made a decision to pay the man at the head of the “bumper bowling” offense with 15 passing TDs in 17 games a $160M. If our front office does that because fans were chanting the QBs name, it should be exceedingly clear to everyone we hired the wrong people.

The only way you can not blame Schoen for this mess is to blame Mara for it. I think that is wishful thinking for people who realize Schoen will be here a long time and want to hold him blameless for that huge mistake.
Mike  
Sean : 5/4/2024 8:59 am : link
Ultimately it's a committee and Schoen will be here awhile imo as long as he doesn't embarrass the franchise.
I believe Mara made it clear he likes Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 9:01 am : link
And wanted him back. I also know Schoen was able to decline Jones’ fifth year option and let Barkley walk. I think he freely shares his opinions as many owners do, but I think the evidence is there that Schoen is able to make the decisions he wants to make.

Schoen did a poor job of self scouting in 2022. That resulted in making some bad decisions. It isn’t more complicated than that.
RE: I believe Mara made it clear he likes Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:05 am : link
In comment 16505906 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And wanted him back. I also know Schoen was able to decline Jones’ fifth year option and let Barkley walk. I think he freely shares his opinions as many owners do, but I think the evidence is there that Schoen is able to make the decisions he wants to make.

Schoen did a poor job of self scouting in 2022. That resulted in making some bad decisions. It isn’t more complicated than that.


Very possible. Occam's razor.

However, it is not outside the realm of possibility that ownership did say, "I'd prefer to have Jones and Barkley back. Make it happen."
Regardless  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:06 am : link
Mara is now being mentioned in the same breath as Tepper.
RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue46  
bw in dc : 5/4/2024 9:14 am : link
In comment 16505852 Modog said:
Quote:


Yikes. Stevie Wonder could see Mara was instrumental in resigning Daniel Jones. Rumor was Joe Schoen was playing hardball with Dan Jone and his agents. So much so Jones switched agents to get a deal done


Are you sure Team Jones wasn't playing hardball, too?
RE: RE: I believe Mara made it clear he likes Jones  
Snorkels : 5/4/2024 9:16 am : link
In comment 16505910 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16505906 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


And wanted him back. I also know Schoen was able to decline Jones’ fifth year option and let Barkley walk. I think he freely shares his opinions as many owners do, but I think the evidence is there that Schoen is able to make the decisions he wants to make.

Schoen did a poor job of self scouting in 2022. That resulted in making some bad decisions. It isn’t more complicated than that.



Very possible. Occam's razor.

However, it is not outside the realm of possibility that ownership did say, "I'd prefer to have Jones and Barkley back. Make it happen."


Fair enough Eric. But any good analysis would then say and here's why and personally I can't think of one good reason why Mara would say that and sorry he 'liked' the guys doesn't cut it when one is running a billion dollar business. Then of course there is the other side of the coin. What was the 'other' plan that Schoen/Daboll preferred that Mara put off.

Why can't just accept these are professional people running a business were there are very few certainties and absolutely no guarantees. They look at the options and alternatives available at a time in place, make the best decision they can, and then re-evaluate at the next point in time.
RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
Scooter185 : 5/4/2024 9:17 am : link
In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.


Mara isn't Jerry Jones who wants everything to be about him. Good or bad if people are talking about Jerry Jones, Jerry Jones is happy.

Mara wants that level of separation, where if things go off the rails he can fire someone and skate blame. See: the Eli benching fiasco
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2024 9:18 am : link
"He's worked his way up from the bottom and he's earned his stripes"

Does John think we're rubes? The nephew 'worked his way up from the bottom'? Like, GTFO with that shit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue46  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 9:19 am : link
In comment 16505914 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16505852 Modog said:


Quote:




Yikes. Stevie Wonder could see Mara was instrumental in resigning Daniel Jones. Rumor was Joe Schoen was playing hardball with Dan Jone and his agents. So much so Jones switched agents to get a deal done





Are you sure Team Jones wasn't playing hardball, too?


It's easy when you know you have the owner on your side.

Not to let Jones at least get the market is unbelievable. He would have never gotten this offer elsewhere IMO. He would have came back and we couldmhave offered less.

However, that would appear to be an admission of failure for drafting him.

The New York Giants don't do that. This organization loves to fail slow.
Snorkels  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:21 am : link
Again, very possible. And quite likely.

But one of two things is happening.

Mara is interferring.

Or Mara can't hire the right people.

Neither is a good look.
If you need 500 words to describe an org chart,  
Jerry in_DC : 5/4/2024 9:21 am : link
then your organization is going to have some problems
It was made quite clear by Mara and Schoen  
Ron Johnson : 5/4/2024 9:23 am : link
That Schoen was free to take a qb if he wanted to. We’re assuming they were lying?

What about trying to trade up for Maye, elaborate smoke screen?
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:23 am : link
In comment 16505917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
"He's worked his way up from the bottom and he's earned his stripes"

Does John think we're rubes? The nephew 'worked his way up from the bottom'? Like, GTFO with that shit.


This was pure cringe too:

"Tim (McDonnell) is probably the most respected guy we have in this building."
RE: It was made quite clear by Mara and Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:25 am : link
In comment 16505925 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
That Schoen was free to take a qb if he wanted to. We’re assuming they were lying?

What about trying to trade up for Maye, elaborate smoke screen?


Not taking a QB in this past draft given who was already out of reach is defensible. Giving Jones $160 million is not.
RE: GiantTuff1  
djm : 5/4/2024 9:26 am : link
In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.


It’s still a stupid ass conspiracy theory. Prove it otherwise.
RE: It was made quite clear by Mara and Schoen  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 9:26 am : link
In comment 16505925 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
That Schoen was free to take a qb if he wanted to. We’re assuming they were lying?

What about trying to trade up for Maye, elaborate smoke screen?


Definitely could be.

They'll wait until Jones (and his contract) are gone.
RE: RE: ...  
Jerry in_DC : 5/4/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16505926 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16505917 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


"He's worked his way up from the bottom and he's earned his stripes"

Does John think we're rubes? The nephew 'worked his way up from the bottom'? Like, GTFO with that shit.



This was pure cringe too:

"Tim (McDonnell) is probably the most respected guy we have in this building."


That rambling quote alone could serve as the basis for a business school case study on poor leadership and how not to run an organization. There is so much in there.
RE: RE: GiantTuff1  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16505929 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.



It’s still a stupid ass conspiracy theory. Prove it otherwise.


We're raising legitimate questions about why this franchise remains broken despite repeatedly changing GMs and HCs. There has only been one constant.

Repeated assertions that this "can't be true" reeks of blind faith homerism.
RE: Regardless  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 9:35 am : link
In comment 16505911 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Mara is now being mentioned in the same breath as Tepper.


And that is fair. The problems showing now, particularly the inability to self scout and make tough decisions on ‘face of the franchise’ players were here long before Joe Schoen. It is fair to suggest there is a cause above him in the hierarchy.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2024 9:36 am : link
I, for one, have no idea what to believe. But I think those of us who suspect Mara meddles...we're not Jim Garrison 'back & to the left. Back & to the left. Back & to the left. Back & to the left.' levels...

Mara has publicly stated his love for Jones on multiple occasions. He even came out this offseason & said Barkley wasn't traded this past season because doing so would have signaled the season was over. Hey John, the season was long over by then.

Do I think John had a say on both decision? I think it's entirely possible.
Were the Mara's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/4/2024 9:42 am : link
responsible for the destruction of the Giants fronts over the last decade plus? This has been as big of a problem if not bigger issue than the QB imv. Especially when they had Eli.

Lot of missed drafts picks and FA signings. The few that had some productivity were mostly average NFL players on a bad team.
RE: RE: RE: GiantTuff1  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 9:42 am : link
In comment 16505934 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16505929 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.



It’s still a stupid ass conspiracy theory. Prove it otherwise.



We're raising legitimate questions about why this franchise remains broken despite repeatedly changing GMs and HCs. There has only been one constant.

Repeated assertions that this "can't be true" reeks of blind faith homerism.


+1

Prove it otherwise is a silly retort knowing the only way to prove it would be for one of us to post a video of Mara and Schoen discussing the contract. Of course nobody can prove it. That also doesn’t mean we aren’t free to draw inferences from facts that are known.
RE: Clickbait  
rich in DC : 5/4/2024 9:44 am : link
In comment 16505829 Milton said:
Quote:
No sources, not even anonymous, just the same "smoke" and "buzz" that told us the Giants loved JJ McCarthy.


Exactly- they know the Giants fan base is a bunch of lemmings who believe the last thing they read, so what better way to needle them than engage in mindless speculation based on no evidence or facts.

Personally, I think that the Giants showed their hand when they signed Lock. But this isn’t some grand Wizard-of_Oz scheme involving Mara.
Just yesterday  
Jay on the Island : 5/4/2024 9:52 am : link
Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.
RE: Just yesterday  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 9:58 am : link
In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.


“Once a Giants, always a Giant”

The fiber of this team is getting attached to players and wanting to do right by them. That is good when applied to former players who are out of the league that can always count on help from the org when they need it. But the organization has to be more cold when it comes to evaluating current players on the roster and more willing to move on from them. That is not something that changed under Schoen or even Gettleman.
RE: Just yesterday  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.


I think Lombardi said that Mara was in love with Jones.

Florio's speculates that Schoen/Daboll do not and show Mara his error.
RE: Maranoia strikes deep  
PatersonPlank : 5/4/2024 10:03 am : link
In comment 16505831 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Into your lives it will creep
It starts when you crave what they say
Florio got you clicking on his website today


LOL - awesome

Somethings happening here
But what it is isn't exactly clear
There's a Mara with a pen over there
Schoen is telling me I better beware
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2024 10:07 am : link
I get the emotional attachment. I do. It means something to me @ least that dudes like Eli were forever Giants.

Where I get baffled & irate is the emotional attachment to dudes who-let's face it-don't deserve it based on on field product. Eli won 2 Super Bowls. He's going to be in Canton. Daniel Jones has done nothing even remotely close to that. Nor did Saquon Barkley. Sure, I bet both are great dudes who work hard & are good teammates, but there's a lot of guys like that too who don't nearly the same type of love & attachment like those two do/did for example.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue46  
bw in dc : 5/4/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16505919 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:


It's easy when you know you have the owner on your side.

Not to let Jones at least get the market is unbelievable. He would have never gotten this offer elsewhere IMO. He would have came back and we couldmhave offered less.

However, that would appear to be an admission of failure for drafting him.

The New York Giants don't do that. This organization loves to fail slow.


I'm not trying a complete jerkoff on this, but if Mara was on Jones side why did the deal come down to the witching hour? Did Mara want to make the situation dramatic?

BTW, no one pushed for Schoen to let Jones test his value in the open market more than me. I didn't even want the FT. I wanted the TT - at best. This was Schoen's biggest mistake.

Until the draft...
RE: RE: RE: What’s the point of having a GM?  
4xchamps : 5/4/2024 10:20 am : link
In comment 16505902 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16505892 4xchamps said:


Quote:


In comment 16505810 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Just let this bozo become our GM so we can at least hold him accountable for the shit job he’s doing.



I still can't believe how many people still believe the Mara narrative... you people can't provide a single shred of proof that Mara mandated anything with JS and BD.



Do you think Mara has not shared his opinion of Jones with Schoen and Daboll? When Schoen was updating Mara on the situations with Jones and Barkley last year do think Mara just said “Do whatever you think is best, Joe?”


Shared an opinion? Of course! Mandated anything, hell no!
I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 10:21 am : link
But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.
 
christian : 5/4/2024 10:22 am : link
I think the reason it came down to the wire is because Team Jones smelled they had the upper hand and drew it out for as much as possible.

I was surprised and relieved the Giants didn't offer practical guarantees into the third year.

There are three groupings at the top of the QB market: four years fully/practically guaranteed at signing (Watson, Mahomes etc.), three years (Dak, Jackson, etc.), and two (Jones, Carr).

A sane outcome for Jones was one year guaranteed.
the flip side to all of this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 10:26 am : link
is they finally let Barkley go. That was the right decision. He's likely to have a field day behind that OL in Philadelphia, but if you ask me, moving on feels like addition by subtraction.

Letting Barkley go smells of Schoen, not Mara.
RE: I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16505978 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.


100%.

Today's GMs are learning to fail fast. 2-3 years non a prospect.

And even year the teams needing a QB increase. We can never rely on "We'll get a QB next year".
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16505980 christian said:
Quote:
I think the reason it came down to the wire is because Team Jones smelled they had the upper hand and drew it out for as much as possible.

I was surprised and relieved the Giants didn't offer practical guarantees into the third year.

There are three groupings at the top of the QB market: four years fully/practically guaranteed at signing (Watson, Mahomes etc.), three years (Dak, Jackson, etc.), and two (Jones, Carr).

A sane outcome for Jones was one year guaranteed.


If the owner is expressing his belief in you via the type of quotes Mara made after the playoff game, and privately expressing the desire to have you back, you have all of the leverage in the negotiation. Why would Jones have not pushed for every single cent he could get and wait it out?

I think Mara gave Jones a huge leg up in that negotiation which contributed to a deal that most observers thought was well above market. You do well in a negotiation when you have all of the leverage.
RE: the flip side to all of this  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 10:31 am : link
In comment 16505984 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is they finally let Barkley go. That was the right decision. He's likely to have a field day behind that OL in Philadelphia, but if you ask me, moving on feels like addition by subtraction.

Letting Barkley go smells of Schoen, not Mara.


I think this is more evidence that Mara is letting his feelings be known, but not mandating anything. If Schoen is on the fence on a decision I think he is more likely to side with Mara. I think when he believes strongly on something Mara will let him do what he wants.

This is why I am not buying that Jones was forced on Schoen. Schoen decided that deal was something he was content with.
The Giants continue to have an  
Darwinian : 5/4/2024 10:34 am : link
old-school, loyalist, risk-averse culture when it comes to the QB position. They are a team that wants to set it and forget it. They are fearful of change. Meanwhile, every other team in the league rapidly cycles through QBs until they come up with an answer. Daniel Jones was never the answer.
RE: I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
Jerry in_DC : 5/4/2024 10:37 am : link
In comment 16505978 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.


This is an excellent summary. One thing I'd expand on which is aligned to main theme is that they want to avoid a "QB Controversy" at all costs. They do not want any chatter among the fans or media that would undermine that chosen QB during his reign.
RE: RE: I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16505994 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 16505978 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.



This is an excellent summary. One thing I'd expand on which is aligned to main theme is that they want to avoid a "QB Controversy" at all costs. They do not want any chatter among the fans or media that would undermine that chosen QB during his reign.


Agreed.

They're not going to bench their $80 million man unless he's injured or completely inept by the time the season is done statistically.


RE: Just yesterday  
Darwinian : 5/4/2024 10:42 am : link
In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.


Silly take. First of all these are different takes from different reporters. But the underlying reality is the Giants had a *love* for Daniel Jones at some juncture. Probably it was Mara. And it so hamstrung the organization that the disentangling is a major sports story. Again, signs of an incompetent ownership.
Jerry In_DC  
Mike from Ohio : 5/4/2024 10:45 am : link
I think you are absolutely right. I think the Giants see a QB controversy as the definition of QB Hell. This is why I think they will not say there is a completion for the starting position and there really isn’t. Jones is the starter and Lock was brought in to back him up.
RE: RE: Just yesterday  
The Mike : 5/4/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16505957 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.



I think Lombardi said that Mara was in love with Jones.

Florio's speculates that Schoen/Daboll do not and show Mara his error.


And of course the problem now is, if Daboll decides to run with Lock, he will face the same ire from Mara that McAdoo faced when he started Geno Smith instead of Eli in 2017. If it goes well and the team makes the playoffs, great. But is that likely? Even if Lock proves competent, is this really a top tier playoff team? Possible, but not probable. And Daboll knows this.

The reality is, Daboll's job is much more secure if he runs out DJ with the new shiny toys and tries to prove Mara's thesis that DJ has been a top ten quarterback all along who "the franchise has failed" these many years. Two GMs, three coaches and dozens of personnel changes have been the problem all along and DJ has simply been an innocent victim in a sea of chaos.

So my guess is, Schoen and Daboll will therefore start DJ in 2024 simply to appease Mara. If it fails, which everyone in the universe knows will except Mara, and maybe Jack Stroud although there is growing speculation that Stroud is simply Mara's BBI handle, Daboll will remain safe in his job and will finally get the chance to get his quarterback in 2025. Which is why they made no effort to reach for a quarterback at six in the draft or even select a developmental guy on day three. They are safe as long as they stick with DJ.

And so the 2024 season will not be over by Halloween this year. It will be over by Labor Day. The good news is, Ray in Arlington can begin presenting strength of schedule tie breakers this week!
RE: GiantTuff1  
Section331 : 5/4/2024 11:08 am : link
In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.


My main question is, how does Florio know this? My guess is that someone close to the Giants leaked this to him, and if it’s true, Mara’s meddling is far worse than even his most vocal critics would have thought. If John Mara was running the show in 2004, he would have vetoed the SD trade because Kerry Collins had overcome so much adversity and worked really hard. At least with KC, he took us to a SB!
RE: Please lord make it stop!!  
Section331 : 5/4/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16505802 Snorkels said:
Quote:
Lord, some people just won't let it go!! Why would Mara do that any more than Kraft would tell his people to take a QB from the same school as his old QB.


I don’t root for the Patriots, so I don’t give a shit what Kraft does. How is that hard to understand? And Kraft has 6 SB rings.
RE: RE: GiantTuff1  
rsjem1979 : 5/4/2024 11:16 am : link
In comment 16506018 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.



My main question is, how does Florio know this? My guess is that someone close to the Giants leaked this to him, and if it’s true, Mara’s meddling is far worse than even his most vocal critics would have thought. If John Mara was running the show in 2004, he would have vetoed the SD trade because Kerry Collins had overcome so much adversity and worked really hard. At least with KC, he took us to a SB!


Credit to Mara where it's due, Wellington was hesitant to move on from Collins, John was actually in Accorsi's camp and his father's ear on making the move for Eli.
RE: RE: I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
ThomasG : 5/4/2024 11:20 am : link
In comment 16505994 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 16505978 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.



This is an excellent summary. One thing I'd expand on which is aligned to main theme is that they want to avoid a "QB Controversy" at all costs. They do not want any chatter among the fans or media that would undermine that chosen QB during his reign.


You both nailing it. Good posts.

Such ass-backwards thinking from this franchise in today's NFL. The hope was the Schoen/Daboll combo would have broken them away from these crutches yet these two are getting affected by the poison in that building.

Can they find the antidote soon or will it take having the #1 overall to finally do it?
RE: I believe Mara made it clear he likes Jones  
Section331 : 5/4/2024 11:24 am : link
In comment 16505906 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And wanted him back. I also know Schoen was able to decline Jones’ fifth year option and let Barkley walk. I think he freely shares his opinions as many owners do, but I think the evidence is there that Schoen is able to make the decisions he wants to make.

Schoen did a poor job of self scouting in 2022. That resulted in making some bad decisions. It isn’t more complicated than that.


1000% on the lack of self-scouting. I get that fans get too caught up in a playoff run, but the FO absolutely should not. I mean, many here on BBI urged caution entering 2023, that Daboll used smoke and mirrors to coax some wins. I simply find it hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll didn’t see that. But we do have Mara on the record crowing about how the Giants had arrived and turned a corner, and all that utter bullshit. How much of that belief got him to push the FO to prioritize bringing back Jones and Barkley?
This feels like an attempt to start excusing Schoen  
HardTruth : 5/4/2024 12:54 pm : link
From any blame . Much like Jones has been. Always someone else’s fault

Joe Schoen has had 3 drafts with enormous draft capital. Picks 5, 6, and 7.

He has had over 20 draft picks.

He has had hundreds of millions of dollars to spend. He has brought in Waller via trade, Burns via trade, Okereke, Taylor, Campbell, Glowinski, Runyan, Eleumenor, etc.

He has had freedom to trade. Williams, Toney.

He has chosen who to resign and what amounts and how long. Jones, Slayton, Thomas, Lawrence,

He has chosen who not to resign. Barkley, Love. McKinney. Etc

He has total Ownership over coaching in a way that his predecessors did not.

He has had freedom to remake the staff under him in a way his predecessors did not.

This roster is his now.

What I see is a roster in which its most significant players were brought in not by him. Jones, Thomas, Lawrence

And I do not see a team that looks or operates or plays any different than what it was before him. There is no stamp he has put in this team at all.

Burns & Nabors better change this real fast.

We have a beautiful new draft room though. Kudos
My uneducated guess is that both sides are right to an extent.  
LW_Giants : 5/4/2024 2:34 pm : link
I don't think Mara explicitly directs football decisions. I do think he strongly expresses his opinion on players he likes/dislikes and that type of pressure often makes executives/GM's feel like they have to do what he wants since he's the owner.

So, he probably doesn't say "you must sign x player," but does say "I'm a big fan of x player, he's really great and I would be really disappointed if he's gone." The GM technically can still let x player go, but doing so would be risky and would anger Mara. Many wouldn't want to take that chance.
RE: RE: RE: I feel like I am echoing Terps here  
Modog : 5/4/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16505998 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16505994 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


In comment 16505978 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I think the organization still views QB as a position where you pick a guy to be the cornerstone of your franchise. I think they also still view QB as a position where even really good ones will struggle for 3-4 years before it clicks (harkening back as many do here to Phil Simms in the 80s). I think they view 2022 as when it really clicked for Jones. I think they are writing off 2023 to not being his fault at all.

I also think they will not take another QB high in the draft unless everyone in their front office is absolutely giddy about him. Anything short of that and he is not the guy they want to commit - at minimum - 5 years too.

The Giants are a very traditional organization and I think they tend to lag behind the rest of the league in how the game has changed and how the rookie wage scale makes QB a position where you can create competition and take chances on developmental guys.



This is an excellent summary. One thing I'd expand on which is aligned to main theme is that they want to avoid a "QB Controversy" at all costs. They do not want any chatter among the fans or media that would undermine that chosen QB during his reign.



Agreed.

They're not going to bench their $80 million man unless he's injured or completely inept by the time the season is done statistically.


Agreed. I also think this was why Saquon or McKinney were not traded at the deadline. Mara believed his QB, Dan Jones, would come back to lead the Giants to glory. Only for him to tear his ACL a week after the deadline when he came back.

Giants are also against tanking, so it's possible they refused to trade either for this reasoning mid season, but I do believe the timing was unfortunate for us fans in regards to getting something for Saquon and X.

Trade Deadline Oct 31
Dan Jones comes back and tears ACL -- Nov 7
RE: RE: RE: Just yesterday  
BleedBlue46 : 5/4/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16506007 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16505957 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.



I think Lombardi said that Mara was in love with Jones.

Florio's speculates that Schoen/Daboll do not and show Mara his error.



And of course the problem now is, if Daboll decides to run with Lock, he will face the same ire from Mara that McAdoo faced when he started Geno Smith instead of Eli in 2017. If it goes well and the team makes the playoffs, great. But is that likely? Even if Lock proves competent, is this really a top tier playoff team? Possible, but not probable. And Daboll knows this.

The reality is, Daboll's job is much more secure if he runs out DJ with the new shiny toys and tries to prove Mara's thesis that DJ has been a top ten quarterback all along who "the franchise has failed" these many years. Two GMs, three coaches and dozens of personnel changes have been the problem all along and DJ has simply been an innocent victim in a sea of chaos.

So my guess is, Schoen and Daboll will therefore start DJ in 2024 simply to appease Mara. If it fails, which everyone in the universe knows will except Mara, and maybe Jack Stroud although there is growing speculation that Stroud is simply Mara's BBI handle, Daboll will remain safe in his job and will finally get the chance to get his quarterback in 2025. Which is why they made no effort to reach for a quarterback at six in the draft or even select a developmental guy on day three. They are safe as long as they stick with DJ.

And so the 2024 season will not be over by Halloween this year. It will be over by Labor Day. The good news is, Ray in Arlington can begin presenting strength of schedule tie breakers this week!


DJ will start as long as he's healthy, he's making too much to be benched while healthy. Plus, we all know Mara loves him. He will not be benched if he is healthy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just yesterday  
HardTruth : 5/4/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16506229 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16506007 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16505957 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.



I think Lombardi said that Mara was in love with Jones.

Florio's speculates that Schoen/Daboll do not and show Mara his error.



And of course the problem now is, if Daboll decides to run with Lock, he will face the same ire from Mara that McAdoo faced when he started Geno Smith instead of Eli in 2017. If it goes well and the team makes the playoffs, great. But is that likely? Even if Lock proves competent, is this really a top tier playoff team? Possible, but not probable. And Daboll knows this.

The reality is, Daboll's job is much more secure if he runs out DJ with the new shiny toys and tries to prove Mara's thesis that DJ has been a top ten quarterback all along who "the franchise has failed" these many years. Two GMs, three coaches and dozens of personnel changes have been the problem all along and DJ has simply been an innocent victim in a sea of chaos.

So my guess is, Schoen and Daboll will therefore start DJ in 2024 simply to appease Mara. If it fails, which everyone in the universe knows will except Mara, and maybe Jack Stroud although there is growing speculation that Stroud is simply Mara's BBI handle, Daboll will remain safe in his job and will finally get the chance to get his quarterback in 2025. Which is why they made no effort to reach for a quarterback at six in the draft or even select a developmental guy on day three. They are safe as long as they stick with DJ.

And so the 2024 season will not be over by Halloween this year. It will be over by Labor Day. The good news is, Ray in Arlington can begin presenting strength of schedule tie breakers this week!



DJ will start as long as he's healthy, he's making too much to be benched while healthy. Plus, we all know Mara loves him. He will not be benched if he is healthy.



Of course he will. Last year, Jones was 1-4 and injured with no return in sight and he had a historically bad start (2 TDs to 6 INTs) which was worst TD to pass attempts in over 70 years in NFL and the team had been blown out in every game and we sent Daboll out and everyone out to attest to the fact that Daniel Jones was the starter when he returned before and after virtually every game.

And we continue to do so after the season and before the draft and after the draft and even made Drew Lock say it.

I think the biggest red flags  
TheOtherManning : 5/4/2024 8:05 pm : link
are the front office positions held my Tim McDonnell & Chris Mara.

When we speculate on how involved with player decisions John Mara is, there is an inherent grey area that these discussions cannot fully penetrate because he is THE man in the owner's chair - and there will always be owner influence to a certain degree (good and bad).

But does anyone here sincerely believe that Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell being hired to the front office was anyone's doing but John Mara? Chris & Tim may be true football diehards who do the work and put in the effort, but at the end of the day it does not matter how effective they are because they are family.

The owner giving extra seats at the table to his family members does not instill confidence. I worry being the GM of the Giants requires an additional special skill that has nothing to do with football - and that is being able to politick around the Maras when it comes time to make important roster decisions.
RE: GiantTuff1  
GiantTuff1 : 5/4/2024 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16505791 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I agree. Once what was considered "conspiracy theory" has now reached the pundit class, whether you believe it or not.

Yup. “Where there is smoke…” It is informative and seems more than simple media parroting. You never saw pundits speculate on this level and there are quite a few now. It feels fed from a source in the Giants building. Who would stand to gain by releasing such info?

I do not think it is a stretch to presume there may be a power struggle in the building over particular matters and Schoen and Daboll know Mara is sensitive to public perception. If this is the case, I hope the white knight (Schoen) can be successful in loosening Mara’s grip. We will see.
RE: RE: RE: Just yesterday  
bLiTz 2k : 5/4/2024 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16506007 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16505957 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 16505955 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Mike Lombardi said that Mara was "in love" with Daniel Jones which is why this team struggles because they fall in love with certain players they should move on from. A day later now they have fallen "out of love" with Jones. A perfect summation of todays tabloid sports media.



I think Lombardi said that Mara was in love with Jones.

Florio's speculates that Schoen/Daboll do not and show Mara his error.



And of course the problem now is, if Daboll decides to run with Lock, he will face the same ire from Mara that McAdoo faced when he started Geno Smith instead of Eli in 2017. If it goes well and the team makes the playoffs, great. But is that likely? Even if Lock proves competent, is this really a top tier playoff team? Possible, but not probable. And Daboll knows this.

The reality is, Daboll's job is much more secure if he runs out DJ with the new shiny toys and tries to prove Mara's thesis that DJ has been a top ten quarterback all along who "the franchise has failed" these many years. Two GMs, three coaches and dozens of personnel changes have been the problem all along and DJ has simply been an innocent victim in a sea of chaos.

So my guess is, Schoen and Daboll will therefore start DJ in 2024 simply to appease Mara. If it fails, which everyone in the universe knows will except Mara, and maybe Jack Stroud although there is growing speculation that Stroud is simply Mara's BBI handle, Daboll will remain safe in his job and will finally get the chance to get his quarterback in 2025. Which is why they made no effort to reach for a quarterback at six in the draft or even select a developmental guy on day three. They are safe as long as they stick with DJ.

And so the 2024 season will not be over by Halloween this year. It will be over by Labor Day. The good news is, Ray in Arlington can begin presenting strength of schedule tie breakers this week!


Eye roll
RE: I think the biggest red flags  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/4/2024 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16506402 TheOtherManning said:
Quote:
are the front office positions held my Tim McDonnell & Chris Mara.

When we speculate on how involved with player decisions John Mara is, there is an inherent grey area that these discussions cannot fully penetrate because he is THE man in the owner's chair - and there will always be owner influence to a certain degree (good and bad).

But does anyone here sincerely believe that Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell being hired to the front office was anyone's doing but John Mara? Chris & Tim may be true football diehards who do the work and put in the effort, but at the end of the day it does not matter how effective they are because they are family.

The owner giving extra seats at the table to his family members does not instill confidence. I worry being the GM of the Giants requires an additional special skill that has nothing to do with football - and that is being able to politick around the Maras when it comes time to make important roster decisions.


Oh yes indeed regarding the GM.

And why we can't get an experienced HC since Coughlin.
RE: This feels like an attempt to start excusing Schoen  
bw in dc : 5/4/2024 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16506109 HardTruth said:
Quote:
From any blame . Much like Jones has been. Always someone else’s fault


That's where I am. By saying Schoen is GMing with one hand tied behind his back because of Mara, Schoen is a sympathetic figure who really can't do his job the way he wants to.

What's his accountability?
HardTruth  
Sean : 5/4/2024 11:22 pm : link
People bring up picks 5 & 7 in 2022 like CJ Stroud was sitting there to be taken. He wasn't, there was no QB there to take, if there was he would have. He essentially went chalk with those picks. Neal hasn't worked out, but he did what everyone expected. He picked 25 in 2023.

If you want to criticize Schoen for passing on McCarthy that is absolutely valid, but bringing up 5 & 7 in 2022 I don't buy. He had shit luck. BBI's golden son, Adam Peters fell right into Jayden Daniels. Schoen didn't have that luck.
RE: HardTruth  
Go Terps : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16506506 Sean said:
Quote:
People bring up picks 5 & 7 in 2022 like CJ Stroud was sitting there to be taken. He wasn't, there was no QB there to take, if there was he would have. He essentially went chalk with those picks. Neal hasn't worked out, but he did what everyone expected. He picked 25 in 2023.

If you want to criticize Schoen for passing on McCarthy that is absolutely valid, but bringing up 5 & 7 in 2022 I don't buy. He had shit luck. BBI's golden son, Adam Peters fell right into Jayden Daniels. Schoen didn't have that luck.


I look at this way: Schoen inherited QB problems and in 2024 the situation is significantly worse than it was in 2022. If he hadn't paid Jones maybe we'd have Cousins, who knows.

If Mara has the call on QB, it's on Schoen to manage up and convince him paying Jones more than $3M is a waste of time and money. If Schoen can't prevent that disaster from happening then what good is he?

All of the good things happening elsewhere on the roster are overshadowed by this issue.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10:32 am : link
“If we didn’t pay Jones maybe we would have Cousins.”

You mean the guy that Jones beat on the road in the playoffs the last time they played and checked down to his tight end on the final play of the game?
RE: ….  
BigBlueShock : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16506681 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
“If we didn’t pay Jones maybe we would have Cousins.”

You mean the guy that Jones beat on the road in the playoffs the last time they played and checked down to his tight end on the final play of the game?

This is the stuff I love. So, Daniel Jones beat Kirk Cousins so he must be better but the laundry list of bad QBs that have beaten Jones over the past 5 seasons means nothing because it’s a team game and QBs don’t actually play against each other. Does that sound about right?
