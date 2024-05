PFT: New York Giants have fallen “out of love” with QB Jones

Florio “speculates” midway through that Mara stepped in to give Jones the contract at the “objections of both Schoen and Daboll” and “now they are saying [to Mara] see I told you so”.Interesting choice of words “fall out of love”.There is a lot of media smoke lately on Mara and ownership mettling in football decisions. Moreso than I can ever remember. It also feels like more than ever there is something too it though certain media members who are clued in may be acting coy to not risk backlash from an NFL scion, loss of access to or scoops from the team.Many of us have speculated that the Maras have been pulling the strings in far too many instances and scapegoating coaches and GMs out of jobs for years.Just how bad is the fish rotting from the head?And could you see Schoen and Daboll playing a dangerous game of delicately leaking this kind of info to the press to apply public pressure for Mara to back off and let them run the team as they see fit? New York Giants have fallen “out of love” with QB Jones - ( New Window