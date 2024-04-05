Anyone else notice Marc Ross has gone full anti-Jones? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2024 2:12 pm : 5/4/2024 2:12 pm

A few days ago he mocked the Giants for not addressing the QB position. Today I saw another clip where he said Lock very easily could beat out Jones in a "fair competition."



Regardless of your take on our QB situation, I find it interesting that Ross is openly questioning his old team so publicly.