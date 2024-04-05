Anyone else notice Marc Ross has gone full anti-Jones?

A few days ago he mocked the Giants for not addressing the QB position. Today I saw another clip where he said Lock very easily could beat out Jones in a "fair competition."
Regardless of your take on our QB situation, I find it interesting that Ross is openly questioning his old team so publicly.
E-hive.
Pompous clown.
I dont think they’ll make it a camp competition, but I can envision Lock playing better in camp and preseason and Jones getting yanked in week 3 or 4 for Lock. The money will make them start Jones initially, but I think he’s on a short leash. As evidenced by them trying to trade up and draft his successor.
He is a former Asst GM blamed for a large part of the problem and he was passed over for GM (rightfully so) and fired and sent to the wilderness
The Giants have been even worse being a bottom 3 team since and have defiantly stuck to the QB and left themselves without any viable alternatives
Given his play AND injury history its basically irresponsible and malpractice to not have any real alternative to him and Drew Lock is not
Whats the downside to vocally oppossing Jones at this point?
very good explanation of why ross is no longer a real scout and only plays one on tv.
him and lombardi are a TV dream team i wouldnt even trust to make waiver claims for my fantasy team.
It’s the same (to me) as Lombardi. Mostly ignored and almost outside the industry …but he knows how to push certain buttons in certain fans to get “engagement”
-Dave Gettleman
-Marc Ross
-Kevin Abrams
-Louis Riddick
Gettleman was hired before the end of the season so zero outside candidates were interviewed.
And this is supposed to speak well of him? Four terrible candidates.
Louis Riddick wasn’t an outside candidate?
Who cares? The giants have been terrible at hiring in the last decade so being in their pool of candidates is far from a badge of honor.
Marc Ross got fired 5 minutes after Gettleman was hired, how many interviews has he gotten since then?
Quite the list, even though rigged.
Could have done better putting an add in the NY Times.
And?
and probably Mekhi Becton.
ok and the next time around the search interviewed peters, poles, horitz, chose schoen who was generally considered at the top of that heap.
3 years in is everyone shitting rainbows or what?
Ross is one of the main reasons the team has sucked so bad. He and Reese destroyed the talent and cap. Gettleman was no better but if there a more odious pile of shit out there I’d love to know who.
Remember, he was one of four candidates interviewed for the GM position in December of 2017:
And this is supposed to speak well of him? Four terrible candidates.
Exactly. Not exactly a fearsome foursome listed there, lol!
The fact that they didn't cast a wider net for more qualified candidates league-wise always astounds me. But then, it was a given, they were going with someone with former Giants ties from the beginning.
1. Mara goes with what's comfortable when possible.
2. I think the league is wise to how much the family meddles. Massaging owner's ego is likely a component to every GM job to some degree, but in the Giants case I think it's enough to where it gives better candidates pause. A tough job is even tougher if the owner is making the wrong choices in important personnel matters while you get the blame if everything goes to shit in the win-loss column. I don't think Schoen is spared if the losses pile up again with Lock/Jones and fan comments are making him squirm.
You're not the only one. I agree. I don't think they had total control, but that's just because they're too lazy to put the work in. Chris Mara loves the ponies ya know!!! Gotta get to the Kentucky Derby on time after making that 5th round pick ya know who gets cut from the team two years later!
The fact that they didn't cast a wider net for more qualified candidates league-wise always astounds me. But then, it was a given, they were going with someone with former Giants ties from the beginning.
1. Mara goes with what's comfortable when possible.
2. I think the league is wise to how much the family meddles. Massaging owner's ego is likely a component to every GM job to some degree, but in the Giants case I think it's enough to where it gives better candidates pause. A tough job is even tougher if the owner is making the wrong choices in important personnel matters while you get the blame if everything goes to shit in the win-loss column. I don't think Schoen is spared if the losses pile up again with Lock/Jones and fan comments are making him squirm.
+1
For someone
Ross is one of the main reasons the team has sucked so bad. He and Reese destroyed the talent and cap. Gettleman was no better but if there a more odious pile of shit out there I’d love to know who.
Marc Ross is NOT one of the main reasons THIS team has sucked so badly. He was gone from here in December 2017
There is not a single player or coach that remains from his time here nor is there a single cap hit remaining from any player he had a hand in selecting
I do not say this in any defense of Marc Ross as he was deservedly fired from the Giants but as a simple statement of fact
Ross has absolutely nothing to do with the predicament the Giants are in.
The fact that they didn't cast a wider net for more qualified candidates league-wise always astounds me. But then, it was a given, they were going with someone with former Giants ties from the beginning.
1. Mara goes with what's comfortable when possible.
2. I think the league is wise to how much the family meddles. Massaging owner's ego is likely a component to every GM job to some degree, but in the Giants case I think it's enough to where it gives better candidates pause. A tough job is even tougher if the owner is making the wrong choices in important personnel matters while you get the blame if everything goes to shit in the win-loss column. I don't think Schoen is spared if the losses pile up again with Lock/Jones and fan comments are making him squirm.
i think this is a misread.
how many people complained about the jerry reese promotion from 2007-2013?
my guess is just as many as ravens fans who complained about eric decosta getting promoted,
and steeler fans who complained about omar khan being promoted after colbert,
and chief fans who complained about reid promoting veach from within.
sticking to known quantities is still reasonably common in the nfl. it is how john mara was brought up. and it is how he saw success during the initial successful part of him being the lead guy.
the pipeline broke with the NYG when Jerry Reese made Marc Ross his number 2. Mara's first instinct was to try to get it back on track digging up EA & Gettleman instead of starting fresh. That was a mistake but an understandable one.
he went external after that, has it been better? yes but not by much in the way of results (yet).
Ross hasn't sniffed a job in the NFL since. Gettleman put his neck out there on Daniel Jones after he was drafted. Remember him saying this to Peter King right after the draft?
Well, we all know how that has gone, but the point being, Ross was going to take whatever shots he can at Gettleman because that was the man who fired him and he's only been on TV since. So this is his chance to come off the top rope and drop an elbow on Gettleman, by attacking Daniel Jones.
https://www.giants.com/news/gm-dave-gettleman-dismisses-vp-player-evaluation-marc-ross-20162285 - ( New Window )
It's over and the search in 2022 was much better. But, just pretty shocking looking back at it.
I think we also paid Accorsi as a ‘consultant’ to lead that search if memory serves me correctly? Which was obviously a sham, since it was obvious Mara just wanted to hire Gettleman due to his past ties to the organization, yet wanted it to appear that the front office did their due diligence.
You have to wonder if Accorsi regrets that decision now looking back, basically endorsed one of the worst GMs of all time.
I dont think they'll make it a camp competition, but I can envision Lock playing better in camp and preseason and Jones getting yanked in week 3 or 4 for Lock. The money will make them start Jones initially, but I think he's on a short leash. As evidenced by them trying to trade up and draft his successor.
I agree. I don’t know that it will be as early as week 3 or 4 but it won’t be long if Jones doesn’t get off to a good start. I think Schoen/Daboll may believe that Lock fits the offense a lot better than Jones, and will be better able to take advantage of a guy like Nabers.
I dont think they’ll make it a camp competition, but I can envision Lock playing better in camp and preseason and Jones getting yanked in week 3 or 4 for Lock. The money will make them start Jones initially, but I think he’s on a short leash. As evidenced by them trying to trade up and draft his successor.
My only reservation about Lock is that, if he had better potential, Shurmur should have been able to bring it out of him
And yes, I’m sure some of this is a former employer getting some licks in at his old team, but you get a couple of drinks in the Rosemans and Veachs of the NFL world and they’re saying/thinking the same thing.
Wanna shut these people up? Jones has to play like an elite QB worthy of the contract and win some fucking playoff games. I don’t see either happening so the jabs will continue, for at least another year.
Is there something positive that should be pointed out in the last 6 years? The Giants have the 3rd worst record in NFL in that time and have had 5 of those 6 seasons over by end of-October
Stop holding this dominant team back, Jones!
And yes, I’m sure some of this is a former employer getting some licks in at his old team, but you get a couple of drinks in the Rosemans and Veachs of the NFL world and they’re saying/thinking the same thing.
Wanna shut these people up? Jones has to play like an elite QB worthy of the contract and win some fucking playoff games. I don’t see either happening so the jabs will continue, for at least another year.
Just to add on, NFL players were openly talking about this last year as we saw vs San Francisco
"The dude did not want to throw the ball," an unnamed 49ers defender told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Early on, you could tell it wasn't gonna happen. Everything was a checkdown. At that point, we knew what time it was."
"A lot of people who make all that money don't even deserve it," he said. "I think they took a chance [when they paid him]. I mean, he's not bad. And if you ain't got nothing better." - Dre Greenlaw
Devon Witherspoon
"We knew he liked to stare down his first target," Witherspoon told NFL Network after the game. "We were just trusting the game plan the coaches laid out for us. He had his back turned and a lot of guys were winning the one-on-one matchups up front. Without them, we couldn't make the plays that we made."
Witherspoon was a 5th rd rookie draft pick playing in his 3rd game ever and first on National TV in prime time
He tuned up Jones to 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PD and a 97yd TD return
He only finished the season with 1 other sack and had no other INTS or TDs. So it’s not like he was doing this to other QBs.
Stop holding this dominant team back, Jones!
The dude is making $47M. He shouldn’t need to have the ‘85 fucking Bears lined up with him. But until he does I guess we just won’t know how good he can be!
The excuse train is so so exhausting.
It's the '85 Bears, other than Jones.
Stop holding this dominant team back, Jones!
The dude is making $47M. He shouldn’t need to have the ‘85 fucking Bears lined up with him. But until he does I guess we just won’t know how good he can be!
The excuse train is so so exhausting.
BBS, he just needs All Pros at every position to succeed. Never mind that he was drafted sixth overall and is making $40 million. How about him upping his game?
I remember it well because even Mike Florio blasted Ross for his lack of self-awareness.
But he isn’t wrong on this one.
It's over and the search in 2022 was much better. But, just pretty shocking looking back at it.
it says nothing different than the fact that spags was a candidate for head coach in 2016. and abrams however many times, and whatever the other annual examples are of mara giving people who have been giants for a long time the benefit of doubt. it takes a lot for mara to not do whatever he views as the classy thing to do.
marc ross got job interviews around the 2nd super bowl, if he wanted to work for a team he could probably find a job somewhere, it just wouldnt have been one of the top 2 jobs. he would have had to swallow some ego like ryan cowden and dennis hickey have.
instead he chose to go on tv and act like a clown. even if he chose tv he could have tried to be a serious analyst. the guy used to run the scouting process for a real team and i dont know that ive ever even seen him put out a public big board as an analyst.
total pretender and opportunist like lombardi.
the content is irrelevant its tiki knocking barkley for going to the eagles when he was maybe the worst teammate of any nyg star in the last 2 decades. its shameless clickbait.
next up we will have ereck flowers criticizing evan neal for poor technique and not respecting the media enough.
Look at the drafts from 2012 until the moment he was fired. They were freaking abysmal and bottom of the league bad. If it weren't for Eli, the team would have been drafting top 5 (with him drafting a worthless pile like Eli Apple and Ereck Flowers) every single year.
The fact he has a defense force on here should be no surprise, I suppose.
the content is irrelevant its tiki knocking barkley for going to the eagles when he was maybe the worst teammate of any nyg star in the last 2 decades. its shameless clickbait.
next up we will have ereck flowers criticizing evan neal for poor technique and not respecting the media enough.
I think you have hurt feelings I don't.
The fact he has a defense force on here should be no surprise, I suppose.
im shocked (and triggered) by it every time.
There are countless reasons to mock Ross. Criticizing Daniel Jones is one of the few things he's said that passes the sniff test.
the content is irrelevant its tiki knocking barkley for going to the eagles when he was maybe the worst teammate of any nyg star in the last 2 decades. its shameless clickbait.
next up we will have ereck flowers criticizing evan neal for poor technique and not respecting the media enough.
I think you have hurt feelings I don't.
Well that's total BS, everyone on this board rightfully has negative feelings towards the last decade+ of NYG football and Ross was a big part of that.
If Dave Gettleman came out today and started criticizing Joe Schoen, or better yet did it in August 2022, what would the correct reaction to that be?
if he came out tomorrow and said "trading faw walluh was a disastuh, he's sawftah than pigeon shit" he may be correct but it wouldnt make him any less of a classless hypocrite totally lacking self awareness.
He sucked.
But he’s right on Jones. As is Lombardi.
He sucked.
But he’s right on Jones. As is Lombardi.
"Nobody is defending Jared from Subway here, but he's right, R Kelly should have made better decisions about who he spends time with"
NFL seems to agree.
He oversaw a few drafts where the Giants picked well in the top rounds, but ultimately quite bad at his job.
Is that definition of defense?
The question is, given Jones's injury guarantee for 2025, at what point do you pull the plug on him and let Lock start? Assuming, of course, that we aren't on a glide path the playoffs.
Wait, huh? Who is defending Ross’ time here?
He sucked.
But he’s right on Jones. As is Lombardi.
"Nobody is defending Jared from Subway here, but he's right, R Kelly should have made better decisions about who he spends time with"
I honestly don’t follow. I don’t know who either are.
Again, Ross sucked here. But he’s right on Jones.
Wait, huh? Who is defending Ross’ time here?
He sucked.
But he’s right on Jones. As is Lombardi.
"Nobody is defending Jared from Subway here, but he's right, R Kelly should have made better decisions about who he spends time with"
I honestly don’t follow. I don’t know who either are.
Again, Ross sucked here. But he’s right on Jones.
ok take 2:
"Nobody is defending charles manson here, but he's right OJ needs to work on his temper"
He oversaw a few drafts where the Giants picked well in the top rounds, but ultimately quite bad at his job.
Is that definition of defense?
Well? Is that what we are qualifying as well now? Name a genuinely good mid round pick that scouting department found. The entire point of a scouting department is mid and late round finds, and the Giants consistently fell short there. That's why they ultimately failed to bounce back and were forced to sign overpriced FA's.
Eric is right. If Dave said this about Joe, the same posters would not have given him the same benefit of doubt.
The strongest defense of Ross you'll find on this site is that he oversaw a few good drafts from 2008-2011, but ultimately very bad at his job.
it doesnt matter if either said something any of us agree with or dont agree with.
my reaction to any comment ross makes about anything football related, but especially nyg related, would be the same - that it's shocking anyone sees any value in it. he is a football version of national enquirer. giants fans should understand that better than anyone else but i guess not bc once a month we have "marc ross said x" threads.
Ross has just as much credibility as a character like Mariucci. If Mariucci criticized Jones, would you have the vapors because he burned out in Detroit?
Ross has just as much credibility as a character like Mariucci. If Mariucci criticized Jones, would you have the vapors because he burned out in Detroit?
It's funny how it works isn't? Ross is viewed as a clueless buffoon, but he wears two Super Bowl rings from his time with NYG. Zero respect though. Yes he was ultimately poor in the back end of his career, but he was a part of winning here also.
Ross has just as much credibility as a character like Mariucci. If Mariucci criticized Jones, would you have the vapors because he burned out in Detroit?
not every pundit has the same credibility just bc they were all fired. belichick was fired, he has a lot of credibilty.
talking heads on tv arent the most credible cohort to start with but marc ross' credibility may rank among the lowest. lombardi the only other one i can think of that's less credible since it's proven he'll just make stuff up and then report it as fact. i dont recall ross doing that.
this isnt complicated, on any topic some journalists are more credible than others. marc ross and lombardi arent journalists they are tabloid rags. except their shitty takes cant be used as a pillow by the homeless.
A big slice of the punditry and commentator class is made up of former professionals who have failed or aged out.
Ross has just as much credibility as a character like Mariucci. If Mariucci criticized Jones, would you have the vapors because he burned out in Detroit?
It's funny how it works isn't? Ross is viewed as a clueless buffoon, but he wears two Super Bowl rings from his time with NYG. Zero respect though. Yes he was ultimately poor in the back end of his career, but he was a part of winning here also.
That's due to all the crappy drafts once was elevated to run the draft.
He has been bitter towards the Giants and will hate on Jones as this was DG's draft pick.
I hold no value of his opinions, whether I agree with him or not.
Like with any other commentator, I take what I find informative and reject what I don't. I think his views are more serious than an amateur Twitter poster or former player with no experience in personnel.
Is your criticism of Ross based on his commentary as a pundit or his tenure as a personnel executive?
A big slice of the punditry and commentator class is made up of former professionals who have failed or aged out.
Ross has just as much credibility as a character like Mariucci. If Mariucci criticized Jones, would you have the vapors because he burned out in Detroit?
It's funny how it works isn't? Ross is viewed as a clueless buffoon, but he wears two Super Bowl rings from his time with NYG. Zero respect though. Yes he was ultimately poor in the back end of his career, but he was a part of winning here also.
sean take a step back and think this one through - he wasnt a NYG for a single draft pick or FA signing ahead of the first super bowl - he was hired in may 2007 after the draft. you had as much to do with that super bowl as he did. jerry reese hired him at 34 years old after he'd already been fired once by andy reid in philly.
you want to give him the 2nd super bowl go for it, but they had 0 draft picks after the 2nd round starting on that team. if he's a super bowl winner because he got kenny phillips and hakeem nicks right so is most of bbi.
Is your criticism of Ross based on his commentary as a pundit or his tenure as a personnel executive?
both. i disagree with your other post about former players or coaches, i think they have a lot more credibility because they had to perform day in and day out their entire careers in the public eye. they had to answer to the media and explain themselves/their play. it's all there on the tape to get picked apart.
what is on tape for marc ross is his draft classes - and in the time period he ran the NYG draft room he was provably awful.
that would be a credibility hit on its' own but as a pundit his first move was criticizing the giants roster for lacking talent like 6 months after he got fired for that exact same reason. he was the arsonist who called the fire dept.
It's the '85 Bears, other than Jones.
Stop holding this dominant team back, Jones!
The dude is making $47M. He shouldn’t need to have the ‘85 fucking Bears lined up with him. But until he does I guess we just won’t know how good he can be!
The excuse train is so so exhausting.
I didn’t say he needed it. What he needs is a base floor of competence around him and most people who understand OL play and skill talent know he hasn’t had it. I was responding to the idea that DJ was the only thing holding the team back. This team has had massive issues that predate DJ ever being here, and need to be fixed, regardless of who the QB is. The fact that’s dismissed as making excuses tells it all. It’s not excuses, it’s the total picture.
At least they have a WR1 now. He’s got SOMETHING to work with.
It seems a lot of BBI wasn't that fond of the 2011 Super Bowl team. Would have preferred ground and pound.
that group won 1 ring and they dont do it without a core group who predated marc ross. his ring counts just like trent dilfers but we should keep both in appropriate context.
i can assure you if it was marc ross who personally pounded the table for cruz we would have heard him mention it a time or 200,000.
Ross oversaw the acquisition of Nicks, Cruz, Manningham, and Ballard. That pass catching group was one of the cornerstones of winning a championship. The prologue is what it is, but let's not shit on rings.
It seems a lot of BBI wasn't that fond of the 2011 Super Bowl team. Would have preferred ground and pound.
some of us are fond of that team but not fond of the fact that they only resigned 1 player from the next 4 full drafts after that SB and ross' promotion.
I couldn't get Gettleman's co-pilot right if you gave me a thousand guesses.
The mid rounds make you, but the UDFAs don't count, am I right?
Instead, from 2012 to 2017, the "best" of that is Devon Kennard who didn't earn a second contract nor yielded great results on the field.
That's exactly why the New York Giants sucked in the 2010's and beyond. Failing to find mid round guys is what good front offices do. Not Marc Ross.
Eric, I think it would be 2 million times.
Marc is no different than Lombardi being a media blowhard. He's a smart guy, so what? Does that make his tenure as the Director of college scouting from 2012-2017 any good whatsoever? What amazing udfa's did he find?
I couldn't get Gettleman's co-pilot right if you gave me a thousand guesses.
The mid rounds make you, but the UDFAs don't count, am I right?
you can count whatever you want on his resume we have no idea. nobody knows who pushed for any 1 player. big picture the higher he got promoted the more he sucked at his job and there are statistics that prove it.
jerry reese was a giant for 2+ decades and had a provably massive impact on both super bowl teams. his 4 drafts as director of scouting built those runs. gibril wilson, barry cofield, brandon jacobs, boss, bradshaw were day 3 starters he found every year he ran the draft. i think the biggest reason reese got fired was his blind spot with each draft getting successively worse than the one before under ross.
LOL did you literally not watch the 2011 season?
What amazing udfa's did he find?
LOL did you literally not watch the 2011 season?
LOL did he find them? He was a VP of player evaluation. Dave "the demon" Gettleman was director of player personnel. Oh shit, that means we would credit Dave to Victor Cruz then.
The running game was a big part of the '11 SB win. Check the stats and compare to the Pats.
LOL did he find them? He was a VP of player evaluation. Dave "the demon" Gettleman was director of player personnel. Oh shit, that means we would credit Dave to Victor Cruz then.
You asked what UDFAs. Cruz and Ballard were huge contributors.
Are you really questioning now if the college scouting or pro scouting department finds the college players?
Can you provide the list of players Coughlin was responsible for, and the ones the college scouting department was responsible for? That would make these debates way easier. Thanks!
I think the biggest reason he got fired was Ben McAdoo replacing Coughlin. The results from the time he was head of college scouting and the first several years he was GM speak for themselves.
My powers of clairvoyance aren't as strong as some of you, so I don't know who played what part.
What I know is several of the college players the Giants acquired from 2008-2011 played big roles in winning a championship.
If the head of college scouting wasn't a principal in those decisions, that's weird.
here's Seans OP from 2019:
Sean : mute : 3/12/2019 4:40 pm
Says the Giants missed their shot to draft Darnold last year & the Giants are all in on Eli for another year.
This guy certainly has a lot to say considering he was a complete disaster here.
Link - ( New Window )
Carl likely spent 10+ years in the building with Ross:
@CarlBanksGIII
�
10m
Be Clear, I am a supporter of Eli, and i know he won't play forever and transition must happen.. But I'll be Damn if I'm gonna let this guy who was responsible for building competent players around him take a sh#t on him! Kick Rocks Ross!
BBI's own BigblueVCR
Ross
Matt in SGS : mute : 3/12/2019 5:41 pm : link
is the guy who shows up at your house, throws everything out of your fridge on to the floor, breaks a window, and takes a shit in your sink. He leaves and then comes back in and says "what the hell happened here, what slobs fucked this place up?"
Eric from BBI:
If I were Marc Ross, I wouldn't even dare to criticize the team right now after how he fucked the organization up.
It turns out I agreed with old sean a lot:
Sean : mute : 3/12/2019 7:50 pm : link
2 time SB champion GM, with the Giant organization from 1994-2017 & not 1 negative word about the franchise from him.
PatersonPlank : mute : 3/12/2019 7:00 pm : link
viability
from the thread title it sounds like this wasn't even the first time he'd started talking after getting fired just 1 season earlier.
Marc Ross is quite the testament to no such thing as bad publicity. Create enough noise to make yourself relevant, let enough time go by and people will forget how you got there in the first place.
sorry for the interlude, we can now return to bending over backwards to pretend his drafts have gotten any better from how they looked 5 years ago (they didnt) or that he's said anything remotely incisive since then to build his credibility as an analyst re nyg or anything else (he hasnt).
Marc Ross talking again- Sean : mute : 3/12/2019 4:40 pm - ( New Window )
https://www.nfl.com/videos/ross-2022-giants-eerily-similar-to-2007-giants-team-that-won-super-bowl
If you want rationalize your way out of giving Ross any credit by 1) claiming the good players they drafted didn't take scouting 2) the head coach was the driving force behind drafting the good players 3) the scouting department isn't responsible for UDFAs -- that's some logical barrel scraping I'll leave y'all to.
Over here on planet logic, I'm quite comfortable with the simple explanation the collective group did well scouting, drafting, and developing players for a period.
And then for a period did not. For which they all lost their jobs.
I've worked at enough good organizations that tapered off and eventually didn't do well, to know sustaining success is really hard. And that the causes are often bad luck, ego, and erosion at the top and bottom.
The Giants have been mostly poor for 7 years now since Ross was fired, him having an opinion on Jones now doesn't move the needle for me.
The Giants have been mostly poor for 7 years now since Ross was fired, him having an opinion on Jones now doesn't move the needle for me.
Sean, welcome to the monthly installment of Coughlin Made All the Good Decisions, and None of the Bad.
In this fever dream Coughlin was the driving force in selecting the players who worked out between 2004-2011.
But strangely he wasn't responsible for neglecting the offensive line. That was Reese and Ross.
I imagine they all sat down and decided Coughlin is in charge of receivers and Reese is in charge of lineman. Probably something like that.
And then after winning a second championship in five years, some overlord force, presumably John Mara came in and decreed Coughlin wasn't to be that involved in personnel.
This makes perfect sense.
I agree with this mostly.
same here. same with Louis Riddick
Are we overlooking Drew Lock? - ( New Window )
Randy Mueller does media now, too, and we never see him lower himself attached to these childish and petty statements.
For being such a smart Princeton guy, he wasn't very good at his NFL job inside the team building.
We have a few folks in here crediting Victor Cruz to him when he was simply a VP of player evaluation. And it's amusing they don't talk about his days as the Director of college scouting at all, where his job is to find mid and late round players. No, they focus on the 1st and 2nd rounders like he discovered them.
I doubt the great and highly respected Ozzie "Two Rings" Newsome would have very soft demand if he was let go in his early 50's.
The Giants have been mostly poor for 7 years now since Ross was fired, him having an opinion on Jones now doesn't move the needle for me.
how does the giants continuing to be poor make ross any more credible of commentator? reread the OP - the thread was about Ross and his frequent magnetism of commentary toward his old team, the point many of us have calling out (including you in that thread from 2019) is that this is a 6 years running clickbait.
him having an opinion on jones shouldnt move the needle for anyone. his mask was off long ago.
seems materially different than this one from (checks notes...) 4 days ago:
In comment 16502867 christian said:
but hey i get it, hard to pass on the chance to pull a 180 to defend marc ross' legacy.
but hey i get it, hard to pass on the chance to pull a 180 to defend marc ross' legacy.
At no point have I ever agreed with Marc Ross's point-of-view on Lock. I think Lock is a terrible football player.
My very simple view is that Ross's opinion isn't any more or any less valid because of his tenure with the Giants.
The punditry class is full of ex-players and front office folks who had mixed success.
You asked what UDFAs he found, and I pointed out that both Cruz and Ballard were UDFAs, and both were huge contributors to the 2011 championship.
Cruz and Ballard were both UDFA in 2010, when Marc Ross was the Director of College scouting. Ross was promoted to VP of Player Evaluation in 2013.
Nicks, Manningham, Cruz, Ballard, and Pascoe (drafted by SF, cut, and signed by NYG in the same season) were all players who went through the college scouting process acquired by the Giants.
The only way Lock pushes Jones in camp is if gets behind him with two hands.
but hey i get it, hard to pass on the chance to pull a 180 to defend marc ross' legacy.
At no point have I ever agreed with Marc Ross's point-of-view on Lock. I think Lock is a terrible football player.
My very simple view is that Ross's opinion isn't any more or any less valid because of his tenure with the Giants.
The punditry class is full of ex-players and front office folks who had mixed success.
so you weight marc ross' opinions on lock (that you dont agree with) the same as say belichick's on nabers? or saban's on nubin? or bill polians on anything? wearing a nice suit on tv levels the playing field so they are all simply pundits of the same credibility level?
i trust ross' comments on anything giants related about as much as i trust tiki's comments on lockerroom leadership circa the 2007 giants. he is a well established click bait commentator when it comes to the giants, just like lombardi. being a broken clock doesnt change that.
That's not even the same galaxy of what I think.
I weigh the opinion of commentators based on the evidence they bring forward to support a point-of-view.
If Nick Saban has a lazy observation, his championship rings don't make that observation more or less correct.
If Steve Mariucci has a well supported opinion, his disappointing tenure in Detroit doesn't make that observation more or less correct.
Marc Ross says things I think are correct, and things I don't think are correct.
That he did a poor job managing the drafts from 2012-2017 has little influence on my view of his observations today.
the point as has been true for 5 years dating back before the thread i posted is that he will shamelessly say hyperbolic things about the nyg to get attention - like that the roster was in shambles in 2018/2019 while ignoring he drafted most of it. that's called a troll.
you are bending yourself backwards for troll rights on an opinion you specifically disagreed with 180 degrees. it's a little bizarre.
I think Marc Ross sometimes says things I agree with and sometimes says things I don't agree with.
I have a more positive view on his opinion, because I have a more positive view on his tenure with the Giants. And so I think he has more qualification.
There are certainly many things to criticize about him. Chief among them his results from 2012-2017.
I agree with him the Giants should move on from Jones, but I disagree Lock will be the one who makes that happen.
Your skills of divination around my opinions kind of suck.
"There are certainly many things to criticize about him. Chief among them his results from 2012-2017."
Putting his name, his stamp and his credibility on udfa's, free agents or draft picks prior to 2012 is just wrong.
His job after his promotion was to find mid and late round targets, udfa's, etc. He was extremely bad at that and that's why the roster was in such disarray when DG walked back in, and the man had no qualms to make remarks about the roster (in 2019). That was HIS mess.
"There are certainly many things to criticize about him. Chief among them his results from 2012-2017."
Putting his name, his stamp and his credibility on udfa's, free agents or draft picks prior to 2012 is just wrong.
His job after his promotion was to find mid and late round targets, udfa's, etc. He was extremely bad at that and that's why the roster was in such disarray when DG walked back in, and the man had no qualms to make remarks about the roster (in 2019). That was HIS mess.
You keep exhibiting over and over that you don't understand what his job with the Giants entailed.
He was hired after the draft in 2007 as the Director of College Scouting. His job was scouting and leading the draft process. He was in that role from 2007-2013.
He was responsible for the draft picks and undrafted free agents the Giants acquired during that period.
Dave Gettleman got the job in Carolina, and Ross was promoted to Vice President of Player Evaluation for the 2013 season. Reese described his new job this way:
I have a more positive view on his opinion, because I have a more positive view on his tenure with the Giants. And so I think he has more qualification.
if you have a positive view of ross' tenure just bc he won a ring in a midlevel position before taking the wheel and driving the roster into a ditch do you also have a positive view of dg?
ironically the 1 big specific scouting success under his watch you keep trying to hype him for, victor cruz, was actually credited to nyg icon chris "2 rings" petit, should we get him in line for the next fond remembrance after dg? or do we need them to both come out and publicly criticize schoen's drafting first before they qualify?
Who found Blue's Cruz? We'll tell you - Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer Feb 3, 2012 - ( New Window )
I'm also quite aware Ross had a staff who was responsible for evaluating and recommending players. That's kind of how this thing works. I wasn't under the impression that he individually found each player.
I don't know why this is such an exotic view for you to wrap your head around. I can recognize when individuals have done well, and not done well at their jobs, and what their jobs were.
I don't know why this is such an exotic view for you to wrap your head around. I can recognize when individuals have done well, and not done well at their jobs, and what their jobs were.
that doesnt seem to be true with marc ross.
his job was the full drafts from 2008-2017 and all you can cite to defend his "positive" track record are the specific players who won rings in 2011.
even if you cherry picked just his 2008-2011 drafts, statistically they werent that impressive. 9 starters in 4 draft classes isn't that good. cruz the only one after the 2nd round. that is why the team fell apart so abruptly in 2012/2013/2014 even before his 2012+ draft classes busted as bad as they did. chris petit's 4 drafts totaled the same.
I think with better health for Phillips, Thomas, Goff, Nicks, Beatty, Jones, JPP, Cruz, and Ballard -- the Giants would have been in the championship hunt in 2012 and 2013.
I'm perfectly comfortable expressing the majority of the success came at the top of the drafts. You'll get no argument from me there.
But I also think players like Cruz, Ballard, Pascoe, and to an extent Herzlich and Hynoski were contributors to a championship season.
I think quality was there, if not the quantity.
christian : 2/15/2023 7:56 am : link
What's confounding is Gettleman did a great job running pro personnel for Reese and Accorsi.
And then as Giants GM did well drafting college players, but a miserable overall job with acquiring veterans.
christian : 1/19/2023 12:37 pm : link
General management doesn't begin and end with acquiring talent. Being a good GM extends beyond managing a good college and pro personnel shop.
Being a good GM also means hiring and maintaining a good coaching staff, operations and insights staff, training and sports medicine staff, player development staff, and resource management plan. And most importantly managing up to ownership.
Did Gettleman suucceed when it comes to:
- Coaching
- Operations and insights
- Training and sports medicine
- Player development
- Resource management
- Managing up to ownership
Rabbit Foot Dave was promoted to his level of incompetency. He made a fine pro personnel guy, and probably would have been best positioned to lead college scouting.
in 10 drafts i would say ross hit that milestone 1x, his first year with phillips, thomas, manningham, goff. he had several way below with 2 including a few 1's/0's like 2011 & 2012.
in 4 drafts i would say petit hit it 2x. 2018 and 2019.
as drafters i think both were below average but ross well below. he never hit on day 3 picks.
jerry reese on the other hand ran the drafts from 04-07 and basically went 4/4 and grabbed day 3 starters every year. my respect for jerry reese and the way he's carried himself since leaving the giants is matched by my frustration with him for blowing it on his evals of marc ross and ben mcadoo. he had the talent to be gm for life here if he'd surrounded himself with better people.