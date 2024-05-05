for display only
Is this the end?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2024 12:14 pm
Despite getting paid like a franchise quarterback a year ago, Daniel Jones' time with the New York Giants may be dangerously close to the end. In this video, we look into a theory of what the Giants may be doing with Danny Dimes and breakdown where he's limited as a passer and dual threat quarterback.

Time Stamps:
0:00 - Intro
1:16 - Daniel Jones conspiracy theory
4:41 - Hard to have faith in Danny Dimes
9:42 - A chance?
11:45 - Conclusion


Daniel Jones conspiracy theory. - ( New Window )
Another hit piece on DJ  
JerseyCityJoe : 5/5/2024 12:18 pm : link
Just what this site was missing.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2024 12:20 pm : link
For my Giants mental health, I sure as hell hope it is.
eric, ive noticed you are more on youtube rabbit hole than normal  
bigbluewillrise : 5/5/2024 12:21 pm : link
seems like a change.
RE: Another hit piece on DJ  
BigBlueShock : 5/5/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16506763 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Just what this site was missing.

Boo hoo hoo! My DJ is getting picked on again!!! Whaaaaaa!
Sounds  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2024 12:25 pm : link
like none of you guys actually watched the video.
Another day  
blueblood : 5/5/2024 12:26 pm : link
another Daniel Jones piece..

ill be glad when he is gone so we can move on to complaining about someone else..
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2024 12:30 pm : link
Yeah, he thinks there's a chance Jones could elevate his game, but doesn't think it'll happen. I think that's what most of think. Perhaps with a better OL & weapons, things click. Again, I don't see it happening, but crazier things have occurred.

Sooner or later-& this is season six-you are who you are. There's just too much evidence that Jones is a subpar QB. I don't see a Plunkett like resurgence from him.
A fair assessment, but  
Bill in UT : 5/5/2024 12:33 pm : link
nothing we haven't heard a million times before
John is gonna be  
BigBlueCane : 5/5/2024 12:33 pm : link
mad.
Good point about his running style not having acceleration or shake  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/5/2024 12:35 pm : link
...so true. Very annoying how so many call him a "good athlete." He has has good top end speed, but he is not athletic enough to avoid the pass rush or make tacklers miss.
Like Parcells said you are what your record says you are  
kelly : 5/5/2024 12:41 pm : link
Until proven otherwise.

I hope Jones plays well, but I have no faith in that happening.
Good video, clear and cogent  
Darwinian : 5/5/2024 12:42 pm : link
but there is nothing conspiratorial in his theory.
RE: Another hit piece on DJ  
Darwinian : 5/5/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16506763 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Just what this site was missing.


You may not like the video. You may disagree with his observations or his conclusions. But this isn't a hit piece.

You should look up the term, so you can refer to it correctly.
Paying average QBs top dollar is QB Hell  
George from PA : 5/5/2024 1:01 pm : link
If the Giants sign Dak, Tua and/or Goff, Purdy ..and any other QB who have won nothing to TOP dollar.....would be the biggest mistake.

Especially with perfect conditions.

Give Jones one more year....with better WRs and hopefully a competent OL....

If he fails...bring in Lock....if he fails...

Draft a rookie QB or sign cheap veterens and keep improving team!


Good video  
cosmicj : 5/5/2024 1:06 pm : link
Well done.
RE: Good video  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16506821 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Well done.


I thought so too.
The definition  
NYGiantFL007 : 5/5/2024 1:08 pm : link
of coach killer.
Good summary of the situation  
Go Terps : 5/5/2024 1:29 pm : link
Even if the guy is right though this isn't the end. We're throwing away 2024.
DJ  
DTgiants : 5/5/2024 1:37 pm : link
After the 2022 season, I really wanted to let DJ test the FA market. I just don't think any teams would have thrown money at him and if they did, you go with Tyrod, could it have been any worse? I know 20/20 wins every time.
That was well done -  
section125 : 5/5/2024 1:41 pm : link
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.
RE: That was well done -  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16506853 section125 said:
Quote:
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.


Agreed. I thought it was an honest discussion.
Well done video...  
GA5 : 5/5/2024 2:21 pm : link
So:
1. If he plays well this season, everyone here will be happy.
2. If he truly sucks, everyone here will be happy.
Jones will play as well as his OL plays  
Eli Wilson : 5/5/2024 2:45 pm : link
Hopefully they are at least above average.
The only thing he doesn’t get into  
Dave on the UWS : 5/5/2024 2:57 pm : link
is the serious risk of re-injuring the neck and triggering the injury guarantee.
That’s a significant part of this.
It’s why I believe that if Lock outplays him in camp, they may go the direction.
Or more likely, he stinks up the joint the first 4-5 games and they pull the plug.
Having him suck ALL year and risk the injury guarantee makes NO sense.
If he has a good year he’s safe  
djm : 5/5/2024 3:01 pm : link
If he doesn’t, he’s done.

If you want take the flat earth theory be my guest. Make sure to purchase plenty of tinfoil for the hat.
RE: That was well done -  
ColHowPepper : 5/5/2024 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16506853 section125 said:
Quote:
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.

Agree, section. Not mentioned (by anyone, not just you) is that the footage of Jones' snaps accompanying the voice over is overwhelmingly positive, completions, timing, go routes, deep-ins, the long runs getting outside the edge. There are the omg what is he doing there throws, and the sacks, but way fewer than the former. Interesting why the video was edited this way.

And whose voice is it? Sounds so familiar.
RE: The only thing he doesn’t get into  
section125 : 5/5/2024 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16506910 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is the serious risk of re-injuring the neck and triggering the injury guarantee.
That’s a significant part of this.
It’s why I believe that if Lock outplays him in camp, they may go the direction.
Or more likely, he stinks up the joint the first 4-5 games and they pull the plug.
Having him suck ALL year and risk the injury guarantee makes NO sense.


I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.
RE: RE: The only thing he doesn’t get into  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16506910 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
In comment 16506910 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


is the serious risk of re-injuring the neck and triggering the injury guarantee.
That’s a significant part of this.
It’s why I believe that if Lock outplays him in camp, they may go the direction.
Or more likely, he stinks up the joint the first 4-5 games and they pull the plug.
Having him suck ALL year and risk the injury guarantee makes NO sense.



I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.


Well, considering his injury history it should mean a helluva lot. But this being the Giants, they’ll probably fuck it up.
Sadly,I  
Dave on the UWS : 5/5/2024 3:14 pm : link
agree.
Good  
AcidTest : 5/5/2024 3:20 pm : link
video.

In all likelihood, yes, this will be the last season for Jones. He tore his ACL at the beginning of November. His knee likely won't be 100% by opening day. That is a problem because his best attribute is his running. Not being the same threat to run as he continues to recover will put more pressure on his ability as a passer.

But as that video shows Jones is already limited in that regard. He leaves plays on the field, as we see in that clip where he didn't throw to Hyatt against SF for what likely would have been a TD. His deep balls are usually scripted. It is clear the coaches have had him make one or two reads and then run. Some of that was likely because the OL has been so atrocious, but also because his ability to see the entire field most plays is limited.

Jones would need to have a phenomenal year and stay healthy to be the Giants QB in 2025. That seems very unlikely. I'm still not sure Lock doesn't beat him out and isn't the week one starter. The Giants FO is also clearly ready to move on, as evidenced by their willingness to give up a lot of draft picks to move up for Maye.
The last play in the video  
Poktown Pete : 5/5/2024 3:28 pm : link
The almost 90 yard TD run where he falls flat on his face is pretty much the one play that says it all. It's lol worthy. To to his credit though, he didn't cough up the ball like Eli did so many times after stumbling untouched to the turf. How my remotes survived those classics I'll never know.
RE: That was well done -  
JoeSchoens11 : 5/5/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16506853 section125 said:
Quote:
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.
Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.

It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.
RE: RE: The only thing he doesn’t get into  
ColHowPepper : 5/5/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16506920 section125 said:
Quote:
...I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.

section, given the very significant overhang and impact on cap availability and maneuverability if the injury guarantee comes into play in '25, please flesh out for me your thought process that it will be little more than an annoyance.

If he's playing really poorly AND/OR the guarantee comes into play--either one is bad, both are worse. Can't wrap my head around the 'mere annoyance' notion.
RE: RE: RE: The only thing he doesn’t get into  
section125 : 5/5/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16506920 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16506920 section125 said:


Quote:


...I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.


section, given the very significant overhang and impact on cap availability and maneuverability if the injury guarantee comes into play in '25, please flesh out for me your thought process that it will be little more than an annoyance.

If he's playing really poorly AND/OR the guarantee comes into play--either one is bad, both are worse. Can't wrap my head around the 'mere annoyance' notion.


Because they signed the contract and they think different than you and me. They consider it money already spent. When you make a contract you consider that money spent. If you make a contract that you will have trepidations about toward the end, then don't offer it.
At this point, there is nothing they can do about it.

I thought that was fair analysis  
Mattman : 5/5/2024 4:21 pm : link
If he comes in and light it on fire I would be happy. Most likely won’t happen though. If the inverse happens it is ok as they would be in a strong position to fix that issue.
RE: Another hit piece on DJ  
Phils2008 : 5/5/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16506763 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Just what this site was missing.


One of the most important characteristics DJ has to succeed in this NY market, is mental toughness. Plenty of talented players across all sports have failed after coming here. 1 cant carry 10, but thats what bbi ers expect. Mara wasn't wrong about whats been done to screw DJ up and the fact that the “fan” base wants to pile on should be a big help!
The video doesn't show us whether DJ has NFL QB abilities  
GeofromNJ : 5/5/2024 4:40 pm : link
For example, how well does he scan the field, is he able to pick out open receivers if the primary is covered, how quick is his release, does he have the velocity to thread tight spaces. If the analysis had investigated these abilities, the conclusion might be that Jones is not a particularly good quarterback.
RE: Another hit piece on DJ  
bwitz : 5/5/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16506763 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Just what this site was missing.


‘Hit piece’. Lmao.

How over dramatic and significantly obtuse at the same time.
I don't feel like this is a conspiracy theory,  
j_rud : 5/5/2024 4:49 pm : link
I feel like it's the logical conclusion you come to if you watched the last 4 months play out, and I posted similar thoughts the weekend of the draft after they didn't select anyone at the position.
RE: RE: That was well done -  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/5/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16506932 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16506853 section125 said:


Quote:


seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.

Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.

It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.


If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.

But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO
RE: RE: RE: That was well done -  
JoeSchoens11 : 5/5/2024 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16506932 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16506932 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 16506853 section125 said:


Quote:


seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.

Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.

It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.



If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.

But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO
Thanks - I’m wondering if I’m crazy to see otherwise but it looks to me that when DJ finished his drop back both the cb covering slay and the lb on Hyatt were moving towards the spot DJ would need to place the ball and Hyatt just started breaking inwards towards the safety. There were 4 defenders muddying that area and no one within ten yards of Brightwell.

I agree he quickly went to the check down but I look at that as a positive that he saw a massive hole in the defense. Seems like a layup on 1st down to get us into chip-shot FG range. It’s at least a defensible decision IMO
Good link...  
bw in dc : 5/5/2024 8:30 pm : link
A lot of that content has been on this board, specifically the statistical issues.

I totally agree with the narrator that Jones can make plays on one read opportunities. Alas, the NFL requires significantly more skill than that to stay a quality starter.
Sound analysis of the situation  
larryflower37 : 5/5/2024 9:49 pm : link
Daboll is not under fire if Jones plays poorly and the rest of the team continues to progress.
They had little options to get a QB and the contract prohibits them from making a move this season.
Jones could put together a good season and still be out of a job next season if he doesn't show he is a true franchise QB.
I know most want him gone but it doesn't make sense to bring in a journeyman this year or reach for someone in the draft they don't believe in. None of this is ideal but it's where we are so let's hope he is enough of a QB to win more games as the roster improves until they can find a true franchise QB.
RE: The last play in the video  
blueblood : 5/5/2024 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16506930 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
The almost 90 yard TD run where he falls flat on his face is pretty much the one play that says it all. It's lol worthy. To to his credit though, he didn't cough up the ball like Eli did so many times after stumbling untouched to the turf. How my remotes survived those classics I'll never know.


and everyone forgets he threw a TD to Shep the very next play..
RE: RE: RE: RE: That was well done -  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/5/2024 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16507092 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16507021 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 16506932 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 16506853 section125 said:


Quote:


seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.

Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.

It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.



If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.

But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO

Thanks - I’m wondering if I’m crazy to see otherwise but it looks to me that when DJ finished his drop back both the cb covering slay and the lb on Hyatt were moving towards the spot DJ would need to place the ball and Hyatt just started breaking inwards towards the safety. There were 4 defenders muddying that area and no one within ten yards of Brightwell.

I agree he quickly went to the check down but I look at that as a positive that he saw a massive hole in the defense. Seems like a layup on 1st down to get us into chip-shot FG range. It’s at least a defensible decision IMO


I don't recall what down it was. If it was 3rd down then you have a good point.
Is this the end  
Snorkels : 5/5/2024 10:41 pm : link
Rats! Here I thought it was the end of these tiresome repetitive threads that creatively find a new way to go over the same crap that you guys have been bleating about for weeks.
How is this anything new?  
steve in ky : 5/5/2024 11:05 pm : link
Everyone knows this is a make or break year for Jones. Everyone knows he may not do enough and will be replaced. Everyone knows there is still a chance he can turn it around and prove doubters wrong.
I agree with a lot of what  
mfjmfj : 9:08 am : link
this guy says, although I am more optimistic about Jones than most (i.e. don't expect much, but still think he is a legit starter in this league, if healthy and with adequate OL play).

But like most commentators and journalists he totally misunderstands how to think about the cap. These things do not impact the DJ decision at all: how much cap space they have in 2025; what his dead money is; how much cap space they save by cutting him. Only one cap issue impacts the decision - how much new money they owe him if he stays. The answer to that question is $30MM in 2025 and $47MM if you decide to keep him in 2026. Can't imagine many on here want to sign up for that right now. At season end we will see. None of the rest of the stuff matters, because the cap is nearly infinitely fungible and you can move money around at will. You just have to book it all eventually.
