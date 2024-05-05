Is this the end  

Despite getting paid like a franchise quarterback a year ago, Daniel Jones' time with the New York Giants may be dangerously close to the end. In this video, we look into a theory of what the Giants may be doing with Danny Dimes and breakdown where he's limited as a passer and dual threat quarterback.
0:00 - Intro
1:16 - Daniel Jones conspiracy theory
4:41 - Hard to have faith in Danny Dimes
9:42 - A chance?
11:45 - Conclusion
Boo hoo hoo! My DJ is getting picked on again!!! Whaaaaaa!
ill be glad when he is gone so we can move on to complaining about someone else..
Sooner or later-& this is season six-you are who you are. There's just too much evidence that Jones is a subpar QB. I don't see a Plunkett like resurgence from him.
I hope Jones plays well, but I have no faith in that happening.
You may not like the video. You may disagree with his observations or his conclusions. But this isn't a hit piece.
You should look up the term, so you can refer to it correctly.
Especially with perfect conditions.
Give Jones one more year....with better WRs and hopefully a competent OL....
If he fails...bring in Lock....if he fails...
Draft a rookie QB or sign cheap veterens and keep improving team!
I thought so too.
Agreed. I thought it was an honest discussion.
1. If he plays well this season, everyone here will be happy.
2. If he truly sucks, everyone here will be happy.
That’s a significant part of this.
It’s why I believe that if Lock outplays him in camp, they may go the direction.
Or more likely, he stinks up the joint the first 4-5 games and they pull the plug.
Having him suck ALL year and risk the injury guarantee makes NO sense.
If you want take the flat earth theory be my guest. Make sure to purchase plenty of tinfoil for the hat.
Agree, section. Not mentioned (by anyone, not just you) is that the footage of Jones' snaps accompanying the voice over is overwhelmingly positive, completions, timing, go routes, deep-ins, the long runs getting outside the edge. There are the omg what is he doing there throws, and the sacks, but way fewer than the former. Interesting why the video was edited this way.
And whose voice is it? Sounds so familiar.
I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.
is the serious risk of re-injuring the neck and triggering the injury guarantee.
I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.
Well, considering his injury history it should mean a helluva lot. But this being the Giants, they’ll probably fuck it up.
In all likelihood, yes, this will be the last season for Jones. He tore his ACL at the beginning of November. His knee likely won't be 100% by opening day. That is a problem because his best attribute is his running. Not being the same threat to run as he continues to recover will put more pressure on his ability as a passer.
But as that video shows Jones is already limited in that regard. He leaves plays on the field, as we see in that clip where he didn't throw to Hyatt against SF for what likely would have been a TD. His deep balls are usually scripted. It is clear the coaches have had him make one or two reads and then run. Some of that was likely because the OL has been so atrocious, but also because his ability to see the entire field most plays is limited.
Jones would need to have a phenomenal year and stay healthy to be the Giants QB in 2025. That seems very unlikely. I'm still not sure Lock doesn't beat him out and isn't the week one starter. The Giants FO is also clearly ready to move on, as evidenced by their willingness to give up a lot of draft picks to move up for Maye.
It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.
section, given the very significant overhang and impact on cap availability and maneuverability if the injury guarantee comes into play in '25, please flesh out for me your thought process that it will be little more than an annoyance.
If he's playing really poorly AND/OR the guarantee comes into play--either one is bad, both are worse. Can't wrap my head around the 'mere annoyance' notion.
...I think more and more, the injury guarantee means little to the Giants until and if he is playing really, really poorly. Probably more of an annoyance to them.
section, given the very significant overhang and impact on cap availability and maneuverability if the injury guarantee comes into play in '25, please flesh out for me your thought process that it will be little more than an annoyance.
If he's playing really poorly AND/OR the guarantee comes into play--either one is bad, both are worse. Can't wrap my head around the 'mere annoyance' notion.
Because they signed the contract and they think different than you and me. They consider it money already spent. When you make a contract you consider that money spent. If you make a contract that you will have trepidations about toward the end, then don't offer it.
At this point, there is nothing they can do about it.
One of the most important characteristics DJ has to succeed in this NY market, is mental toughness. Plenty of talented players across all sports have failed after coming here. 1 cant carry 10, but thats what bbi ers expect. Mara wasn't wrong about whats been done to screw DJ up and the fact that the “fan” base wants to pile on should be a big help!
‘Hit piece’. Lmao.
How over dramatic and significantly obtuse at the same time.
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.
Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.
It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.
If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.
But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.
Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.
It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.
If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.
But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO
I agree he quickly went to the check down but I look at that as a positive that he saw a massive hole in the defense. Seems like a layup on 1st down to get us into chip-shot FG range. It’s at least a defensible decision IMO
I totally agree with the narrator that Jones can make plays on one read opportunities. Alas, the NFL requires significantly more skill than that to stay a quality starter.
They had little options to get a QB and the contract prohibits them from making a move this season.
Jones could put together a good season and still be out of a job next season if he doesn't show he is a true franchise QB.
I know most want him gone but it doesn't make sense to bring in a journeyman this year or reach for someone in the draft they don't believe in. None of this is ideal but it's where we are so let's hope he is enough of a QB to win more games as the roster improves until they can find a true franchise QB.
and everyone forgets he threw a TD to Shep the very next play..
seemed unemotional and factual. Probably nails what most of us feel.
Yeah - can’t disagree with the overall content but the segment about DJ not taking shots downfield wasn’t convincing.
It looks like DJ made the right read on all 3 plays and is making his decision based on the coverage. I think Brightwell’s drop influences people’s opinion on the first one.
If you are talking about the SF game clip then I disagree. Hyatt was covered by a LB and there was one safety deep. A good QB would see it would be a safety vs Hyatt in the end zone and throw it to the pylon so that only Hyatt could get it.
But he instantly threw a dump off to the safety valve, 3rd string RB/special teamer (and a bad throw, I should add). Even if Brightwell caught it, it was a bad play, IMO
Thanks - I’m wondering if I’m crazy to see otherwise but it looks to me that when DJ finished his drop back both the cb covering slay and the lb on Hyatt were moving towards the spot DJ would need to place the ball and Hyatt just started breaking inwards towards the safety. There were 4 defenders muddying that area and no one within ten yards of Brightwell.
I agree he quickly went to the check down but I look at that as a positive that he saw a massive hole in the defense. Seems like a layup on 1st down to get us into chip-shot FG range. It’s at least a defensible decision IMO
I don't recall what down it was. If it was 3rd down then you have a good point.
But like most commentators and journalists he totally misunderstands how to think about the cap. These things do not impact the DJ decision at all: how much cap space they have in 2025; what his dead money is; how much cap space they save by cutting him. Only one cap issue impacts the decision - how much new money they owe him if he stays. The answer to that question is $30MM in 2025 and $47MM if you decide to keep him in 2026. Can't imagine many on here want to sign up for that right now. At season end we will see. None of the rest of the stuff matters, because the cap is nearly infinitely fungible and you can move money around at will. You just have to book it all eventually.