Evan Neal: Brian Baldinger's FAVORITE Pick of the Draft

Summary: Junior entry from Okeechobee, Florida. Three-year starter at three different positions (LG, RT, LT). A 2019 Freshman All American that ended his career as a 2nd Team All American and 1st Team All SEC honoree. Neal, a team captain, is lauded by both the on-field coaches and support staff inside the walls. His attention to detail, intelligence, and work ethic have helped him deliver on his 5-star recruit profile out of high school. The fact he started right away as a true freshman for Nick Saban along the offensive line, a rarity, and progressed each season of his 3-year career while playing 3 different positions speaks volumes about his mental game. The obvious with Neal is the elite physical tools. His size is second to none, his power comes easy and natural, and the explosion within his blocking can put him in a rare tier of offensive line prospects. He did struggle with consistency throughout his career, as he showed low body awareness in several situations. He often oversets, leading to balance and control issues. Defenders were able to shake him off too many times. Neal’s upside is as high as it gets but the constant new-position he dealt with every year may have thrown off some important development. That versatility may help his outlook to some teams but once he is drafted, his true value will come when he settles into a position. Neal can eventually be one of the best linemen in the game.
*Prior to the start of the year, I had nearly no-doubt Neal was going to finish in the 90+ tier. But this is where you have to toss pre-conceived notions out the window when watching the tape. The truth is, Neal did not take a step forward. There are shortcomings within his skill set that arose weekly. The positive? These are all very correctable issues, and we see them corrected all the time. He has some of the same issues that Tristan Wirfs did coming out of Iowa in 2020. Wirfs was my OT1 in that class with a similar grade and is now an All-Pro. Neal can get on that path just as quickly, but I think he needs to settle into a position and remain there for a couple years. That hasn’t been the case since he was a high schooler. NYG would be an ideal destination for him. Insert him into the RT spot week 1 and they could have a top tier OT pair within a year or two. I would be excited to get this kid in blue.
Neal was one of the best intersections of BPA and positional need that I can ever recall for this team. The entire scouting establishment was simply wrong on him. Hopefully Bricillo will at least get him to be a productive player either at OT or OG in 2024.
When he looked real bad on the stunts he was playing next to Mark Glowinski. And Glowinski got benched right after that. Could there have been a communication problem between the two? Glow was the vet!! I would think that some of the blame rests on him.
RE: the season will likely hinge on his performance
Were happy as clams when we drafted Thibs/Neal 5,7....
Seeing Jerry Jones' top draft picks only made us further convinced we had it correct.
I remain hopelessly optimistic that Neal will improve.
He cannot do what he did last season and expect to have a job here....
RE: RE: RE: RE: the season will likely hinge on his performance
his tendency to overset and not punch correctly on pass plays and to lean (being too heavy) on running plays, should have been cleaned up right away.
Combo of poor coaching, asking him to do different things BEFORE cleaning them up AND playing hurt or missing large chunks of both seasons has made his career so far a big FAIL.
The good news is the talent is STILL in there.
Get it out of him. This OL can improve in a BIG hurry if they do.
Who shit at G. M willing to bet most of these critiquing him have never played a down of high level football. Not even HS. Not sure Neal will be worth his draft slot but the same morons were. Shitting on Thomas weekly. Never stops them from posting over and over no matter how often they Are wrong.
My prevailing mental picture of Neal is him falling down or flailing at a pass rusher blowing by him. I'm sure that's a lowlight bias, but that's what sticks with me.
That box jump video reflected a guy with a ton of explosion for his size. I understand all of the reasons a guy his height my not translate well to guard. But he's played guard and he might benefit from moving around less.
Let's just cut him a bit of slack here..
Not only because there have been extenuating circumstances...but because we really don't have any choice.
If he wets the bed thru training camp and cannot show improvement ok,bit for now let's pencil him in as.our RT
Riddle me this Batman, how many of these whopping 20 games he’s played did he play hurt, like on a BROKEN ANKLE?
If you get to half, give yourself. Gold star.
He’s played about 1/2 of one season healthy.
But as a #7 pick, he hasn’t played at a pro bowl level so he’s clearly a bust.
If he plays a healthy season, I’m betting he’s one of the better RT in the league by year’s end
Let's start with him being the best RT on the team.
It's always something with our lottery picks - the wrong coaches, not enough support, not enough time, wrong medical team, bad weather, etc...
RE: the season will likely hinge on his performance
I'm not overly optimistic about Neal at this point, but no way am I cutting him before he starts his third offseason, especially since the team just hired a new offensive line coach because NONE of the players the team has drafted have developed. This x10 because you're talking about the 7th player taken in the draft.
What's the upside to cutting him now?
Nobody is pulling for Neal more than me but he has been really bad.
Bottom line is the competition in the NFL is light years better than college and Neal looks overwhelmed, he's too slow and clumsy to play RT in the NFL IMO. I do think he could become a adequate back up so he does have some value in the NFL and not complete trash. Let's hope he makes a big leap this season,maybe the coaching change will work out well for him. Ultimately I do believe that Evan can be a good guard, he is a very strong guy and does have all the skills to play guard so I hope they consider the move if he gets off to a slow start this season.
who played on a broken ankle without complaining or making excuses. He can either stay healthy or not. If he does, he will likely develop into a quality RT. If not, our GM has given us options.
This is the actual situation. Neal started first six games and played poorly even though he was healthy, then he sprained his right ankle in Buffalo and missed two games came back against Las Vegas and sprained his left ankle and out for the season. When healthy he played poorly, he did not play injured as the warrior you claimed did not play hurt or on a broken ankle. Don't gaslight yourself.
Actually nvm it was Seahawks and bills where he looked ok.
Hopefully he can conquer those lapses because a mistake is a mistake eventually we need to stop making them, mental or physical it still not tolerable.
has looked very bad at times, but he was playing with injuries, including a broken ankle, and we have a new OL coach. Let's see how being healthy and getting new instruction helps him, as well as Ezeudu and McKethan. But I agree that this is his last chance to see if he can be at least a competent RT.
I'm not overly optimistic about Neal at this point, but no way am I cutting him before he starts his third offseason, especially since the team just hired a new offensive line coach because NONE of the players the team has drafted have developed. This x10 because you're talking about the 7th player taken in the draft.
What's the upside to cutting him now?
Let me be clearer. We should try to trade him. Maybe a team will feel like a clean slate might be what he needs. With such a dearth of OLs in the NFL, we might get something decent in return.
but what has happened because of Neal, especially Jones, they had to alter their offense, moving the pocket, 3 step drops, which amounted to Jones having to get rid of the ball quicker than he should have, which ends up making Jones look a lot worse.
Evan Neal continues to look overmatched in pass protection. He allowed 5 pressures, one of which was a QB hit. We are seeing whiffs, awful footwork (which is getting worse), and poor balance. Next to him is Markus McKethan (3 pressures, 2 sacks) and it is hard to watch. Neither of these guys can recover, which is an essential component to offensive line evaluation. You cannot expect these guys to win off the ball every time, nobody does. But recovery tactics are a huge part of the margin between good and bad linemen. The two guys on the right side of this line look completely overmatched and incapable in their current state.
He was a overwhelming top 10 pick, being graded as the best player in the draft at some points. What do all of them say about him NOW?
I am optimistic the new OL coach is the impetus for his improvement. He is talented and this OL did a lot more with less in Vegas. And, if he stays at RT, where I think he will, he will now have a good RG next to him.
One has to wonder how much the switch to RT impacted him. OL, more than any other position, is not the plug and play that so many think. Switching sides take a lot of work/repetitions. Everything from the footwork to the stance itself is impacted. MAybe this is the year he shows why he was drafted where he was,
A lack of confidence and so forth, I don't think a move to Guard would be wise. I think it would only reinforce that lack of confidence.
Now, I confess I'm totally perplexed with how poorly Neal has played. Sure, he's been hurt, and you can question his coaching, but, holy crap...he's been Godawful, and that's certainly not what I expected from him...not even close.
Still, I'd give him another shot to become at least a capable RT. Serviceable, if not spectacular, and in no way a liability.
yes, it is a head scratcher.
Besides Baldy, et. al., Schoen said after the season he went back and looked at their pre-draft evaluation of Neal and he still believed they were right.
If he stays healthy, I think Bricillo will develop him.
Neal's lack of talent has nothing to do with his injuries. He has clumsy feet and lacks the athleticism to be effective in pass blocking on an island in the NFL. If Bricillo can scheme and chip to support his lack of talent, fine. But we don't need more data to discern whether he will be a good tackle in the NFL. He won't. Moving him to guard may be the best way for him to have a career in the league as it was for Ereck Flowers. But Baldinger doesn't think he will be good at guard either so Bricillo will likely have to work miracles for Neal to be a productive member of the OL in 2024.
I guess that begs the question "what the heck happened?" He was supposed to be this dominant bookend but fell off the cliff. His skills did not translate. He was All-SEC and 2nd team All-American I believe. He just doesn't look the part.
How many years should we give Neal? Six?
Right now, here is what we know. Neal is often injured and when he has played his performance has been poor. And he seems on the immature side. Sy's concerns about Neal's issues at Alabama seem to be manifesting at the NFL level.
I can live with giving him one more year, but I would also get a market check on his value. This may be a situation where Neal hit his ceiling at Tuscaloosa. And his best days are behind him. That happens. Alabama gets great high school OLs, but it seems that most have not translated well to the NFL. And you can't say Bama didn't have quality coaching when they had Doug Marrone as the OL coach.
Bottom line - Neal is a major problem right now at a critical position.
Neal's performance might not really be that perplexing
he sucks, its a 5 win team.
Alabama's Evan Neal is Simms' top OL in the 2022 NFL Draft | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports - ( New Window )
"This is the best pass protecting left tackle I've ever seen."
Grade: 87
Evan Neal Week 4: All Pass Pro - ( New Window )
I’m looking forward to see what the new ol coach does. I’m hoping to see improvement as the year goes on for all of them
Eager to see how he does when healthy.
Then when he regains his confidence try him again at tackle.
We should be good be with the additions of Runyan, Eleumunor, Stinnie but Bricillo gives me hope. Raider fans speak highly of him. If Evan Neal turns it around Bricillo will be a legend
he sucks, its a 5 win team.
Not buying this. Eluemunor gives them an option at RT with Stinnie at RG. This can be decent enough OL with those two starting. Schoen made sure he had an option there.
if he fullfills his promise and is a pro bowl caliber OT this is a 9 win team.
he sucks, its a 5 win team.
Not buying this. Eluemunor gives them an option at RT with Stinnie at RG. This can be decent enough OL with those two starting. Schoen made sure he had an option there.
stiner/eluemunor are slight below league average to average players....you wont be a top 10 running team with great pass blocking for jones with them.
the way the giants win 9 games and make the playoff is if Thomas/Neal are pro bowl caliber T giving daniel jones time with a top 10 runing game.
Lots of teams do well with average players on their OL. I’d prefer Neal at RT but it isn’t a necessity.
On draft day, he lasted until number 7, and there is no telling how far he would have fallen if the Giants didn't draft him.
The Giants were not so enamored with Neal that they weren't willing to risk losing him by not taking him at 5.
The Panthers took Ekwonu instead, when presented with the choice at 6.
When Schoen was asked why the Giants drafted Neal at 7, his response was: "Because Carolina took Ekwonu."
Not that the Giants necessarily preferred Ekwonu, but they were prepared to take either one.
If Giants hadn't taken Neal, no way of knowing whether Seahawks would have preferred Charles Cross anyway, and where Neal would have gone.
From the eve of the combine to draft day, what happened?
Neal refused to be athletically tested, although he admitted he was perfectly healthy. He openly admitted that being athletically tested would do his draft stock more harm than good.
Long way from a bulletproof prospect.
Combo of poor coaching, asking him to do different things BEFORE cleaning them up AND playing hurt or missing large chunks of both seasons has made his career so far a big FAIL.
The good news is the talent is STILL in there.
Get it out of him. This OL can improve in a BIG hurry if they do.
That box jump video reflected a guy with a ton of explosion for his size. I understand all of the reasons a guy his height my not translate well to guard. But he's played guard and he might benefit from moving around less.
Because we have two seasons of data/performance of a player who is unfit to play OL in the NFL. Whether he's been healthy or played hurt/injured, the guy is a liability for this team.
Imagine if he wasn't a lottery pick.
Cross has also been very up and down. Gave up 9 pressures to the Steelers in week 17 last year.
So while Neal has been pretty rough, I still like his upside the most.
Because we have two seasons of data/performance of a player who is unfit to play OL in the NFL. Whether he's been healthy or played hurt/injured, the guy is a liability for this team.
Imagine if he wasn't a lottery pick.
Do we have two seasons? He's played in 20 games.
he sucks, its a 5 win team.
No player other than a QB is responsible for a 4 win swing.
Not only because there have been extenuating circumstances...but because we really don't have any choice.
If he wets the bed thru training camp and cannot show improvement ok,bit for now let's pencil him in as.our RT
Riddle me this Batman, how many of these whopping 20 games he’s played did he play hurt, like on a BROKEN ANKLE?
If you get to half, give yourself. Gold star.
He’s played about 1/2 of one season healthy.
But as a #7 pick, he hasn’t played at a pro bowl level so he’s clearly a bust.
If he plays a healthy season, I’m betting he’s one of the better RT in the league by year’s end
he sucks, its a 5 win team.
It might save Daboll's job if it works out even a little.
What's the upside to cutting him now?
Yes Thibs was #1 and Neal was #2
This is the actual situation. Neal started first six games and played poorly even though he was healthy, then he sprained his right ankle in Buffalo and missed two games came back against Las Vegas and sprained his left ankle and out for the season. When healthy he played poorly, he did not play injured as the warrior you claimed did not play hurt or on a broken ankle. Don't gaslight yourself.
Evan Neal vs Seattle - ( New Window )
What's the upside to cutting him now?
Let me be clearer. We should try to trade him. Maybe a team will feel like a clean slate might be what he needs. With such a dearth of OLs in the NFL, we might get something decent in return.
I linked the Seattle game video above. There are a couple of shaky plays, but I didn't see a train wreck. Of course, the quick passes may have covered up some potential issues.
He’s still a huge man.
Hopefully he can be healthy and start over this year under Bricillo. The talent is still there somewhere. I'm still optimistic that he can do better this year.
glowinski was the bigger failure than neal, he was their highest paid FA that year on a deal similar to runyan and he was benched after 1 game in year 2. that was a really bad swing/miss.
the pick that took neal obviously had more value but he was a chalk pick that so far pretty much everyone missed on. hopefully he steps up.
just looked up cross and ekwonnu, it looks like they have also struggled so maybe it was a weaker class that got pushed up higher than they should have.
neal = 1200 snaps / 9 sacks / 12 penalties
ekwonu = 2300 snaps / 17 sacks / 25 penalties
cross = 1900 snaps / 13 sacks / 12 penalties
I am optimistic the new OL coach is the impetus for his improvement. He is talented and this OL did a lot more with less in Vegas. And, if he stays at RT, where I think he will, he will now have a good RG next to him.
One has to wonder how much the switch to RT impacted him. OL, more than any other position, is not the plug and play that so many think. Switching sides take a lot of work/repetitions. Everything from the footwork to the stance itself is impacted. MAybe this is the year he shows why he was drafted where he was,
One thing that is clear in that tape...
He will benefit from the additions to the line. He was hardly the worst lineman during that set of snaps. They were a collective mess.
Runyan and Eluemunor coupled with a second year of JMS and a new coach should dramatically enhance the OLine...
My guess is Bricillo isn't thinking either of those things right now. I think he's going to develop Neal to be the RT he was drafted to be.
Now, I confess I'm totally perplexed with how poorly Neal has played. Sure, he's been hurt, and you can question his coaching, but, holy crap...he's been Godawful, and that's certainly not what I expected from him...not even close.
Still, I'd give him another shot to become at least a capable RT. Serviceable, if not spectacular, and in no way a liability.
