Value of Schlottmann, Stinnie, and Nelson

While most of the attention has understandably and correctly been focused on signed free agents Jon Runyan, Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, the Giants did sign three other "bargain basement" veteran free agents:



- OC/OG Austin Schlottmann

- OG Aaron Stinnie

- RT/LT Matt Nelson



I've been reviewing their background stories and fan reaction to each departing from their former teams.



All three players have started games when front-line players got injured, and all three received kudos from their respective fan bases for their play when called upon.



Of the three, Viking fans seemed more upset in losing Schlottmann as they felt not only did he do well when called upon, but some felt there wasn't a big difference between him and their starting center Garrett Bradburry.



Stinnie had two extended stints filling in for an injured starter. The first was actually starting during the team's playoff run including the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. The next came last year where he started 11 games. Coaches praised him for his play, especially during his 5 post-season starts.



Nelson is a converted defensive lineman. He has survived as a swing tackle for four years on one of the NFL's better lines. He started 11 games in 2021 and two games last year before he got hurt. He has also been used as an extra lineman on heavy packages.



None of these guys are probably ideal starters (hence their contracts). But all three can actually come into a game and play at an acceptable level if called upon. I have no doubt that all three would have started on the Giants last year.



In other words, on paper, our depth situation is infinitely better. Schoen and Daboll appear to have learned their lesson about going with too much youth.