Value of Schlottmann, Stinnie, and Nelson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/5/2024 10:23 pm
While most of the attention has understandably and correctly been focused on signed free agents Jon Runyan, Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, the Giants did sign three other "bargain basement" veteran free agents:

- OC/OG Austin Schlottmann
- OG Aaron Stinnie
- RT/LT Matt Nelson

I've been reviewing their background stories and fan reaction to each departing from their former teams.

All three players have started games when front-line players got injured, and all three received kudos from their respective fan bases for their play when called upon.

Of the three, Viking fans seemed more upset in losing Schlottmann as they felt not only did he do well when called upon, but some felt there wasn't a big difference between him and their starting center Garrett Bradburry.

Stinnie had two extended stints filling in for an injured starter. The first was actually starting during the team's playoff run including the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. The next came last year where he started 11 games. Coaches praised him for his play, especially during his 5 post-season starts.

Nelson is a converted defensive lineman. He has survived as a swing tackle for four years on one of the NFL's better lines. He started 11 games in 2021 and two games last year before he got hurt. He has also been used as an extra lineman on heavy packages.

None of these guys are probably ideal starters (hence their contracts). But all three can actually come into a game and play at an acceptable level if called upon. I have no doubt that all three would have started on the Giants last year.

In other words, on paper, our depth situation is infinitely better. Schoen and Daboll appear to have learned their lesson about going with too much youth.
i think these were the types of guys schoen made comments about  
Eric on Li : 5/5/2024 10:29 pm : link
missing on the first year when they lost some FA they wanted by $100k/200k.

schlottmann impressed me 2 years ago when bradbury was out, dex had a good game but he was killing starters that year so it was surprising the backup held up decent. i think they had a few guys out on their OL and we expected it to blow up on them and it didnt.
We  
AcidTest : 5/5/2024 10:30 pm : link
signed five FA OL this offseason. I wonder if that says that Ezeudu and/or McKethan are at serious risk of not making the 53 at the end of camp. Or maybe it's just to create completion, especially since the OL gave up a league-leading 85 sacks last year.
RE: We  
Eric on Li : 5/5/2024 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16507206 AcidTest said:
Quote:
signed five FA OL this offseason. I wonder if that says that Ezeudu and/or McKethan are at serious risk of not making the 53 at the end of camp. Or maybe it's just to create completion, especially since the OL gave up a league-leading 85 sacks last year.


should be both. none of the 7 or 8 guys who dress on game day should be liabilities. which means ezeudu and mckethan both need to get a lot better. neal too.

its possible they all look better without bobby johnson.
Nice to have a backup center  
Blue Dog : 5/5/2024 10:42 pm : link
who has actually played center. Bredeson was terrible at center and even though it seems Feliciano was better with the 49ers that was back at guard, not like when the Giants tried to teach him center. JMS obviously was rough as a rookie but they can't be teaching guys to snap on the fly. Jimmy Morrissey also in the mix who was drafted by the Raiders in 2021 and signed just days after Bricillo (cut by them but still), but Schlottmann has more experience. I could see Morrissey ending up on the PS for even more depth.
Excellent insights Eric  
UberAlias : 5/5/2024 11:02 pm : link
These guys are all clearly depth signings, but let's not underestimate the importance. Lack of depth was a huge factor last year, and in all probability it will be important this year as well.

I honestly don't get some of the fans reaction to the handling of the Oline this year. Yes, we would have loved to draft an Oline, but the investments were made ahead of time in FA to allow us to focus on value. That's what good teams do-- they address needs in FA to give themselves freedom to focus on value in the draft. We brought in two FAs with starter experience and two more who project as depth to compete with the four developing prospects drafted by this admiration. We'll see what our new Oline coach can do with these guys.

The team felt good enough with what they did in FA to turn their draft focus to the defensive secondary. Maybe it will work out, maybe it won't. But when I look at the Oline, I see a reasonable mix of veteran experience and developmental prospects. This is especially true when you consider what they paid out to UDFAs. The two linemen they signed essentially grade out as late draft picks. Of course they are long shots, but they're basically more rolls of the dice.
RE: Excellent insights Eric  
Blue Dog : 5/5/2024 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16507218 UberAlias said:
Quote:
These guys are all clearly depth signings, but let's not underestimate the importance. Lack of depth was a huge factor last year, and in all probability it will be important this year as well.

I honestly don't get some of the fans reaction to the handling of the Oline this year. Yes, we would have loved to draft an Oline, but the investments were made ahead of time in FA to allow us to focus on value. That's what good teams do-- they address needs in FA to give themselves freedom to focus on value in the draft. We brought in two FAs with starter experience and two more who project as depth to compete with the four developing prospects drafted by this admiration. We'll see what our new Oline coach can do with these guys.

The team felt good enough with what they did in FA to turn their draft focus to the defensive secondary. Maybe it will work out, maybe it won't. But when I look at the Oline, I see a reasonable mix of veteran experience and developmental prospects. This is especially true when you consider what they paid out to UDFAs. The two linemen they signed essentially grade out as late draft picks. Of course they are long shots, but they're basically more rolls of the dice.


They also went out and gave a ton of guaranteed money (in UDFA terms) to an FCS guard named Jake Kubas. More than they even gave Bryce Ford-Wheaton last year. Duggan said it was the second most for any UDFA this year (on any team). It isn't much but even more than McKethan or Stinnie for example. The money would carry over to the practice squad but it has a similar effect to a late round pick really. It is more than a year's practice squad salary so he's not going anywhere, they would probably add him to the roster before letting another team take him.
The key to  
SleepyOwl : 5/6/2024 2:12 am : link
Our line play is the development of our own guys. Neal has taken a lot of heat from this fan base and rightfully so as he was a #7 overall pick. However, Ezeudu, McKethan and most importantly John Schmidt have all looked awful as well. Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball our draft picks have developed very nicely. Banks, Thibs, McFadden, Belton and Flott have looked way better than our offensive picks. Was it due to coaching? I sure hope so, only time will tell.
Always felt, OL must be men vs boys  
George from PA : 5/6/2024 4:37 am : link
At least it appears we have quality depth at offensive line  
Maijay : 5/6/2024 5:03 am : link
and maybe push some of the starters for playing time.
RE: The key to  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 6:28 am : link
In comment 16507228 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
Our line play is the development of our own guys. Neal has taken a lot of heat from this fan base and rightfully so as he was a #7 overall pick. However, Ezeudu, McKethan and most importantly John Schmidt have all looked awful as well. Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball our draft picks have developed very nicely. Banks, Thibs, McFadden, Belton and Flott have looked way better than our offensive picks. Was it due to coaching? I sure hope so, only time will tell.


Agree on Neal and JMS. McKethan was a late 5th rounder who missed his whole rookie year with a torn ACL and struggled coming back, better to have another plan if he isn't working out then hope that he pans out year 3. I rather not see Pugh start midseason again off his couch. Ezeudu had to play left tackle and then lost the rest of his season to injury so no development was happening there.

With Schlottmann, he is Bredesen's replacement, none of them are backup centers. Stinnie was healthy last year unlike those two. Nelson actually plays tackle unlike forcing Ezeudu. These all seem pretty separate.
This is why I've been saying for a while now  
Matt M. : 5/6/2024 7:16 am : link
The OL is improved not just with starters, but depth.
Glad to know  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2024 7:33 am : link
When all our draft busts play busty again this year, we have quality back ups who could possibly save the day.

I’m sure I’m not alone here in being so disappointed that every OL guy DRAFTED has been nothing but dog Pooh ! How could that be? How could guys rated highly like Neal and JMS play like my grandma? I don’t know if Bobby Johnson can take all the blame. We shall see….this year should be telling.

Anyhow all 3 of the guys you named should be seeing substantial playing time either due to I jury or inability. Let’s hope Andrew Thomas isn’t one of them injured.
If we’re looking for one reason to be optimistic  
gary_from_chester : 5/6/2024 7:50 am : link
Five! Five new OL on the team. Five with proven track records of competence.

See problem, address problem. Kudos to Schoen and company; new blood and a new OL coach and assistants. The absolute worst position group (including QB) on the team was actively addressed. I’m expecting an average OL this year and that will make everyone on offense look a lot better. We may even get a few exciting plays; we have some good potential playmakers on the squad now.
Thanks Eric  
eric2425ny : 5/6/2024 8:03 am : link
These three acquisitions had a lot to do with us not taking any depth lineman in the draft in my opinion. Should be a good competition this year, wonder how many they keep? If they keep 9 someone in the backup list below won’t be on the roster:

Starters: Thomas, Runyan, JMS, Eluemenor, Neal
Backups: Schlottman, Stinnie, Nelson, Ezeudu, McKethan
And not only for depth  
BillT : 5/6/2024 8:28 am : link
Neal isn’t a given though I do believe he’ll get it going. A line with Eluemunor at RT and Stinnie at RG is a fallback position that still gives us a chance at a decent OL. We have some flexibility on the starting lineup as well.
It's a very good point Eric  
Andy in Halifax : 5/6/2024 8:34 am : link
You could say lack of depth on the OL sunk our season more than anything else last year (not necessarily saying it right but you could argue it). Our season looked so promising during preseason and that first drive against Dallas. Obviously that promise was beyond fragile given what happened as soon as Thomas got hurt but nonetheless, improved depth is a massive boost.

Another, less obvious perhaps, failure last year was the shitty depth at TE and that's another area they have heavily addressed this offseason to their credit.

Avoiding mentioning one player for obvious reasons but I think improved depth of OL and TE as well as an injection of top end talent at WR should dramatically improve our offense (which was a bottom 5 offense last year).

Perhaps a controversial opinion.. but our running game was average last year statistically, maybe even a shade below average. I don't think we really see a decline from that this year. If anything, an improved OL & blocking overall (TEs) should help more than losing SB hurts.
I have a ton of confidence in Daboll  
HBart : 5/6/2024 8:41 am : link
But he is a first time HC. Maybe it was hubris from past success developing players; maybe it was a rude welcome to the fairly new post-CBA country club NFL. Regardless, his approach to the OL last season was criminally negligent. He might have gotten away with it with 4-6 games of health. But even before we were reduced to practice squad guys and Pugh off the couch, the OL roster construction was shocking.

So this off-season they overcompensated. Bravo.

I expect it will be the last time either Daboll or Schoen devote more than 2 roster spots to unproven and undeveloped linemen.
I don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 8:51 am : link
think the Giants have "given up" on Ezeudu or McKethen, but they have to show more this year. Part of the problem with both too is they've been hurt as well. McKethan tore his ACL and missed his rookie year. Ezeudu has had a a couple of serious injuries now that have ended both his seasons. They also played him out of position at LT last year which really screwed with his development.

Regardless, they don't have to be thrown to the wolves now.
I don’t know man….we’ll see.  
mittenedman : 5/6/2024 8:55 am : link
They are coming from a non-Giants situation to a situation where the OL has been an unexplainable dumpster fire for over a decade, spanning many players, coaches and GMs.

I hope you’re right but I don’t see a big difference between these guys and the other bargain bin vets we’ve brought in. They get here and they look like horseshit.
It would be nice  
mittenedman : 5/6/2024 8:56 am : link
to see Ezeudu actually play G.
I'd try Neal at RG (with JE at RT) right away  
Del Shofner : 5/6/2024 9:18 am : link
just to see how that looks. Neal could be a great RG; we won't know unless it's tried. Better to get value from him somewhere rather than have him continue to be an ineffective RT, and try to improvise later in the year.
Why I like the vet backups.  
Marty in Albany : 5/6/2024 9:21 am : link
I think that the biggest problem with the Oline was not its failure to dominate, but its lack of consistency, even at a low level of quality. What killed us were the inexcusable breakdowns, that permitted defenders to run untouched into the backfield and tackle the QB at the snap, or the RB during the handoff.

Breakdowns turned first-and-tens into second-and-fifteens with a bruised QB, and then a "three and out."

Even if our bargain vets can't protect the QB for as long a time as we'd like, if they can protect him for a short, but consistent time, it would allow the QB to develope a rhythm, rather than him just focusing on staying alive from an unblocked defender.

Marty, that's a good point.  
Ira : 5/6/2024 9:23 am : link
RE: I don’t know man….we’ll see.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 9:25 am : link
In comment 16507290 mittenedman said:
Quote:
They are coming from a non-Giants situation to a situation where the OL has been an unexplainable dumpster fire for over a decade, spanning many players, coaches and GMs.

I hope you’re right but I don’t see a big difference between these guys and the other bargain bin vets we’ve brought in. They get here and they look like horseshit.


They only signed one cheap veteran free agent last year. And he missed the season with an injury.
good stuff Eric  
KDavies : 5/6/2024 9:27 am : link
I know there was hemming and hawing about not drafting any OL, but I like what they did in FA with the two starters and the 3 backups. Nice to know "the inside scoop" on the backups doing well when called upon.

Hopefully between the vet signings and the new OL coach, the OL finally gets solidified. I think that is a better strategy than drafting rookie OL who need to be developed. Once the OL gets solidified (and we have more picks), we can get back to drafting young OL
RE: good stuff Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16507313 KDavies said:
Quote:
I know there was hemming and hawing about not drafting any OL, but I like what they did in FA with the two starters and the 3 backups. Nice to know "the inside scoop" on the backups doing well when called upon.

Hopefully between the vet signings and the new OL coach, the OL finally gets solidified. I think that is a better strategy than drafting rookie OL who need to be developed. Once the OL gets solidified (and we have more picks), we can get back to drafting young OL


The Buccaneers organization actually did a nice overview of Stinnie as a 2024 free agent.
2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Aaron Stinnie - ( New Window )
the irony with Stinnie  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 9:31 am : link
is that he and Bredeson basically traded places.
Totally agree that these signings were very understated  
Rjanyg : 5/6/2024 9:34 am : link
adding 5 OL to Thomas, JMS, Neal, Ezudu and McKethan brings you to 10 which is what I expect the Giants to keep, maybe only 9. There are a bunch of other OL that will get the chance to compete for a roster spot.

I also think the TE group has chance at being pretty well improved in terms of blocking.

I am anxiously looking forward to seeing how Daboll will construct this offense away from Barkley being the focal point to WR/TE with a RB by committee style.
RE: Totally agree that these signings were very understated  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 9:40 am : link
In comment 16507319 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
adding 5 OL to Thomas, JMS, Neal, Ezudu and McKethan brings you to 10 which is what I expect the Giants to keep, maybe only 9. There are a bunch of other OL that will get the chance to compete for a roster spot.

I also think the TE group has chance at being pretty well improved in terms of blocking.

I am anxiously looking forward to seeing how Daboll will construct this offense away from Barkley being the focal point to WR/TE with a RB by committee style.


If these guys were on the team last year, the OL doesn't fall apart. Eluemunor can actually play left tackle too. Nelson has played both tackle spots.
it is mind boggling that somehow lemiuex and peart were still on 53  
Eric on Li : 5/6/2024 9:45 am : link
this past year. even more insane they somehow played 200+ snaps combined last year. that's how bad the options were.
The new Suburbanites?  
Pete in MD : 5/6/2024 9:49 am : link
RE: Totally agree that these signings were very understated  
KDavies : 5/6/2024 9:57 am : link
In comment 16507319 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
adding 5 OL to Thomas, JMS, Neal, Ezudu and McKethan brings you to 10 which is what I expect the Giants to keep, maybe only 9. There are a bunch of other OL that will get the chance to compete for a roster spot.

I also think the TE group has chance at being pretty well improved in terms of blocking.

I am anxiously looking forward to seeing how Daboll will construct this offense away from Barkley being the focal point to WR/TE with a RB by committee style.


The two blocking TEs are also huge. Good point. IMO, they need to keep both if they can and they are ok. I remember last year they signed the one blocking TE (his name escapes me) in preseason and he got injured. They didn't find an adequate replacement.
While I get the urgency to fix the OL  
Dnew15 : 5/6/2024 10:02 am : link
hence the signings of all these OL - here's the player/contract and drafted round:

1.) Jon Runyan - $3.75M/$9M/$9M - 6th rd
2.) Jermaine Eleumunor - $1.25M/5.75M - 5th rd
3.) Matt Nelson - $1.25M - UDFA
4.) Aaron Stinnie - $1.25M - UDFA
5.) Austin Schlottmann - $1.25M - UDFA

The Giants FO is in a tough spot. They gotta find an OL plan that works - and I get why they did what they did.

However, they have to get to a place where their OWN draft picks and UDFA are being selected in mid-to-late rounds or being identifying post draft as quality depth options and even possibly (it happens all the time to other teams - see above) develop them into above average starting players in the NFL.

Signing other team's 5th/6th/UDFA to contracts like the ones above (and I'm sure you can nit-pick the amounts and guaranteed money - I just used the generic info available on the BBI tab); it's just NOT a viable long term option for roster construction.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 10:07 am : link
I don't think the Giants can carry more than nine offensive linemen so the young draft picks on this team had better step it up. It also means that Stinnie and Nelson aren't safe either. Vets versus the youngsters.
the two UDFAs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 10:10 am : link
Kubas and Johnson, if they have a chance, probably need a year on the PS and in the weight room.
I have a lot more confidence in the OL  
Dr. D : 5/6/2024 10:20 am : link
largely because of the upgrade from Johnson to Bricillo.

Bricillo has proven he knows what he's doing. We need him to develop Neal, JMS and the other youngsters. And with the added depth, we should be able to handle injuries better.

I believe with Bricillo and the talent we have, we're going to FINALLY put the dark ages of our OL behind us. Just league avg would be a huge improvement.
RE: RE: I don’t know man….we’ll see.  
mittenedman : 5/6/2024 10:27 am : link
In comment 16507310 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16507290 mittenedman said:


Quote:


They are coming from a non-Giants situation to a situation where the OL has been an unexplainable dumpster fire for over a decade, spanning many players, coaches and GMs.

I hope you’re right but I don’t see a big difference between these guys and the other bargain bin vets we’ve brought in. They get here and they look like horseshit.



They only signed one cheap veteran free agent last year. And he missed the season with an injury.


Fair point, but I’m going back farther than that. There’s been a lot of bargain bin guys coming in here to stabilize the situation and it’s always the same story. I realize I’m just complaining now, but they’ve lost the benefit of the doubt with this fan. I’m expecting the worst and hoping for the best.
My feeling is that Neal will only be a tackle for the Giants  
widmerseyebrow : 5/6/2024 10:35 am : link
Because that's the only position they would re-sign him at if he turns his game around. If Neal was moved to guard because of poor tackle play, I have a hard time imagining Neal and NYG seeing eye to eye on his second contract and perhaps his positional future. I'd think both parties would want to move on.
christian : 5/6/2024 10:51 am : link
The talent floor is much higher this season vs. last year. These were you nine out of camp last year.

Evan Neal
Mark Glowinski
John Michael Schmitz
Ben Bredeson
Andrew Thomas

Shane Lemieux
Joshua Ezeudu
Matt Peart
Marcus McKethan

Lemieux and Peart as the veteran depth was a huge red flag.
RE: BTW  
Rjanyg : 5/6/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16507348 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants can carry more than nine offensive linemen so the young draft picks on this team had better step it up. It also means that Stinnie and Nelson aren't safe either. Vets versus the youngsters.


This is what make the Eloumanour signing so important. He can play OT and OG. That versatility is critical. Also having a good back up C/G in Schlotmann will give him an edge in making the roster.

So assuming Elumenour plays RG, this is maybe how it unfolds"

Starters: Thomas, Runyan, JMS, JE, Neal

Back ups:
OT: Nelson
OG: Stinnie, Ezudu
OC: Schlotmann

Schlotmann also at OG, Elumenour also at OT

Pretty solid IMO
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 5/6/2024 11:10 am : link
In comment 16507398 christian said:
Quote:
The talent floor is much higher this season vs. last year. These were you nine out of camp last year.

Evan Neal
Mark Glowinski
John Michael Schmitz
Ben Bredeson
Andrew Thomas

Shane Lemieux
Joshua Ezeudu
Matt Peart
Marcus McKethan

Lemieux and Peart as the veteran depth was a huge red flag.

So, SO, SO! ridiculous that it was Lemieux and Peart they kept in lieu of Tyre Phillips and Feliciano. And on top of that don't even use Peart to fill in for Thomas... use Ezeudu? And barely play the starting OL together in preseason?? Ugh. I get infuriated every time I think about how they dealt with the OL last year. And fuck Bobby Johnson! lol
Not 100% they even keep Ezeudu  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 11:13 am : link
McKethan definitely at serious risk. The staff has lost all faith. There are two new starting guards and they failed to try him at tackle. 9 as follows...

-LT: Andrew Thomas, Matt Nelson
-LG: Jon Runyan Jr., Jake Kubas (highest paid UDFA ever by Schoen)
-C: JMS, Schlottmann
-RG: Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie
-RT: Evan Neal

I think McKethan is definitely gone and Ezeudu's health vs Kubas will be the one battle.
Rjanyg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 11:51 am : link
And Eluemunor can play left tackle. Banks and Papa did a break down on him when he was signed and they showed a clip of him playing left tackle.

And Schlottmann can play guard and center.
Blue Dog  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 11:52 am : link
You could be correct, but I do note that Schoen does keep mentioning Ezeudu's name.
Good point above about the blocking TEs.  
mittenedman : 5/6/2024 12:08 pm : link
I'm hopeful about the OL additions, but the blocking TEs to me is the clearest upgrade they've made.

Having terrible blocking TEs compounded how bad the OL looked.

Manhertz looks as good a blocking TE as we've had in years and Stoll is supposedly pretty good, too. This is the NY Giants - enough of Engram and Waller at TE already. It's been an achilles heel for years.

We want to be a good running team, but we have a blocking liability at TE. It doens't work.
RE: Not 100% they even keep Ezeudu  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16507428 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
McKethan definitely at serious risk. The staff has lost all faith. There are two new starting guards and they failed to try him at tackle. 9 as follows...

-LT: Andrew Thomas, Matt Nelson
-LG: Jon Runyan Jr., Jake Kubas (highest paid UDFA ever by Schoen)
-C: JMS, Schlottmann
-RG: Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie
-RT: Evan Neal

I think McKethan is definitely gone and Ezeudu's health vs Kubas will be the one battle.


I like your thinking here, Dog! Well done….
RE: BTW  
Klaatu : 5/6/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16507348 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants can carry more than nine offensive linemen so the young draft picks on this team had better step it up. It also means that Stinnie and Nelson aren't safe either. Vets versus the youngsters.


Age and treachery vs. youth and skill.

Bring it on.
RE: Blue Dog  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16507464 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You could be correct, but I do note that Schoen does keep mentioning Ezeudu's name.


I'm still curious about Ezeudu's health status. It feels like last year with Aaron Robinson where the public was kept in the dark. I don't doubt they would want to keep a third rounder but don't know his status. I really do think McKethan is on thin ice though. Bench Glowinski was in front of him, Pugh off the couch was in front of him, Bredeson who wasn't brought back was in front of him... unless Bricillo sees something I could see him being odd man out.

I will also note that when I say that the one guy is the highest paid UDFA that doesn't really mean all that much. He got $270K gtd, but annual practice squad salary is $216K minimum if he were to be there the full year so most of the money goes to that. They really just gtd a bit more and that they would keep him there if it comes to that. Just an indicator they like him.
I hope we can get Neal set in a position  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2024 1:12 pm : link
We can’t afford to not be sure…it affects other guys too. In other words, I hope they find out quickly if Sy was right and that Neal’s shortcomings will never go away. That way we can immediately try him at guard before we cut him. Might as well cut your losses if you fooled everyone into thinking just because you are big and could dominate college kids, you can’t do it with the big boys.
Blue Dog  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 1:16 pm : link
In the offseason pictures the Giants released, there was one shot where in the background there was a player on the stationary bike. Too far to see who it was but I wondered if it was Ezeudu. Schmeelk and Dottino said his injury was pretty gruesome.
...  
christian : 5/6/2024 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16507551 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Schmeelk and Dottino said his injury was pretty gruesome.

Toes can be pretty gnarly. Last year I was checking BBI and walk into the floor board by the bathroom.

I look down and my first thought is "Where did my toe go." I run into the living room and ask my wife if I've lost my mind, because I can't find my middle toe.

It's laying sideways on the top of my foot. Like fully dislocated and you could see the space between. It didn't actually hurt that bad.

But it's been a year and I'm just now starting to feel completely normal. And I don't weight 300 pounds or run around much.
RE: Rjanyg  
Rjanyg : 5/6/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16507462 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And Eluemunor can play left tackle. Banks and Papa did a break down on him when he was signed and they showed a clip of him playing left tackle.

And Schlottmann can play guard and center.


Yup, the versatility is so important. Not sure on Ezudu's health but he was a 3rd round pick. I would have to assume that Schoen wants him to get every opportunity to make this team.
RE: I don't  
ColHowPepper : 5/6/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16507288 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think the Giants have "given up" on Ezeudu or McKethen, but they have to show more this year. Part of the problem with both too is they've been hurt as well. McKethan tore his ACL and missed his rookie year. Ezeudu has had a a couple of serious injuries now that have ended both his seasons. They also played him out of position at LT last year which really screwed with his development.

Regardless, they don't have to be thrown to the wolves now.

It's gnawed at me from that first draft on: Schoen and Daboll are hired early 2022 and don't have too much wiggle room but to buy into the incumbent scouting team, the same team that has continued the serial offenders on the OL. So Ezeudu, McKeithan--even Neal, albeit he was figured as close to a sure thing as a rookie gets, by most all of us: Sy' flew the red flags. I'm still not convinced that all the scouts that needed to be purged have been, but Schoen certainly has his own guys at the top to manage college scouting (with one notable exception).

Someone mentioned the low slots at which these FAs were originally drafted--and Eric, yes, good post--but OLs who are drafted on Day 3 (let alone Day 2) and step in and start from day one are not a rarity. We just have been inept at finding them since Diehl and Seubert.
