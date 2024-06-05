CB Depth Chart

- Deonte Banks: lock to be CB1
- Aaron Robinson: it really didn't seem like his injury could have kept him out the entire season so once it was lost maybe they bubble wrapped him to get him 100%. We've gotten no updates but he's still here and must be able to pass a physical by now so it seems pretty certain he'll be at camp. He has actually looked good in the very limited time we've seen him out there, no telling if he's actually 100% and can return to form.
- Stantley Thomas-Oliver: spent last year on the practice squad. He was actually a core special teamer with the Panthers for the 3 years prior so that would likely be his role. He also plays slot so might compete with Darnay Holmes for backup slot and special teams.
- Alex Johnson (UDFA): a few hype videos have made the rounds on here for him. UDFAs are always long shots though. Special teams, slot, and possible safety convert. The Giants reportedly pursued Chig Anusiem who got the most money of any UDFA from the Commanders.
- Andru Phillips (3rd): he would probably be my pick to win the starting job. He fits in that new MO of getting a Top 30 visit and them falling in love (predicted pick by both Dan Duggan and Art Stapleton). He is a solid scheme fit as a zone corner.
- Tre Hawkins: last years camp sensation who fizzled when the lights came on. I'm sure we'll get plenty of camp reports from beats when the pads come on so we'll know quickly which line they stick him on. He was coming from Old Dominion and always known to be a raw project so we'll see how year two goes, but I'm sure they want to keep development.
- Kaleb Hayes: elite athlete (4.3 40) but raw and spent last year on the practice squad. Don't know much more.
- David Long Jr. (FA): just added and the only real outside free agent, but that makes him Bowen's guy. He's been a career fill-in. I could see him being Aaron Robinson insurance.
- Cor'Dale Flott: won the starting slot job year 2 and figures to get first crack again. His slight frame could be an issue for Bowen who asks a lot of his slot CBs in run defense.
- Darnay Holmes: a bit of a surprise return he completely lost the slot job to Flott and became a full time special teamer. Didn't even test the market. Figures to settle into that role with the new D and ST staffs. They brought in a few names who have a history as a gunner which was his main ST role so he'll have some competition.
- Nick McCloud (RFA): earned the 'swiss army knife' moniker when they had him playing safety and corner and special teams. He ended up passing Hawkins on the depth chart as CB3 and is getting $3M as a RFA if he makes it.
CB1: Banks | Hawkins | McCloud | Hayes
CB2: Phillips | Robinson | Long
Slot: Flott | Holmes | Johnson | Thomas-Oliver
Is it enough or do they need a free agent? (Like bringing Adoree Jackson back)
Yes, which is basically a tell that he is not coming back.
McCloud is super versatile and will be given a chance at one of the top 3 spots. Aaron Robinson is a camp body. He hasn’t played football in 2 years and I don’t expect him to make the team.
I still say the best outcome is Hawkins winning the CB2 spot. He simply looks the part. Fast, big, physical.
The real wild card is Aaron Robinson. For some reason, everyone keeps thinking he's "injury prone" since he's been here. He's only suffered one injury since being a Giant... the bad ACL tear he suffered after winning the starting job. (i don't count an appendicitis as an "injury").
McCloud is super versatile and will be given a chance at one of the top 3 spots. Aaron Robinson is a camp body. He hasn’t played football in 2 years and I don’t expect him to make the team.
McCloud is a wild card here. He is pretty solid, willing to tackle and is always available. He is my dark horse for CB2 to start the season at least.
I still say the best outcome is Hawkins winning the CB2 spot. He simply looks the part. Fast, big, physical.
The real wild card is Aaron Robinson. For some reason, everyone keeps thinking he's "injury prone" since he's been here. He's only suffered one injury since being a Giant... the bad ACL tear he suffered after winning the starting job. (i don't count an appendicitis as an "injury").
Eric, apologies if I'm thinking of someone else, but didn't Robinson also miss the beginning of his rookie season because of a core muscle injury?
Hopefully at least one will start
Thanks. I had vaguely remember some stuff about his preseason when the Giants added him and him being a bit of a surprise cut. Definitely a wildcard.
He was drafted with the injury:
Robinson told Big Blue View that he “kinda had a nagging issue” before his Pro Day. That, of course, was weeks prior to the draft.
“Didn’t think too much of it,” Robinson said. “As I came along it definitely bothered me.”
The Giants shut Robinson down after rookie mini-camp and he had what was diagnosed as a core muscle injury surgically repaired. He was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and did not begin practicing until mid-October.
Giants’ CB Aaron Robinson trying to calm down, show what he can do - ( New Window )
Another great example of our scouting teams doing their homework...
Possible, but I don't think it's a given. The answer may still be in-house. Also, you can get good corners in round 2.
Next year's #1 is likely a QB.
https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1732564748078547421 - ( New Window )
Hawkins vs Flott vs Phillips vs McCloud for the 2nd/3rd spots is a legitimate competition.
and Long/Holmes behind them have a lot more playing time.
i think the position generally screams out for an experienced veteran just from a mentorship/veteran tricks standpoint, but that could come in the form of a more versatile DB like Micah Hyde. They could see that in Jalen Mills too i guess.
If he could have played - I think they would ... just to find out what they have with him.
I think what he is getting at is that Robinson didn't just tear his ACL, but he tore his MCL. I don't know if you recall the injury, but his leg got caught under a pile and he got twisted backwards. It wasn't pretty.
It was never confirmed, but I had recalled reading this
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=639997
Link - ( New Window )
I’m sure there will be some reshuffling after rookie minicamp and maybe a vet added.
Just as interesting as who Bowen likes as competition for slot corner is does he see any of these corners rotating in at specific Safety assignments.
Yeah not sure why that one stuck with me, just an odd situation.
You're reading my mind. They are top heavy at CB. My guess is someone is moving to safety (like they did with McCloud). Either that or there is a real shot for a tryout player on Friday and Saturday. I've got them with five safeties right now and they need a 6th for the third team in training camp.
if i were them id still sign someone like micah hyde. especially since bowen supposedly uses a lot of 3 S.
presumably they are comfortable with pinnock, nubin, belton, mills but 1 of them gets hurt they are out of safeties with on field experience (and nubin is already in that category).
hawkins has the size for safety, maybe him?
But it is May. It is a new DC with a new defense. McCloud signed for $3 mill, so he may be the lead dog for CB2.
I, like many, can see Hawkins going to safety. He has some very good tools.
McCloud's situation seems tentative to me. $3M is a lot for a non-starter or someone they try to switch positions (again) and it costs nothing to cut him before the season. It seems like giving him the RFA tender might have been pre-draft insurance but after landing Nubin and Phillips I don't think he's a total lock.
They have Jalen Mills now for a safety backup role. They just signed David Long as a CB backup. And Miles Boykin could steal his ST work.
He needs to have a really good camp or I think he's gone.
i think they see him as a 3m player and for him to get knocked off the roster would take a lot of other guys stepping up.
Flott will be back up, and needs to get stronger.
I know nothing about Hayes, haven’t heard anything about Hawkins or Robinson.
i think they see him as a 3m player and for him to get knocked off the roster would take a lot of other guys stepping up.
There could be a situation where all those snaps disappear though. Boykin plays the same role as McCloud on ST and was brought in by the new staff and Holmes also picked it up last year.
Then he only got defensive snaps when Hawkins floundered, what if he gets better? Or when he got reps due to injury, those could end up going to David Long, who is the new staff's guy.
Quote:
You're reading my mind. They are top heavy at CB. My guess is someone is moving to safety (like they did with McCloud). Either that or there is a real shot for a tryout player on Friday and Saturday. I've got them with five safeties right now and they need a 6th for the third team in training camp.
We also may be forgetting that Bowen views Simmons as more of a Safety. Even Giants.com (admittedly not a source of truth) lists him as LB/S. That being said, I can’t ever see him as one of 2 deep Safeties but rather a 3rd Safety/Rover. But he, like Basham, may be in for a different role w Bowen.
McKinney was the usual cover guy for TE's. I have to imagine now it is wide open. Could be Simmons or could be Pinnock.
Nubin time. A few notes about his time covering tight ends in this draft profile.
Comfortable pedal in off-man coverage vs. tight ends with a smooth transition to turn and run vs. vertical routes
Link - ( New Window )
mccloud was in buf when schoen/dabs were there then they brought him here.
i think there is a significantly greater chance he makes the roster than boykin. they decided to pay him $3m. they didnt have to tender him.
Boykin has to hold off BFW (who was starting to show something in his limited time as a Gunner last summer) and either knock off Hodgins or be worthy of a 7th WR on the roster. Of course injuries between now and Labor Day changes things.
Boykin has to hold off BFW (who was starting to show something in his limited time as a Gunner last summer) and either knock off Hodgins or be worthy of a 7th WR on the roster. Of course injuries between now and Labor Day changes things.
He does not, but gunners are more important than ever with the new kick rule. Players can no longer move until the ball is touched so you need some really fast guys who can get through coverage. Boykin being 6'4'', 220lbs, and running a 4.42 might be enough to keep him around. It isn't a coincidence he was signed just days after the rule passed.
For years the Giants have been getting killed in the slot . Not so much on third down under Wink . When you play Dallas and Philadelphia you have to play better against the slot receiver on first and second downs . Martindale knew he was screwed . That’s why he tried Jackson there . The Giants have nothing but dreams as far as being a factor in the division if they can’t do better against Lamb. It’s actually comical how bad it’s been .