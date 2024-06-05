CB Depth Chart

- Deonte Banks: lock to be CB1



- Aaron Robinson: it really didn't seem like his injury could have kept him out the entire season so once it was lost maybe they bubble wrapped him to get him 100%. We've gotten no updates but he's still here and must be able to pass a physical by now so it seems pretty certain he'll be at camp. He has actually looked good in the very limited time we've seen him out there, no telling if he's actually 100% and can return to form.



- Stantley Thomas-Oliver: spent last year on the practice squad. He was actually a core special teamer with the Panthers for the 3 years prior so that would likely be his role. He also plays slot so might compete with Darnay Holmes for backup slot and special teams.



- Alex Johnson (UDFA): a few hype videos have made the rounds on here for him. UDFAs are always long shots though. Special teams, slot, and possible safety convert. The Giants reportedly pursued Chig Anusiem who got the most money of any UDFA from the Commanders.



- Andru Phillips (3rd): he would probably be my pick to win the starting job. He fits in that new MO of getting a Top 30 visit and them falling in love (predicted pick by both Dan Duggan and Art Stapleton). He is a solid scheme fit as a zone corner.



- Tre Hawkins: last years camp sensation who fizzled when the lights came on. I'm sure we'll get plenty of camp reports from beats when the pads come on so we'll know quickly which line they stick him on. He was coming from Old Dominion and always known to be a raw project so we'll see how year two goes, but I'm sure they want to keep development.



- Kaleb Hayes: elite athlete (4.3 40) but raw and spent last year on the practice squad. Don't know much more.



- David Long Jr. (FA): just added and the only real outside free agent, but that makes him Bowen's guy. He's been a career fill-in. I could see him being Aaron Robinson insurance.



- Cor'Dale Flott: won the starting slot job year 2 and figures to get first crack again. His slight frame could be an issue for Bowen who asks a lot of his slot CBs in run defense.



- Darnay Holmes: a bit of a surprise return he completely lost the slot job to Flott and became a full time special teamer. Didn't even test the market. Figures to settle into that role with the new D and ST staffs. They brought in a few names who have a history as a gunner which was his main ST role so he'll have some competition.



- Nick McCloud (RFA): earned the 'swiss army knife' moniker when they had him playing safety and corner and special teams. He ended up passing Hawkins on the depth chart as CB3 and is getting $3M as a RFA if he makes it.



CB1: Banks | Hawkins | McCloud | Hayes

CB2: Phillips | Robinson | Long

Slot: Flott | Holmes | Johnson | Thomas-Oliver



Is it enough or do they need a free agent? (Like bringing Adoree Jackson back)



