CB Depth Chart

Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 2:55 pm
- Deonte Banks: lock to be CB1

- Aaron Robinson: it really didn't seem like his injury could have kept him out the entire season so once it was lost maybe they bubble wrapped him to get him 100%. We've gotten no updates but he's still here and must be able to pass a physical by now so it seems pretty certain he'll be at camp. He has actually looked good in the very limited time we've seen him out there, no telling if he's actually 100% and can return to form.

- Stantley Thomas-Oliver: spent last year on the practice squad. He was actually a core special teamer with the Panthers for the 3 years prior so that would likely be his role. He also plays slot so might compete with Darnay Holmes for backup slot and special teams.

- Alex Johnson (UDFA): a few hype videos have made the rounds on here for him. UDFAs are always long shots though. Special teams, slot, and possible safety convert. The Giants reportedly pursued Chig Anusiem who got the most money of any UDFA from the Commanders.

- Andru Phillips (3rd): he would probably be my pick to win the starting job. He fits in that new MO of getting a Top 30 visit and them falling in love (predicted pick by both Dan Duggan and Art Stapleton). He is a solid scheme fit as a zone corner.

- Tre Hawkins: last years camp sensation who fizzled when the lights came on. I'm sure we'll get plenty of camp reports from beats when the pads come on so we'll know quickly which line they stick him on. He was coming from Old Dominion and always known to be a raw project so we'll see how year two goes, but I'm sure they want to keep development.

- Kaleb Hayes: elite athlete (4.3 40) but raw and spent last year on the practice squad. Don't know much more.

- David Long Jr. (FA): just added and the only real outside free agent, but that makes him Bowen's guy. He's been a career fill-in. I could see him being Aaron Robinson insurance.

- Cor'Dale Flott: won the starting slot job year 2 and figures to get first crack again. His slight frame could be an issue for Bowen who asks a lot of his slot CBs in run defense.

- Darnay Holmes: a bit of a surprise return he completely lost the slot job to Flott and became a full time special teamer. Didn't even test the market. Figures to settle into that role with the new D and ST staffs. They brought in a few names who have a history as a gunner which was his main ST role so he'll have some competition.

- Nick McCloud (RFA): earned the 'swiss army knife' moniker when they had him playing safety and corner and special teams. He ended up passing Hawkins on the depth chart as CB3 and is getting $3M as a RFA if he makes it.

CB1: Banks | Hawkins | McCloud | Hayes
CB2: Phillips | Robinson | Long
Slot: Flott | Holmes | Johnson | Thomas-Oliver

Is it enough or do they need a free agent? (Like bringing Adoree Jackson back)

**Re-submitted with easier to read formatting.
Didn't they give Jackson's number to Phillips?  
Klaatu : 5/6/2024 2:57 pm : link
Blue Dog  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:01 pm : link
Here is a good article on Kaleb Hayes...
Undrafted CB Kaleb Hayes making a strong impression in Jaguars training camp - ( New Window )
Thanks  
robbieballs2003 : 5/6/2024 3:02 pm : link
the only thing I'll throw out there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:03 pm : link
is that we're going to play much more zone this year. So I just caution to assume that guys may be on the way out, like a Darnay Holmes, who might do better in a zone system.
RE: Didn't they give Jackson's number to Phillips?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16507645 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Yes, which is basically a tell that he is not coming back.
phillips is going to be more slot and flott going to be more outside  
bigbluewillrise : 5/6/2024 3:04 pm : link
I am not sure if Flott is a slot CB in this type of defense.  
robbieballs2003 : 5/6/2024 3:05 pm : link
Imo, we are playing a ton of zone and need guys to be able to support in the run game. That's not him. I think Flott is better suited outside in this defense.
As of right now I believe it’s  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/6/2024 3:09 pm : link
1 Banks (unquestioned CB1)
2 Flott
3 Phillips
4 Hawkins
5 McCloud

McCloud is super versatile and will be given a chance at one of the top 3 spots. Aaron Robinson is a camp body. He hasn’t played football in 2 years and I don’t expect him to make the team.
Blue Dog  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:13 pm : link
the interesting thing is about this is Flott could be the slot, or CB2. Or Phillips could be the slot or CB2.

I still say the best outcome is Hawkins winning the CB2 spot. He simply looks the part. Fast, big, physical.

The real wild card is Aaron Robinson. For some reason, everyone keeps thinking he's "injury prone" since he's been here. He's only suffered one injury since being a Giant... the bad ACL tear he suffered after winning the starting job. (i don't count an appendicitis as an "injury").
I forgot about Holmes  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/6/2024 3:14 pm : link
He sucks in coverage but is solid playing the run at the nickel. He will get a chance if Flott or Phillips flop. He needs a good camp to stick on the team if the two young guys play up to their potential.
RE: As of right now I believe it’s  
Rjanyg : 5/6/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16507666 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
1 Banks (unquestioned CB1)
2 Flott
3 Phillips
4 Hawkins
5 McCloud

McCloud is super versatile and will be given a chance at one of the top 3 spots. Aaron Robinson is a camp body. He hasn’t played football in 2 years and I don’t expect him to make the team.


McCloud is a wild card here. He is pretty solid, willing to tackle and is always available. He is my dark horse for CB2 to start the season at least.
RE: Blue Dog  
Biteymax22 : 5/6/2024 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16507669 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the interesting thing is about this is Flott could be the slot, or CB2. Or Phillips could be the slot or CB2.

I still say the best outcome is Hawkins winning the CB2 spot. He simply looks the part. Fast, big, physical.

The real wild card is Aaron Robinson. For some reason, everyone keeps thinking he's "injury prone" since he's been here. He's only suffered one injury since being a Giant... the bad ACL tear he suffered after winning the starting job. (i don't count an appendicitis as an "injury").


Eric, apologies if I'm thinking of someone else, but didn't Robinson also miss the beginning of his rookie season because of a core muscle injury?
Biteymax22  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:29 pm : link
Yes, but he had that injury before camp even started as a rookie. In other words, I'm not sure he wasn't drafted with it.
3rd round seems to be a popular time to draft a CB  
gersh : 5/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
Robinson, Flott and Phillips
Hopefully at least one will start
RE: Blue Dog  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16507654 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Here is a good article on Kaleb Hayes... Undrafted CB Kaleb Hayes making a strong impression in Jaguars training camp - ( New Window )


Thanks. I had vaguely remember some stuff about his preseason when the Giants added him and him being a bit of a surprise cut. Definitely a wildcard.
Biteymax22  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:32 pm : link
Yup.

He was drafted with the injury:

Quote:
It is, of course, unfortunate that the Giants did not get to work with Robinson on the field for such an extended amount of time.

Robinson told Big Blue View that he “kinda had a nagging issue” before his Pro Day. That, of course, was weeks prior to the draft.

“Didn’t think too much of it,” Robinson said. “As I came along it definitely bothered me.”

The Giants shut Robinson down after rookie mini-camp and he had what was diagnosed as a core muscle injury surgically repaired. He was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and did not begin practicing until mid-October.

Giants’ CB Aaron Robinson trying to calm down, show what he can do - ( New Window )
Gonna be drafting another CB  
BigBlueCane : 5/6/2024 3:36 pm : link
in the first round this upcoming year, more then likely.
RE: Biteymax22  
Biteymax22 : 5/6/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16507694 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yup.

He was drafted with the injury:



Quote:


It is, of course, unfortunate that the Giants did not get to work with Robinson on the field for such an extended amount of time.

Robinson told Big Blue View that he “kinda had a nagging issue” before his Pro Day. That, of course, was weeks prior to the draft.

“Didn’t think too much of it,” Robinson said. “As I came along it definitely bothered me.”

The Giants shut Robinson down after rookie mini-camp and he had what was diagnosed as a core muscle injury surgically repaired. He was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and did not begin practicing until mid-October.

Giants’ CB Aaron Robinson trying to calm down, show what he can do - ( New Window )


Another great example of our scouting teams doing their homework...
RE: Gonna be drafting another CB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16507699 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
in the first round this upcoming year, more then likely.


Possible, but I don't think it's a given. The answer may still be in-house. Also, you can get good corners in round 2.

Next year's #1 is likely a QB.
I believe this was the last time any  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:42 pm : link
NYG official commented on Aaron Robinson... this was late December and my impression watching at the time was Daboll wasn't even thinking about Robinson given the lateness in the season...
https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1732564748078547421 - ( New Window )
sorry  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:43 pm : link
early December
id have liked to see them sign someone better than david long  
Eric on Li : 5/6/2024 3:44 pm : link
as depth but i do think there is a lot of interesting talent in the room.

Hawkins vs Flott vs Phillips vs McCloud for the 2nd/3rd spots is a legitimate competition.

and Long/Holmes behind them have a lot more playing time.

i think the position generally screams out for an experienced veteran just from a mentorship/veteran tricks standpoint, but that could come in the form of a more versatile DB like Micah Hyde. They could see that in Jalen Mills too i guess.
I don't think the NYG "bubble wrapped"  
Dnew15 : 5/6/2024 3:47 pm : link
a guy that they don't know if he can play or not.

If he could have played - I think they would ... just to find out what they have with him.
RE: I don't think the NYG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16507714 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
a guy that they don't know if he can play or not.

If he could have played - I think they would ... just to find out what they have with him.


I think what he is getting at is that Robinson didn't just tear his ACL, but he tore his MCL. I don't know if you recall the injury, but his leg got caught under a pile and he got twisted backwards. It wasn't pretty.
RE: I don't think the NYG  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16507714 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
a guy that they don't know if he can play or not.

If he could have played - I think they would ... just to find out what they have with him.


It was never confirmed, but I had recalled reading this

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=639997
Link - ( New Window )
Blue Dog  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 3:57 pm : link
I forgot I even posted that. LOL
I wonder if any of these guys are in the mix for Safety  
Jaenyg : 5/6/2024 4:05 pm : link
As of today, there are 11 corners and 5 safeties on the roster. 5 isn’t enough for camp/pre-season.

I’m sure there will be some reshuffling after rookie minicamp and maybe a vet added.

Just as interesting as who Bowen likes as competition for slot corner is does he see any of these corners rotating in at specific Safety assignments.



RE: Blue Dog  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16507732 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I forgot I even posted that. LOL


Yeah not sure why that one stuck with me, just an odd situation.
RE: I wonder if any of these guys are in the mix for Safety  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/6/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16507739 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
As of today, there are 11 corners and 5 safeties on the roster. 5 isn’t enough for camp/pre-season.

I’m sure there will be some reshuffling after rookie minicamp and maybe a vet added.

Just as interesting as who Bowen likes as competition for slot corner is does he see any of these corners rotating in at specific Safety assignments.


You're reading my mind. They are top heavy at CB. My guess is someone is moving to safety (like they did with McCloud). Either that or there is a real shot for a tryout player on Friday and Saturday. I've got them with five safeties right now and they need a 6th for the third team in training camp.
McCloud would make the most sense but i think someone quoted him  
Eric on Li : 5/6/2024 4:20 pm : link
saying he's expecting to compete for CB2.

if i were them id still sign someone like micah hyde. especially since bowen supposedly uses a lot of 3 S.

presumably they are comfortable with pinnock, nubin, belton, mills but 1 of them gets hurt they are out of safeties with on field experience (and nubin is already in that category).

hawkins has the size for safety, maybe him?
I thought the thinking  
section125 : 5/6/2024 4:33 pm : link
or may even had been said, that Flott is likely moving outside because he is not a great tackler and that Phillips can be a solid tackler and is likely going to slot.

But it is May. It is a new DC with a new defense. McCloud signed for $3 mill, so he may be the lead dog for CB2.

I, like many, can see Hawkins going to safety. He has some very good tools.
RE: McCloud would make the most sense but i think someone quoted him  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16507755 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
saying he's expecting to compete for CB2.

if i were them id still sign someone like micah hyde. especially since bowen supposedly uses a lot of 3 S.

presumably they are comfortable with pinnock, nubin, belton, mills but 1 of them gets hurt they are out of safeties with on field experience (and nubin is already in that category).

hawkins has the size for safety, maybe him?


McCloud's situation seems tentative to me. $3M is a lot for a non-starter or someone they try to switch positions (again) and it costs nothing to cut him before the season. It seems like giving him the RFA tender might have been pre-draft insurance but after landing Nubin and Phillips I don't think he's a total lock.

They have Jalen Mills now for a safety backup role. They just signed David Long as a CB backup. And Miles Boykin could steal his ST work.

He needs to have a really good camp or I think he's gone.
Holmes is gonna make the team  
Breeze_94 : 5/6/2024 4:59 pm : link
Better fit for zone and he’s probably the best tackler of all the corners. He also became a ST contributor last year, and is well liked in the locker room.
blue dog - remember mccloud plays a lot of specials  
Eric on Li : 5/6/2024 6:11 pm : link
i think it's likely he plays a decent amount of snaps this year. in the last 2 years he's started 11 games and played 850 defensive snaps + 550 special teams.

i think they see him as a 3m player and for him to get knocked off the roster would take a lot of other guys stepping up.
I think McCloud wins CB2  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2024 6:24 pm : link
Phillips will win Slot CB

Flott will be back up, and needs to get stronger.

I know nothing about Hayes, haven’t heard anything about Hawkins or Robinson.
Next year's QB class is terrible  
BigBlueCane : 5/6/2024 6:32 pm : link
and if the Giants win closer to 7 games then 5, CB is a more realistic target.
RE: blue dog - remember mccloud plays a lot of specials  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16507839 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i think it's likely he plays a decent amount of snaps this year. in the last 2 years he's started 11 games and played 850 defensive snaps + 550 special teams.

i think they see him as a 3m player and for him to get knocked off the roster would take a lot of other guys stepping up.


There could be a situation where all those snaps disappear though. Boykin plays the same role as McCloud on ST and was brought in by the new staff and Holmes also picked it up last year.

Then he only got defensive snaps when Hawkins floundered, what if he gets better? Or when he got reps due to injury, those could end up going to David Long, who is the new staff's guy.
RE: RE: I wonder if any of these guys are in the mix for Safety  
Jaenyg : 5/6/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16507751 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16507739 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


As of today, there are 11 corners and 5 safeties on the roster. 5 isn’t enough for camp/pre-season.

I’m sure there will be some reshuffling after rookie minicamp and maybe a vet added.

Just as interesting as who Bowen likes as competition for slot corner is does he see any of these corners rotating in at specific Safety assignments.






You're reading my mind. They are top heavy at CB. My guess is someone is moving to safety (like they did with McCloud). Either that or there is a real shot for a tryout player on Friday and Saturday. I've got them with five safeties right now and they need a 6th for the third team in training camp.


We also may be forgetting that Bowen views Simmons as more of a Safety. Even Giants.com (admittedly not a source of truth) lists him as LB/S. That being said, I can’t ever see him as one of 2 deep Safeties but rather a 3rd Safety/Rover. But he, like Basham, may be in for a different role w Bowen.
If the Giants cana get pressure on the qb's it will help the db's who  
Jack Stroud : 5/6/2024 7:30 pm : link
won't have to cover as long. Hopefully this will be the year the Giants figure out how to defense the TE!
RE: If the Giants cana get pressure on the qb's it will help the db's who  
Toth029 : 5/6/2024 9:13 pm : link
In comment 16507901 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
won't have to cover as long. Hopefully this will be the year the Giants figure out how to defense the TE!


McKinney was the usual cover guy for TE's. I have to imagine now it is wide open. Could be Simmons or could be Pinnock.
RE: RE: If the Giants cana get pressure on the qb's it will help the db's who  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16508036 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16507901 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


won't have to cover as long. Hopefully this will be the year the Giants figure out how to defense the TE!



McKinney was the usual cover guy for TE's. I have to imagine now it is wide open. Could be Simmons or could be Pinnock.


Nubin time. A few notes about his time covering tight ends in this draft profile.

Quote:

Comfortable pedal in off-man coverage vs. tight ends with a smooth transition to turn and run vs. vertical routes

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: blue dog - remember mccloud plays a lot of specials  
Eric on Li : 5/6/2024 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16507861 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 16507839 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i think it's likely he plays a decent amount of snaps this year. in the last 2 years he's started 11 games and played 850 defensive snaps + 550 special teams.

i think they see him as a 3m player and for him to get knocked off the roster would take a lot of other guys stepping up.



There could be a situation where all those snaps disappear though. Boykin plays the same role as McCloud on ST and was brought in by the new staff and Holmes also picked it up last year.

Then he only got defensive snaps when Hawkins floundered, what if he gets better? Or when he got reps due to injury, those could end up going to David Long, who is the new staff's guy.


mccloud was in buf when schoen/dabs were there then they brought him here.

i think there is a significantly greater chance he makes the roster than boykin. they decided to pay him $3m. they didnt have to tender him.
Does Boykin do a thing as a Receiver?  
Jaenyg : 5/6/2024 10:45 pm : link
I can’t see him making the roster strictly as a Gunner. He has to offer something as a Receiver and his skills as a Gunner and WR have to be enough to knock off someone like Hodgins.

Boykin has to hold off BFW (who was starting to show something in his limited time as a Gunner last summer) and either knock off Hodgins or be worthy of a 7th WR on the roster. Of course injuries between now and Labor Day changes things.
RE: Does Boykin do a thing as a Receiver?  
Blue Dog : 5/6/2024 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16508302 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
I can’t see him making the roster strictly as a Gunner. He has to offer something as a Receiver and his skills as a Gunner and WR have to be enough to knock off someone like Hodgins.

Boykin has to hold off BFW (who was starting to show something in his limited time as a Gunner last summer) and either knock off Hodgins or be worthy of a 7th WR on the roster. Of course injuries between now and Labor Day changes things.


He does not, but gunners are more important than ever with the new kick rule. Players can no longer move until the ball is touched so you need some really fast guys who can get through coverage. Boykin being 6'4'', 220lbs, and running a 4.42 might be enough to keep him around. It isn't a coincidence he was signed just days after the rule passed.
Robinson  
RetroJint : 6:54 am : link
wasn’t showing anything before he was seriously injured . I mean he got hurt in the Bears game 2 years ago. Nick McCloud is one of my favorite Giants . I see him as a Bogart corner who can work effectively against the bigger wide receivers . Flott had a disappointing second season. Holmes is around for his last call .

For years the Giants have been getting killed in the slot . Not so much on third down under Wink . When you play Dallas and Philadelphia you have to play better against the slot receiver on first and second downs . Martindale knew he was screwed . That’s why he tried Jackson there . The Giants have nothing but dreams as far as being a factor in the division if they can’t do better against Lamb. It’s actually comical how bad it’s been .
